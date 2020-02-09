Sunday Talks: Senator Tim Scott Discusses Success With and Indefatigable President Trump…

Senator Tim Scott appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how President Trump delivers on his promises and relentlessly achieves results despite opposition. Senator Scott was the architect of the ‘Opportunity Zones’ policy to deliver private investment incentives for distressed communities. As noted in the interview, one of the outcomes from that successful initiative is an eight percent increase in wages within the zone. Good stuff.

During the segment discussing the State of the Union, Senator Scott notes the conduct of Speaker Pelosi was not the tearing of a speech, it was “the shredding a reality that this nation continues to rise to the occasion and we do it consistently.” Discussing the fraudulently created impeachment; and the House effort to hide the ICIG testimony; the senator from South Carolina notes: “it’s a shame because it’s a sham.”