Sidney Powell Reacts to Outside Prosecutor Reviewing Flynn Case….

It was reported today that Attorney General William P. Barr assigned an outside prosecutor to review the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Tonight, Fox News’ Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.
When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….
The attempted entrapment of the Trumpster and his advisors needs to be fully publicized through indictments and prosecutions within the next few months. Or there will be no second term.
Who exactly is going to indict or prosecute anybody? There’s nobody to do it, it’s all one sided, there will be no prosecutions of any of these people. It’s all been revealed, Donald Trump, God bless him, Burnt the whole thing down. We now understand, it’s all been revealed. He’s a great man, people will remember him as a legend but he will not repair this. At least now we know.
There MUST be a Second Term, 16/24, or there will NEVER be any indictments of the right people, but WILL be of plenty of the wrong people.
If WE do not GUARANTEE a second term, we will deserve what we get this time, period.
MAG2020KAG
President Trump can’t indict or prosecute anybody, and nobody in Washington has the balls to do it, i’m not sitting around waiting on Barr to be a man, the guy has shown he’s not going to do a thing and has no intention of prosescuting his friends in the first place. President Trump can name whoever he wants AG, and if they get confirmed, they’ll be the same way.
But President Trump can appoint his own Special Prosecutor instead of entrusting that to untrustworthy Barr.
After Flynn is exonerated, Sidney Powell?
Meh, just the opposite. You don’t want the full weight of SpyGate come down before the election as the Lamestream Media and DNC will use it to push their garbage about a “dictator in the White House.”
You want it just warm and then after re-election, we’ll see what Bull Durham can deliver.
It’s pretty insane to see people losing their minds on a good day like today when Gen. Flynn has a very rare US federal prosecutor review his case.
If we could have heard that from Sidney Powell in more detail that would have been great but that wasn’t going to happen with Sean Hannity sadly.
We can’t be sure what will transpire in the end, but full exposure is an absolute requirement in SpyGate. I don’t see how the country can pull up short on it because I’m weary of seeing these jackasses like Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Susan Rice and the whole Lawfare crowd pompously point to a fake reality claiming that’s justice.
I so love the fight in Sidney Powell and it truly matters that she was a federal prosecutor within the DOJ and has documented so much of the disgraceful acts against the rule of law.
There is something brewing and IMHO, people like McCabe & Brennan are not off the hook while SpyGate unwinds.
Durham is just the next tick tock.
Bet me on it.
I’d bet you but how would I collect? I can barely get through the whining on this page. It’s utterly juvenile and dumb.
Today is a good day for General Flynn. You’d have a hard time appreciating it based on so much of the comments here. SMH.
Amen!
👍👍
Agree
“There is something brewing and IMHO, people like McCabe & Brennan are not off the hook while SpyGate unwinds.”
———————–
That has been my thoughts for week….that they are going for a bigger crime/punishment. Is the punishment for ‘an act of treason’ …. death?
If so, I would go for that….for the whole lot of those ‘above the law’ criminals.
If they let McCabe go on the lying charges now, he has nothing to Bargen with when he is charged with treason…
Tonight, Fox News’ Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.
She looked as disinterested as I am in anything mr. vannity ever has to say, but her WTF face was priceless. 😀
This comment is hilarious—truth is funny. Thank you. A+
Did you know Sean used to be a dishwasher?
That Sundance quote is priceless.
Tic tock, tune in to the next Hannity to get more info on the big kaboom.
This is a great follow up video to Sean’s monologue to Sidney. Pls. send a copy of it to Sean marked “How to conduct a good interview for your audience.”
Ms. McFarland should be back in the WH but I doubt she wants to return after her last experience.
I know I keep repeating myself, but why is everyone calling it a ‘Durham report’? Even K T McFarland, whom I like.
Last I heard, Durham is a prosecutor, no?
Not an A G who compiles and produces toothless reports.
Durham has the ability, the power to impanel Grand Juries and to INDICT!!
Yet they’re all tick tocking about yet another REPORT??
We’re being gaslighted. Still and again.
We are being gaslighted all the time. Calling it a ‘report’ just is deflection, like the ‘Mueller Report’, makes peeps think it is just another talking shop investigation.
