DNI Briefer Shelby Pierson “Overstated” (Manufactured) Intel on Russia Election Interference…

Sending shockwaves through the intelligence community, it was reported yesterday that newly appointed Acting DNI Richard “Ric” Grenell asked the intelligence community, specifically including Shelby Pierson, to produce the underlying intelligence within the briefing she gave to the House Intelligence Committee.
Well, what do you know…. All of a sudden today, anonymous intelligence officials are reporting to CNN that Ms. Pierson “overstepped” her position, was “misleading” in her briefing, and “mischaracterized” the underlying intelligence. Imagine that.
Washington (CNN)-The US intelligence community’s top election security official appears to have overstated the intelligence community’s formal assessment of Russian interference in the 2020 election, omitting important nuance during a briefing with lawmakers earlier this month, three national security officials told CNN.
The official, Shelby Pierson, told lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election with the goal of helping President Donald Trump get reelected.
[…] “The intelligence doesn’t say that,” one senior national security official told CNN. “A more reasonable interpretation of the intelligence is not that they have a preference, it’s a step short of that.
[…] One intelligence official said that Pierson’s characterization of the intelligence was “misleading” and a national security official said Pierson failed to provide the “nuance” needed to accurately convey the US intelligence conclusions.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where Pierson is a senior official, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. (more)
Why would Shelby Pierson and Joseph Maguire intentionally blindside the White House?
The briefing was obviously spun by HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff and democrats on the House intel committee; and there was no intelligence presented during the briefing to support the claims made by Pierson, Democrats and media.
If it seems like CNN just stumbled into the journalism thing, don’t react too quickly. The underlying motive for CNN to narrate truthfully on this example is simply to get Ms. Pierson fired (which she should be). If Pierson is fired, CNN will most likely jump back on the bandwagon of President Trump helping Russia again.
…”these are sick people we’re talking about. Really sick people.”…
Pretty easy answer to this would be a reassignment and a short statement about it. Something like ” We thank Ms. Pierson for her years of service but at this level and so close to the 2020 election we can’t have this kind of misunderstanding. Therefor we are reassigning Ms. Pierson for further training. We expect after successful completion of training Ms. Pierson will rejoin our IC community in some capacity.
Of course training and Duty Station can very for each individual, if you catch my drift?
And DNI Rick Grenell will put forth the name of the people he wants to fill this vacancy.
Here’s what I suggest for President Trump…
“You know, first it was alleged that Russia was helping me in 2016 and now again in 2020, all of a sudden Russia is now helping Bernie Sanders, so sorry Mike but because Bernie and I are Russian comrades and assets, I’m going to ask Bernie to run as the VP on my ticket”
That’s one way POTUS exposes to all who refuse to accept that the Uni-party and the media are nothing but deep state lies.
Go for it Mr. President, have some fun and trigger the hell out of them.
I guess it’s Russia that has made my 401k go up in value so much? Keep up the good work, Vlad.
This position was created by McGuire just before he left. It appears to be a purely political position and should be eliminated.
Are you sure Elric? I read in an earlier thread here that it was a last move by Coats just before he left.
The deep state, “the gift that keeps on giving———————————- you the Covid 19”.
I really don’t want her going to prison. Hell! They would have to raise all of our taxes just to feed her. I do want to know who leaked the info to the New York Times.
Screw that….FIRE HER….and now.
Sorry. I’ve had enough of people like this.
FIRE *AT* HER
Pierson = Anonymous
and she exposed herself.
Don’t need to fire her. Reassigned to the right duty station and training she’ll quit.
1st part of training is to lose 100 lbs.. Up at 5;30 am, calisthenics outside, 1 mile run to start. 10 minutes to shower 15 mins. for breakfast. Class at 7;30 till 10:30 more PT. You get my drift and all in some place where there are sand flees.
Adak Island at the end of the Alaskan Aleutian Chain
… where she can SEE RUSSIA
… and WATCH for INTERFERENCE
… UP CLOSE and PERSONAL.
I like your thinking BKR
That would be a good winter station for her. Her summer station should be at Death Valley, CA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Station her there alone with a tent and a pair of binoculars. She can keep a good eye on Russia then for election interference.
