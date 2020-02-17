The Washington Post (CIA) is Very Worried About The Big Russia Lie Being Exposed….

The media PR firm for the FBI and DOJ objectives is the New York Times. The media PR firm for the State Department is CNN. The media PR firm for the CIA is The Washington Post. This pattern has existed for several years.
The Washington Post is very concerned about a growing possibility the investigation into the origin of intelligence community work may expose the fraudulent nature of the entire ‘Russian Election Interference Collusion-Conspiracy‘ narrative. Very concerned.
The WaPo/CIA express concern by stating that President Trump is attempting to “rewrite history”; disingenuously skipping the part where Trump isn’t attempting anything. For more than three years President Trump has simply pointed out the obvious. It is is the media and the intelligence apparatus that set up a fictitious narrative for political needs.
WASHINGTON POST – […] As his reelection campaign intensifies, Trump is using the powers of his office to manipulate the facts and settle the score. Advisers say the president is determined to protect his associates ensnared in the expansive Russia investigation, punish the prosecutors and investigators he believes betrayed him, and convince the public that the probe was exactly as he sees it: an illegal witch hunt.
[…] Last week alone, Trump called the Russia investigation “tainted,” “dirty,” “rotten,” “illegal,” “phony,” a “disgrace,” a “shakedown,” a “scam,” “a fixed hoax” and “the biggest political crime in American History, by far.”
He argued that the probe into Russian election interference was based on false pretenses, despite a recent report from the Justice Department’s inspector general stating the opposite even as it criticized the FBI’s surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide. And he claimed, again without evidence, that Mueller, a former FBI director regarded for his precision with facts, lied to Congress — which happens to be one of the charges Stone was convicted of by a jury last November. (read more)
The Washington Post/CIA are very worried about where John Durham’s investigation is going. Simultaneously they are worried about President Trump being proven right (he was); and by extension the entirety of the media narrative around Russia will be shown as a political effort by the U.S. intelligence apparatus (it was). This is the real motive for their current defensive narrative.
CTH has previously outlined how the December 29th, 2016, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) on Russia Cyber Activity was a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking; assembled in the aftermath of the November election to undermine the incoming administration.
The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump. In its most essential form the ICA was the justification for “Spygate” ie. Crossfire Hurricane and all of the preceding intelligence surveillance upon the Trump campaign. Intel ass-covering on steroids.
The ICA was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. While the majority of content was from the CIA, some of the content within the ICA was written by FBI Agent Peter Strzok who held a unique “insurance policy” interest in how the report could be utilized in 2017. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
(JUNE 2019 – New York Times) […] Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.
During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the intelligence community released a declassified assessment that concluded that Mr. Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Mr. Trump’s electoral chances by damaging Mrs. Clinton’s. The C.I.A. and the F.B.I. reported they had high confidence in the conclusion. The National Security Agency, which conducts electronic surveillance, had a moderate degree of confidence. (read more)
Questioning the construct of the ICA is a smart direction to take for a Durham review or investigation. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, Durham could cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives.
Apparently, if media reports are to be believed, John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?
The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.
If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]
When you understand this operation, you understand exactly why actors within the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community needed to throw a bag over Julian Assange.
Assange would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and a host of political interests who created a fraudulent Russia-collusion conspiracy with the central component of Russia “hacking” the DNC.
If Assange were not controlled he might show he received the DNC emails from a leaker, and not from a hack, the central component of the Russia interference narrative would collapse. The DOJ decision to target Assange protected multiple U.S. agencies and Robert Mueller.
As soon as Robert Mueller was going to release his Russia report, the EDVA shut down Assange with the DOJ indictment; in a similar way the same DOJ shut down James Wolfe with a weak plea agreement.
What took place then, and where we are now, is all connected to the original decisions by corrupt government officials.
For these Obama CIA loyalists to run this kind of bold interference with the Durham investigation, they have to have proper stimulus. They are afraid Durham is further along than they thought and he is digging in the right dirt.
