Federal Judge Orders IRS to “Name Specific People” Who Directed Tea Party Targeting…

If the U.S. electorate were ever to grasp the full scope of what took place in the IRS, FBI and DOJ weaponization of government to specifically target people, no-one in Washington DC would ever be safe from the backlash.
There’s enough material inside the IRS story for multiple Pulitzer prizes, in addition to severe and jaw-dropping revelations as to republican politicians who aided the overall scheme. Start by finding out who in the IRS specifically sent 21 CD-ROM’s to the FBI, and find out who specifically received them inside the FBI, and what they did with them.
WASHINGTON A federal judge has ordered the Internal Revenue Service to release the names of specific employees involved in targeting Tea Party groups, after years of litigation over what conservatives have long called “chilling” behavior by one of the government’s “most feared” agencies.
Judge Reggie B. Walton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia also said the IRS must provide information about which groups were targeted and why, along with a strategy to make sure such targeting doesn’t happen again.
The IRS is involved in multiple lawsuits with conservative groups related to the Tea Party targeting scandal; this particular case involves True the Vote.
“We’re thrilled the judge has taken this step and it feels good to have it recognized that they need to be held to account,” True the Vote President Catherine Engelbrecht told Fox News on Monday. “What happened to me was very personal—my name was thrown around the IRS, and the names of the people involved need to be known. What they did was criminal.”
The targeting scandal drew much attention in 2013 when the IRS, headed at the time by Lois Lerner, admitted it was applying extra scrutiny to conservative groups applying for nonprofit status.
[…] “We are reviewing the order and will respond accordingly,” a Justice Department spokesperson told Fox News Monday. Justice Department attorneys are representing the IRS in the suit.
[…] Engelbrecht told Fox News that “the fight” under the Trump administration has been “every bit as difficult” as it was under the Obama administration. (read more)
In October 2015 the DOJ announced it was dropping the investigation into the IRS, Lois Lerner, and the unlawful sharing of taxpayer data in the IRS targeting investigation surrounding True The Vote et al.
In essence, not only did the DOJ drop an investigation into the IRS – it also dropped an investigation into itself. The DOJ, via FBI, was part of the entire IRS targeting enterprise. Yeah, there’s a massive conflict there.
As a direct consequence of the DOJ decision, *congressional inquiry into the IRS targeting matter seemingly dropped from the radar. [*Note that would be Jason Chaffetz]
However, if you draw a line from the original intent of the entire enterprise, the post-2010 mid-term “shellacking”/”secret research project“, forward to the 2012 and 2014 election cycles an interested observer might still be left asking:
“why did the IRS, through Lois Lerner, deliver the 1+ million pages of tax filings, to include the entire donor list of Tea Party and patriot groups, through 21 CD-ROMs and not by electronic data transfer. Information that was specifically sent to Eric Holder and the U.S. Department of Justice”?
This is an obvious question which, despite the numerous congressional hearings on the matter, was never asked – nor answered.
Those 21 CD-ROM’s not only contained tax filings for 501(c) groups, but they also contained the “schedule B” reports which specifically list every single person in America who had ever contributed any amount to the non-profit. In essence the IRS sent the DOJ the list of every single conservative person in America who had ever given any amount of a contribution, direct for purpose – or purchased a T-shirt, cup, or bumper sticker etc., to any political group organized against the Obama administration.
The entire scheme is riddled with complexity; almost too complex for the average person to understand, and seriously difficult to summarize. However, when you boil it down here’s the essential components that are no longer suspicion or supposition, but factually provable:
♦As a result of a trillion dollar stimulus filled with scheme and graft; and as a result of Obamacare being similarly schemed in backroom deals and late night votes; President Obama was “shellacked” in the November 2010 election.
The White House didn’t see the defeat a flawed policy issue; rather as the entrenched ideologues they are, they saw the SCOTUS case “citizens united” as the principle tool used by the White House opponents to organize and fund political movements, ie. the tea party.
The Obama Team response to the 2010 Shellacking was to use the Dept. of Justice (AG Eric Holder) to weaponize the IRS and go after groups -like Tea Party Groups- organized under the financial umbrella of 501(c)(4) donation structuring.
Years later, when the scheme was discovered – the White House denied knowledge (“not even a smidgen of corruption”), the DOJ feigned ignorance, and the IRS began working overtime trying to hide the construct of the prior communication, planning and strategy.
- The head of IRS tax exempt division, Louis Lerner, plead the Fifth.
- Obama’s Chief of Staff Jack Lew was made Treasury Secretary (IRS is sub division of Treasury Dept.) where he was/is able to continue hiding information.
