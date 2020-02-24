Why is The New York Times Outing Lower Level FBI Spygate Operatives? Case Agent 1: Stephen M. Somma…

A previously incurious New York Times is now exposing members of the FBI crew who participated in fraud upon the FISA Court. Are the corrupt former top-tier FBI officials starting to position lower-level FBI participants as scapegoats?
Inside an insufferable article, engineered to defend the need for the DOJ and FBI to continue using FISA intelligence gathering information against U.S. persons, the New York times outlines Stephen M Somma as Case Agent 1, the handler for FBI confidential human source Stefan Halper.
(NYT) […] The Page report criticized an F.B.I. agent for ignoring that very procedure as part of half a dozen personal failings that included not passing on the information from the C.I.A., singling the agent out as “primarily responsible for some of the most significant errors and omissions.”
It identified this person only as Case Agent 1. But he is Stephen M. Somma, a counterintelligence investigator in the F.B.I.’s New York field office, people familiar with the Russia investigation said. The F.B.I. declined to comment. (link)
“Case Agent 1” is identified in the IG report as “primarily responsible for some of the most significant errors and omissions in the FISA applications.” Stephen Somma had the responsibility to verify the accuracy of information underpinning in the FISA application.
Somma was also the FBI handler for Stefan Halper, the Cambridge professor who contacted, met and secretly recorded Carter Page, Sam Clovis and George Papadopoulos while using an undercover FBI agent code-named Azura Turk as his assistant.
The exculpatory information gathered as a result of those wired recordings was ignored, never shared with the FISA court, and buried during the investigation in order to continue a false framework for the FBI to continue targeting the Trump officials.
So why is the New York Times exposing Stephan Somma now as “Case Agent 1” according to “people familiar with the Russia investigation”?
Given the timing, risk exposure, and the corrupt nature of the FBI officials involved in the investigation, it looks like the top of the Crossfire Hurricane team are throwing FBI case agent Stephen Somma under the same bus as FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith.
Your thoughts?
Somma has flipped and is working with Dorum
It’s possible or he’s going to be the FBI’s goat boy.
I sure hope you’re right.
The little guy always takes the blame in Washington it seems. High ups never get charged😡. Its not right.
SD said: “Are the corrupt former top-tier FBI officials starting to position lower-level FBI participants as scapegoats?”
Me: That would be a YES.
Same playbook the IRS offices used when they were caught targeting conservative groups at the highest levels of the IRS management. It was “a group of lower level agents in another office”. They always run the same plays, over and over.
Remember when the media was against any form of surveillance program whatsoever because it could be used on American citizens? Just kidding, it was because screw George Bush.
Clinesmith and Somma get a plea deal for two months each for laking candor. We got Wolfe, Clinesmith and Somma as our scalps. Happy now? (sounds of bagpipes in the background)
Maybe, hopefully, because he’s ratting out the Big Swamp Rats and the Slimes is tasked with his destruction.
Spot on. Can’t let this hit up the ladder. “It was rogue low-level officials….”…….
These guys were not rogue, low level officials. They were following orders……
I have a feeling that there will soon be a meme “Somma didn’t kill himself”.
From the cited article:
regarding use of FISA warrants,
“The system is vulnerable, they said, to lower-level agents suppressing or overlooking evidence that weakens their case when they seek permission to conduct surveillance.”
That’s pure Comey, right there.
I hope this Somma bitch gets what he deserves.
It isn’t very hard to see that this is what they’re up to, although I’m very sure that this sort of thing won’t impress John Durham. This agent is one referred-to in the IG’s report, but that report was only allowed to scratch the surface due to the scope-and-mission rules inherent in the IG’s role. It’s very obvious to all that the actual malfeasance goes far, far beyond this, and that’s where Federal Prosecutors like Durham come in.
