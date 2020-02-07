White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses January Jobs Gains, Manufacturing, and Economy…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss the strong January jobs report of 225,000 gains.  Navarro highlights something few pay attention to.  The Trump administration not only focuses on the macro policy principles to create the economic environment for job growth, but President Trump also personally engages on specific company, state, and regional efforts.

The engagement of a U.S. president to discuss and influence U.S. jobs on a company by company basis, and get down in the details of deals, is a completely unique political standard in the modern era.  President Trump is very uniquely fighting for each job.

It is very disappointing to hear vulture capitalist Jeff Bezos having a disinterest in protecting American intellectual property rights, and instead choosing to accept/allow cheap Chinese, knock-off goods as the backbone of his Amazon business model.

3 Responses to White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses January Jobs Gains, Manufacturing, and Economy…

    • FofBW says:
      February 7, 2020 at 6:13 pm

      The Demmings are trying real hard now to make it seem O’s policy’s are the reason for the economic surge.

      Of course, we know better and as I recall, Bill C. had no problem taking credit of Reagan’s economy.

  2. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    The economic numbers, Vindmans get the bum’s rush, Emoluments win, Shampeachment, Iowa heist bungled, SOTU Deluxe–it’s Acquitmas Morning Again in America!

