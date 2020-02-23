John Ratcliffe Discusses Manufactured ODNI Intel Briefing on Russia and Upcoming FISA Reauthorization…

Representative John Ratcliffe appears with Maria Bartiromo to answer questions about the fraudulent information within an intelligence briefing last week and the House democrats weaponizing a false narrative. Ratcliffe points fingers toward Adam Schiff for manufacturing the false media assertions & perpetuating a hoax on the American people.
Additionally Mr. Ratcliffe notes the upcoming reauthorization of FISA authority is taking place under a cloud of abuse by government officials and a host of deep state resistance interests who do not want to admit abuse within the FISA system.
.
In December of 2019 congress buried the short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act. As a result of the FISA CR inclusion the terminal deadline was pushed to March 15, 2020. [Backstory]
Kill it! Kill it with fire!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly. The whole thing is unconstitutional. They can go to any US District Court and ask for a warrant and that it and the motion be sealed. Probable cause, boys and girls at Office of the Attorney Division of National Security and FBI CI. Also, CIA and “sister” agencies. No reauthorization of FISA courts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then nuke it from orbit, to be sure…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Additionally Mr. Ratcliffe notes the upcoming reauthorization of FISA authority is taking place under a cloud of abuse by government officials and a host of deep state resistance interests who do not want to admit abuse within the FISA system.”
MSM is never going to promote the exposure of that, so perhaps our VSGPDJT can send some tweets to the rescue.
Let Mr. Schiff stew over that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was huge.
MB: “Do you think all four of the FISA warrants were illegal?”
JR: “I do”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maria is rightfully HAMMERING the fact, known to all of us for some time, that it didn’t start when they insist it did, their ‘firewall’.
Way to GO, Marie!
Next, need to HAMMER that Russia did not HACK the DNC and DCCC.
Get Binney on, to explain it couldn’t happen.
Destroy THAT false narrative, and the whole thing falls.
But, brick by brick, my citisens,….brick by brick!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dutch, You can see by her demeanor (livid) at the end of the interview that she knows (like we ALL do, thanks to Sundance et al) that Ratcliffe is absolutely right and this whole thing is a major clusterf**k. I really admire John Ratcliffe because knowing what he knows I could not hold back my utter disgust for Shift-for-Brains.
Meanwhile, Durham is our “new” wait-for-it moment. I don’t know how long I can take this BS until somebody drops the hammer. It’s been way too long. Something has to give.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something IS ‘giving’, and it ain’t (IMHO) waiting for Durham. It is happening NOW, right in front of you.
It involves ODNI, FISA reauthorisation, and more broadly the confirmation process, and SSCI.
Lets see what happens,….
LikeLike
JR made some positive points, as others have pointed out, but he also stated there was Russian meddling in 2016. If so, he should always state what it consisted of, the extent, and, lastly, that no votes were added or changed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zorro, Multitude of THUMBS UP!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
See Page 25, beginning at Line 8 “Sunsets” in the document linked to the words “FISA CR inclusion” near the end of the article.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a question. Isn’t this FISA renewal vote supposed to be for PERMANENT reauthorization? If it passes, will it be subject to sunset provisions anymore?
I could have sworn that this go round was supposed to make these provisions permanent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ratcliff neglects to mention the literal ‘Elephant in the room’; namely, Republicon leadership in Senate don’t want to seriously investigate, or have anyone else investigate the FISA abuse, because THEY are COMPLICIT.
In fact, they are SUPPORTING the ongoing coverup, and exposing their true natures by their inaction.
In an election year, WHY wouldn’t Senate Republicans, IN THE MAJORITY, hold hearings to expose the biggest political scandal in our history, where an outgoing DEMOCRAT administration abused the FISA process and the IC powers to spy on a Republican Presidential candidate?
To really expose this to the American people would greatly increase the Republicans chance of regaining the House, and could concievably get Republicans in the Senate over the fillibuster threashold in the Senate!
