Sidney Powell Reacts to Outside Prosecutor Reviewing Flynn Case….

Posted on February 14, 2020 by

It was reported today that Attorney General William P. Barr assigned an outside prosecutor to review the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.   Tonight, Fox News’ Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.

When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

135 Responses to Sidney Powell Reacts to Outside Prosecutor Reviewing Flynn Case….

    • trump20162024 says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:35 pm

      The attempted entrapment of the Trumpster and his advisors needs to be fully publicized through indictments and prosecutions within the next few months. Or there will be no second term.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        February 14, 2020 at 11:42 pm

        Who exactly is going to indict or prosecute anybody? There’s nobody to do it, it’s all one sided, there will be no prosecutions of any of these people. It’s all been revealed, Donald Trump, God bless him, Burnt the whole thing down. We now understand, it’s all been revealed. He’s a great man, people will remember him as a legend but he will not repair this. At least now we know.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        February 14, 2020 at 11:48 pm

        There MUST be a Second Term, 16/24, or there will NEVER be any indictments of the right people, but WILL be of plenty of the wrong people.

        If WE do not GUARANTEE a second term, we will deserve what we get this time, period.

        MAG2020KAG

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • treehouseron says:
          February 14, 2020 at 11:50 pm

          President Trump can’t indict or prosecute anybody, and nobody in Washington has the balls to do it, i’m not sitting around waiting on Barr to be a man, the guy has shown he’s not going to do a thing and has no intention of prosescuting his friends in the first place. President Trump can name whoever he wants AG, and if they get confirmed, they’ll be the same way.

          Like

          Reply
      • smartyjones1 says:
        February 14, 2020 at 11:50 pm

        Meh, just the opposite. You don’t want the full weight of SpyGate come down before the election as the Lamestream Media and DNC will use it to push their garbage about a “dictator in the White House.”

        You want it just warm and then after re-election, we’ll see what Bull Durham can deliver.

        It’s pretty insane to see people losing their minds on a good day like today when Gen. Flynn has a very rare US federal prosecutor review his case.

        If we could have heard that from Sidney Powell in more detail that would have been great but that wasn’t going to happen with Sean Hannity sadly.

        We can’t be sure what will transpire in the end, but full exposure is an absolute requirement in SpyGate. I don’t see how the country can pull up short on it because I’m weary of seeing these jackasses like Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Susan Rice and the whole Lawfare crowd pompously point to a fake reality claiming that’s justice.

        I so love the fight in Sidney Powell and it truly matters that she was a federal prosecutor within the DOJ and has documented so much of the disgraceful acts against the rule of law.

        There is something brewing and IMHO, people like McCabe & Brennan are not off the hook while SpyGate unwinds.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:43 pm

      Tonight, Fox News’ Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.

      She looked as disinterested as I am in anything mr. vannity ever has to say, but her WTF face was priceless. 😀

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • hawkins6 says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:58 pm

      This is a great follow up video to Sean’s monologue to Sidney. Pls. send a copy of it to Sean marked “How to conduct a good interview for your audience.”

      Ms. McFarland should be back in the WH but I doubt she wants to return after her last experience.

      Like

      Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      February 15, 2020 at 12:25 am

      I know I keep repeating myself, but why is everyone calling it a ‘Durham report’? Even K T McFarland, whom I like.

      Last I heard, Durham is a prosecutor, no?

      Not an A G who compiles and produces toothless reports.

      Durham has the ability, the power to impanel Grand Juries and to INDICT!!

      Yet they’re all tick tocking about yet another REPORT??

      We’re being gaslighted. Still and again.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        February 15, 2020 at 12:49 am

        We are being gaslighted all the time. Calling it a ‘report’ just is deflection, like the ‘Mueller Report’, makes peeps think it is just another talking shop investigation.

        Because #nothingshappening 😂

        The truth is it is not a report it is indictments before a Grand Jury. The so-called ‘report’ will be the evidentiary evidence that comes out when the perps get hauled into court.

