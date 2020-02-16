Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Discusses Story of Bloomberg/Clinton Ticket…

Steve Bannon appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the recent story about billionaire Michael Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as vice-president on a 2020 ticket. Bannon says there is validity to the Drudge story that initiated a great deal of media discussion, I disagree.

Bloomberg is good at playing media for his interests and this story lines up more with a Bloomberg operation to advance a nomination narrative. I strongly sense this story is a psychological game initiated by Bloomberg, and Bannon fell for it.

.

Notice how the story, by itself, positions Bloomberg as the presumptive nominee. Discussion of Bloomberg’s VP selection inherently implants a narrative that Bloomberg will be the nominee. Thus this is more likely the real motive for the story, and not the details within the story itself.

That approach, establishing the baseline psyche, is typical Club strategy. The more the Club (and their corporate media) can keep discussing Bloomberg as the nominee, the better it is for his nomination to succeed.

To be the nominee Bloomberg first has to get past Bernie Sanders. The ‘Never Bernie’ coalition will fall in line to the Club plan, they will put up no resistance. However, the real energy within the Democrat party is behind the AOC-Bernie caucus.

The strategically placed “rumor” per se’, appears to be more about positioning for Bloomberg, which is step one. The VP comes much later and will predictably be the bridge between the Club and a massive group of disgruntled activists.

If the DNC can pull-off the Bloomberg nomination; and assuming Bernie would not be the VP choice; Bloomberg’s VP selection will most likely be a progressive woman; and that woman has to be so appealing to the AOC-Bernie group that her appearance will heal the massive fracture created by the Club’s scheme to circumvent Bernie. It will not be Hillary Clinton because she does not fit that role; and it cannot be AOC.