To find where they believe Durham is headed, just play out their narrative to its conclusion in some future date. If they have shifted from “there’s nothing there” to “Barr is a Trump toadie” to “Get ready for Trumps revenge prosecutions”, then they fully fear that someone is going down.
I’m pretty sure that Durham has Brennan by the gonads.
He’ll need a rubber glove to get them at this point. Brennan has to be sweating it by now.
While this lays out the details well, in stateing how Durham “could” unravel the whole false narrative, and Wapo CIA may or are worried that thats what Durham is doing, I fear this is just hope-porn.
McConnell and the Republicons confirmed Barr. Barr appointed Durham. Therefore, Durham is a headfake, as no way the Republicons want the coup exposed.
Therefore speculation on what,Durham is doing is just that; speculation. Actually, fantasising.
IMHO
I usually keep my composure from comments like this but I just can’t do it tonight.
billybob………… Really?
Why don’t you round up all the bad guys by yourself and hang’em high!
I’ve been on cold anger mode for over 3 years now but I do see positive signs of restitution being unveiled.
That said, I still have dry powder and will use it when VSGPDJT makes the call.
LIke Sundance quotes from OUR PRESIDENT, “COMPLICATED BUSINESS, FOLKS!!”
Sorry to deviate from the post but we know the Wash Pan Post is a plethora of lies twisted into another lie that belied what lies ahead. HAHA
Have to support billybob as I’m in the when is anything going to happen at this point.
We have been down this path many times and nothing happens.
agreed…Although corrupt Mueller showed us all how long it takes for arrests when someone with the power is serious.
Day ain’t over yet.
I hope the worries are founded.
I think we found Mr. Lou Dobb’s next big story for his show. Now we need someone with cojones willing to interview Assange.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would be kinda hard in a UK prison. Most likely he is not allowed visitors except MS6, the CIA and FBI.
Pamela Anderson visited him in prison last year.
If AG Barr really cared (we know he doesn’t)- he would get Durham over there.
Personally, if Assange were smart he would hire Sidney Powell to represent him.
With all she knows and has seen representing Flynn coupled with her being an avid reader here at CTH, she understands EVERYTHING.
Amazin’. Simply amazin’. How the purveyors of the narrative can boldly claim their target is the one who is creating a narrative.
And IMO if they hadn’t included the pee-pee tape claim, they might have gotten away with it. That was just so over the top it couldn’t pass believable muster. Just like the rape-train in the Kavanaugh hearings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His name was Seth Rich. Durham/Trump needs to get Assange in front of a grand jury.
Julian can set the entire record straight and single-handedly expose the entirety of the lie.
Truth will prevail. This assault on our electoral process is too large to die. Our Republic is at stake.
While we’re addressing 0bama’s weaponized against Americans D0J, FB!, and C!A, let’s revisit the Vegas attack too https://www.infowars.com/watch-what-happens-in-vegas-stays-in-vegas/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone or some agency from “our side” needs to rescue Assange before they kill him.
By all reports, he is not doing well in prison and might not survive much longer. He has so many answers, knows where so many bodies are buried. Long past time for him to be brought in to testify freely under protection. He is too valuable an asset to lose.
What the hell is wrong with the so called “intelligence” community that supposedly includes at least a few people who are supportive of our President Trump?
Julian Assange did not kill himself……..
bill- good one!
I know about all the crimes, I want to see perp walks!! Military trials!! Life sentences!! EXECUTIONS!!!!
I’ll take just prosecution and jail time and total sham at this point.
Why doesn’t Assange just put the info out there — either through his attorneys or through one of his private citizen allies (with whom he has sometimes been allowed to visit)? I wonder if he views the info something of a bargaining chip, and that’s why he’s keeping it under wraps. Or…does he feel he already gave as much confirmation of his source as he could through Ellen Ratner? (If so, why didn’t the Ratner revelations properly open the can of worms that would unravel the Dems’ Russia scam).