Inglis, Fl.
is it crocodiles farm ???
Sand Flea Ranch
Ohh, and her training is she has to watch videos of each of PDJT’s rallys, and take a test after each one, to make sure she is paying attention.
THAT is her ‘class’ retraining.
Come on Dutch we’re mostly GOD fearing Christians on this site. We don’t want to torture her.
Yes! What the hell does it take to fire someone there???
Seems people can do whatever the hell they like, tell lies, be insubordinate, even treasonous, and still won’t be fired.
Who is in charge here?!?!
Wuhan is nice this time of year and she will be closer to her peeps, right comrade Shelby?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wait! She can watch the new FBI “Training” tapes that Director Wray has used to straighten out his wayward agents that lied and cheated on the FISA warrants! After all, no one in the IC EVER gets fired!
Hang Ms Pierson.
Although she’s pretty porky. In those cases, hanging her might make her head pop off like Eva Dugan.
Otherwise, hang her by her feet until she dies.
Send her to Guam. Hopefully it won’t tip over when she lands!
dottygal LOL!! Can you believe Hank Johnson is a Congressman???????
I’d give a hundred bucks to know just what that Admiral was thinking when Johnson said that!
Either Russia wants Bernie Sanders to be President or they want Donald Trump. They can’t have it both ways! Can someone in President Trump’s White House point that discrepancy out to the news media?
Who cares (what Russia does)?
Didn’t Obama have a preference in the Israeli elections and overtly take steps to support a particular candidate over another?
Imagine politics being apart of politics, the Dems last minute ballot harvesting, that actually changes the people’s vote, does more harm than any country taking a political stance in the best interest of its current political leaders.
over 300 grand of american taxpayer money was spent by obama to try and oust net. bill clinton,same thing,only he managed to pull it off. giving israel the mentally unstable ahud barack.
The French Election as well. Obammy helped however he could to elect Decron Polyester over Marine Le Pen.
And Canada
Unless someone actually hacks voting machines and changes votes, concerns such as these are downright silly. Heck,every EU newspaper pushes their preferences in U.S. elections. Is that interference that must be investigated ad nauseum?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only Deep Staters and Demo☭rats care what Russia does
… as they argue that Americans are TOO STUPID to RESIST.
One Swamp Dweller at a time…. she can go back to her old job and retire with full benefits too. If he was a dictator, Comey and McCabe would have had nail gun accidents while renovating their houses.
I can’t imagine the difficulty stepping into this job from the private sector. Good thing is with four years of experience under his belt he understands most of the chess pieces.
Looks like he has the Taliban coming around which means mostly out of Afghanistan come this Summer. Another campaign promise checked off. With China starting to implode we can see a lot of manufacturing jobs coming back.
The resistance is always so unattractive. These are sad, bitter people with nothing else in their lives.
If we want this crap to stop right now this woman should be charged with lying right now and JAILED pending her trial.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unless she was under oath, she can’t be charged with lying to Congress. I am not sure, but I believe most briefings are not administered under oath.
In light of this, maybe that is an oversight that should be corrected.
No, 18 USC 1001 does not appear to require require being under oath. See its text below.
I would be willing to bet that falsifying an official intelligence report (written or oral) is highly illegal.
did she get some serious flogging before solitary confinement….
Grenell has his first scalp. Let’s see, lying to Congress, how many years is that, 9?
Big Shel: “I meant to say I WISH I had pictures of nekkid Trump, not that I HAVE pictures of nekkid Trump.”
No wonder Shiff got spooled up on that missed nuance.
“BIg Shel”……..I am dying laughing!!!!
So, fire her fat a$$, it’s got to be fat to go with those jowls.
There are heavy people here so it’s nice to know what you’d think of them if we all ever got together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whenever I read a comment like that, I feel so badly for the many lovely and hard-working people I’ve known over the years who struggle with weight. This woman does, at least, appear well-groomed and professionally dressed – despite that she deserves harsh punishment.
Just like Hannity OVERSTATED the “99% are good guys” in alphabet agencies.
What else can Hannity say? He’s not leading a rebellion, he’s giving the majority the benefit of the doubt partially because not everyone is is a political job or has a job in which political leanings matter. Good grief.