        Got to give the wankerati time to make dosh with clicks and giggles.

        Like

        Reply
  3. Tl Howard says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    “…Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.”

    Ain’t it the truth. I’m surprised he didn’t start talking to HER about a “premeditated fraud an a FISA court.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. suejeanne1 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    “Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it”

    yes

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WES says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:28 pm

      Sue:. And now we know who Barr is finally!

      No good will come from this move by Barr.

      That means Flynn is screwed just like Stone!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • hawkins6 says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:44 pm

      I hear this criticism from the few friends and family I know that support Trump. They no longer can stand watching his show because of this. If he would let his guests talk longer his ratings might go higher. It’s strange that an otherwise smart man like Sean doesn’t realize it.

      Like

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        February 14, 2020 at 11:53 pm

        I’m convinced Sean has obsessive-compulsive disorder. Instead of his feeling that he has to wash his hands a hundred times in a row or click the light switch on and off alternately with his left hand, then his right, or else something awful will happen, he feels he has to repeat certain phrases such as “unrepentant terrorist, “chickens have come home to roost,” “if it was lil’ ole me do you think I’d serve time,” “premeditated fraud on a FISA court” or else he’ll die.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  5. Old Buffalo says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    How I wish Hannity would just shut up and let his guests talk. His grandstanding is such a waste of valuable time.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. JohnCasper says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    “When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….”

    This sounds like something from Ayn Rand. I think much of it is.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WES says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:32 pm

      John:. It is very suitable prose considering Barr has finally revealed who he really is!

      SD has suspected for months this was the case! Now we know 100% for sure!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:36 pm

      When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing. When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors. When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice, you may know that your society is doomed.
      – Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Del Parker says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    BARR: Well, as you know, the Stone case was prosecuted while I was attorney general. And I supported it. I think it was established, he was convicted of obstructing Congress and witness tampering. And I thought that was a righteous prosecution. And I was happy that he was convicted.

    President Trump: DRAIN THE SWAMP! We want bad people out of our government!

    President Trump: When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough…

    Time to fire William Barr. Can’t do it fast enough. The President needs to talk to the American Public, and explain the stranglehold the deep state has on Office of the President, on Executive Branch’s ability to see the Law is faithfully executed. If that talk needs to come via an Article 3 second address to both Houses convened for the sole purpose getting this point across, so be it.

    There may be another way, but it’s not working w William Barr.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Remington says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:41 pm

      Del, firing Barr is solid. Then what? PT offers up a new AG who has the eye of the tiger. The chances are not good that turtle & Co. would confirm. Real conundrum….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        February 14, 2020 at 11:51 pm

        The problem is getting another AG through Congress…the minute that Barr is fired, the media will immediately start screaming about Nixon and the Saturday Night Massacre!!

        Like

        Reply
        • WES says:
          February 15, 2020 at 12:09 am

          Vikingmom:. It would be nice if President Trump took over the AG job!

          It is very common in British parlamentry systems for the Prime Minister to reserve some key cabinet positions for himself, for example, foreign, finance, justice, etc.

          Like

          Reply
        • As a man thinkth says:
          February 15, 2020 at 12:33 am

          The president can appoint an acting AG for up to 11 mo.
          …and to hell with what the media
          thinks…what matters is what the people know, the uninformed know they are uninformed and will seek knowledge …all these newly employed blue collar workers know where their new job came from
          .

          Like

          Reply
  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    “Tonight, Fox News’ Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.”

    Someone we can believe. Sidney Powell, that is.

    Although Sean Hannity is on our side, he is muzzled by the constraints of operating under the Faux News umbrella. So he has to hype his TV show for ratings, etc. I would think that it is fair to surmise that he undoubtedly has more latitude on his radio show.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. L4grasshopper says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    Too much Hannity….not enough Sidney……

    But damn….I hope for once Mr. Tic Toc is right about upcoming events. As Ms Powell said….if it doesn’t happen, trust in the DOJ is just gone….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. L4grasshopper says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    Too much Hannity….not enough Sidney……

    But damn….I hope for once Mr. Tic Toc is right about upcoming events. As Ms Powell said….if it doesn’t happen, trust in the DOJ is just gone….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. treehouseron says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    Why in hell would we believe an outside prosecutor would be fair, or would do the right thing? It’s all clearly rigged, I held on for three and a half years believing that right would win out in the end. It’s bullshit. We’ll be GERMANY eventually. We’ve got 4 more years of President Trump, and then if God doesn’t intervene (and maybe he will, how would I know)…. the nation is completely lost.

    Really if you think about it, 200 years or so is a long time for a nation to be successful, we can’t expect much more. The structure of our government and our ‘justice’ department insures that all of this nonsense is possible, it’s not going to be fixed because it’s ‘institutional’. There will always be a Comey or McCabe or Barr. We will always be under constant threat of prosecution if we ever step out of line.

    Like

    Reply
    • WES says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:42 pm

      Tree:. Barr’s move today was not in Flynn’s best interests. It severely hurts him! Barr is now openly playing politics with justice!. With Barr in charge, trust in DoJ just died! Flynn will continue to be prosecuted just like Stone!

      Barr has now openly betrayed President Trump.

      Sadly President Trump is likely now in big trouble!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. Drogers says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    I’d like to see both Mr. Flynn and Ms. Powell catch a break in this case. For what they’ve put the General through, his adversaries should be beaten w/ a knotted rope.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:47 pm

      “I accuse” (J’accuse) was the letter written by Emile Zola to the president of the French Republic in defense of Alfred Dreyfus who had been wrongly accused of treason by the French Army. It was published in the newspaper L’Aurore on Jan. 13, 1898.”

      History at least rhymes, if not repeats with Michael Flynn as Alfred Dreyfus and Sidney Powell as Emile Zola.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Serpentor says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    Sidney: It’s far worse than you thought Sean
    Hannity: Something big is about to happen, it’s going to crash down on them. Trust the plan!
    Sidney: Well, if Barr doesn’t enforce the law, the whole country is going to crash down.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. H.R. says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Is there anyone, anyone who hasn’t shouted at their TV set, “SHUT UP, SEAN!”?

    Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Parrot says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Durham is the last hope.
    End of the line.
    No where else to go.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:38 pm

      Why would we trust Durham to be any different than any of the others? There’s nothing special about that guy, and he was picked by the same guys that screwed us before. It’s already the end of the line.

      It’s like the Democrats right now who are stupid enough to think they’re voting for a nominee. People are campaigning, out standing in line, spending money, donating time & money, working for people’s campaigns…. all so that the DNC can literally sell Mike Bloomberg the nomination. It’s all an illusion.

      This country went to hell a long time ago, and we all thought for a moment there that Donald Trump could fix it, but it’s too far gone. We won’t see any of this repaired in our lifetimes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Parrot says:
        February 14, 2020 at 11:44 pm

        “Why would we trust Durham to be any different than any of the others?”
        No reason to trust him at all.
        Good or bad, there is nowhere else to go.
        The DoJ decides on all prosecutions, even over the head of the AG, who is terrified of mass DoJ resignations if he steps out of the Admin State line….there is no appeal.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • WES says:
        February 14, 2020 at 11:48 pm

        Tree:. Did Huber leak? No! Why because he wasn’t doing anything!

        Has Durham leaked? No! Why because he isn’t doing anything!

        Barr revealed to us today who he really is!

        Has Barr leaked? No! Why because he is doing nothing!

        There is no pattern here!

        If you see a pattern, then I have 100 acres of consolidated moose pasture to sell you!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      February 15, 2020 at 12:10 am

      And again, Shammity said we’re waiting for a Durham REPORT.

      And earlier, he was spinning like a top, saying he haz sources and justice is coming, big things . Tic toc.

