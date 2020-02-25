President Trump Remarks During Business Roundtable in India…

During a mid-afternoon session at the U.S. embassy’s Roosevelt House in New Delhi, India, President Trump meet with U.S. and India business leaders. The president cancelled his prepared remarks to the business investors, instead he took questions from roundtable participants.

  1. Terry says:
    February 25, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Hindsight concerning virus

    Article where S. Korean church members where hearing Wuhan rumors in Nov.
    The baltic index which is a good pulse for the world economy.
    The Chinese knew…

    https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3052322/coronavirus-secretive-south-korean-church-linked-outbreak-held

    https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/baltic

  2. Top_10 says:
    February 25, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    PDJT is so functional and confident that he can discard canned speeches (easy way), and transition to taking questions (much harder) and does not miss a beat! We are blessed to have this man as POTUS,..!

  3. NC Mom says:
    February 25, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    This was amazing! What a genius President we are blessed to have. What stamina, what mental acuity! Having had contact at business seminars with execs from India while I was attending the LSE, that he threw away his speech to interact with them was a stroke of brilliance. It was also a sign of POTUS humble respect for them! I am gobsmacked!

  4. SEDeuceTER says:
    February 25, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    How many Presidents would have even thought of saying “screw the speech, let’s go freestyle”?! I can only think of 1, maybe two with Ronaldus Magnus. Talk about being comfortable in your own skin and with your ability to handle any question. The only thing missing was a roving mic so we could hear the audience speaking more clearly. His staff obviously needs to be prepared for that in the future.

  5. bluecat57 says:
    February 25, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    I’m betting 500 points up in stock market tomorrow on potential trade deal with India.

