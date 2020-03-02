Intelligence Community Warns Voters “Foreign Actors Attempting to Influence Sentiment and Voter Perceptions”…

A comprehensively corrupt U.S. intelligence apparatus warns voters that foreign influences are attempting to support any candidate adverse to the interests of a corrupt Intelligence Community. Americans “must remain aware that foreign actors continue to try to influence public sentiment and shape voter perceptions.”
What a Deep State message. According to the interests who transmit the warning…
It’s not the demonstrably proven history of corrupt political activity by officials running U.S. intelligence agencies that has eroded public trust in these institutions. Why no, it’s foreign actors who amplify the sunlight upon proven corrupt political activity by officials running the intelligence agencies….. We swear, it’s their fault – Trust us.
Notice that it is DOS first (and not in alphabetical order). Trump needs to fire all career Ambassadors now.
Me thinks there will be a HUGE purge after a successful election in November.
Nobody believes this crap anyway.
Should we assume the Chinese are pushing for Biden because they own him or Bernie because he is a fellow communist?
China is over.
Their reverent leader is courting calamity and the dam is about to break.
They have lost their power over us. The mask has been removed. We are aware of their coconspirators. We know their tactics. We have their playbook in our possession.
The time for payback draws near. November cant get here fast enough.
Connected to the announcement by Judicial Watch???? 🧐🧐 Bad actors going all-out, imho.
These agencies and their “heads” would be only fodder for comedy if they didn’t rule the largest and strongest nation on the face of the Earth.
That, and the fact that the citizens of the aforementioned nation actually believes this slop.
It is becoming less important to me that we save this burning dumpster fire of a government and more important that I don’t lose my sanity as I watch it burn to ash.
I’ve been thinking this is why Nero fiddled as Rome burned: it was a sanity saving measure…
They should just come out and say it- the American voters are too stupid to be allowed to vote for themselves. Why bother having elections?
I’m not sure we really have an election, we may just be playing actors that are pretending to vote.
We need to ban committee meetings. They are getting paid to tell us what we’ve known since becoming sentient.
Sounds like the IC is telling us: “Nice Republic you Think you have there,.. wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to it now, eh?”
And… Sundance sugarcoats it again… ignores the elephant in the room.
Here… let ME lay it out:
“Joint Statement from… TRUMP’S DOS… TRUMP’S DOJ… TRUMP’S DOD… TRUMP’S DHS… TRUMP’S ODNI… TRUMP’S FBI… TRUMP’S NSA… and TRUMP’s CISA…”
TRUMP is an empty suit who ain’t running jack $hit.
Is the pay good?
Troll much?
They are mocking the President. They still believe they are in control. The first one to fire is the person that wrote that.
It makes me wonder what might be coming out they are trying to get in front of this time.
Ah!!!! That explains the voice I keep hearing every time I visit CTH. My keyboard keeps typing I WILL VOTE FOR TRUMP, I WILL VOTE FOR TRUMP…
see!!! Darn it it did again.
Holy macaroni!!! The IC is right….
