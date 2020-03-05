Federal Judge Questions AG Bill Barr Credibility, Orders Review of Unredacted Mueller Report…

Federal Judge Reggie Walton delivered a ruling today (pdf version here) creating a firestorm narrative fight around the Mueller report. However, before reviewing the substance of the ruling it’s important to remember where Walton comes from.
For more than a decade DC Judge Walton has been skeptical of official government statements and the officials who deliver them. Going back to the early years of the Obama administration, and continuing through the IRS case(s) in Obama’s second term, Judge Walton’s suspicions have been consistent. Walton consistently wants to see the raw data, and doesn’t trust government presentations or interpretations of the underlying data.
It is against this outlook from the bench where Judge Walton tells the DOJ he wants to see the unredacted Mueller report so he can evaluate whether a FOIA lawsuit has any merit.
In the FOIA lawsuit Buzzfeed wants the unredacted Mueller report. The DOJ has refused to release the unredacted report because, despite Bill Barr’s instructions to the corrupt Mueller group, team Mueller included grand jury information in their final version.
This is the heart of the issue. The DOJ is saying all redactions were made based on DOJ policy and laws; Buzzfeed is challenging that assertion and saying they suspect the DOJ removed material from the Mueller report simply to advance a political narrative.
Judge Walton is saying he wants to see the unredacted report so he can make up his own mind on whether legally FOIA-able material exists. However, Walton is also going one big step further and actually questioning the credibility of AG Bill Barr. That’s the part where the resistance media is having a field day.
The media have been trying to portray Bill Barr as lacking credibility for a year. With a federal judge now putting that exact issue into his order the media are intoxicated with the smell of blood in the water… [pg #19]
HERE’s the FULL RULING:
.
There are a couple of issues:
First, we know Team Mueller intentionally manipulated the report; including their decision to put grand jury 6(e) material into the report; specifically to contrast President Trump in the worst light possible.
Second, we know AG Bill Barr recognized the political narrative written within the corrupt outline authored by Andrew Weissmann and the Mueller team; and took action to eliminate that politicization.
Third, from looking at Judge Reggie Walton’s decisions through the years; and looking at the ruling on the part where he wants to see the raw underlying material; he’s not doing anything out of the ordinary from what he normally does. However, that said, Walton calling AG Barr’s credibility into question is quite remarkable.
Judge Walton did a good job calling the Obama administration and DOJ to task in the IRS targeting of conservative groups [SEE HERE] and [SEE HERE] ultimately resulting in the DOJ and IRS admitting what took place and settling class-action lawsuits as a result.
If AG Bill Barr did what he said he did, there shouldn’t be an issue.
I’m thinking that PT plan may have always to give Barr the chance, especially with full declass authority.
But IMO PT knew that if Barr didn’t deliver and knowing that the deep state in the Senate will never give him his next choice for Barr’s replacement he would need to put in his future AG chess move early, via the back door, i.e. the Vacancy Act whereby he nominated and got Eugene Scalia confirmed this past Sept as Sec of Labor.
Yes that Scalia, the son of SC Justice Scalia.
As an attorney and a sitting, confirmed Secretary already, he can move INSTANTLY over and assume the role as PT’s new AG and no Senate Confirmation is required. No one, including McConnell can say boo!
Now to help Scalia, IMO PT could appoint Sidney Powell as WH Justice Czar to work day in and day out with Durham and again, no Senate confirmation is required for a WH Appointee.
And if PT provided both Scalia and Sidney with full declass authority day one then IMO we will have a kick azz team to expose this coup once and for all and ensure that equal justice under the law regardless if you work for the DOJ or FIB is upheld?
Again the timing of all of this is very interesting but the one thing we have seen from PT is he always is thinking multiple steps ahead so again if this were to happen, IMO it is pure Trump Genius!
It truly is time for justice!
LikeLiked by 4 people
…’oh momma…
Can this really be the end…’
If Bogey is On to something here….
LikeLike
Eugene Scalia used to be Barrs’s special assistant in the 90’s.
LikeLike
President Trump is always multiple steps ahead.
LikeLike
So when Judge Walton refers to A.G. Barr “lacking candor” he is flat out accusing William Barr of lying, correct? He then goes further and question the Attorney General’s “credibility” which will allow dems and liberals to call fraud on the entire Mueller report outcome.
However, the good judge does not point out a specific lie Barr told, or illustrate the progression of a lie to the A.G.’s loss of cred. He does site the rollout of the report and a misleading letter, but seems to make bold accusations with little other than hearsay evidence by the politicized media
How do the top legal minds and practitioners in America lose the ability to follow due process so easily? Isnt it telling so many rely on emotions for their rulings?
Judge Walton what exactly did William Barr do ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple, Barr ‘candor’ did not follow the script of the swamp.
Barr strategically blew up the Muellar / Weismann coup, that everyone in the swamp expected to bear fruit.
—–
Barr believes Article I, Article III, or the corporate media should overrule Article II.
Barr believes that the President should overrule Article II, not the sum of its parts.
Barr was retired with millions in the bank; he came back into government for strictly ideological concerns of Article II abuse.
LikeLike
I better fix this … the WordPress gremlins got me …
Pelosi believes Article I, Article III, or the corporate media should overrule Article II.
Barr believes Article I, Article III, or the corporate media should NOT overrule Article II.
(The constant battle between the ‘co-equal’ branches of government is the key to our Constitutional Republic.”
LikeLike
If Barr redacted any material other than what he said he did….
The Mueller team (Weissman, etc) would have been screaming about it (via Schiff if nothing else). Never happened.
There is likely nothing here.
However, the judges statement about Barr comes across as a political statement to me….and wholly unecessary (if not unjustified).
LikeLike
Strange how we can never get any judge to insist on seeing the unredacted 302s, or unredacted scope memos, or the unredacted version of any of the innumerable documents documenting crooked behavior on the part of the CIA, DOJ and FBI.
But THIS a judge demands to see. The judges are as crooked as their cronies. Walton intends to usurp Barr’s powers just as all the other judges have usurped Trumps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reggie Walton is a self important blowhard and one of the biggest swamp dwellers that exists inside his beloved beltway.
Make no mistake, he’s a liberal activist judge like so many others that hate Trump. To give him any kind of regard as an even handed conservative because of his past rulings is like giving Mitt Romney conservative credentials because he voted with the Republicans once or twice.
Reggie Walton’s purpose in life is to protect the swamp dwellers he lives with. And the swamp loves him back. Read about him in Buzzfeed, the very source which initiated the FOIA appeal to him. https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/johnstanton/meet-the-chief-justice-of-americas-secret-supreme-court.
When you strip away all the bloviating rhetoric in his ruling, what this boils down to is that Reggie Walton wants to be the judge of whether or not Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice.
Ignoring that Mueller didn’t find that crime and congress didn’t either. But he, the self important swamp protector, has to be personally convinced – for the sake of his friends, don’t cha know..
Arrogant and pompous.
I hope he gets his ruling stuffed where the sun don’t shine.
LikeLike
My problem with this ruling isn’t that the judge wants to see the unredacted portion of the report. My problem is that he put in his ruling that Barr was lacking candor in his memorandum prior to releasing the report to Congress. Seems odd that Barr would do that knowing full well that if he did, the Mueller team would scream bloody murder and start to leak the information as the Dems usually do. Barr is not stupid, and the Judge should not have editorialized in his order that Barr was being dishonest.
LikeLiked by 1 person