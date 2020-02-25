President Trump Remarks During Business Roundtable in India…

During a mid-afternoon session at the U.S. embassy’s Roosevelt House in New Delhi, India, President Trump meet with U.S. and India business leaders. The president cancelled his prepared remarks to the business investors, instead he took questions from roundtable participants.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related