Because #nothingshappening 😂
The truth is it is not a report it is indictments before a Grand Jury. The so-called ‘report’ will be the evidentiary evidence that comes out when the perps get hauled into court.
Got to give the wankerati time to make dosh with clicks and giggles.
Well done. But not by Sundance, right?
Thanks
No it was not done by sundance
“…Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.”
Ain’t it the truth. I’m surprised he didn’t start talking to HER about a “premeditated fraud an a FISA court.”
Amen, I can’t even listen to Hannity’s “sympathetic” show 80+% of the time, as he is congenitally unable to allow his generally outstanding, informed guests to make a gott-tamm point without constantly interrupting them.
Didn’t watch it – was Sidney allowed to say anything worthwhile?
I watched it for you so you wouldn’t have to.
I kept shouting:
“Shut up Hannity and let her talk!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for your sacrifice—you took one for the team, and the tram appreciates it!
Ugh. The TEAM appreciates it. Stupid typo.
I wanted to know if Sean’s mother was a prison guards if he ever washed dishes at twelve years old or if he shops at WalMart!
I wonder if Sean’s mom is a talker too. Could you imagine being in prison and your guard is a compulsive gabber?
She was succinct.
I know. 😂 Sundance made me lol.
Me, too.
I laughed when Sundance said that….so I skipped listening to the tape.
I wonder who is the special prosecutor….Mueller?… Rosenstein? Daniel Goldman? Schiffy? I’m having fun coming up with many idiotic names….
Fun?…NOT.
I am so disgusted with Pipe-tootin’ Barr preaching “doing the right thing” while innocent people are being destroyed. This can happen to any of us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍amen Grandma Covfefe,🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geez, Hannity has become so insufferable. I just can’t with him anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes
Sue:. And now we know who Barr is finally!
No good will come from this move by Barr.
That means Flynn is screwed just like Stone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hear this criticism from the few friends and family I know that support Trump. They no longer can stand watching his show because of this. If he would let his guests talk longer his ratings might go higher. It’s strange that an otherwise smart man like Sean doesn’t realize it.
I’m convinced Sean has obsessive-compulsive disorder. Instead of his feeling that he has to wash his hands a hundred times in a row or click the light switch on and off alternately with his left hand, then his right, or else something awful will happen, he feels he has to repeat certain phrases such as “unrepentant terrorist, “chickens have come home to roost,” “if it was lil’ ole me do you think I’d serve time,” “premeditated fraud on a FISA court” or else he’ll die.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah there may be something to that, he does this weird list thing. You just hit right on it.
He’ll say “We’ve got 50,000 emails deleted. We’ve got acid washed. What difference does it make now? We Came We Saw He Died. Drag a Hundred Dollar Bill Through A Trailer Park. I’m No Ways Tired. ….”
He just rambles off these lists of things, it’s the strangest thing I’ve ever seen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Which is why I can’t listen to him anymore….
I agree. Why I quit watching. But tonight I watched some until he drove me insane. Does he not have a wife who will tell him these things? Or a producer?
“When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….”
This sounds like something from Ayn Rand. I think much of it is.
John:. It is very suitable prose considering Barr has finally revealed who he really is!
SD has suspected for months this was the case! Now we know 100% for sure!
When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing. When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors. When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice, you may know that your society is doomed.
– Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged
BARR: Well, as you know, the Stone case was prosecuted while I was attorney general. And I supported it. I think it was established, he was convicted of obstructing Congress and witness tampering. And I thought that was a righteous prosecution. And I was happy that he was convicted.
President Trump: DRAIN THE SWAMP! We want bad people out of our government!
President Trump: When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough…
Time to fire William Barr. Can’t do it fast enough. The President needs to talk to the American Public, and explain the stranglehold the deep state has on Office of the President, on Executive Branch’s ability to see the Law is faithfully executed. If that talk needs to come via an Article 3 second address to both Houses convened for the sole purpose getting this point across, so be it.
There may be another way, but it’s not working w William Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Del, firing Barr is solid. Then what? PT offers up a new AG who has the eye of the tiger. The chances are not good that turtle & Co. would confirm. Real conundrum….
The problem is getting another AG through Congress…the minute that Barr is fired, the media will immediately start screaming about Nixon and the Saturday Night Massacre!!
Vikingmom:. It would be nice if President Trump took over the AG job!
It is very common in British parlamentry systems for the Prime Minister to reserve some key cabinet positions for himself, for example, foreign, finance, justice, etc.
The president can appoint an acting AG for up to 11 mo.
…and to hell with what the media
thinks…what matters is what the people know, the uninformed know they are uninformed and will seek knowledge …all these newly employed blue collar workers know where their new job came from
.
“Tonight, Fox News’ Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.”
Someone we can believe. Sidney Powell, that is.
Although Sean Hannity is on our side, he is muzzled by the constraints of operating under the Faux News umbrella. So he has to hype his TV show for ratings, etc. I would think that it is fair to surmise that he undoubtedly has more latitude on his radio show.
Too much Hannity….not enough Sidney……
But damn….I hope for once Mr. Tic Toc is right about upcoming events. As Ms Powell said….if it doesn’t happen, trust in the DOJ is just gone….
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s been gone. The DOJ has proven itself to protect the crooked in government and seemingly randomly prosecute citizens for whatever the hell it wants. Remember the Bundys out in Oregon? Or the Weavers in Ruby Ridge? Add Roger Stone to the list, you might be next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never forget LaVoy. Imagine that. Murdered by an fib agent who was not part of the DC establishment. Could it be they are all corrupt after all?
Why in hell would we believe an outside prosecutor would be fair, or would do the right thing? It’s all clearly rigged, I held on for three and a half years believing that right would win out in the end. It’s bullshit. We’ll be GERMANY eventually. We’ve got 4 more years of President Trump, and then if God doesn’t intervene (and maybe he will, how would I know)…. the nation is completely lost.
Really if you think about it, 200 years or so is a long time for a nation to be successful, we can’t expect much more. The structure of our government and our ‘justice’ department insures that all of this nonsense is possible, it’s not going to be fixed because it’s ‘institutional’. There will always be a Comey or McCabe or Barr. We will always be under constant threat of prosecution if we ever step out of line.
Tree:. Barr’s move today was not in Flynn’s best interests. It severely hurts him! Barr is now openly playing politics with justice!. With Barr in charge, trust in DoJ just died! Flynn will continue to be prosecuted just like Stone!
Barr has now openly betrayed President Trump.
Sadly President Trump is likely now in big trouble!
He just revealed that he’s no better than any of the rest of them. We might as well have Loretta Lynch in there, same results. At least she was honest about her screwing over the American people. Barr had us fooled that he was a Patriot, now we know there’s not even 1 man at the DOJ worth a shit as a human being or an American. Sad day for our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍👍
I’d like to see both Mr. Flynn and Ms. Powell catch a break in this case. For what they’ve put the General through, his adversaries should be beaten w/ a knotted rope.
“I accuse” (J’accuse) was the letter written by Emile Zola to the president of the French Republic in defense of Alfred Dreyfus who had been wrongly accused of treason by the French Army. It was published in the newspaper L’Aurore on Jan. 13, 1898.”
History at least rhymes, if not repeats with Michael Flynn as Alfred Dreyfus and Sidney Powell as Emile Zola.
John:. You know your history!
Sidney: It’s far worse than you thought Sean
Hannity: Something big is about to happen, it’s going to crash down on them. Trust the plan!
Sidney: Well, if Barr doesn’t enforce the law, the whole country is going to crash down.
i didn’t think Sidney was able to say that much.
Everyone right, left and the in betweens are saying it, but it hasn’t happened yet
Cassandras wailing from the ramparts (on both sides).
How would talking heads survive without it. Got milk?
Is there anyone, anyone who hasn’t shouted at their TV set, “SHUT UP, SEAN!”?
Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?
I can’t even watch him. He doesn’t even add anything, he just repeats a list of things off the top of his head, he just says bullet points out loud. Often he’ll just mention people’s names, in list fashion, it’s the weirdest thing.
I want to shove Valium down his throat.
Sean desperately wants to be a real live boy.
I have never shouted that at my TV.
