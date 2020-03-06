DNC Wants Bernie Defeated This Month, Well Ahead of Milwaukee Convention…

A couple of recent data points highlights a purposeful plan where the DNC Club wants Bernie Sanders crushed this month, well ahead of the Milwaukee DNC convention.
Last night the New York Times posted a blistering expose’ on Bernie, complete with journalists traveling to the former Soviet Union city of Russia, to dig up opposition research they could deploy framing Senator Sanders as a comrade to Russian interests. The Times research team presented an 89-page “Bernie Dossier” of sorts.
NYT […] The New York Times examined 89 pages of letters, telegrams and internal Soviet government documents revealing in far greater detail the extent of Mr. Sanders’s personal effort to establish ties between his city and a country many Americans then still considered an enemy despite the reforms being initiated at the time under Mikhail S. Gorbachev, the Soviet general secretary.
[…] The documents are part of a government archive in Yaroslavl, Russia, which became the sister city of Burlington. The files are open to the public, though archivists there said that, until now, no one had asked to see them. (more)
Interestingly, Comrade Sanders was a presidential candidate in 2016 competing against Hillary Clinton; but the New York Times didn’t feel the need to track down the records during that campaign?… But they did in 2020?…
The most simple explanation for the lack of curiosity in 2016, and the decision to take the deeper, targeted dive in 2020, relates to the prior race holding a pre-determined outcome. However, this year, Bernie Sanders was/is considered an actual and viable threat to the interests of the Club itself.
Based on the abject scale of the media rallying around Joe Biden; and based on a very familiar lack of curiosity by those same media when Biden seemingly disappears from all visibility (like today); and based on the transparently visible assembly of all allied club forces against Bernie Sanders, well, the intents, motives and purposes are quite clear.
The Club wants Bernie eliminated with extreme prejudiced and they want it done now; much sooner than could organically be accomplished. The end goal as it currently appears is total capitulation by the Sanders campaign quickly; and all forces are being brought down upon the candidate to achieve that goal.
In many ways it makes sense for the Club to attempt this now as they will need the maximum amount of time available to heal wounds and herd the unwieldy Bernie coalition into the tent of Joe Biden. Capturing and controlling Sanders’ grassroots enthusiasm the Club needs to achieve their November objective is a very challenging task; and a DNC Convention battle against progressives is the worst case scenario. It simply cannot be allowed.
With that in mind another Club move today highlights a similar purpose.
The DNC Club, in coordination with their media allies, have been ignoring the final female candidate in the race, Tulsi Gabbard. Today the Club again changed the debate rules to ensure that Gabbard is not permitted any visibility or voice in the March 15th debate.
WASHINGTON DC – The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday announced new qualifying standards for the upcoming Arizona debate that will leave only the top two contenders on stage.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) did not meet the single qualifying factor: earning at least 20 percent of the delegates awarded as of March 15.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden are the only candidates who have qualified for the debate, which will be hosted by CNN and Univision on March 15 in Phoenix. (more)
Notice the next debate is CNN.
Given the Club’s prior use of CNN debates to leak advanced questions to Hillary Clinton in 2016 you can virtually guarantee the apparatus will go all-in to set-up Bernie Sanders in Arizona. The scripting and manipulation will be transparently obvious; and the media will ignore it completely.
Everything is pointing to the Club’s intent to destroy Sanders between the Tuesday, March 10th primary races in Michigan (125 delegates), Idaho (20), Mississippi (36), Missouri (68), North Dakota (14), Washington State (89)…. and the March 17th primary races in Florida (219), Illinois (155) and Ohio (136 delegates).
The Club is pulling out all the stops -targeting the psychology of Bernie supporters- to get rid of Sanders via complete campaign capitulation between March 10th and March 17th. That puts the debate on March 15th as a key inflection point.
Since Bernie’s bone-headed praise of Cuban communism his support in Florida has dropped to a tenuous 12% total. That’s not a typo, that’s 12 percent total support for Bernie in Florida… and that is below the 15% threshold for any delegates. Fidel Sanders might do slightly better with Warren out of the race, but that same poll has Joe biden with over 60 percent of the Florida Democrat vote.
Polling less than the minimum proportional threshold, with 219 delegates at stake, in a two person race, portends the possibility of a crushing defeat is possible on March 17th.
The Club wants Bernie gone now, this month, and the Club has the planets aligned to do just that…
Maybe we can Rush to do another Operation Chaos.
Imho, that has always been a foolish and misguided strategy.
I have a better idea. Go vote for the candidate you prefer to hold the office they are seeking.
Crazy Bernie can get just revenge and run as 3rd party independent and the DNC is toast
Good. Let them nail the knucklehead communist.
Leaving them with Joe Dementia…
Agreed, he cannot wait for the Biden club to put him out of his misery… literally.
Wow! I hope Bernie bros start taking the red pill and wake up. NOW they start understanding what we have been dealing with. Of course it’s unlikely to sway most but I’ll wager some might start exploring the sound policy and economics on the right. Time to grow up kiddos!
So, the choice is now communism or dementia.
