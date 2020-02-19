President Trump Delivers Remarks on CA Water Access – 5:30pm Livestream

Today President Trump will deliver remarks on water access in Bakersfield, California. The president was in the valley earlier today for a fundraiser hosted by Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and will deliver remarks from Bakersfield at approximately 5:30pm ET.
White House Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – Alternate Livestream
Being the most inclusive President since George Washington, President Trump intends to help California, whether the current gang of criminals in charge of the CA government want it or not. President Trump knows it’s not the people of CA who put these criminals in office, it is an elaborate fraud system that nullifies the votes of millions of genuine California citizens. I believe President Trump intends to LIBERATE CA! JMHO
It’s a worthy cause, FL. Support for POTUS outside of LA and SFO is robust. We welcome liberation!
😎🇺🇸
Maybe if CA had spent less money on their failed high-speed rail project, and more money on water management infrastructure, there wouldn’t be such a fight between farmers and high density population areas.
….and Dim’s do have such a dim view of farmers
CA Dems car more about tiny fish and barn owls than they do about people.
Dan Bongino : “Things Democrats have blanket immunity on in our “justice” system: 1) lying under oath, 2) Logan Act violations, 3) election interference, 4) political spying, 5) violent speech suppression, 6) foreign collusion”
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/dan-bongino-things-democrats-have-blanket-immunity-on-in-our-justice-system-1-lying-under-oath-2-logan-act-violations-3-election-interference-4-political-spying-5-viole/
You left out Bodybags! Never mind the AG Department is on, if we could get another investigation? However, Comey, Lynch, Podesta and Biden have appointments in Ukraine might take moment!
“Trump is killing the smelt to help rich farmers.”
The villain!!!
https://www.dailydemocrat.com/trump-delivers-on-pledge-for-wealthy-california-farmers
I think I smelt BS in that article.
Gavin Newsome and his DumboRATs are more concerned about protecting a few alleged “endangered species” than they are about growing enough food for the domestic population. Idiots!
If anybody is having a hard time comprehending why radical leftists (Communists) want to shut off the water to such an important agricultural area, just remember that it’s pretty hard to have a forced famine if you have an area that produces so many crops that it’s known as “the breadbasket of the universe”. It’s much better (in their diseased minds) to force it to dry up and then blame the disaster on “climate change”.
Delta smelt don’t vote.
I don’t know if anyone remembers are not but Obama Was asked by a Hispanic to come to calif and please help the farmers to regain their water rights and he flat out decided to do nothing to help them the fields dried up and the crops died because Obama was more concerned with helping the smelt fish than he was to make sure Calif had the water they needed When I hear how people in Calif still give Obama a lot of credit for the good things that are happening in this country I just get madder than heck.. He was nothing but a figure head and did nothing for this country but make sure that we stayed in a recession for his total 8 years
I am proud of President Trump for taking the bull by the horns,
Remember these imbeciles wanted to flush more fresh water down the Sacramento River to the ocean to save those stupid fish. It actually made matters worse. The population smelt population decreased. So what was the stinkin’ liberals answer? Send MORE fresh water down the river to the ocean. It didn’t work, either…what a shock….
Wow president Trump sure gets around. I am just on my way to his rally here in Phoenix.
I think he uses a transporter beam. “ENERGIZE! Scotty”
I can’t wait for this one speech.
Water is extremely important in the West and the Commies in Sacramentograd and San Franciskovich are fighting a war on the rest of the State ( I call it the Soviet Republik of Calimexistan).
Hopefully Trump is the new sheriff in town, will make the commies take their high speed to Venezuela and will announce that Shasta Dam will be raised ten feet, the Delta Pumps will start running and a second holding reservoir along San Antonio will be built.
Of course, we’ll have to watch out for the Environazi terrorists.
In the mean time, no more water from Hetch Hetchy for San Franciskovich… google that one. These people are hypocrites.
CALPERS, California’s public sector union invests billions in the Chicom’s military and associated industries. Yes, a communist friend in need is a friend indeed, eh Guv Gavin?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/congressman-calls-for-firing-of-calpers-cio-for-his-deep-china-links-and-investments_3237659.html
