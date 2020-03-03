A Divided Supreme Court Rules Illegal Aliens Can be Prosecuted for Identity Theft on Employment Eligibility…

It should not be a 5-4 split and majority decision, but that just goes to reflect how radical and structurally political the Supreme Court has become.  In an important ruling today the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that illegal aliens can be prosecuted by the states for stealing the identity of U.S. persons on employment eligibility paperwork.  [Direct pdf link]

Stunningly four justices (BREYER, GINSBURG, SOTOMAYOR, and KAGAN) dissented from the majority decision; and instead gave their minority opinion that federally mandated I-9 employment eligibility certifications should not be permitted for use as evidence in cases surrounding identity theft.

According to the dissenting opinion, if your identity or social security number was stolen by an illegal alien; and used to falsify employment eligibility documents; that illegal action is not itself criminal conduct because the documents are not permissible as evidence to show the alien falsified information. An absolutely bizarre position in a nation of laws.

The primary issue surrounds federal laws that state employment affidavits, like an I-9 eligibility declaration, cannot be used to prosecute illegal aliens, unlawfully residing in the U.S.  However, it is simultaneously unlawful under federal law to provide false information on those employment eligibility documents.

Thankfully the five majority justices (ALITO, ROBERTS, THOMAS, GORSUCH, KAVANAUGH) saw the abject stupidity of the lower court ruling (Supreme Court of Kansas) reversing and remanding the prior decision.  Justice Alito wrote the majority opinion and pointed out the ridiculous outcomes if such considerations were extended.

[…] Suppose that an employee truthfully states on his I–9 that his name is Jim Smith. Under the interpretation of 8 U. S. C. §1324a(b)(5) that the Kansas Supreme Court seemingly adopted, no one could use Jim’s name for any purpose. If he robbed a bank, prosecutors could not use his name in an indictment. His employer could not cut a paycheck using that name. His sister could not use his name to mail him a birthday card.  [pg 13]

Here’s the 37-page ruling.  I would STRONGLY urge everyone to review it.

49 Responses to A Divided Supreme Court Rules Illegal Aliens Can be Prosecuted for Identity Theft on Employment Eligibility…

  1. littleflower481 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Do those four leftist judges ever not vote as a block?

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    So if I shoot someone with a stolen gun I’m OK?

  3. Alexander Bocephus Hamilton says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    So corrupt and against the Constitution that they swore to uphold. Disgraceful to have any dissenting votes in this matter,

  4. TradeBait says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    So there you have it. Four leftist SC justices who confirm that illegals take precedence over citizens in matters of criminal identification theft.

    Sick.

  5. sDee says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    The IRS and Credit Agencies already know who they are. The IRS computers contain social security numbers that are being reported upon by multiple persons/locations. IRS made a deal with the Credit Agencies who did not like that consumers with a compromised SSN, had multiple incomes being reported.

    Seems like the real criminals here are the IRS and Credit Agencies colluding to cover-up identity theft.

    • DJ says:
      March 3, 2020 at 10:01 pm

      If you are retired and of a certain age, the Social “Security” organization will also notify you if your SSN was just used to secure employment. You get to fill out a form to prove that it wasn’t you.

  6. flyoverfuji says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Hopefully, President Trump gets another opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice.

  7. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Luckily, our President Trump figured it out early in the game that probably his most enduring legacy would be to appoint as many conservative judges as he possibly could during his first term.
    The damage that these disgraceful Lib/Commie jurists could do if they were in the majority would be irreparable.

  8. Dekester says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Crazy Stuff is it not.

    A nation of laws🤮

    Where is Injustice Roberts, and his opinion on this insanity

  9. Publius2016 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    x10000

    Duh! Holy smokes these Dimms are LAWLESS! 9-0 anywhere in American Jurisprudence…like hello???

  10. cherokeepeople says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    do all liberals have a mental disorder?

