President Trump and First Lady Melania Welcome President Lenin Moreno and Mrs. Rocio Gonzales De Moreno to the White House – Video…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the President of the Republic of Ecuador and Mrs. Rocio Gonzales De Moreno to the White House.

Ecuador is a key country for stability in central America.  A key topic of discussion between the two leaders will be Venezuela.  Ecuador is suffering firsthand the effects of Nicolas Maduro and his dictatorship in Venezuela with waves of economic migrants from Venezuela arriving through Colombia to Ecuador.   The refugee crisis represents a fiscal strain and also a security threat. There are 400,000 Venezuela refugees in Ecuador.

Counter-narcotics and a trade agreement are also a priority for this meeting. The United States and Ecuador are very close to a free trade agreement. USTR Robert Lighthizer has held a successful round-one negotiation for trade and investment with the Ecuadorian Commerce Ministry; and a second round is likely very soon.

Ecuador and the United States are working toward an energy and infrastructure framework agreement under America Crece.  Brazil is likely to join in March and they will join Panama, Chile, Argentina, Jamaica, Colombia, El Salvador, and hopefully Ecuador.

  1. 17CatsInTN says:
    February 12, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Ok, gotta say it…these two first ladies look stunning together. Love the matching stilettos shot!

    And now back to trade agreements, drug trafficking clampdowns and other matters of great foreign and national import.

  2. J says:
    February 12, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Maybe a little chat about Julian Assange too?

  3. GB Bari says:
    February 12, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Great strategy from VSG President Trump to warm up and put the Trumpian Gold Touch on the relationships with as many South American governments as possible – to build a strong coalition against Maduro.

