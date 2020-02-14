Two-Tiered Justice – DOJ Informs Andrew McCabe He Will Not Be Prosecuted for Lying to FBI Investigators (3 Times, Under Oath)…

The Department of Justice has informed former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe he will not face criminal prosecution for lying to FBI investigators. The lawyers for Andrew McCabe shared the DOJ letter:
The DOJ inspector general had previously sent a criminal referral based on the OIG investigation of Mr. McCabe leaking to the media and then lying to FBI investigators four times, three times under oath in 2017, about his activity. [OIG Report HERE]
During an immediate appearance on CNN the former FBI Deputy Director criticized the Department of Justice for putting his “family through this experience.” McCabe said it was an “insult” and a “disgrace” for the DOJ to put him through this for two years.
Lawyers for Mr. McCabe released the following statement:
As a reminder, this was the previous summary from an investigation carried out by the Office of Inspector General:
I hate this. WTH! Roger stone and Flynn are facing years of jail for the exact thing McCabe is skating on 🤬
PS- can’t wait for the trump tweet about this 💯🤣
Who cares about tweets?
Tweets keep coming and the jackals keep skating free.
What happened to speak softly and carry a big stick?
At this point, ANY confidence I had in the Great Will Barr is gone. A spineless Sessions, with more of a cunning way of covering for the criminals.
The entire justice system in this country has become a complete disgrace.
Let’s not use the expression “banana republic” any longer, many “banana republic” have more of a rule of law than United States.
For shame.
I agree, and my sense is that Barr has no clue or interest how Americans feel about this. If he did, he would have been totally sympathetic to President Trump’s tweets. Barr is evidently a Bush-era DC denizen with a slightly more honed sense of propriety than most.
This is absolutely disheartening –is there any possibility McCabe handed over some evidence in exchange for exoneration? Looking for anything that can make we not feel like throwing up over the injustice of this.
I lost faith in Barr long ago. He let Rosy waltz out the door when it plain Rosy was part of the Mueller scheme for an obstruction of justice removal of PDT with no underlining crime. Barr did not shut down the Schiff Show with Rodger Stone or Gen Flynn. He should have. McCabe not being charged is a big FU from Barr to PDT and the deplorable.
Total bullshit. Of course it was expected, routine procedure. Yep, PDJT will get in trouble for tweeting about it. if there is one thing that pisses most people off is the joke the rule of law has become.
Fix bayonets….
No justice no justice
Having a hard time doing your job, Billy Barr? Well, there’s your problem.
Is anyone really surprised by this?
Maybe the cabbage patch kid will ask Barr about it unless that will be background noise that interferes with him doing his job.
Two Justice Systems, one for Democrats, one for Republicans. What else is new?
Am I the only one that smells something burning?!?
Yes
Time for President Trump to directly appoint a Special Prosecutor!
Anyone still believe justice is blind your a idiot.
Let me guess…Strozk and Page are next to be declined from prosecuting.
Barr can take this speech, crumble it up, and shove it up his ass.
Wait wasn’t this what Roger Stone just got 7 to 9 for.. WTH
Totally sucks bit this is President Trump’s DOJ that is doing this crap.
This is for the current”report” from the IG… Does it mean Durham can’t charge him because I don’t believe so… I know… I’m overly optimistic
Something odd is going on with Mueller and Liu’s prosecutions:
NY Times today:
“WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.
The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
Mr. Barr has also installed a handful of outside prosecutors to broadly review the handling of other politically sensitive national-security cases in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the people said. The team includes at least one prosecutor from the office of the United States attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen, who is handling the Flynn matter, as well as prosecutors from the office of the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen.
Over the past two weeks, the outside prosecutors have begun grilling line prosecutors in the Washington office about various cases — some public, some not — including investigative steps, prosecutorial actions and why they took them, according to the people. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive internal deliberations.”
NY Times spins it as “top DOJ officials” (read: political appointees) interfering with “career prosecutors’ decisions.
Not sure how the McCabe decision today figures in as Jessie Liu did recommend prosecution. Or why Flynn’s case is being re-examined, but not Stone’s (as far aw we know).
But given that a federal prosecutor in PIttsburgh is supposedly looking through the Ukraine material, including Rudy’s, one suspects Barr doesn’t trust many people at the DOJ (and with good reason).
I despair. First Comey and now McCabe. Is Durham a forlorn hope as well?
Barr assigned outside prosecutor for Michael Flynn (per Fox)
From Gateway Pundit:
Fox News previously reported:
“U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu has recommended moving forward with charges against Andrew McCabe, Fox News has learned, as the Justice Department rejects a last-ditch appeal from the former top FBI official.
McCabe — the former deputy and acting director of the FBI — appealed the decision of the U.S. attorney for Washington all the way up to Jeffrey Rosen, the deputy attorney general, but he rejected that request, according to a person familiar with the situation.
A source close to McCabe’s legal team said they received an email from the Department of Justice which said, “The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office.”
So what happened at the DOJ between September and today that caused a huge reversal on McCabe’s imminent indictment?
THAT is what everyone needs to know, now. Who at DOJ is responsible for this, why did they do it, and how can they get away with it? Will we ever know. AG Barr, we are waiting for answers!
I’m feeling about as gullible as a leftist right now.
Why bust someone for lying when the hammer for treason will come forth?
At least that’s what we’re holding onto.
Kinda frustrating, but I still think justice will be served.
Pay attention to Trump’s tweet and what he says and doesn’t say. That’s very important.