LikeLiked by 1 person
His life is on the line. Yes, he needs a bargaining chip. I pray for his safety. If Hillary had her way, he’d already be dead. Hateful, spiteful, evil woman she is.
He must have a Dead Mans switch, otherwise it might have been over by now.
Let’s face it……Assange is all alone and he doesn’t have jack shit. By the way, why does President Trump and his team continue to play by the rules the traitors and their media enablers set?
Well, they are right about one thing: They called it “the narrative that had been meticulously documented by federal law enforcement and intelligence officials”.
That is indeed what it is – a giant, fake, B.S. narrative.
They speak the truth when they think it will be “read” with a different meaning inferred from what it really means.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What they are doing to Assange is CRIMINAL! It makes me so sick and angry. All these media elites mouthing off with their constant lies and narrative engineering. I want to see every single person the Democrats have destroyed free and restored! And I want to see every traitor in GITMO or worse. We need to make hangings great again.
Former DOJ officials are calling for Barr to step down. I call for him to step up.
What has yet to occur publicly is a break in the front that ran this scam on us. The WaPo/CIA real worry is Durham turning a player on the cabal.
If that happens, Trump will no longer be the “corrupter of history”. And then the MSM ia out of ammo.
If paid-for media sources such as The Washington Post were to be believed, then “of course” Hillary Clinton would have won “by a landslide” in 2016. The entire tidal-wave which upset their very-precious apple cart simply would never have existed.
… but I will not waste my time mourning for them. They are, as always, free to publish whatever they like. And I, as always, am equally free never to read it.
This is your corporate business. Therefore, you are absolutely free to conduct it as your Board of Directors pleases. But I would just offer this one caution: “Whenever you publish an article, don’t believe it, yourself.” Pretend that you are writing for a mythical, non-thinking audience which can nevertheless be counted-upon to buy papers … and, if any such audience actually exists, proceed with my blessings. But, do not pretend that any of your words are actually true, nor that many hundreds of actual American citizens (a number that entirely dwarfs your subscription count, I am quite sure …) will deign to give you the time-of-day. “You are preaching to the choir.” And, if you have concluded that this “choir” still buys your paper, “🤡”
“The media PR firm for the FBI and DOJ objectives is the New York Times. The media PR firm for the State Department is CNN. The media PR firm for the CIA is The Washington Post. This pattern has existed for several years.”
Let this really sink in. This doesn’t mean that those particular agencies generally run to those particular newspapers in order to try to get favorable press. It means those agencies CONTROL those media outlets.
Maybe the lede should be how the secret police agencies and rogue State Dept control the US media.
Uh huh … and as long as the captains of these media outlets are content to let their entire output to be utterly controlled in this way … “lo, how the mighty have fallen!” No one can pick them up. No one can rescue them if their Board of Directors simply wants to keep suckling the Government teat. And, if these various Government agencies consider their “dark dollars” to be “well spent” in these pursuits … well-l-l-l-l … “I guess they’re just clueless, also.” 🤷♂️
Whenever anything went wrong [FBI, DOJ, CIA interference in elections and coup attempts] it became usual to attribute it to Snowball [The Russians. In fact many of the claims begin to sound ridiculous to the objective mind that has any grip on reality. Of course, Squealer’s [the Washington Post] mission is to keep everything subjective [misdirected] in the minds of the other animals [the Sheeple] as they are lead to slaughter.
Right out of Orwell’s Animal Farm.
So with these brilliant threads by Sundance pointing to the fork in the road for Barr, I thought it appropriate to go back and read Barr’s infamous speech from the Federalist Society.
I found this section from his speech absolutely incredible and frankly incendiary to use Barr’s own word.
“Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called “The Resistance,” and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver to sabotage the functioning of the Executive Branch and his Administration.
Now, “resistance” is the language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power. It obviously connotes — It obviously connotes that the government is not legitimate.
This is a very dangerous — and indeed incendiary — notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic.
What it means is that, instead of viewing themselves as the “loyal opposition,” as opposing parties have done in this country for over 200 years, they essentially see themselves as engaged in a war to cripple, by any means necessary, a duly elected government.”
So Barr points out the “resistance” and what most of us call a coup, as very dangerous.
But where is Barr’s same outrage of the resistance conducted by the DOJ and FBI against the President and the fact that this resistance has continued from many who currently work and have worked under him??
I find this statement amazing and almost laughable.
Is this this hypocritical?
Is this DOJ/FBI blindness.
Or is this just needing more time?
Well, we are a year in and I do find it hard to accept this statement knowing that he clearly sees the resistance but yet:
1. The Flynn case continues when one should be able to determine if exculpatory evidence was withheld and if Flynn was framed?
2. That the DOJ even with 4 counts against Flynn declines to prosecute.
3. Even with the evidence of the Carter Page FISA Leak, the two people who orchestrated the plea deal for the leaker, face no legal action.
4. Then we have the orchestrated Assange indictment to shut him down via jail.
5. And finally with full authority to declassify EVERYTHING including Uranium One, HRC Server, DNC Server, Wiener Laptop, Hammer Hard Drives, FISA Abuse, Lying to FISA Court, Fake Dossier, FIB Contractor Abuse, Seth Rich Murder, massive DOJ/FBI leaking, Epstein, impeachment WB and Ukraine we have zero crimes and zero indictments.
But hey, resistance is “very dangerous” as Barr so eloquently said.
Now if only he would back up his speech with real justice against those who see “themselves as engaged in a war to cripple, by any means necessary, a duly elected government” to quote AG Barr again.
Frankly what Barr say just above sounds a little like Seditious Conspiracy – 18 U.S. Code § 2384 to me.
And we assume Mr. Barr, that this applies REGARDLESS if they work or worked in the DOJ and FBI!
It is time for accountability, truth and justice Mr. Barr!
Sundance feel free to add to this if you wish.
From the article: “[…] Last week alone, Trump called the Russia investigation “tainted,” “dirty,” “rotten,” “illegal,” “phony,” a “disgrace,” a “shakedown,” a “scam,” “a fixed hoax” and “the biggest political crime in American History, by far.””
The above is second fiddle to the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the citizens of the USA.
Kudos on the Lou Dobbs mention Sundance & Team
LikeLiked by 1 person
The forests will sing, the oceans will cry
Eagles will soar through every sky
Brother Lou will carry the flame
While Sundance throws down the lightning and rain
The Deep State Monster they will assail
The American battle-call will wail !
“Last week alone, Trump called the Russia investigation “tainted,” “dirty,” “rotten,” “illegal,” “phony,” a “disgrace,” a “shakedown,” a “scam,” “a fixed hoax” and “the biggest political crime in American History, by far.””
Our President could be a real journalist if he wanted to. That was a very accurate list.
So why would the CIA be “worried if Barr is covering up for the institutions? Last night it was Barr needing to come clean. Tonight it is the CIA who are nervous nellies because of Durham/Barr. I love this website. I just find it incongruous at times.
The Nazis blamed The Jews! for all that went wrong, even though it was all mostly their own doing.
The FBI/DOJ/CIA/Washington Post/NY Times blame The Russians! for all that goes wrong, even though it is all mostly their own doing.
It is a remake of the same movie just with a different cast, but not really all that different.
i see twitter has basically locked wikileaks account.and the extradition hearing for assange is this week.how convenient..if they do extradite i hope to god they don’t put him where epstein was.
off topic but i see victoria coates just got booted from the white house.more good news.
Really? That was fast!
The Jews were the Nazis scapegoat. The Russians are the Deep State’s scapegoats.
Same show just under a different tent.
The last thing Hitler did was kill a Nazi leader.
Our Grand Master Troll, President Trump, seems to be calling the IC’s bluff, and they are not amused. Watch for more obvious squeals from the IC and probably a few significant mistakes. I know President Trump is also a Master Showman, but for him to keep stringing it out this long borders on the cruel. Oh, well! Might as well grab some popcorn.
Who watches the watchers?
Send this to Mr. Barr at the department of justice.
Durham doesn’t need a staff. He just needs to read CTH and maybe a few others, get a grand jury and drop it all.
It’s so freaking obvious there is a panic going on inside the beltway.
Barr has stated DNC server hacked. Until I hear him recant and find and tell the truth nothing will happen. In fact he may resign before that happens.
The only thing to be done is to shine a very bright spotlight on these crimes and make it all very public. Do this after you have snared all the criminals first. Don’t give them any warning, scoop them up all in the same evening as quickly and quietly as possible. Indict them. Then have a massive press conference by the DOJ the very next morning detailing the evidence in clear and simple terms that cannot be mistaken. Follow that up by a media blitz, much like Hillary and Obama had Susan Rice perform for that silly YouTube video they blamed for the embassy attack and murder of our Ambassador. But this time it’s going to be all too real and not a dog and pony show. Fast track their arraignments and trial dates with trustworthy judges. Put the whole thing on TV. Declassify everything.
OMG- Lou Dobbs gives a MAJOR shout out to the Conservative Tree House and highly recommends! I hope I copied this link correctly.
I saw that, it was awesome!
they should be. this may turn out to expose a newspaper as a subversive vehicle for the enemym of the USA. Imagine that, journalist commies facing a firing squad.
In a less gentil time, the WaPo words are fighting words.The audacious words and actions of the coup plotters, from Lisa Page to Johnny “Appleseed” Brennan and the fruit of his poisonous tree, and everyone in between, would be clearly moving the nation toward a civil war, if we weren’t so civil.
What good does it do to have the most powerful military on the planet if we also have the most corrupt government on the planet? This would give Jefferson and Madison nightmares.
“proof of the justification”… and the cover up is always worse than the crime… or at least it gets you caught.
I was and still am convinced that a lot of what WAPO is putting out is to protect the communist usurper (Obama) from his many high crimes.
Alan Dershowitz just released a bombshell concerning the usurper and one Mr. George Soros.
Quote from Alan Dershowitz:
“I have some information as well about the Obama administration that will be disclosed in a lawsuit at some point but I’m not prepared to disclose it now…about how Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate someone on behalf of George Soros who is a close ally of his.”
I thought that the usurper has been a bit quiet of late. If it is true and Obama doesn’t put a hit on Dershowitz to silence him then Obama and Soros may be in some very deep doo doo.
My money is on Mr. Dershowitz’s sudden demise. Why do people always make the mistake of making things public before acting on them? A number of people who threatened or were due to expose the Clinton’s ended up dead in short order. My guess is that Obama is cut from the same cloth a the Clinton’s.
read about what Alan Dershowitz said here:
https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-dershowitz-teases-lawsuit-after-docs-prove-obama-requested-investigation-on-behalf-of-soros/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email
I think there maybe a secondary and perhaps even more important reason for the necessity of this line to hold for the bad guys. I was listening to a podcast that featured top level experts from both the CIA and the NSA discussing cyber security. One comment from the discussion really stuck out to me. The NSA guy made the remark that they had a much different obligation to the media and certain others in that they could not directly lie about their activities. The CIA on the other hand can legally lie when it is deemed a part of a legitimate operation.
If I were a bad guy in the intelligence community then the easy way to make myself almost bullet proof would be to wrap my actions into a semi legitimate operation. Leaks to the media with false information become a part of the operation. Damage to my enemies politically just would be an operational side effect legally instead of the intent. I think it’s very likely that some version of this exists and is protecting not only the bad guys but also the media participants who are using this as cover for their repeated false stories and lack of coverage of FISA abuse for example.
It seems like it would be fairly easy to construct semi legitimate operational activity that would match some of the stories we’ve seen the past few years to combat Russian interference or obfuscate the source of this “intelligence”. With a little creativity and nefarious motives this could be an easy platform to use to launch political torpedoes with legal protection. As long as the premise of the operation continues to be legitimate of course.
