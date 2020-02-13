Devin Nunes Discusses Upcoming Bill Barr Testimony…

Posted on February 13, 2020 by

Rep. Devin Nunes appears on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss AG Bill Barr being called to testify in the House about the Roger Stone case sentencing.  Additionally, Nunes discusses issues with the Mueller investigation and dirty cops.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Devin Nunes Discusses Upcoming Bill Barr Testimony…

  1. Bendix says:
    February 13, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I have liberal friends who don’t trust the FBI either.

    Like

    Reply
  2. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 13, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    American Greatness: “The jury foreman on the Roger Stone trial came forward on social media Wednesday to defend the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case after the Department of Justice overruled their excessive sentencing recommendation.

    A Facebook post written by Tomeka Hart, the senior program officer for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was picked up by multiple news outlets. But the reports left out some highly pertinent details about her background—namely that Hart is a hyperpartisan Democratic Party activist who is rabidly anti-Trump and a Russia-collusion truther.” …….

    She was a Democrat congressional candidate who was tweeting before, during and after the trial, calling the President a klansman, etc. Judge Berman also allowed other openly anti-Trump jurors, including one whose husband worked at DOJ.

    Don’t Feed the Kangaroos.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s