Sunday Talks: Senator Tim Scott Discusses Success With and Indefatigable President Trump…

Senator Tim Scott appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how President Trump delivers on his promises and relentlessly achieves results despite opposition. Senator Scott was the architect of the ‘Opportunity Zones’ policy to deliver private investment incentives for distressed communities. As noted in the interview, one of the outcomes from that successful initiative is an eight percent increase in wages within the zone. Good stuff.
During the segment discussing the State of the Union, Senator Scott notes the conduct of Speaker Pelosi was not the tearing of a speech, it was “the shredding a reality that this nation continues to rise to the occasion and we do it consistently.” Discussing the fraudulently created impeachment; and the House effort to hide the ICIG testimony; the senator from South Carolina notes: “it’s a shame because it’s a sham.”
Awesome interview. Could Tim be a 2024 candidate for President? VP? At a minimum Mitch should find him a leadership position.
That was my exact thought. That’s a real accomplishment that he led.
I thought he’s leaving politics like his friend Trey. If so that’s a real shame.
Have not heard that. Rooster was either too weak or incompetent leading the Benghazi investigation. More money and less hassle at FNN.
Scott has said 2022 will be his last re-election campaign –
BTW Treepers, Maria had a great show today.
Absolutely not to both. He is squishy like Grahamnesty.
On two occasions he has called POTUS a racist.How quickly people forget.
Squishy is a good term for Scott. If he were my senator I wouldn’t trust him, something about him doesn’t ring true. Maybe he is still growing into the senatorial position.
Not yet. He was one of the first to jump on the Charlottesville hoax band wagon.
I like him but he has a long way to go to redeem himself, for that and other votes against the President.
Trey has flip flopped so many times that he can’t be counted on for anything other than being a Fox contributor making bank off of his political service. I seem to recall that at one point, Mr. Flip Flop opined that POTUS should be happy the FBI and Special Counsel were investigating him, since he, POTUS, said he wanted to get to the bottom of it all. Yeah Trey, happy Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, Weismann and Mueller were railroading him with fake evidence of probable cause and wrongdoing, er, I mean investigating the matter. What a joke, bad joke that is.
I remember watching a video when he first became a public figure; I think he was running for Congress. He was introduced at a meeting of some sort by his minister…this really impressed me. He talked about how he was mentored by an insurance agent…but it was the minister that got to me…he talked about Tim’s spirituality…and he is really spiritual. He is a wonderful person. I just really felt something about him was special. I guess I was right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow, what an awesome interview. For the media not to cover the success of the Opportunity Zones pushed by Senator Scott is journalistic malpractice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe I am wrong but I thought the idea of opportunity zones was Ben Carson’s.
Senator Scott has been advocating for opportunity zones since he got to Congress.
He and Corey Booker were actually working on something similar, but Obama shot it down.
Used to know Mr. Scott fairly well. A note of caution: he, like most SC politicians, is a go-along to get-along ladder climber – he’s just better at picking sides than Haley and Graham. Very ambitious man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree, caution is called for with him. Let’s not forget this:
https://nypost.com/2016/03/08/tech-billionaires-plot-with-gop-leaders-to-stop-trump-at-exclusive-island-resort/
He’s been pretty good on his votes with Trump, but not 100%:
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/tim-scott/
Whatever he has done regarding Opportunity Zones is certainly laudable. But he is a self-interested politician and will test the winds in looking out for himself.
POTUS is a big fan of Senator Scott. I predict big things ahead for him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t trust him.
I love the idea of Americans earning a living wage. I love the idea of all communities, including disadvantaged ones, seeing job growth and low unemployment. But I don’t understand the details of the President’s Opportunity Zone initiative.
How do salaries grow by 8 percent while taxes “decrease?” I assume that government subsidies incentivize these economic opportunity zones, and that bringing back manufacturing has something to do with this, but the process is not entirely clear.
Are businesses given tax breaks to open their factories in depressed areas? If so, then taxpayers make up for the lost tax revenue, as we all know that taxes never decrease.
I really would like to hear more details. Somebody’s taxes must fund opportunity zones. And if these 8 percent salary increases are taxpayer-funded as well, then government-mandated wage increases are much different than private sector growth.
