Chinese Factory Output Plummets – Total Jan/Feb Exports Drop 17.2% and Worsening…

Most people are aware the Wuhan coronavirus has become an economic contagion within China. However, the scale of the contraction is only now being quantified and the data doesn’t match the visible reality.
When evaluating the data showing drops in exports from China is worthwhile to consider the lack of visible supply-chain disruption formerly predicted by global economic “analysts”. According to Reuters; to the extent data can be gathered from within a closed communist system; total exports from China dropped 17.2% in January and February.
The lack of factory production has cut the estimated growth rate within China by half. However, is that a cause? – or – Is that a cover? For decades corporations have moved to a supply chain process known as Just-In-Time (JIT) inventory.
If Chinese component manufactured goods were part of a critical corporate supply chain, and with more than 30-days of source disruption quantified, there would be impacts by now. Where are the crippled customers? There are no measurable, demonstrable, citations for missing component parts making downstream finished goods impossible. There are lots of anticipatory declarations, but no shortage has materialized.
(Reuters) – China’s exports contracted sharply in the first two months of the year, and imports slowed, as the health crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak caused massive disruptions to business operations, global supply chains and economic activity.
The gloomy trade report is likely to reinforce fears that China’s economic growth halved in the first quarter to the weakest since 1990 as the epidemic and strict government containment measures crippled factory production and led to a sharp slump in demand.
Overseas shipments fell 17.2% in January-February from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, marking the steepest fall since February 2019.
[…] Imports sank 4% from a year earlier, but were better than market expectations of a 15% drop. They had jumped 16.5% in December, buoyed in part by a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal.
[…] Soybean imports in the first two months of 2020 rose by 14.2% year-on-year as cargoes from the U.S. booked during a trade truce at the end of 2019 cleared customs. (read more)
Considering the previous questions; and evaluating what is visible – not theoretical; it seems far more likely the greatest impact from any Wuhan virus is an economic contagion internal to China.
Extending common sense, it seems more likely that Chinese consumption has stalled and dropped internal factory output, not necessarily a lack of export customers. If the world was dependent on Chinese exports that have stopped, we would see these downstream consequences in real terms of missing products; right now. That is not happening.
However, if you consider that we are in year #3 of President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against China; and you evaluate the numerous multinational moves that took place to avoid the preceding and purposeful Trump tariffs; there’s a strong argument to be made that China’s current condition is less about Wuhan, and more an outcome of visible consequence from the internal void created by Trump’s trade strategy.
There’s not enough solid data to gauge, and it doesn’t help when analysts are over-emphasizing the minutia, but it appears to me that what’s being reported within China, about China, is more about their own economic contraction than any adverse external influence upon their largely closed system.
If I’m right, China’s lack of internal consumption is the major influence contracting their economy; and the ‘lack of exports’ are being overblown to hide that internal contraction.
The internal contraction would be a natural outcome of President Trump’s confrontation with their economic model, which was indeed heavily dependent on exports. No-one has been able to gauge an accurate number of multinationals who shifted their manufacturing as a consequence of Trump’s confrontation with Xi Jinping; but it would make sense the shift in manufacturing would be a direct impact inside China, starting an internal set of economic dominoes falling in a specific sequence, which would ultimately lead to a drop in Chinese workers being spend their wages.
Under this scenario the Coronavirus becomes a good cover story to explain an economic contraction that is actually not related…
PS. Brazil is visiting Trump at Mar-a-lago. Brazil is #2 in the world in the production of soybeans. Brazil is also in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).
I bet the real number is bigger than 17 percent
Trade should be able to be measured in some degree by tariffs. Downside is China contraction means less protein consumption and thus less demand for feed grains. There is a potential downside for farmers with a slower China.
Not necessarily so. The US was the only country to go after China to correct our significant trade imbalance due to seemingly free access to our market while they restricted our access to their market. But tarrifs are only one part of the story. Workers have been unable to return to work at manufacturing facilities due to potential coronavirus quarantine issues. With respect to food (protein,etc.) China can’t produce enough to feed it’s population of 1400 million. Therefore they must buy their food (protein, etc.) and the US is one of the few countries that can meet their volume demands.