- And Eric Holder constructed a team of DOJ lawyers to isolate, hide and manipulate the trail of evidence within the DOJ.
Just before the IRS targeting scheme was fully discovered/comprehended, and seemingly overlooked by any curious media enterprise, in February 2013 representative Maxine Waters said:
“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very powerful. That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.” (link)
Against, the backdrop of new information which proves the UniParty, both dems and republicans, benefited from the targeting of the Tea Party and oppositional forces; and with the full comprehension that Mitch McConnell and the republican leadership organized a post Citizens United strategy to work around their financial dependency on the electorate via Super-PACs; aren’t you just a little bit curious what the purpose was to assemble a data-base or “Secret Research Project“?
Lois Lerner’s and other IRS officials’ concerns about how to handle these donor lists came on the heels of an advisory from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) to her and other IRS officials in late March 2012 of “an audit we plan to conduct of the IRS’s process for reviewing applications for tax exemption by potential section 501(c)(4), 501(c)(5), and 501(c)(6) organizations.”
March 2012 “audit we plan to conduct” was the IG notification for a pending investigation of IRS. Specifically of their handling of Conservative Groups filing applications and status.
We all know the result of that investigation was a finding the IRS was indeed targeting conservative groups – hence the IRS scandal erupted in the headlines.
However, far more troubling were later discoveries into the internal communications which suggested much more nefarious activity regarding the assembly of secret lists, the “Secret Research Project”.
An undertaking by both the Obama Administration and the DOJ together with the IRS began to surface.
The American Center for Law and Justice put it thusly:
We know the IRS unconstitutionally targeted conservative groups. We know they illegally demanded, obtained, and held the donor lists of these conservative organizations. Now we learn that in 2012, the height of the targeting, the IRS was involved in a “secret research project” with this confidential, illegally obtained donor information.
That’s more than a big deal. It’s potentially criminal.
The very fact that the IRS was using the phrase “secret research project” should give every American pause. But the fact that this project was conducted as part of a well-orchestrated effort to target and silence conservative Americans is utterly disturbing.
Now, again, ask yourself: Why would Lois Lerner be delivering 21 CD-ROMs of data, lists of every American who joined arms with the Tea Party, to Eric Holder in the FBI ?
WASHINGTON […] “After the Justice Department turned over the database to the Oversight Committee this month in response to a subpoena, the Justice Department says it was informed by IRS officials that it contains legally protected taxpayer information that should not have ever been sent to the FBI and it now plans to return the full database to the IRS,” a statement from the oversight committee said.
According to material obtained by the committee, the IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
The transaction occurred in October 2010. (link)
If you wonder why the entire corrupt DC political class is openly in opposition to President Donald J Trump…. well,…
i would imagine the IRS will not comply by simply stating they have no records on file.
Dont ya just love your government?
Nothingburger. We have the name of all names, Lois Lerner. Where is she doing time? At the spa? Mall?
I watched those hearings, like fast and furious and benghazi. All I got was aggrevated. Unless the headline reads “IRS officials have been arrested”, I don’t need a trip down rub your nose in it memory lane.
Agreed 100X likes
Lois Lerner did not do this by herself. Others were involved. This is just the starting point to getting at evidence to prove where and how it all started and who ordered it to happen. It starts with smaller fish and works its way to bigger fish. This is far from a nothingburger. It’s only a nothingburger if the judiciary decides not to pursue the matter.
This is NOT a kabuki theater congressional hearing where the actors know how to shake the walls while ensuring nothing comes of it.
It’s a fkg. nothingburger. Here’s why: Engelbrecht told Fox News that “the fight” under the Trump administration has been “every bit as difficult” as it was under the Obama administration.”
Why the devil is that?
I thought Sessions and the Trump DOJ was supposed to be on our side. Why do we need fkg lawsuits to get the truth out of the Trump/Sessions DOJ? Something here is rotten.
Like Oldschool says, I don’t need a trip down memory lane rubbing my nose in it. Trump and Sessions need to get off their asses and get the DOJ crooks out.
Nope. We want names of Congressmen (CBC) and and RINO Congressmen and Senators egging the IRS on to do the dirty work, too. This wasn’t going to benefit the IRS employees….it was a political witch hunt. Elijah Cummings rings a bell. You know Paul Ryan was in on it too with buddies like the Turtle and McStain (Remember when he called the Tea Parties the Hobbits with great disdain?)
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes ben, it is common knowledge about these characters you mention and documentation proving cummings collusion withIRS in the awful persecution of tea party patriots. They have had this information FOR YEARS. Nada.