      Same gibberish, different day.

      Like

      Reply
  16. jmilamdeal says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    This junk has gone past the time to do something, and anyone with half a brain and some common sense is realizing that something is very wrong in our government agencies. The thing that really gets me is Clinton, Comey, Brennan, and a number of others have not been placed in jail, or even had charges brought up against them, while General Flynn and Roger Stone are facing jail time and been bankrupted for nothing nearly as bad as what those people have done!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:47 pm

      It’s all clear as day now, President Trump has revealed to all of us the MIRAGE we lived under in the past, we actually thought there were good people fighting for this country, but the truth is there aren’t any of them in power, and the President’s power is much less than we thought before this.

      He’s in a position where most of this shit, he has no option to even do anything about.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        February 15, 2020 at 12:09 am

        Liked for the first half ron, and for the opportunity to remind you that there is PLENTY President Trump can do about it, if (we will) we give him his second term.

        All it takes is an abrupt chance in those he has hired with the right replacements based on honey badger don’t give a sh!t.

        We all know some of the right persons to fill all of the right jobs to get things going right, and if he has to do four years of “interim appointments” (it won’t) then so be it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm

      Totally correct. I have posted several times these clowns are taking cash bribes by the suitcase full probably right in front of others. A lot of people still think they are promised high paying jobs after their political careers are over as well as stock market tips etc. That is total B.S. They want and get C.O.D.

      Like

      Reply
  17. sb says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    I’m optimistic that this review of Flynn’s case will lead to them dropping the charges.

    However, I think this is a consolation prize for when Durham does nothing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Ollie says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    I record it so that I can fast forward Sean’s com but he still gives us truth. I doubt there is anyone who hasn’t yelled at their television telling Sean to let his guest speak!

    Like

    Reply
    • Sigh2016 says:
      February 15, 2020 at 12:25 am

      So basically, you watch about 4 minutes of a 60 minute show. Spending more time with your finger on the FFWD button than actually viewing content. I gave up entirely-too much work.

      Like

      Reply
  19. JohnCasper says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Sidney tis brillig with her slithy toves
    They do gyre and gimble in the wabe
    All mimsy are her borogoves
    And her mome raths do outgrabe

    Sidney took her vorpal sword in hand
    Long time the Deep State foe she sought
    So rested she by an old oak tree
    And stood awhile in thought

    And as in thought she stood
    The Deep State Fascists trying to put the Nation to flame
    Came whiffling through the tugly wood
    Burbling lies and subjugation as they came!

    One, two! Red, White and Blue!
    Sidney’s vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
    She left their attacks dead, and with the things head
    Sfe went galatphing back

    *Jaberwocky says it all.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Charles Stephens says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    Hannity takes wishful thinking to a whole new level. I see NO indication that Barr and the DOJ are going to hold anyone accountable for anything. If the past is prelude, he will let them all walk. He will hold Flynn and Stone accountable at lesser sentences, but they will be punished. No one, I repeat, No ONE fro Comey to Brennan to Clapper will pay for their high crimes…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. The Boss says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    After all of the BS this week the last thing we needed to see was Hannity wasting Attorney Powell’s brief opportunity to share her perspective.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Komrade Retslag says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    Hannity begins the show announcing Sidney Powell’s response to the outside prosecutor assigned to review the Flynn case. Instead, the discussion was a rehash of FBI misdeeds, which we are all familiar with. Hannity dominated, and Powell did not have time to explain what impact the outside prosecutor might have on the case.

    Sidney Powell, and others fighting the deep state, should not go on Hannity’s show. He never gives them time to speak. Instead, they should only go on Lou Dobbs’ or Maria Bariroma’s shows. These two interviewers give their guests much more time to speak.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:56 pm

      I like the guy but I honestly think he’s not that smart. No offense to him. He doesn’t notice nuance like you mentioned, there’s no need for him to rehash stuff, this topic is pretty deep and people are looking for deep in the weeds commentary about it that he’s not smart enough to understand, they want.