…well controlled demolishing of-CHICOM…by VSG/ESG PDJT 2017-2020 same as Ronnie did Evil Empire..1981-1991…Chinese commies will go down much faster…
What? Are you inferring that the Chinese government is being less than forthcoming with its citizens or its global trade partners? I’m shocked, I tell you, shocked!!
its simple. someone just has to go to our ports and videotape if they are empty or not . opinions are meaningless. i dont want to hear interviews or articles that imports are fine. i want to see the videos or pics our ports are full.
That means just as the President’s pre-emptive ban on travel has protected America medically, his pre-emptive trade policies have protected us financially.
Truly a brilliant move and he couldn’t be aware of the swine flu and COVID-19 coming. He knew China’s economy was built on sand and the greatest deal maker, dealt another winning hand.
He must write, “The Art of Diplomacy”.
Any figure for mortality inside China due to coronavirus related disease is less than 4,000 people. As such, a medical contagion reflected by this level of mortality is far from any catastrophic proportionate contributor to decline.
Thus, a significant shrinkage in internal Chinese economic output, coronavirus would be but a small component in the current economic contraction.
China’s decreased import of German autos is just another point that underscores the diminished U.S. imports from China that provides the international currency to purchase from EU.
the current coronavirus contagion that has struck the global financial markets comes into focus. Coronavirus is being conveniently blamed for a financial reordering that the global financial powers do not want to attribute to a fundamental global trade reorganization. As a retiree with some dependence on the financial markets, this is of certain interest.
This, which is obvious to the casual observer paying attention, but of course this story WONT be covered, except by a pillow until it dies by the ProgressiveProgtardProstitutesPress.
The Dems will love hearing that……………….NOT!
Part of the analysis has to include that China shuts down for their new year which was Jan 25th to Feb 8th 2020.
This is always a time when there is less shipped. Next quarter will give a much better picture of how much productivity was lost.
This article covering the shipping business says there was already an underlying weakness.
Most Ports see Volumes decline in January
https://www.ttnews.com/articles/most-ports-see-container-volumes-decline-january
It was a year-to-year comparison
FTA above:
“Overseas shipments fell 17.2% in January-February from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, marking the steepest fall since February 2019.”
If Chinese do not have money to spend, doesn’t this also hurt American corporations who sell goods in China? Don’t we want to sell goods and services globally? Americans can only consume so much. I get not wanting to be globalist over Nationalism, but someone is going to fill the void.
80% of our economy is domestic production and sales. So it may hurt the US but not in a catastrophic way.
Ag sales are locked in by the agreement, and penalties if China cheats.
Besides- China is hurting for food- cant make enough, and their own swine flu is still hurting their stock.
I am wondering about what POTUS and the President of Brazil will talk about vis a vis soybeans….
“I’m gonna make the best deals”- 2015.
4sure, yes we would like to sell goods and services globally. But we’ve got to come up with a better model than, we give them the money and then they buy our stuff. That’s how we’ve gotten 23 trillion in the hole.
Getting any kind of accurate data out of China is a fool’s errand, whether it is economic or Coronavirus deaths or anything else. Ignore them.
I work in a heavy manufacturing industry, alot of our nuts and bolts come from China (unfortunately), so I’ll know in a couple of weeks from now if a slowdown on Chinese exports is real or not. Hopefully our supply chain team switches to domestic manufacturing anyway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, Chinese metal isn’t the best anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Years ago I used to work at a company that made rivits, fasteners, nuts and bolts but they got undercut by cheap chinese imports and had to shrink down their operations. And the ironic thing is that companies who buy those cheap imported parts plaster Made in USA stickers all over their products that are built using those components.
Canada will be showing stress first, as the broker of those parts before, under NAFTA.
I’d REALLY like to see federal reinvestment in the heartland for industry that home produces the basics, at higher quality specs, and knock the Chinese out of future deals that way, too.
We need to be mass producing medicines here too.
Is it too big a stretch Sundance, to consider the release of the virus as a distraction to hide Beijing’s embarrassment, that their world is beginning to come apart at the seams?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really don’t know at this point but my industry unfortunately rely’s way to much on China and that includes OE parts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Putting on my tin foil hat I see WuhanFlu as a deliberate stress test of two things-
what a new virus would do- looking for weaknesses in the US as to systems, citizen resiliency, emerging vulnerabilities not inferred but revealed,
as well as testing the system in major manufacturing, testing the ability of Xi to exercise total control via information tech- RT monitoring of citizens, censorship, response time to terminate violators, and further consolidation of his power, already Mao like.