But only as I don’t have cable.
Now at my PC screen, that is a different matter all together.
I was yelling at the t.v. today. Sean has become a wind up doll. “We are vindicated..etc”. My husband thinks he gave Sydney 10 seconds to speak. Just think of the insight she might have provided if Sean let her talk for 20 seconds. He had Dersh on earlier and they were both talking at the same time. Dersh refused to stop and Sean didn’t notice.
Yes. I never say “Sean” I say “Hannity”
Durham is the last hope.
End of the line.
No where else to go.
Why would we trust Durham to be any different than any of the others? There’s nothing special about that guy, and he was picked by the same guys that screwed us before. It’s already the end of the line.
It’s like the Democrats right now who are stupid enough to think they’re voting for a nominee. People are campaigning, out standing in line, spending money, donating time & money, working for people’s campaigns…. all so that the DNC can literally sell Mike Bloomberg the nomination. It’s all an illusion.
This country went to hell a long time ago, and we all thought for a moment there that Donald Trump could fix it, but it’s too far gone. We won’t see any of this repaired in our lifetimes.
“Why would we trust Durham to be any different than any of the others?”
No reason to trust him at all.
Good or bad, there is nowhere else to go.
The DoJ decides on all prosecutions, even over the head of the AG, who is terrified of mass DoJ resignations if he steps out of the Admin State line….there is no appeal.
I have 0 faith in Barr, the guy is a clown, somehow he’s made himself a bigger loser than Jeff Sessions. I don’t think he’s afraid of resignations, I think he’s just covering for his buddies. He’s a traitor and I no longer consider him an American.
“mass DoJ resignations “
Of Dear God, please make it so!
Tree:. Did Huber leak? No! Why because he wasn’t doing anything!
Has Durham leaked? No! Why because he isn’t doing anything!
Barr revealed to us today who he really is!
Has Barr leaked? No! Why because he is doing nothing!
There is no pattern here!
If you see a pattern, then I have 100 acres of consolidated moose pasture to sell you!
There is a reason the invisible and the non-existent look so much alike. And you just put your finger on it.
John:. Unfortunately my finger smells like a ripe moose paddy!
And again, Shammity said we’re waiting for a Durham REPORT.
And earlier, he was spinning like a top, saying he haz sources and justice is coming, big things . Tic toc.
Same gibberish, different day.
Ezpz2:. What I don’t get is Barr told us himself Durham will submit a REPORT! That means no criminal charges! That was my first clue who he was!
Yup. 😡 and the ‘report’ will come close to election time – by design!
This junk has gone past the time to do something, and anyone with half a brain and some common sense is realizing that something is very wrong in our government agencies. The thing that really gets me is Clinton, Comey, Brennan, and a number of others have not been placed in jail, or even had charges brought up against them, while General Flynn and Roger Stone are facing jail time and been bankrupted for nothing nearly as bad as what those people have done!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s in a position where most of this shit, he has no option to even do anything about.
Liked for the first half ron, and for the opportunity to remind you that there is PLENTY President Trump can do about it, if (we will) we give him his second term.
All it takes is an abrupt chance in those he has hired with the right replacements based on honey badger don’t give a sh!t.
We all know some of the right persons to fill all of the right jobs to get things going right, and if he has to do four years of “interim appointments” (it won’t) then so be it.
Totally correct. I have posted several times these clowns are taking cash bribes by the suitcase full probably right in front of others. A lot of people still think they are promised high paying jobs after their political careers are over as well as stock market tips etc. That is total B.S. They want and get C.O.D.
I’m optimistic that this review of Flynn’s case will lead to them dropping the charges.
However, I think this is a consolation prize for when Durham does nothing.
Why would they drop charges? They openly flaunt it in our faces, they don’t care what we think about it or what’s right or wrong, they’re going to shishkabob this guy and we’re all going to watch them do it with impunity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DoJ is as corrupt as ever! Barr proved that today big time!
LikeLiked by 2 people
One doesn’t need to be a lawyer to “suspect” how wrong it is to conclude that a federal prosecutor reviewing from outside of Gen. Flynn’s case is limiting to his legal defense.
SMH.
Smarty:. I am glad I am not alone feeling that way!
Nothing that has happened so far has passed the smell test!
Sb, I see it as more stalling.
I record it so that I can fast forward Sean’s com but he still gives us truth. I doubt there is anyone who hasn’t yelled at their television telling Sean to let his guest speak!
So basically, you watch about 4 minutes of a 60 minute show. Spending more time with your finger on the FFWD button than actually viewing content. I gave up entirely-too much work.
Sidney tis brillig with her slithy toves
They do gyre and gimble in the wabe
All mimsy are her borogoves
And her mome raths do outgrabe
Sidney took her vorpal sword in hand
Long time the Deep State foe she sought
So rested she by an old oak tree
And stood awhile in thought
And as in thought she stood
The Deep State Fascists trying to put the Nation to flame
Came whiffling through the tugly wood
Burbling lies and subjugation as they came!
One, two! Red, White and Blue!
Sidney’s vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
She left their attacks dead, and with the things head
Sfe went galatphing back
*Jaberwocky says it all.
Hannity takes wishful thinking to a whole new level. I see NO indication that Barr and the DOJ are going to hold anyone accountable for anything. If the past is prelude, he will let them all walk. He will hold Flynn and Stone accountable at lesser sentences, but they will be punished. No one, I repeat, No ONE fro Comey to Brennan to Clapper will pay for their high crimes…
The wishful thinking I get is that Hannity should ask his guest a question.
After all of the BS this week the last thing we needed to see was Hannity wasting Attorney Powell’s brief opportunity to share her perspective.
Correct, but sean is SO insecure…
Hannity begins the show announcing Sidney Powell’s response to the outside prosecutor assigned to review the Flynn case. Instead, the discussion was a rehash of FBI misdeeds, which we are all familiar with. Hannity dominated, and Powell did not have time to explain what impact the outside prosecutor might have on the case.
Sidney Powell, and others fighting the deep state, should not go on Hannity’s show. He never gives them time to speak. Instead, they should only go on Lou Dobbs’ or Maria Bariroma’s shows. These two interviewers give their guests much more time to speak.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like the guy but I honestly think he’s not that smart. No offense to him. He doesn’t notice nuance like you mentioned, there’s no need for him to rehash stuff, this topic is pretty deep and people are looking for deep in the weeds commentary about it that he’s not smart enough to understand, they want.
Hannity did himself no favors tonight. What’s he’s been doing these past few months is telling us to wait-for-the-next-finding which with then Really, Really blow the lid off things.
But, then, nothing happens. To date none of the main players in the on-going coup effort have been touched by legal charges, the rampant wrong-doing by Obama and Clinton is apparently sacrosanct and untouchable. Meanwhile the good Mr. Hannity who undoubtedly means well is left with telling that the real move against the Deep State in just around the corner and will happen with the very next “finding”. And yet, after all these years nothing is happening. Note to Mr. Hannity: nothing is going to happen. The fact is that all the Deep State players are going to walk.
She never got to say what she thought about a Special Counsel. WTH?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought it was only me wanting Hannity to STFU!
And I only pop into his radio show once in a while.
I wonder if Barr has hired an outside prosecutor to avoid giving Sydney access to all the exculpatory evidence she requested…?
Linda:. I suspect you are correct. This move hurt Flynn legally and likely prevents him from ever being able to get a fair trial.
From the highs of last week, to the lows of this week. The Swamp was bound to fight back after last week. The more they thrash, the more they expose themselves, including Faux News and how they downplay the outrage of McCabe getting off. President Trump knows how far he can push, and how fast. Once he has his second term, and the House is back, then he can operate from a position of maximum strength.
Does AG Barr think he can put Toothpaste back in the tube , Its too late for that , Everybody knows now they had to get Flynn out of the way as soon as the President took office , They all knew Flynn would see their spying and stop it , Then they had to get Sessions out because he wouldn’t sign those FISA warrants , It allowed them to spy on 33K people connected to PDJT .