  11. frankmystery says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    The western civilization is built upon rule of law. This absolutely needs a course correction. Our ultimate authority is supposed to be objective.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. icthematrix says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    The leftists, and amazingly well educated SCOTUS leftists, are openly willing to ignore law in order to protect illegals because of their “status”, yet would prosecute an American citizen who would commit the exact same violation. The absurdity is beyond belief…and I would expect it from ignorant masses…but not learned justices at the highest level. YET, that is exactly what has become of these radicals. How do they sleep at night?

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Mike Robinson says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Unfortunately, this is an illustration of just how profitable … and therefore, how pervasive … the too-conveniently ignored Big Business of Human Trafficking has become.

    Yes, “Money can buy everything.” Even the demise of the 13th Amendment. Even Supreme Court votes.

  14. cheering4america says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    While I am grateful that the United States Supreme Court arrived at the obvious lawful conclusion, it beggars belief that the country is still holding onto *some* law by the thread of a single Supreme Court Justice. For years, decades, I have been stunned that such issues were even litigated.

    We are in dire need of some more Judges who FOLLOW THE CONSTITUTION and don’t have as their prime object the giving away of the nation.

  15. All Too Much says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    The crime is not a crime.
    Got it.

  16. mikeyboo says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    This is more than mere disagreement. This is a proactive strike in favor of illegal aliens as against citizens of the United States. If there were any real justice these four would be…………

  17. bullnuke says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    IRS is aware of duplicate SS numbers on returns but won’t do anything about it.

  18. jebg46 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    I hope the 4 dissenting justices have their identity stolen and learn how horrible it is.

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      March 3, 2020 at 10:02 pm

      True story….Sister in law finally graduated college & after two years of teaching, her husband & her decided to buy a home. Turned out she already had a home, actually had had a few homes, some cars & the list went on.
      Someone had been using her SS to flip houses and other things. She came to LA to testify in the case. When she went to hearing, the lady had jumped her bail. They figured she had gone back south…Took my sister in law, about 5 years and over 5 k to fix her credit.
      Identity thief affects millions of Americans at the tune of hundreds of millions if not over a billion yearly

  19. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Yes yes yes…..I bet some California politicians are fuming
    Maybe they should go after Kevin de Leon’s family since he approves it and says over 1/2 his family is guilty of Identity thief.

  20. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    You’d think after reading stories like this one, where four repulsively partisan radical leftist operatives posing as Supreme Judges, making a judgement so far beyond the constraints of common sense, the average democrat voter might start thinking about the insanity of their party and ideology

    But no, the only way anything sinks in with the average idiot democrat voter is when one of their utopian fantasy ideals smashes them in the mouth via real life

    They’re all for the insanity until someone steals their identity and makes their life a living hell. Their all for the insanity until an illegal alien kills one of their family members

    They’ll go on happily cheering the insanity until it’s too late and they realize they’ve been cheering on their own demise

  21. jus wundrin says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    It appears that if I denounce my citizenship and stay her, now illegally, I have more rights.

    Amazing.

  22. rigst4 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Outrageous that it has taken this issue going to the Supreme Court to be settled and outrageous that it was anything but a 9-0 decision making identity theft by an illegal alien a crime. There has been a complete double standard in the justice system for a long time. If I simply made a mistake with verifying my identity for employment in any way, I would BOTH lose my job and be charged with a crime and I would have to hire a lawyer to defend me and I would suffer consequences. Illegal aliens never seem to be held responsible for any crimes or improper behavior. Outrageous.

  23. Magabear says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Another reason to thank the good Lord that PDJT is President. We have four leftist activists dressed in black robes on the court. This should’ve been a 9-0 slam dunk ruling. But I’ll take the 5-4 win for justice.

  24. deplorable says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    So is it OK for an American citizen to fraudulently uses someone else’s identity, like their social security number, on a legal document?

  25. TwoLaine says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    TDS is real.

  26. Ozark says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Where is E- Verify?

  27. California Joe says:
    March 3, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Just goes to show you why we need Irish Catholics on the Supreme Court and why the Leftists don’t want them!:

