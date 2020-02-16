Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Discusses Story of Bloomberg/Clinton Ticket…

Steve Bannon appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the recent story about billionaire Michael Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as vice-president on a 2020 ticket. Bannon says there is validity to the Drudge story that initiated a great deal of media discussion, I disagree.
Bloomberg is good at playing media for his interests and this story lines up more with a Bloomberg operation to advance a nomination narrative. I strongly sense this story is a psychological game initiated by Bloomberg, and Bannon fell for it.
Notice how the story, by itself, positions Bloomberg as the presumptive nominee. Discussion of Bloomberg’s VP selection inherently implants a narrative that Bloomberg will be the nominee. Thus this is more likely the real motive for the story, and not the details within the story itself.
That approach, establishing the baseline psyche, is typical Club strategy. The more the Club (and their corporate media) can keep discussing Bloomberg as the nominee, the better it is for his nomination to succeed.
To be the nominee Bloomberg first has to get past Bernie Sanders. The ‘Never Bernie’ coalition will fall in line to the Club plan, they will put up no resistance. However, the real energy within the Democrat party is behind the AOC-Bernie caucus.
The strategically placed “rumor” per se’, appears to be more about positioning for Bloomberg, which is step one. The VP comes much later and will predictably be the bridge between the Club and a massive group of disgruntled activists.
If the DNC can pull-off the Bloomberg nomination; and assuming Bernie would not be the VP choice; Bloomberg’s VP selection will most likely be a progressive woman; and that woman has to be so appealing to the AOC-Bernie group that her appearance will heal the massive fracture created by the Club’s scheme to circumvent Bernie. It will not be Hillary Clinton because she does not fit that role; and it cannot be AOC.
Well Bloomberg is going to have to find some one 5’2″ just for the optics and someone willing to take the role of VP slightly below a dog catcher in influence.
One thing the democrat party should have learned from the last election is more money does not win an election against Trump. So what did they do? They brought in Mini Mike more money Bloomberg.
They do not have a plan, they do not have a candidate, more money does not solve the problem.
The problem with the democrat party is they are all followers. They cannot build a leader from their ranks because everyone has to tow the party line. If you do not tow the party line you are a Russian asset or however they attack you.
Bannon has his downsides, but he is right that the DNC still has NO CLUE why they lost to PDJT.
Remember the ‘autopsy’ report, prepared by the RNC, after they lost in 2012?
An organisation like RNC or DNC can not accurately engage in such introspection.
Interesting at the end, Bannon said he thinks China economy is imploding.
He IS pretty expert on China, and economics. Is it possible coronavirus, or the CCP responce to it, will be the straw that breaks the camels back?
No ill will to CHINA, or the Chinese people, but seeing the demise of the CCP would be good for them, and the World, IMHO.
Not necessarily. If China implodes over the virus, the economic shockwaves will be felt worldwide. It could also destroy Trump’s economic success here. It is something I have just started worrying about
Well, I wouldn’t worry TOO much.
The World economy has been down, while US has been up, for almost all of PDJT’s term.
He has accomplished a degree of uncoupling, ‘innoculating’us from the vagaries of the World economy.
Could be an implosion in China will only accelerate what he has been doing.ŕ
China will get propped up as they are the model nation for the “new” world “order”.
Propped up by WHO?
Conmunism collapses when they run out of other peoples money.
The EU is conmunism lite, and they and China were both propped up with OUR $.
There is no other country that could finance China.
Shrillary/Gloomberg would be the only ticket she would agree to.
Once you run for president – if you are Shrillary – you never come back as a V-P candidate!
EGO prevents it!!!
Stacey Abrams
Kamala Harris
Barbara Lee
I don’t even know who Barbara Lee is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CA Rep.
District includes Oakland.
Lee is yet another Kalifornia kook democrat socialist from the Bay Area.
No one really heard of Tim Kaine before Killary picked him as a running mate.
Black longtime congresswoman representing Oakland CA and vicinity.
Yeah, ego… as it sure wouldn’t be shame.
She’s very good at proxy Arkancide .without any consequences, Bloomie just hired Bill Clinton’s White House social secretary,
Bannon looks like Lincoln after his 5 day bender. Lincoln is quoted as saying after sobering up “ I freed the what?”
massive, is that all ya got? What’s the point…
Still convinced it’s going to be Hillary on the top. Perhaps Bloomberg at VP, but only after the votes fail first, and someone proposes HRC, and everyone says, “why not?” Besides, makes for the great base-rallying comeback rematch Clinton vs. Trump–Just Desserts. Figure the DNC knows the election is lost anyway, so why not go for broke?
Mike is a Cub Scout compared to the Clintons in dirty political tricks department. If he were to get into the White House….he would be President and lap dog, while the Clintons continue to trash America right where Obama left off.
Getting in is not an option….
They stole the silverware, pretty much says it all.
If we had a JUSTICE dept they would have went after hillbilly bill.
Hillary destroys evidence?
Looking at present history, without jail or prison we just invite these people back to keep taking ‘pot shots’ at our constitution.
Hillary may run just to keep out of jail.
Build some gallows and they will come.
No way Sanders. Amy, Pete or Biden let bloomberg go anywhere…
They are going to destroy him completely and thoroughly…..
Again they have nothing to lose…and everything to gain
Bannon said at least a month ago, long before this so-called breaking news from Drudge, that Hillary would enter the race at some point.
I’ll go you one better, Sundance. The real set-up is that what you say will play out, but Hillary will make sure that there will be enough bad press on Bloomberg so she can push for a reversal of roles and run for president herself. I’m of the opinion that she will never give up, ever, and I’m sticking with it.
Hillary can be “point woman” for Ukraine. She might make more money as Vice President because she will have more time to wheel and deal while Bloomberg does the official function stuff. She can make billions just reversing trade deals with China alone.
Agree, Bloomberg knows he’s not going to win. This is just another angle to get Hillary in the race.
My thought also. She comes out from behind the curtain to save the day during the brokered D convention thereby now lowering herself to the level of running during the primaries against the “beneath her” D candidates. She even debunked running as VP about a few weeks ago, not that it isn’t beneath her to lie or even retract it, but I do think running as VP would be too humiliating for her not to mention her pride.
Sundance is pretty much in line with my initial thoughts.
I would add that Bloomy is also doing this because it serves to “demote” the Hag to VP level. Thus lessening her chances of getting the nomination by hook or crook.
He better have a food taster to be safe.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EQ2U2yBW4AEr3jk?format=jpg&name=medium
Hysterical. Worth a thousand paragraphs. LOL heartily!
I thought so too. Just could not post as a picture.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EQ2U2yBW4AEr3jk?format=jpg
OK, how about this consideration Sundance and CTH readers?
The “progressive” that Bloomberg selects if/when he wins also has to share one GIANT character trait with mini-Mike. This progressive must be above all else a “technocrat” who has a government solution for everything!!! Everything. Enter Elizabeth Warren.
Yes, she may be 1/2 inch taller but that’s a very minor negative.
Bannon pushed to elect Roy Moore(against the wishes of POTUS) and that got Alabama a Democrat Senator in Doug Jones. Steve Bannon is smarter than he is wise.
Amen, Marc.
Bannon was fired by PDJT and then he went on a national media tour to hurt the President. He wants to be a politcal kingmaker. His politics are MAGA leaning but are not supportive of PDJT. He, however, needs those of us that support PDJT to support his machinations. So he goes on any willing media outlet he can, talks our issues, applauds PDJT without ever really fully getting behind him all so that those who want their hopes raised and their pipe dreams supported will start thinking he is on board the Trump train.
Hillary is NOT going to be on the ticket. However, it draws clicks, listen-to’s and attention, so he promotes the theory as any good media-whore would.
What a snake oil salesman!
Ok, but what if it turns out that he is right? There is info out there that mini-mike is “tapping into klinton resources”… with Capricia Marshall. Way “inside” the machine.
I can see the krooked klinton’s angle here…
Bloomberg probably floated this chunk to see if he gets a polling bump from it. If yes, he could try to work a deal with her. If not, er, that was just a rumor.
https://pagesix.com/2020/02/16/mike-bloomberg-adds-capricia-marshall-top-clinton-ally-to-2020-campaign/ Interesting..
This makes so much sense, Bloomberg’s using the Clinton name to have it associated with his in the upcoming caucuses/primaries. Don’t think that the Clinton gang is going to like being used that way, that’s like playing with fire.
Bannon’s right about one thing – this is going to end up being the nastiest campaign in American history; and our history has a lot of very nasty campaigns.
What if they are allowing mini-mike to use it? Getting control of things early, or planning to?
That’s definitely the klinton way. killery may think she can just take mike out herself for a change… and move right up!
These people are all sick and will do anything to regain power.
I’ll continue to say it: nothing will advance from the DNC convention without the evil bitch’s approval/endorsement. Why do I say this? With the mountains of evidence of her lifelong corruption and criminality, she still walks our streets, rakes in millions, and laughs at us all. Because she can…and she knows no one will stop her.
At least not yet!
Hillary can’t be seen as nomination seeking again, with the result being the same: the club handing her the nomination. This move allows her to get involved in the election process, without officially running, all the while avoiding any incoming flack (Bloomberg is the human shield). At the brokered convention, after both Bernie and Bloomberg fail to secure the nomination on the first ballot, the supers can step in and steer it to Hillary as the compromise. The old compromise: neither side gets what they want, but lucky us we have an alternative, seasoned politician in bullpen ready to lead!
sundance’s insights are original and compelling ” If the DNC can pull-off the Bloomberg nomination; and assuming Bernie would not be the VP choice; Bloomberg’s VP selection will most likely be a progressive woman; and that woman has to be so appealing to the AOC-Bernie group that her appearance will heal the massive fracture created by the Club’s scheme to circumvent Bernie. It will not be Hillary Clinton because she does not fit that role; and it cannot be AOC.”
This angle of it makes me think about going to do some research on the klobuchar family and any ties to mini-mike they may have… her and the little mayor have some deep ties to “derp state & the globalist cabal of feudalists”.
MSNBC and CNN were promoting Pocahontas today. The Ted Cruz of the 2016 primary.
As I’ve mentioned before, it’s Bernie against all other candidates with delegates. If they keep Bernie in the 30-40% or so range then it’ll be easy as pie to deny him the nomination.
The Old Colostomy Bag isn’t going to play second fiddle to Bloomberg. She’s positioning to be the compromise, with Bloomberg a Bridge Too Far for the Bernie/AOC gaggle, with her long shot odds best if she’s the only thing standing between the Democrats and a complete disaster with blacks and Hispanics.
Agree. Taking down Bernie will be easy. All they have to do is get the lib media en masse to start running coverage critical of socialism.
I believe that’s exactly what Chrissy Mathews did the other day.
It’ll be a wonder to behold. They have complete control to act and shape the news as they desire. Like with the Iowa set-piece.
I think whatever happens, it’s a win-win for PDJT. Of all the Democrats running, Bernie has the group of supporters who are the most fickle when it comes to Democratic Party allegiance. Bernie’s folks love Bernie, but they don’t particularly love the Democratic Party. In fact, they distrust it. They feel like Bernie was screwed in 2016 by Hillary and the DNC, and they’re worried it’s going to happen again in 2020. And the fact that all the legacy media is pearl clutching at the prospect of Bernie winning the nomination doesn’t help assuage the true Bernie fan’s fear. (To give them credit and despite all their harping on the loathsomeness of PDJT, the legacy media knows he will stomp Bernie, and they’re worried.) So Bernie and his groupies keep waiting for the other shoe to fall when the Dems figure out a way to get rid of him.
If Warren, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, or the hapless Joe Biden were denied the nomination as the Democratic candidate in the national election, their fans would be disappointed, no doubt, but, for the most part, would still rally to the call and vote for the Democrat at the head of the ticket. Not so much with Bernies followers. Should the Dems get rid of Bernie (maybe the latest hare-brained scheme to team up Mini Mike with the disgusting Hillary Clinton will do it), then Bernie’s fans will either a) not vote, or b) vote for PDJT.
Which makes it a win-win for PDJT. If Bernie hangs on and gets the nomination, he will be unelectable. It will be another Nixon-McGovern ass kicking. If Bernie somehow gets shafted by his own party, his voters will stay home or vote for PDJT. In either case, Trump wins. Trump wins!
You left out the bernie bros other option of writing in Joseph Stalin!
Don’t think they wouldn’t.
That would be the same as not voting.
If Bloomberg chooses Hillary as VP:
Mini-Mike didn’t kill himself!
Image
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EQ3kDm2WoAA0ZCz?format=jpg&name=large
Bloomberg has $70 billion to spend. Everybody knows his money will determine the Dem nomination, whether he runs or not. The optics of this non-story are overblown. Bannon is just pointing out how Bloomberg has bought the entire party apparatus, candidates and all. Even low information Dem voters can see this, or will see it as the corrupt Dem nomination process lurches toward Milwaukee. Each day the Dems look stupider and stupider, that’s what Bannon is saying.
I think Bloomberg has been chosen to help the Clinton Foundation fill their coffers again. They have no more $$$. What better way to get the money flowing again than to push a narrative that she could be VP?
Had to chuckle when I heard it would be called the “BloomHilda” ticket.
Then thought how horrifying it would be if the “BloomHilda” ticket stole it…
May God bless and protect PDJT
TRUMP 2020
GOTV, volunteer, become a poll worker, watcher, challenger.
Help STOP THE STEAL!
PDJT needs our help to take back the House and keep or better yet, increase #’s in the Senate.
We need all hands on deck to make sure PDJT gets a SUPERMAJORITY IN 2020!
I wonder how Wit and Wisdom of Bloomberg will be used if it ever is? Lots of damning comments.
Yuk. Please, dear Lord, don’t let that get anywheres near our White House. Just sayin’……. Please.
“The Chinese economy is imploding”.
I have no doubt that the ramifications for our own economy are coming but at this time it’s still humming along. This Trucker usually is off work from 06:00 Friday until 06:00 Sunday. I got back into my home terminal and went off duty at 15:00 Saturday and am now preparing to leave tonight for another run having not even gotten a 34 hour reset in.
Having been a trucker for the last 15 years I have learned that the amount of truck traffic on the roads is a clear indication of how the economy is doing. Since the Trump revitalization of the economy took hold there have been more trucks on the road than I have ever seen. Saturday afternoon on the way to my Indiana home from delivering a load of Nestles product to Jack & Jill Ice Cream in Columbia, MD and picking up a backhaul of Gatoraid from the PepsiCo facility in Carlisle, PA there were as many trucks on the road as one would expect these days to be running on a normal work weekday even during these busy times.
Ramifications is the key word. Starting with 80% of our medications being made by China. And, the possibility of those medications already made their have become contaminated. And, of course shortages in terms of supplies developing.
One scenario I heard at contested convention is this:
Bernie gets shafted/bought out again, BloomHilda doesn’t win the nomination (rigged of course).
Then they nominate “her” out as the candidate and Bloomberg as VP. Presto, the Beast becomes the nominee w/o any work and onward to 2020…
Highly unlikely? IDK?
Possible? IDK?
Scary…YES!
I don’t trust any of them!
The Beast has been rather quiet on the VP issue…
I was rummaging around the news sites and blogs this morning and I don’t know what this may mean, but I always wonder when you have a coincidence of foci. Then this interview with Bannon, after his lengthy interview with Rudy that a treeper posted (thank you, very interesting).
Jeff Carson has done a thread (summarising an article he posted recently, giving context on the Holder, Lynch AGs) as pertains to what is happening now.
Here is the thread, the article is embedded.
Jeff Carlson
@themarketswork
1) Under Obama, the DOJ was fundamentally pushed to the left by Attorney General Eric Holder and then by his successor, Loretta Lynch.
Then, I see another thread and article by Tracy Beanz, again focussing on the Holder, Lynch AGs but focussing on the Weiner laptop and cover-up bringing it down to the present day (Epstein).
Here is the link here:
Tracy Beanz
@tracybeanz
THREAD: 🚨New at
@UncoverDC
: https://uncoverdc.com/2020/02/16/andrew-mccabe-and-loretta-lynch-threaned-the-ny-field-office-of-the-fbi/…
From the piece: Sometimes IG reports tell us a lot more than we bargained for.
Andrew McCabe leaked a story about the investigation of the Clinton Foundation to the Wall St. Journal (cont)
Now getting back to the point of what Bannon is talking about, the sudden Bloomberg, Hillary possible ticket.
Interesting that these researchers going over well-trod ground again, especially the Weiner debacle, the refusal to prosecute or reveal what has been characterised as sickening behaviour by the aforementioned logged onto that server, specific interference in stopping the matter, McCabe’s role, and others.
People have speculated that Biden got into the primary to stop investigations into his dealings from becoming public. Perhaps the same rule works for The Lunatic (HRC).
I just find it odd that suddenly this is all coming up again…..
To assume this is being done without a plan is a mistake. What are their options that would make this unlikely ticket feasible? President Trump is taken out of the picture, some how, Sanders is taken out of the running. How can this be accomplished?
I think I was looking at it from the wee possibility that prosecutions might be in the pipeline, less from the idea that a Bloomberg, Lunatic ticket was feasible.
I agree with Bannon, and said the same thing about his money and operations turning the House and having an impact on the 2020 elections when speculation surfaced months ago that Bloomberg might run.
Another note. Recently Erik Prince was in the news reporting the House wanted to investigate him. Interesting because he was the one who let the cat out of the bag about the wiener laptop contents.
I wonder, if Bloomberg’s real gold is to divide the Socialist-Democrats into two parties instead of one? In short, to make sure the Socialist lose.
Mini Mike is buying everyone! He is buying his way into the nomination. He is the new slave owner, he owns a lot people who just bought and paid for.
Do Dems think this is a good look to impress voters?
A billionaire buying his way into election.
Democrat nomination is for sale. The other candidates might as well drop out unless they can get a hold of a few billions to outspend Mini Mike.
I just don’t see hilly being an asset. The best case scenario is that da bern goes 3rd party and splits the vote which will give president Trump the win.
The worse case is that da bern is paid off again with a mansion in Havana, his minions riot and burn down the big blue cities, and a majority turn on Bloomy/hilly which also leads to Trumps re-election.
A real win-win!
