Sunday Talks: Marco Rubio Discusses The Danger of China Against Backdrop of Coronavirus…

CTH is more confident than ever about POTUS having a comprehensive understanding of the bigger picture around COVID-19 and China’s Coronavirus outbreak. In this interview Senator Marco Rubio discusses the risks that China now represents on a myriad of levels.

The Coronavirus issue hits on three main points of policy outlined by President Trump since his initial announcement of candidacy in 2015: (1) The need for secure borders and strong immigration controls. (2) The need to stop reliance on Chinese manufacturing; and (3) The need for the U.S. to have independent control over key sectors of manufacturing; including healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as a matter of national security.

Stay big picture. Think about what you know of the aggressive Communist and strategic disposition of China. In addition to the risks within technology development (well discussed), allowing China to have a heavy influence over critical healthcare supply chains is too dangerous.