It would not be unprecedented, for just like rattling swords about an imaginary enemy, creating a domestic crisis to distract and build dependence on the STATE, while culling the herd, to build community resistance, would be step one in a future biowar strategy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s not what he said or intimated. Rather, it’s more of a happy coincidence. Im sure that the Chinese government, much like many in our government, subscribe to the philosophy of never letting a good crisis go to waste!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The claim that we aren’t seeing any impacts isn’t true. I work in manufacturing for a large consumer products company. All of our products are made here. However, industrial equipment components are being delayed, and we are starting to see equipment not show up in time for spring turn arounds.
This is going to hit us in unpredictable ways.
Starting about the end of February and right into July and beyond, truckers know that Christmas products are being delivered to warehouses for the upcoming season.Buyers have locked in orders. Hear any crying that there will be a shortage of tinsel and bulbs? Sorry little Johnnie and Jill, no presents this year? Either the Chinnese supply chain is intact or someone is picking up the slack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there is demand, there will be supply [from somewhere].
But takes time to tool up, the D’s are I hate to say it but hoping for the worst outcome.
Sundance — WOW! An ‘aha’ moment in your analysis, gamed out forward is mind-boggling in its global impact/enlightenment. God bless VSGPDJT!
Transport Topics
“Facing strong headwinds from the lingering effects of the U.S.-China trade war, the slowdown associated with the Chinese New Year, and later the coronavirus, most of the nation’s ports saw container volumes fall in January.
“The Port of Los Angeles, the nation’s busiest, saw the number of 20-foot equivalent units fall 5.4% in January when compared with 2019. The port processed 806,144 TEUs compared with 852,449 a year ago.”
An approximately 5% drop at most ports seems the average, with a couple actually seeing a small gain.
Several quotes that there are some springtime shipping cancellations.
I read a while back that because of the West Coast longshoremen costs a lot of shipping was going to the East Coast instead.
My youngest’s Childs seizure medicine is on back order. We had a 3 month supply and are down to 2 months.
I have HP computer parts on back order as well.
HP is blaming the virus. The pharmacist had no explanation.
U can get a 90 day “travel prescription” from your Dr. that TriCare honors.
I’d do that now.
PS Conservatinny- I was aiming that at other readers as clearly you already get it.
I’m about to ask my pharmacist to go thru my meds and ID whats made in china, and see if a replacement is available in the US. Not hopeful but better than later.
“However, if you consider that we are in year #3 of President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against China; and you evaluate the numerous multinational moves that took place to avoid the preceding and purposeful Trump tariffs; there’s a strong argument to be made that China’s current condition is less about Wuhan, and more an outcome of visible consequence from the internal void created by Trump’s trade strategy.”
Thoughful, plausible.
What metrics will prove this theory out in future, SD?
bookmarked for later reference
Japan and South Korea are two of China’s major trading partners. A lot of the parts that China manufactures for the global supply chain are shipped to Japan and South Korea for final assembly. Japan and South Korea have also been impacted by the pandemic.
A lot of Chinese production has also been in transit on container ships at speeds of only 25mph. They spend about a month in transit. It takes time for the drop in production to become noticable to consumers..
Of course this epidemic only one encourage s companies to abandon China. I am heartbroken.
Check out this information about COVID19 out of Italy:
“In a separate note, Italian intensive care doctor Giuseppe Nattino, from the Lecco province in northern Italy, has shared a clinical summary of the patients his unit has been treating, which doctors described as “frightening” in terms of what it could mean for the UK.
The technical note spells out how patients with coronavirus experience a severe infection in all of their lungs, requiring major ventilation support. It also reveals the effect of the virus, which affects blood pressure, the heart, kidneys and liver with patients needing sustained treatment.”
“coronavirus patients suffered a lack of oxygen in their blood, meaning they need a ventilator, with large parts of the lung affected by the virus.
