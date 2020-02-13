Devin Nunes Discusses Upcoming Bill Barr Testimony…

Rep. Devin Nunes appears on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss AG Bill Barr being called to testify in the House about the Roger Stone case sentencing. Additionally, Nunes discusses issues with the Mueller investigation and dirty cops.
I have liberal friends who don’t trust the FBI either.
American Greatness: “The jury foreman on the Roger Stone trial came forward on social media Wednesday to defend the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case after the Department of Justice overruled their excessive sentencing recommendation.
A Facebook post written by Tomeka Hart, the senior program officer for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was picked up by multiple news outlets. But the reports left out some highly pertinent details about her background—namely that Hart is a hyperpartisan Democratic Party activist who is rabidly anti-Trump and a Russia-collusion truther.” …….
She was a Democrat congressional candidate who was tweeting before, during and after the trial, calling the President a klansman, etc. Judge Berman also allowed other openly anti-Trump jurors, including one whose husband worked at DOJ.
Don’t Feed the Kangaroos.