As soon as Comey was fired they already knew they could name SC Mueller , Rosey kept it all going , knowing their was nothing . . It is a COUP
Let’s hope the outside prosecutor isn’t Huber! Or would that be too obvious a fix? I’m becoming very cynical after all the rigging that happened today. Deep State is celebrating! So much for Lawfare being so inept! President Trump better start developing a new plan of action to release all the classified materials relating to the Russia probe without AB Barr being involved. I don’t believe Barr has any intent to release any of the really damaging classified material setting up a confrontation the President. I don’t believe AG Barr will do anything meaningful regarding the abominable prosecution of Flynn or Stone! Hope and pray I’m wrong but after today hope is starting to fade! Godspeed President Trump!
Maybe they’ll get Comey.
U S Attorney Jeffrey Jensen of St. Louis…. reported in NY Post.
Here is a Lou Dobbs antidote to Hannity’s monologue. Warning: Some John Solomon tick tock included.
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6132733595001/#sp=show-clips
I’m surprised Sidney didn’t mention this.
“A Justice Department official said Jensen is working with Brandon Van Grack, a member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, to review the Flynn case.”
https://mynorthwest.com/1720266/u-s-attorney-helping-review-flynn-case-is-ex-fbi-agent/?
Van Grak was also one of the attys handling Flyn’s case.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-clashes-with-flynn-lawyers-over-bid-to-oust-prosecutors-and-dismiss-case
So, Van Grack is investigating Van Grack???
Well, at least all this BS of “he said, she said, we all said” is getting aired and answered during these cold winter months… IF the words of Barr are to be taken at face value and with common understanding as to meaning….we have a BIG Problem, Houston!!!… How we get from “here” (with all/most of the rats still in the good ship lollipop) over to “house cleaned and de-rat’ed” or some similar state of affairs….I just don’t see the path right now…. I am coming around to the thoughts that Barr is NOT the person/man to set things right….at all / ever…. no how / no way….
I return to my original thought line….. at least we are doing this during our COLD WINTER DAYS. That leaves our “nice spring days” for a million or more of us to hit the roads and move into Washington DC for a long stay… FULL BATTLE RATTLE…. with some/many 18-wheeler’s in reserve with war-stores…. ie: We be going to the mattresses for the “family”…. Going to war is never easy, nor taken lightly….many will die on both sides of the line drawn in the sands of time. We fight for our Country and our “elected leader” — others need not apply…. Remember to clean out those nests of commie’s along the way to DC….all those pits of vipers in our schools/colleges.
Light ’em if you got them and feel the need – there may not be another chance. Check-6
“Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.”
And that’s one of the main reasons why I quit watching his show.
It was refreshing to see that the special prosecutor is not from the swamp. Went to school in Indiana and then St.Louis University.
President Trump has only one move left. Declassify and release all the documents.
As for Barr, and the people like him. Perhaps it’s time to bring back an old practice called shunning? Don’t yell at them, ignore them in every way.
Shunning can be the act of social rejection, or emotional distance. In a religious context, shunning is a formal decision by a denomination or a congregation to cease interaction with an individual or a group, and follows a particular set of rules. It differs from, but may be associated with, excommunication.
As:. Why can’t he appoint himself as AG?
You know if you want to get the job done right, you have to do it yourself!
LikeLike
TheConservativeTreehouse has an article today, that translates the gaseous noises from the Swamp Creatures: = “Chaff and Countermeasures – Senator Graham Asks AG Bill Barr for “Spygate” and “FISA” Witnesses…” February 14, 2020.
Very clever and true, invited on to listen to Hannity talk about it. Heh
We really out to start putting “outside” prosecutor in scare quotes…
Unless the “outside” prosecutor is three people with no connection to the DOJ and the Federal Government, and whose social media history has been scrubbed, and who scrupulously avoid campaign donations, etc etc, there’s really no way to get a fair review.
DOJ appears to want to continue the process of letting their own people go while nailing anyone friendly to Trump to a wall. Since they’re not going to take the easy way out, and they absolutely do not want a trial, they have to claim some sort in internal review debunked Flynn’s claims.
Remember what I said about Flynn a couple of months ago…sometimes it’s better to pay the $2 and then fight to clear your name. Barr seems very unwilling to tarnish the fraudulent Mueller investigation and the few meager fish Mueller caught.
I have no hope this turns out well for Gen. Flynn