I would love for some of these criminals to have justice rained down upon them and I pray they do, but until I see a headline with arrests, check please.
“This wasn’t going to benefit the IRS employees”
You don’t think they got great pleasure, and perhaps other perks, out of doing this? I DO.
I probably won’t live long enough to see the IRS actually turn over all the names.
Engelbrecht told Fox News that “the fight” under the Trump administration has been “every bit as difficult” as it was under the Obama administration.
What, where the heck is Jeff Sessions?
Not the only one saying that. Sekulow and fitton too. Not winning.
I think he is stuck between a rock and a hard place in this one. His job is to defend the government when any agency is sued. He has to defend tihe IRS to the best of his ability, but it’s a losing case for his department. What can he do? I ask in earnest. How should that be handle to be a winning situation for the administration?
Where is written that he has to defend every lawsuit against the gov’t.? You can settle any damn lawsuit you want to at any time.
defend the IRS
I actually choked on those words…
He’s part of the swamp. Don’t expect anything from him.
Sessions is still protecting the Swamp. I doubt he makes it into next year as head of DoJ. Jeff goes after weed, private property, and doctors overprescribing pain meds very tough but not after his corrupt colleagues in DC and the corporations that lobby for these addictive drugs to be put on the market in mass quantities.
Just think if they would have actually thought Trump had a chance of winning in the election… the Tea Party Peeps would have been destroyed by these monsters… Obama is a muslim ISIS supporter… These are some wicked mo-foes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Um, Eric Freaking Holder?
It has to be in the correct form from the right people with signatures. These are court proceedings we’re talking about — collecting actionable evidence of criminal activity — not just discussion in a forum where we think we already know everything we need to know. We don’t. What we need to know is that justice will be done on this and all criminal activity will be answered with punishment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yeah because we have seen justice everywhere so far. The problem is that justice has not been done then or now. If they can gather at least 5 different investigations into the Russia thing based on a debunked peeing dossier why is that we can’t drag Lois Lerner and the guy who replaced her (who is still in his friggin position) by the heels into a court of law?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patience, Grasshopper.
Something tells me that I ain’t got enough in savings accounts to buy all the popcorn this is going to take.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And where is Gil? Gil! Are you here? Please post my FAVORITE MEME….PLEASE!?
Mountains of Popcorn?
LikeLiked by 9 people
At this point….I’d say something about the size of Texas would suffice
Oh, all right. Fire and fury!😀
LikeLiked by 20 people
YOU DA MAN!!! BRING IT ON BABY!
This has become a big favorite of mine, too.
Easy, the guy above Lerner and obama…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He just looks like a snake!
LikeLiked by 9 people
YOu should seem him crawl. Then you’d have even more confirmation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe this fool is being kept so he can read his own name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it possible Trump doesnt do anything about the crooked IRS out of fear they would retaliate against him by leaking his tax returns?
IMO he doesn’t fire them bc they would scream Obstruction bc he is under audit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A normal person might have “fear”, but PT let’s that stuff roll off his back.
Nobody cares about his tax returns. He’s a rich guy who had a LOT of business dealings and made a lot of money. Nothing in the tax returns will reveal anything criminal — those who would see him sent to prison would have done so already — I’m quite sure they ALREADY have his tax information. They just can’t let people know they already have it because it’s illegal. President Trump has NO SECRETS from those people… from the deep state. NO secrets. They just aren’t allowed to show they have it.
And honestly, do you think if they did have something they would have done something with it by now? They certainly would have. All they’d have to do is “dig up something” based on what they already know and pretend they found it legally.
After all, that’s what the police are instructed to do when they are fed NSA data. They can’t use that as evidence against a suspect, but they can use it to find evidence to be used against a suspect. And that’s just what the deep state would do against the president IF THEY HAD ANYTHING.
And that’s the point. In all of this, in all of their desperation. Do you think they would just sit on any information which they believe would end Trump? No. They wouldn’t.
Trump is audited every year. Obama weaponized the IRS. Had there been any impropriety, it would have been leaked by now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure there isn’t any impropriety, that wouldnt prevent the media to make up improperties becasue the public has no clue about complicated tax returns. there would be hundreds of tax experst all in the news claimin that Trump is a very criminal tax cheat
Nope that’s a non issue he’s straight with the IRS and has billions no one cares except the cater wailing medis
Oh goody, another dog and pony show. Something new to play with. So they’ll kick this around for God knows how long acting like they’re interested and accomplishing something for The People. In the end they might, MIGHT put the noose around the necks of a couple of little people…you know, scapegoat types. Then they will all sit back and congratulate themselves while they continually lie to Americans and the real culprits continue to do what they always do: walk scot-free. Hide and watch and see if this isn’t true. 😉
Do we really think they’ll comply???