I know my company could not absorb 8 percent wage increases unless they were reimbursed by government contracts, which translates to a “taxpayer-subsidized” wage increase. Private industry growth not propped up by artificial means, is the true bellwether of healthy economic development. Hopefully, that is what lies downstream from this initiative.
More workers means more taxes collected.
Higher wages means more taxes collected.
With more taxes being collected, taxes can be reduced for all.
We all win.
I too don’t know exact details, but using PTrump’s economic policies as a model (and with Senator Scott being from the same area I am/live in,) perhaps I can shed some light.
So there’s a city near me – let’s call it North Charleston – that tends to be the area, well, human dumping ground. Mostly slums, some really really bad areas. In these areas, the only real capitalism you see is illicit drug deals; the few businesses there are have no windows or are covered with bars. Tiny dinky rundown strip malls that are half empty or dilapidated brick stand-alones that you can’t tell if they’re still in business or not, community centers where you really don’t want to stand outside any longer than it takes to get from your car to the building entrance.
In the past… year? -something like that – things have started… shifting. More cars at that previously always-empty Gerald’s. A kid or two on the playground at that community center. People flashing you a quick smile, instead of glaring at you or staring at the ground. More of an effort to clean up that run-down brick corner store. Businesses moving into that half-empty strip mall. Fewer corner drug deals. It’s still hardly a good area and there will always be degenerates, but overall things are looking up.
I don’t know. Maybe it has gotten kicked off with tax dollars. But it doesn’t have to stay that way – privatization can take over. All it needed was something to kick it off, a real stimulus package, if I may. Actual hope. Actual change. A kickstart.
And for what it’s worth, I haven’t actually noticed a tax increase.
My daughter works in that area that you are talking about, this is what the D’s can’t except as it kills there narrative.
Simple truth that AOC and most progressives never understand is business and job growth will more than pay for money that isn’t there to begin with.
Simple truth but has it’s limits.
Really you sound like AOC here, building communities is and always be a plus.
You need to learn how to do research, Judith.
Basically this is a private investor investing his own funds in an Opportunity Zone (OZ) and deferring/lowering/eliminating the capital gains tax. The Investor and the community both benefit.
Since this is a gubmint program, start with the gubmint.
Commerce and IRS sound like a good place to start, as OZs deal with Business and taxes.
Here is one of many pages with links at Commerce – https://www.eda.gov/opportunity-zones/
Since this is investing and business, Forbes and other business papers and mags are going to have details.
Here is Forbes – https://www.forbes.com/sites/morgansimon/2019/03/30/what-you-need-to-know-about-opportunity-zones/#3819e8aa6ae2
There is much more involved, way above my pay grade. You know how much info you need.
The two best search engines are StartPage.com and DuckDuckGo.com. imo
And Never Ever Ever EVER use Google. Ever.
Have fun
Tim Scott, Candace Owens and Ben Carson, need to be out front and extremely vocal over the next nine months. If we can bring a larger percentage of black Americans into the fold, it will snowball into amazing things nationwide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely Ben Carson. He is altogether too modest and silent. He needs to be more visible. He is my favorite member of the administration.
I understand the caution about Sen. Scott and others. President Trump rode into the White House with very few people he could trust. But not everyone was an active enemy either. There were just a lot of people who didn’t know him, trust him, and would not risk their careers for him.
However, this is now three years later, and Sen Scott has seen President Trump listen to Sen. Scott and incorporate his bill and follow through and fight for the opportunity zones. He can also see that now after a couple of years there are positive results. I take his interview today that he has had a sincere change of beliefs regarding the president. And if someone is late to the bandwagon, but genuinely on the bandwagon, let’s not kick them off. We all know the President has enough genuine enemies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He spoke at my daughters graduation from USC and found him very genuine, I see him as many that our President has really broke the mold at this point and support sometimes quiet but really just growing.
After watching that interview this AM, I think it’s safe to say Scott is a solid Team Trump player these days.
Scott is playing with the team well at this point. Like others, SC politicians have their unique challenges to meet to stay in office that cause them to occasionally venture away from conservatives. Hopefully, MAGA continues to thrive and it will become easier and easier for them to be good teammates.