The doctor added: “The inflammation in their lungs carries on for a long time. Patients need strong drugs in high doses to maintain their blood pressure. Kidney failure requiring a kidney machine is common and the patients later in their stay are starting to have blood tests showing liver damage.”
Link to the article
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-italy-doctors-intensive-care-deaths-a9384356.html?fbclid=IwAR1IrWUhxoc3KzzQ27L7MnLcOLsQomVNOPYHqEX7JJDzgkvAhFYo2QXwQts
One more import part:
In an alarming development, Dr Nattino said younger patients were being affected, saying the ages of patients ranged from 46 to 83 with only a small number having important underlying conditions.
He added: “The last days are showing a younger population involved as if the elderly and weaker part of the population crashed early and now younger patients, having exhausted their physiological reserves, come to overcrowded, overwhelmed hospitals with little resources left.”
In Canada there is no news media panic about the Coronavirus and no attacks on Trudeau for doing nothing. Trudeau said to ignore the “misinformation” being spread about the virus (American news media?) and take reasonable precautions like washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough. Not closing borders. No rush to find a vaccine. No school closings. No quarantines. No attacks on Trudeau by the news media. Shouldn’t President Trump point out the differences between our response and the Canadian response! The only real difference is the news media hates President Trump!
It’s a little early yet. Most of those in Chinese supply chains peak inventory to allow for delays after the Chinese New Year. Around now is when problems will begin to occur, and it should become sharply noticeable end March once all items that were in transit have been utilised.
Wut? Oreos are made in China?
I think they went to Mexico in mid 2016. PDJT called them out directly…
China and Japan combined own about 10% of our $22T debt. I’m looking for a power play here by PDJT on behalf of the US that develops a restructuring of sorts. Brazil is third with about $330B, which the 3 combined make up much of the 30% with about 35 countries totaling about $6.7T owed to foreign investors. The bulk of the rest is made up of SS Trust fund, The US public and the Fed. Leveraging / restructuring (reducing) the debt to help bail out a few economies, specifically China would be a master stroke, and I’m not sure there is any one better to leverage others’ debt than PDJT. Just a few thoughts crossing my mind with all the trade deals. In looking at the numbers I chuckled a bit looking at how the Cayman Islands own about $220B, which is about as much as India. It was the irony the got me given land mass and population vs total debt $…
The devastating coronavirus has emphasized why President Trump’s pro-America agenda is so important. America must not depend on any other country for vital goods, especially medicine. Our borders must absolutely be enforced, for not only the obvious reasons, but also blocking disease from afflicting our citizens. And being energy independent ensures that we are not held hostage to the constantly fluctuating price of keeping our homes warm and our vehicles running. President Trump is single-handedly the strongest leader during uncertain times. I cannot stress enough how grateful I am that his leadership is overseeing the current crisis. There is no one who could handle this better. He’s got this.
GO AWAY
Sundance’s analysis makes common sense. We have been schooled into thinking the manufacturing of goods from China was a result of the cheap labor. To me that would mean many employees, not efficient worker employments. Which would keep the masses occupied, as tired people are easier to control.
When I visited China several years ago, I was told at the time, it was the reason for manual labor on say road crews vs machines. The idea to employ more workers.
If that is true still today, it would employ many workers to fulfill the export quotas? When the trade slows, workers would be discharged at a faster rate than they would be if the manufacturers were operating efficiently. Then add in the drop in spendable income and the process begins to snowball.
Very well done Sundance as I believe you have once again come through in flying covers. Next month will be a real test as the number of disease infections/death numbers compared to the real number of the unemployed. If Sundance is correct, “they ain’t seen nuttin yet” Add in offshore unrest? The Chinese Leaders, those actually setting policy have problems. JMHO
Wash you’re wuhans, don’t spit in public places.
Lest you fall social credit graces.
Just a small thought. Remember what happened when the US placed a stranglehold on Japan’s importation of raw materials in 1939??
Well, it may not be hurting the industrial supply chain but it is hurting Americans who buy things that all too often are imported from China such as face masks to ward off the WuFlu. Been trying to get them since January without any luck. Amazon sellers (and there are few left and they have jacked up prices) are glad to take your order and bank your money for a short term zero percent loan until you get fed up enough to demand your money back.