      Like

      Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      February 15, 2020 at 12:42 am

      Hannity did himself no favors tonight. What’s he’s been doing these past few months is telling us to wait-for-the-next-finding which with then Really, Really blow the lid off things.
      But, then, nothing happens. To date none of the main players in the on-going coup effort have been touched by legal charges, the rampant wrong-doing by Obama and Clinton is apparently sacrosanct and untouchable. Meanwhile the good Mr. Hannity who undoubtedly means well is left with telling that the real move against the Deep State in just around the corner and will happen with the very next “finding”. And yet, after all these years nothing is happening. Note to Mr. Hannity: nothing is going to happen. The fact is that all the Deep State players are going to walk.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    She never got to say what she thought about a Special Counsel. WTH?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Graham Pink says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:07 am

    I thought it was only me wanting Hannity to STFU!
    And I only pop into his radio show once in a while.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Linda K. says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:13 am

    I wonder if Barr has hired an outside prosecutor to avoid giving Sydney access to all the exculpatory evidence she requested…?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. UberRight says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:17 am

    From the highs of last week, to the lows of this week. The Swamp was bound to fight back after last week. The more they thrash, the more they expose themselves, including Faux News and how they downplay the outrage of McCabe getting off. President Trump knows how far he can push, and how fast. Once he has his second term, and the House is back, then he can operate from a position of maximum strength.

    Like

    Reply
  27. HickTick says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Does AG Barr think he can put Toothpaste back in the tube , Its too late for that , Everybody knows now they had to get Flynn out of the way as soon as the President took office , They all knew Flynn would see their spying and stop it , Then they had to get Sessions out because he wouldn’t sign those FISA warrants , It allowed them to spy on 33K people connected to PDJT .
    As soon as Comey was fired they already knew they could name SC Mueller , Rosey kept it all going , knowing their was nothing . . It is a COUP

    Like

    Reply
  28. Bubby says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Let’s hope the outside prosecutor isn’t Huber! Or would that be too obvious a fix? I’m becoming very cynical after all the rigging that happened today. Deep State is celebrating! So much for Lawfare being so inept! President Trump better start developing a new plan of action to release all the classified materials relating to the Russia probe without AB Barr being involved. I don’t believe Barr has any intent to release any of the really damaging classified material setting up a confrontation the President. I don’t believe AG Barr will do anything meaningful regarding the abominable prosecution of Flynn or Stone! Hope and pray I’m wrong but after today hope is starting to fade! Godspeed President Trump!

    Like

    Reply
  29. hawkins6 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:20 am

    Here is a Lou Dobbs antidote to Hannity’s monologue. Warning: Some John Solomon tick tock included.

    https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6132733595001/#sp=show-clips

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Cathy M. says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:21 am

    I’m surprised Sidney didn’t mention this.

    “A Justice Department official said Jensen is working with Brandon Van Grack, a member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, to review the Flynn case.”
    https://mynorthwest.com/1720266/u-s-attorney-helping-review-flynn-case-is-ex-fbi-agent/?

    Van Grak was also one of the attys handling Flyn’s case.
    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-clashes-with-flynn-lawyers-over-bid-to-oust-prosecutors-and-dismiss-case

    So, Van Grack is investigating Van Grack???

    Like

    Reply
  31. montanamel says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Well, at least all this BS of “he said, she said, we all said” is getting aired and answered during these cold winter months… IF the words of Barr are to be taken at face value and with common understanding as to meaning….we have a BIG Problem, Houston!!!… How we get from “here” (with all/most of the rats still in the good ship lollipop) over to “house cleaned and de-rat’ed” or some similar state of affairs….I just don’t see the path right now…. I am coming around to the thoughts that Barr is NOT the person/man to set things right….at all / ever…. no how / no way….

