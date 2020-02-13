Devin Nunes Discusses Upcoming Bill Barr Testimony…

Rep. Devin Nunes appears on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss AG Bill Barr being called to testify in the House about the Roger Stone case sentencing. Additionally, Nunes discusses issues with the Mueller investigation and dirty cops.