I’m still shaking my head over this–Insane Party
Meanwhile… mutt romney wants to just move past Burisma/Ukraine and have CONgress get to the real work ahead. Because you know, Burisma/Biden is just so… political
It all ties together folks, we are witnessing derp state and it’s filthy muppets working very hard at their evil deeds! But, as Buffalo Brazile says “Go to hell!!!” Stop trying to infer we are controlling the democratic process, we’re making sure everyone gets a delegate!!!”
They are PHLAILING and PHALING, I can hear them wailing….
Didn’t one of his kids have some sweetheart Ukrainian deal, too?
Interesting read about the DNC and their internal machinations.
Many say Harris will be the VP pick by Biden, delivering California.
(Don’t ask me about all this detritus, but the observations on what happened internally from OBama and Lunatic camps is, I think spot on.).
Read here:
http://www.intelligencequarterly.com/2020/03/obamas-democratic-takeover-and-how-we-got-to-biden/
They wouldn’t need Harris to deliver CA. That’s a sure thing blue state no matter what.
Commie Bernie is getting the ‘Burn Him Up’ treatment. DNC is showing the public how corrupted they are and they don’t even care that we are watching.
I actually feel sorry for this bone-head commie and will miss his ‘balloon-popping’ finger.
He’d be a lot happier in Cuba, Russia or Venezuela–Sorry, Bernie, your houses and cars will have to stay here to be redistributed to others here.
DNC, while burning up Bernie, will burn themselves up, too.
“The DNC Club, in coordination with their media allies, have been ignoring the final female candidate in the race, Tulsi Gabbard. Today the Club again changed the debate rules to ensure that Gabbard is not permitted any visibility or voice in the March 15th debate.”
Where is the outrage from all the so-called women’s groups ???
Crickets (not even)
Those groups cannot take a stand for something like female genital mutilation by Moslems, so I really don’t expect a peep from them about this.
Just because it is the demonRATS doing it. Now if it was a Republican, Conservative and/ or Christian – well now. Your not even allowed to have binders (reference folders) of women you might consider employing……
Now that Russia has wasted a couple of rubles pushing Comrade Sanders, they will spend another fifty to ensure Socketpuppet Trump cheat his way to another win! Fifty rubles! OMG! That’s a hundred times, no a Bazillion times what Bloomberg spent! Russia RussiaRussia! This time the MSM won’t wait until after the election to push RussiaRussiaRussia, they’re going to manufacture the evidence well beforehand or persuade Putin to manufacture it for them!
The weak link in this scheme is of course Biden. They’re going to have to literally put him to sleep, not have him show up, for any and all political debates, townhalls, campaign stops, etc. We will have endless pundits and Democratic politicians going on the stump for him, promising freestuff more freestuff Freestuff forever and Trump bad Bad BAD! He will turn this country into an absolute tyranny he’s 100X times worse than Mr. H!
And meanwhile the Trump team behind the scenes will work their asses off to ensure that it really is a clean and fair election.
It doesn’t matter whether sleepy Joe or Fidel Sanders wins, because neither of them have a prayer in November against VSG PDJT.
The only chance the Demonrats have to win this election is if JFK rose from the grave… and probably not even then!
Since Elizabeth Warren is so pro woman and still worried about all pinky swears she made, maybe she could pledge her delegates to Tulsi in solidarity. I’m just saying !
Looks like more Pulitzers for the NYT.
The problem is that numerous left-leaning politicians besides Sanders frequently had positive words for Castro’s regime and the Soviets in the 1980s. Indeed if you spoke the truth about Castro’s locking up dissenting Cubans in prisons or psych hospitals and torturing them, the common response from a liberal was that you must have supported the Batista regime. Cuban expatriates in FL who opposed Castro were labeled as ‘right wing.’ Even after Solzhenitsyn’s revelations in ‘The Gulag Archipelago’ exposed that the gulags were not just Stalin”s invention but ere established early on by Lenin and continued after Stalin’s death, there was a cult of negationism and minimization of Soviet behavior on the left and of course America was far worse. The USSR was more equal and had universal heathcare many said, even though it was increasingly evident that Russia was more like a third world country with citizens leading bleak lives with little or no opportunity to improve their circumstances. Solzhenitsyn’s depictions of the gulags were confirmed and the brutality of the Soviet regime fully exposed when the records were opened to historians after 1991, but you won’t find many on the left who recanted.
Bernie was far from alone in the 70s in 80s in his magical thinking and willful blindness to those who suffered under communism Numerous other politicians and the press (including the NYT) were equally culpable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This may end in a Mackinac Island dacha.
Better to have two summa camps rather than one, Bernie.
If Bernie gets clobbered, Colorado will be in play.
My thoughts: The March 15 debate will not happen – they’ll force Bernie out before then. Biden cannot handle a debate stage where he will be front and center (not 20 or 12 or 6 other people taking up much of that time). A guess says there will be only one debate scheduled for the election Joe cannot function well enough for more than that.
Are the Fan Belt Inspectors and other alphabet agencies helping the progressive (lazy communist) party on this Russian collusion like with PDJT ?
Is Perkins And Glenn Simpson and FGPS Helping
alongside all the cast of deep state monsters and we are to believe that Russia is just letting NYT reporters come into Russia and dig up dirt on one of their own ?
