Sunday Talks: Marco Rubio Discusses The Danger of China Against Backdrop of Coronavirus…

CTH is more confident than ever about POTUS having a comprehensive understanding of the bigger picture around COVID-19 and China’s Coronavirus outbreak.  In this interview Senator Marco Rubio discusses the risks that China now represents on a myriad of levels.

The Coronavirus issue hits on three main points of policy outlined by President Trump since his initial announcement of candidacy in 2015:  (1) The need for secure borders and strong immigration controls. (2) The need to stop reliance on Chinese manufacturing; and (3) The need for the U.S. to have independent control over key sectors of manufacturing; including healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as a matter of national security.

Stay big picture. Think about what you know of the aggressive Communist and strategic disposition of China. In addition to the risks within technology development (well discussed), allowing China to have a heavy influence over critical healthcare supply chains is too dangerous.

October 2019:

November 2019:

December 2019:

January 2020:

President Donald J. Trump participates in a signing ceremony of an agreement between the United States and China with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He with Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the East Room of the White House. Vice President Mike Pence attends.

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 1, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Thanks, Sundance.

    I heard that Bannon was on with Maria, as well, and had some good thoughts on the virus and how it relates to the 2020 election. Apparently he backed up some of what Rubio was saying, too.

    Maria has the best Sunday show in the business. Makes Wallace look like a nobody. Rubio, Pence and Bannon all on with her today.