Oh, sorry. THATS why, the last thing Mitch wants is,a majority over 60, so he doesn’t have to include amnesty, on any immigration reform bill, cause “We have to give it to Dems, to get it to pass!”
Reality is its Republicans like,Graham, that want amnesty, hence his nickname.
But, Mitch wouldn’t have a ‘cover’; he would be (shudder at the mental image) NAKED with a spotlight.
Exposed as the Duplitious Globalist Conmunist who conspired with Pelosi, DiFi and Schumer, to launch the coup.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am a constituent (haha) of McConnell and have been so angry and contemptuous of
him that I have sent him nasty emails. One was that he, like the emperor, was naked and now the people are awake and see it. Your comment made me smile. I agree with you. The Uniparty is nervous. It is there for all to see, including The Turtle, his lieutenants, Li’l Lindsey and Burr of SSCI. They all profit from the corrupt and criminal activity. K Street “campaign contributions” are nothing but money laundered bribes by foreign states , entities and/or individuals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POWER is what they CRAVE.
So, what IS POWER?
The abilty to influence events. AND, the ability to influence PERCEPTIONS and therefore public opinion.
We see a consistent pattern with PDJT, vis a vis his opponents.
EXPOSE them for who and what they really are.
By EXPOSING them thusly, THEY lose credibility, and PDJT GAINS credibility.
As they lose credibility, they lose the ability to effect perceptions and events.
They lose POWER, and PDJT GAINS Power.
First, MSM. Then the Dems, And the deep state.
Now the Republicons in the Senate.
Actually, its a PROCESS. It takes TIME and patience. While MSM, DEMS and DS are already well into stage 3, the Republicons are still in stage 2,…but its about to get a lot tougher for them.
They TRY to operate by INaction, rather than action. Thats turtles thing. But, more and more PDJT has forced him and his Republicons to oppose PDJT by ACTION, and both EXPOSE, but pro-active action is a lot more obvious.
This whole confirmation fiasco that McConnell has been pulling is going to be exposed, when PDJT nominates someone for ODNI, and McConnell balks.
Lets see what happens, tee hee.
LikeLike
Exactly right, Dutch… Itchy Mitchy and Lindsey ‘Mini McCain’ are geniuses at walking the razor-blade and ensuring that that can hide behind the Democrats (and other shields) as they (selectively) undermine the President’s agenda… Can you imagine what this president could do if he didn’t have to fight some of the most senior and public members of his own party? Hey Mitch, you’re 78 years old…. Hit the links or the fishing hole, will ya? What, do you think you’re a Democrat or something (wait, don’t answer that)….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walking a razor blade can be exciting, but one misstep, and you do the literal splits!
Kinda like riding the tiger. Mitch, lindsey, Burr, etc. should retire to spend more time with their families, so they don’t get retired, to spend eternity with their ancestors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Ratcliff neglects to mention the literal ‘Elephant in the room’; namely, Republicon leadership in Senate don’t want to seriously investigate, or have anyone else investigate the FISA abuse, because THEY are COMPLICIT.”
Sounds like there is a lot of leverage lying around that can be used by President Trump to disband the FISA courts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet little scam they have going. They can’t leak classified information. That’s illegal. SO – they just make shit up and “leak” that. They can make up anything they want and “leak” it so long as it’s not true. Not illegal, because they are just making stuff up and not disclosing anything they actually heard.
“Intelligence sources are reported to have briefed the House Intel Committee that Bigfoot was responsible for the Iowa caucus reporting fiasco, and he is now on the way to South Carolina to interfere in the primary there. Intelligence sources also briefed the committee that Bigfoot likes to be called Gary.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
How does Schiff get away with this stuff in the House. Answer: It’s a self-policing body and the current people are of low character. How did low character people get into the House? They were put there by voters of low character.
Politics is downstream of culture.
Culture is downstream of demographics.
Want a better country? Get better people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ratcliffe is another hero like Nunes!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Temporary appointment to replace Wray would be in order.
LikeLike