    I return to my original thought line….. at least we are doing this during our COLD WINTER DAYS. That leaves our “nice spring days” for a million or more of us to hit the roads and move into Washington DC for a long stay… FULL BATTLE RATTLE…. with some/many 18-wheeler’s in reserve with war-stores…. ie: We be going to the mattresses for the “family”…. Going to war is never easy, nor taken lightly….many will die on both sides of the line drawn in the sands of time. We fight for our Country and our “elected leader” — others need not apply…. Remember to clean out those nests of commie’s along the way to DC….all those pits of vipers in our schools/colleges.

    Light ’em if you got them and feel the need – there may not be another chance. Check-6

    Like

    Reply
  32. Cathy M. says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:26 am

    “Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell on to his television show so that she can listen to him talk about it.”

    And that’s one of the main reasons why I quit watching his show.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Mudd says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:28 am

    It was refreshing to see that the special prosecutor is not from the swamp. Went to school in Indiana and then St.Louis University.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. islandpalmtrees says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:31 am

    President Trump has only one move left. Declassify and release all the documents.

    As for Barr, and the people like him. Perhaps it’s time to bring back an old practice called shunning? Don’t yell at them, ignore them in every way.
    Shunning can be the act of social rejection, or emotional distance. In a religious context, shunning is a formal decision by a denomination or a congregation to cease interaction with an individual or a group, and follows a particular set of rules. It differs from, but may be associated with, excommunication.

    Like

    Reply
  35. As a man thinkth says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:34 am

    The president can appoint an acting AG for up to 11 mo.
    …and to hell with what the media
    thinks…what matters is what the people know, the uninformed know they are uninformed and will seek knowledge …all these newly employed blue collar workers know where their new job came from
    .

    Like

    Reply
  36. GGHD says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Both President Trump and Congressman Devin Nunes are talking about the “Dirty Cops” in the Muck of the Washington DC Swamp. … In response, all we hear from the Swamp Creatures is gaseous noises coming from deep in the Swamp-Muck.
    TheConservativeTreehouse has an article today, that translates the gaseous noises from the Swamp Creatures: = “Chaff and Countermeasures – Senator Graham Asks AG Bill Barr for “Spygate” and “FISA” Witnesses…” February 14, 2020.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Dude1394 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Very clever and true, invited on to listen to Hannity talk about it. Heh

    Like

    Reply
  38. hokkoda says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:44 am

    We really out to start putting “outside” prosecutor in scare quotes…

    Unless the “outside” prosecutor is three people with no connection to the DOJ and the Federal Government, and whose social media history has been scrubbed, and who scrupulously avoid campaign donations, etc etc, there’s really no way to get a fair review.

    DOJ appears to want to continue the process of letting their own people go while nailing anyone friendly to Trump to a wall. Since they’re not going to take the easy way out, and they absolutely do not want a trial, they have to claim some sort in internal review debunked Flynn’s claims.

    Remember what I said about Flynn a couple of months ago…sometimes it’s better to pay the $2 and then fight to clear your name. Barr seems very unwilling to tarnish the fraudulent Mueller investigation and the few meager fish Mueller caught.

    Like

    Reply
  39. hokkoda says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:44 am

    We really out to start putting “outside” prosecutor in scare quotes…

    Unless the “outside” prosecutor is three people with no connection to the DOJ and the Federal Government, and whose social media history has been scrubbed, and who scrupulously avoid campaign donations, etc etc, there’s really no way to get a fair review.

    DOJ appears to want to continue the process of letting their own people go while nailing anyone friendly to Trump to a wall. Since they’re not going to take the easy way out, and they absolutely do not want a trial, they have to claim some sort in internal review debunked Flynn’s claims.

    Remember what I said about Flynn a couple of months ago…sometimes it’s better to pay the $2 and then fight to clear your name. Barr seems very unwilling to tarnish the fraudulent Mueller investigation and the few meager fish Mueller caught.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Lenfb says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:58 am

    I have no hope this turns out well for Gen. Flynn

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s