Intelligence Community Warns Voters “Foreign Actors Attempting to Influence Sentiment and Voter Perceptions”…

A comprehensively corrupt U.S. intelligence apparatus warns voters that foreign influences are attempting to support any candidate adverse to the interests of a corrupt Intelligence Community. Americans “must remain aware that foreign actors continue to try to influence public sentiment and shape voter perceptions.”

What a Deep State message.  According to the interests who transmit the warning…

It’s not the demonstrably proven history of corrupt political activity by officials running U.S. intelligence agencies that has eroded public trust in these institutions.   Why no, it’s foreign actors who amplify the sunlight upon proven corrupt political activity by officials running the intelligence agencies….. We swear, it’s their fault – Trust us.

  1. TANGO268 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Notice that it is DOS first (and not in alphabetical order). Trump needs to fire all career Ambassadors now.

  2. joeknuckles says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Nobody believes this crap anyway.

  3. lcsteel says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Should we assume the Chinese are pushing for Biden because they own him or Bernie because he is a fellow communist?

  4. J says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    They have lost their power over us. The mask has been removed. We are aware of their coconspirators. We know their tactics. We have their playbook in our possession.

    The time for payback draws near. November cant get here fast enough.

  5. Landslide says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Connected to the announcement by Judicial Watch???? 🧐🧐 Bad actors going all-out, imho.

  6. Kirsty I says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    These agencies and their “heads” would be only fodder for comedy if they didn’t rule the largest and strongest nation on the face of the Earth.
    That, and the fact that the citizens of the aforementioned nation actually believes this slop.

  7. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    It is becoming less important to me that we save this burning dumpster fire of a government and more important that I don’t lose my sanity as I watch it burn to ash.

  8. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    They should just come out and say it- the American voters are too stupid to be allowed to vote for themselves. Why bother having elections?

  9. bluecat57 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    We need to ban committee meetings. They are getting paid to tell us what we’ve known since becoming sentient.

  10. DaPicayune says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Sounds like the IC is telling us: “Nice Republic you Think you have there,.. wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to it now, eh?”

  11. William Barker says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    And… Sundance sugarcoats it again… ignores the elephant in the room.

    Here… let ME lay it out:

    “Joint Statement from… TRUMP’S DOS… TRUMP’S DOJ… TRUMP’S DOD… TRUMP’S DHS… TRUMP’S ODNI… TRUMP’S FBI… TRUMP’S NSA… and TRUMP’s CISA…”

    TRUMP is an empty suit who ain’t running jack $hit.

  12. DeWalt says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    They are mocking the President. They still believe they are in control. The first one to fire is the person that wrote that.

  13. Phflipper says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    It makes me wonder what might be coming out they are trying to get in front of this time.

  14. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Ah!!!! That explains the voice I keep hearing every time I visit CTH. My keyboard keeps typing I WILL VOTE FOR TRUMP, I WILL VOTE FOR TRUMP…

    see!!! Darn it it did again.
    Holy macaroni!!! The IC is right….

