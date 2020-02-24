Why is The New York Times Outing Lower Level FBI Spygate Operatives? Case Agent 1: Stephen M. Somma…

A previously incurious New York Times is now exposing members of the FBI crew who participated in fraud upon the FISA Court. Are the corrupt former top-tier FBI officials starting to position lower-level FBI participants as scapegoats?

Inside an insufferable article, engineered to defend the need for the DOJ and FBI to continue using FISA intelligence gathering information against U.S. persons, the New York times outlines Stephen M Somma as Case Agent 1, the handler for FBI confidential human source Stefan Halper.

(NYT) […] The Page report criticized an F.B.I. agent for ignoring that very procedure as part of half a dozen personal failings that included not passing on the information from the C.I.A., singling the agent out as “primarily responsible for some of the most significant errors and omissions.”

It identified this person only as Case Agent 1. But he is Stephen M. Somma, a counterintelligence investigator in the F.B.I.’s New York field office, people familiar with the Russia investigation said. The F.B.I. declined to comment. (link)

“Case Agent 1” is identified in the IG report as “primarily responsible for some of the most significant errors and omissions in the FISA applications.” Stephen Somma had the responsibility to verify the accuracy of information underpinning in the FISA application.

Somma was also the FBI handler for Stefan Halper, the Cambridge professor who contacted, met and secretly recorded Carter Page, Sam Clovis and George Papadopoulos while using an undercover FBI agent code-named Azura Turk as his assistant.

The exculpatory information gathered as a result of those wired recordings was ignored, never shared with the FISA court, and buried during the investigation in order to continue a false framework for the FBI to continue targeting the Trump officials.

So why is the New York Times exposing Stephan Somma now as “Case Agent 1” according to “people familiar with the Russia investigation”?

Given the timing, risk exposure, and the corrupt nature of the FBI officials involved in the investigation, it looks like the top of the Crossfire Hurricane team are throwing FBI case agent Stephen Somma under the same bus as FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith.

Your thoughts?