“Overstated” (Manufactured) Intel”
Now what does that remind one of?
Oh yes, the “Overstated” (Manufactured) Intel on WMD in Iraq which cost thousands of American troops their lives and thousands of others one or more limbs and cost America trillions of dollars.
President Truman, who “created” the CIA, later told his biographer, Merle Miller:
“Now, as nearly as I can make out, those fellows in the CIA don’t just report on wars and the like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become … it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.”
Except for the pesky satellite photo’s of Russian convoys moving lots of stuff to Syria while the U.N. played the delay game.
Report to Durham for a full debrief
Bring in the reinforcements and start swinging the mighty Twitter Sword.
Video will trigger yet another progressive international socialists hissyfit.
Is it just me or ………..
And Democrats wonder why President Trump doesn’t trust intelligence.
Shelby Pierson looks like the archetypal Hillary voter. She could hope to sink Hillary competitors Sanders and Trump with the Russia threat for spite and just to keep the waters troubled for a holed for Hillary return?
*hoped for HRC return
Good timing…I’m hearing they are looking for …a few good men …..I’m Tullie, Greenland. There is a C-123 leaving in the AM. Shelby should be On it.
“Thule” (pronounced too-lee), but point taken!
The real problem is, and I am certain the late Mr Haney would have agreed, is that nobody is interested in going after real threats or pursuing substantive leads that would benefit the security of our nation. Field personnel put together detailed and complete cases and couldn’t sell them on Ebay. They are JUST NOT INTERESTED
Like rampant voter home grown voter fraud.
I’m sorry, (NOT), but why are they all so drop dead ugly?
I’ve got the feeling we’ll be seeing a lot of that grinning Grenell photo in future posts.
In short, they lied
The DOJ is so opposed to “misleading” by General Flynn, Papadopolous, Stone, even mistress-leaker Wolfe, that this is a perfect opportunity for prosecution for misleading congress under 18 USC 1001, the DOJ’s favorite tool when they do not have sufficient evidence of a crime, but want to prosecute for political reasons.
There is deep state admission that this fake ‘russia, russia’ report to congress was a “misleading” and unsupported misrepresentation.
So, surely, the DOJ will be vigorously pursuing this misleading of congress with the same intense vigor with which it attacks General Flynn, George Papadopolous, and Roger Stone !!!!! The DOJ could just copy the invective it wrote about Roger Stone, and the necessity to prevent misleading congress.
18 U.S. Code 1001.Statements or entries generally
(a)Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the EXECUTIVE, LEGISLATIVE, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully—
(1)
falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact;
(2)
Makes Any Materially False, Fictitious, Or Fraudulent Statement Or Representation; or
(3)
makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry;
shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years or, if the offense involves international or domestic terrorism (as defined in section 2331), imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both. If the matter relates to an offense under chapter 109A, 109B, 110, or 117, or section 1591, then the term of imprisonment imposed under this section shall be not more than 8 years.
……..
(c)With respect to any matter within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch, subsection (a) shall apply only to—
(1)
administrative matters, including a claim for payment, a matter related to the procurement of property or services, personnel or employment practices, or support services, or A DOCUMENT REQUIRED BY LAW, RULE, OR REGULATION TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE CONGRESS OR ANY OFFICE OR OFFICER WITHIN THE LEGISLATIVE BRANCH; or
(2)
Any Investigation Or Review, Conducted Pursuant To The Authority Of Any Committee, Subcommittee, Commission Or Office Of The Congress, Consistent With Applicable Rules Of The House or Senate.
a national security official said Pierson failed to provide the “nuance” needed to accurately convey the US intelligence conclusions.
By “nuance” it is understood to mean the ‘TDS Context’.
I have a serious question about this person, is it normal to have more than 3 chins?
LikeLiked by 2 people
More chins than a Chinese phone book!
I do not understand why CNN would want to “simply to get Ms. Pierson fired”.
If she is continuing the “russia, russia” fraud, she is on the dem-schiff-pelosi-nadler team. wouldn’t getting her fired would make others willing to make the “russia, russia” meme fearful that they could be attacked by CNN also, thereby threatening the belief that the media has the deep-state’s backs?
