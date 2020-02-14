Sidney Powell Reacts to Outside Prosecutor Reviewing Flynn Case….

It was reported today that Attorney General William P. Barr assigned an outside prosecutor to review the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Tonight, Fox News’ Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.

When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….