This is a big first step, which hopefully leads to more.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It can be the last step. All Trump has to do is tell the IRS to comply and tell the DOJ to drop defending the fkg. lawsuits. It’s really that simple. So, why hasn’t he?
My mother, God rest her soul, told me that if the American People ever found out Obama used the IRS as a political weapon, there would be hell to pay. She’s gone on to a better place – but I am still waiting for pay day.
LikeLiked by 10 people
PayDay VVVVV
On the End of a…
We DID find that out….. Years ago. And nothing has ever come of it. Normally, top IRS officials would meet with the president or top white house officials maybe two or three times during an 8 year long administration. During the Obama years, the heads of the IRS met with Obama or his minions a total of 153 times. The criminal weaponizing of the IRS was planned and executed by Obama himself, Valerie Jarrett, and their inner circle. Holder obstructed justice the entire time. So where are the indictments?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
“I’m not good at math.”
The freakin’ Director of the IRS!?! Heaven help us!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
” I’m not good at math”……..isn’t that rich? Funny ha ha
Obama really really really really really really really really thought that Hillary was going to win…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
At least Obama thought they could steal it. That makes it even worse.
|That is why the previous administration should be given a perp walk out of the white house the minute the results of the election are known. Imagine what we would know today if Barry didn’t have the 3 months to shred damaging material and bobby trap the bureaucracy. Major corporations do it…amazing that the government is not handled differently….another argument to limit its size
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Obama’s administration fined organizations they didn’t like and gave the bounty to organizations they did like. Then they specifically targeted Americans who they disagreed with by weaponizing the already fearsome Internal Revenue Service. This was a criminal enterprise. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Another program disbanded under President TRUMP, and under investigation.
It’s what Marxists always do.
Did Hillary have access to this “secret research project”?
Seems the Dems were so focused on Conservatives they neglected their base, who went on to elect President Trump!!
LOL! So much for Dem Strategery!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is the biggest irony of them all! Even with all that damn info, Barry from Hawaii lost over 1,000+ seats in local, state and federal elections. The ultimate slap in their faces was a novice with no political background went on to win the WH. These morons had no clue what to do with this info. In this case, thankfully they were the biggest dumbasses in the world!
Lerner created a new database, obviously searchable by name. This database would therefore have been subject to FOIA requests, and thus should have appeared in the Federal Register. What other secret databases might be lurking about?
LikeLiked by 5 people
How might this tie in to Susan Rice’s very detailed spreadsheets? Hmmmm…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is the irony: The agency that brought down racketeer Al Capone is involved in racketeering.
LikeLiked by 10 people
In 99% of the cases, Maxine Waters makes the most off-the-wall statements. However, when she made that statement that SD posted above, she was clear and concise and she knew exactly what she was talking about. It was and is downright scary and it is pure evil when you listen to and comprehend what she said.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Steve Mnuchin Treasury Secretary can make it happen, cant he? Release the names! and include certain members of the Congressional Black Caucus and the RINO Congressmen and Senators we all know and love.
Yes, Secretary Mnuchin can make this happen. Timing is the key. There is great leverage to be had in the properly timed release of this information, and much more. Harry Reid may need a good criminal lawyer if he doesn’t have one already. And that’s just one name which comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do you do when they’re ALL in on it? There is no process to adjudicate corruption and collusion by the DOJ, Treasury, FBI, IRS and White House. None. They got away with it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not only did the IRS break the law, Obama sent out goons to harrass and ask for proof regarding the census document that I sent back to Washington, DC. I had a former FBI verify because I knew I was being harrassed and never had I been before. My census inclued my husband and stepsons who resided with us and our new son. They children are hispanic. Two men showed at my door wanting to know about illegials in my neighborhood. It got ugly because I knew what was happening and I didn’t make it easy by an automatic answer. I made them clarify and clarify. The former FBI also told me that most field agents do not use their real names. I knew it was because of my donations and websites I read. All of my household are Americans and taxpayers and that is the treatment from Obama’s regime!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Until some heads are lopped off, nothing will come of this. :spit:
From the get-go – it smelled of complicity – no surprise to me – we have waited a long time for this atrocity to see the light of day – LOCK THEM UP – LOCK THEM ALL UP – every single one of them who conspired to cover-up this unconscionable, unconstitutional intrusion!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And file civil lawsuits against them as individuals.