I think the uber-narrative is “Trump wants to destroy America’s heroic intelligence professionals to please his puppet-master, Putin!”.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the one! I’m willing to bet that CNN’s report today frightened most of their employees as they may not have seen “journalism” before.
Liberals lying always lying they don’t know or cant tell the truth ever
I believe they think they are letting down the team if they don’t lie lol
I keep saying I rely on their incompetence….But wow, even I’m shocked at its vastness!
“Ms. Pierson “overstepped” her position, was “misleading” in her briefing, and “mischaracterized” the underlying intelligence……”
that’s worth a gag order and 9 year sentence…no?
No one expected PDJTrump to respond so quickly…and place Grenell in position to get to the bottom of this mess in TWO days….
Similar to releasing the transcript of the Ukrainian phone call…No one expected PDJT rapid response…
CNN: “The US intelligence community’s TOP election security official …”
Not only TOP MEN, but also at least one TOP woman!!!
Just one excuse after another from these Deep State actors. There’s now so many absurd excuses it’s becoming comical
It’s like Mr. Haney from Green Acres is the Deep State and Eddie Albert represents the American people
We need Walt Kelly back.
Honest mistake!! …. could have happened to anyone! /bullSh*t
Seen on Instagram today:
I hope the Russians trick me into voting for Donald Trump again.
This is rich coming on the heels of Brennan telling his corrupt intel trainees to “”carry out those responsibilities that you swore an oath to do. Because … whether you’re in intelligence or a diplomat or in law enforcement, you need to carry out your responsibilities with the greatest integrity and honesty …”
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/juliorosas/2020/02/21/john-brennan-tells-anti-trump-intel-community-members-not-to-quit-n2561681
Wait, wait, WAIT….the IC lied, I mean “overstated” the intel? Come on, ya kidding right?…..
CNN has so many lies in this article: here are 2 outright lies and one grossly misleading statement in one paragraph:
“And many of Trump’s foreign policies have benefited Russia, from his abrupt pullout of US troops from northern Syria to the discord he has sown with America’s closest European allies. And he has previously expressed a reluctance to impose severe sanctions on Russia.”
1. Troops are STAYING in Syria to guard the oil from ISIS wannabe’s
2. European nationalists LOVE Trump, their globalists leaders may not, and any discord is because Trump expects NATO members to pay their bills.
3. Trump has put on much heavier sanctions that Obama — note CNN’s clever avoidance of outright lie by referencing earlier idea idea versus actions.
Never listen to someone that took the easiest course in college and hasn’t had enough experience to balance a check book. But can tell you how to handle Putin.
So what if the new (totally inexperienced and therefore incompetent according to the left) leader hadn’t asked to see the underlying intelligence? Seems likely that Schiff et all would be all in on Russia Russia V2.
It will be interesting to see what they try if Bernie becomes the candidate – will they even try to say that Trump is favored over one of Russia’s own?
And FOX swallowed it whole..talk about believing what you want to believe. Almost like it was planned..bled quite nicely into that wicked NAZI Bernie’s campaign. Hmmm..seems almost..manufactured. Next think you know…Trump and Sanders will magically be brothers. One in the same.
She reminds me of someone…
That IS my chuckle for the day. If Trump does it, he’ll be kidding of course , I’ll be in stitches for a week and you’ll have to stop drill my cheeks due to the face cracking.
Grenell is already paying dividends! McGuire just sat stone faced while this underling flat out mislead congressional members.
She’ll be history if she isn’t already.
Great move sticking Grenell in that position. He has very thick skin and doesn’t mind stirring things up.
Looks like Shelby spends most of her day at the local Golden Corral
Russia wants you to step away from the buffet, lady, and give someone else a chance.
Russians are behind Trumps success maybe they are our friends.
Why is it all these deep state people look like fat, ugly, lazy pieces of sh!t ???
Why would somebody making $190,000 plus benefits working in the White House deliberately lie having to know that she’d be caught and fired? These people are insane Leftist missionaries willing to sacrifice themselves and their careers to take down President Trump. There is no other explanation!