From Sundance .. above .. I find this disturbing “[…] “We are reviewing the order and will respond accordingly,” a Justice Department spokesperson told Fox News Monday. Justice Department attorneys are representing the IRS in the suit.)_+ The Justice Department should be going after them.
Also this ” Engelbrecht told Fox News that “the fight” under the Trump administration has been “every bit as difficult” as it was under the Obama administration.”
Come on Session roll some heads. Also Sec. Munchin you are over the IRS … do something.
Note that a federal judge had to order this and not the DoJ.
Why is Sessions in Washington again?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have about as much faith in Jeff Sessions, as I do in an eclipse being a life changing event.
He has been Trump’s most disappointing appointment. I had such high hopes. What a let down.
We’ve all been let down.
How does a president investigate the DOJ?
Sessions is pathetic.
He reminds me of Little Miss Muffin. Sitting on hiz Tuffin.
Have read al the comments yet…
Doesn’t Obama have all this database for his “library” and it cannot be accessed / looked at for 5 years? Thought I read that here at CTH, maybe not.
That was the unmasking records. A CRIMINAL cauldron of a different kind.
It’s most likely at the “library”, along with all of ILLary’s deleted emails, and all of his admin’s criminal records, hidden away somewhere where they all have access to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there not one courageous journalist out there willing to investigate? Oh wait…never mind.
I want to know who is causing this:
Engelbrecht told Fox News that “the fight” under the Trump administration has been “every bit as difficult” as it was under the Obama administration.
They need to be removed.
I recently got on my Condo Association Board.
With every passing day, I feel like PDJT with the B.S. that is revealed.
It’s the USG and the lemming populace of the USA, just on a lot smaller scale.
They weaponized the entire government on some of these people, especially those who fought back, like True the Vote. It’s way past time for the truth to come out, and some people to be handcuffed and hauled away.
I bet Lois will sing if she’s allowed to roll on some big fish. Providing, of course, she gets a new identity somewhere else where the Kenyan Impostor, the Crooked Clinton’s, and each of their respective monster friends can’t get to her. God luck with that.
#IVoteForAFishFry
They also got their ILLEGAL Operation Choke Point canceled last week, by President TRUMP’s DOJ. It was truly a WINNING WEEK, despite what ALL Of the faux media and UNIParty says.
They just can’t stand the OBSCENE LEVELS of WINNING and will do ANYTHING to avoid reporting it. Lying and hating on him is their preference, and they have perfected it to the nines.
Let us hope Jeff Sessions is up to this task of unmasking the culprits, however high they must go. He is responsible for Equal Justice For All with our Law & Order President. He knows this is exactly what he signed up for and we expect him to get it done.
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
Who headed up the IRS “Investigation”, Jason Chaffetz. Didn’t he resign for personal reasons? Hummm….. Looks like RINO’s were involved in the IRS scandal, doesn’t it?
Lock them all up, take their coats. Take their cars, houses, vacation homes, stocks, bonds, children’s college funds. Take it all–reparations for the political persecutions these criminals perpetrated upon Tea Party Americans.
The power of the lists in conjunction with I P addresses makes this disclosure even more important to understand. With tech giants holding near total control of electronic data and the federal government holding total control of financial data, the danger to every conservative is fatal. The fact President Trump made it through this gauntlet is only further evidence of God’s blessing upon our land. MAGA!
I am so glad that Catherine Engelbrecht is still pursuing this lawsuit. Not only was she targeted by the IRS, but she was abused by the FBI, OSHA and ATF. There should be many threads of evidence to pursue. My bet is they all lead back to the Obama White House.
What does this mean:
] Engelbrecht told Fox News that “the fight” under the Trump administration has been “every bit as difficult”as it was under the Obama administration.
Here is a crazy idea but could it work? I would like to know what you think. Is it possible for President Trump to form a new party right now. His base most of us who voted for him will follow him, of that I am sure. He could recruit the members of congress before doing that. Hopefully he would have enough who can see the handwriting on the wall of the disaster their are riding. If he could get a majority even if slim the others will still be divided and he could get his legislation passed. Seriously I wish Bannon was there to fet it done. It’s time to be drastic and fix this country.
During this time, it took me 6 years to get a refund due us. I don’t trust them at all anymore. I never had problems until the last administration was in charge. Then, they kept sending me notices stating it was under review and I would be notified in 45 days of their decision. I never got a decision. I had to hire someone to help get it settled…yet, when you owe them it’s an entirely different story.
I don’t understand why Trump on Day One didn’t order the IRS to provide these names. Am I missing something about chain of command?
