NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Excellent “Blowout” Jobs Report….

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss the excellent January jobs report.  Job gains and wage increases are all going in the right direction…. And Stuart Varney immediately asks: “do we need more immigration”?

BLS Wage growth chart below [Table B3].

[Table B-3 Data Link]

27 Responses to NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Excellent “Blowout” Jobs Report….

  1. sundance says:
    February 7, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    • Bill Durham says:
      February 7, 2020 at 4:55 pm

      Good news for lt colonel vindman because he was just 🔥 fired!!!! Back to the defense department.

    • willthesuevi says:
      February 7, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      Wow, great energy Director Kudlow! This economic team is the best we have seen since, since, maybe forever.

      We should thank Nan for letting them work, and make amazing deals, in obscurity. By the time the general public hears about it, the great news is a done deal!

      One thing about Bill Hemmer; he will be safe during the Zombie apocalypse. They only eat brains.

    • chojun says:
      February 7, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      ..a new recovery cycle?

      Has Trump successfully redefined ‘winning’ to include recovery cycles in the midst of rapid economic expansion booms?

  3. willthesuevi says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Da’ hell is Varney and Cavuto’s problem?

    Rock on Director Kudlow!

  6. Bruce Miller says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    We don’t need more immigration, just need to get the entitled Obama clowns out of their parents basement!

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:10 pm

  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    “And Stuart Varney immediately asks: “do we need more immigration”?”

    I attribute that to an automatic knee-jerk reaction after being “conditioned” by years of globalist propaganda.

    Hopefully some day he will “see the light” and recognize the error in that line of reasoning. I think he has a much better chance than those afflicted with a full blown case of TDS.

    • willthesuevi says:
      February 7, 2020 at 5:30 pm

      I can spot these National Chamber of Commerce sycophants a mile away.

      You could beat the Varney’s of the world senseless with a giant mag light and he wouldn’t see the light.

  9. sundance says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:21 pm

  10. Mike in a Truck says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    “Hey, over here. It’s me your ol’ buddy Barrack. Remember me? That’s not Trumps economy- it’s mine. I built that. Just took a little time is all. Well gotta go,have a big meeting with Valerie”.

  11. Paula S Daly says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Bezo’s pays his delivery drivers around $15-$20 an hour, yet many of them drive around in Mercedes mini vans with $80t. Scumbag leftist!

    • GB Bari says:
      February 7, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      Mercedes Sprinter cargo vans start at $34k, and are about $40k with popular options. Financing for 7 years keeps mo pmts in range for these folks. Yeah they’ll pay a ton of interest over the term but most of them aren’t financial wizards.

  12. gadeplorable says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    The numbers are indeed excellent. I’m the Workforce Statistics Director with GA DOL -In November, then again in December, our state set records in our 4 primary measures –

    ~All-time low unemployment rate
    ~All-time highs in labor force, number of employed, and jobs.

  13. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Varney immediately asks: “do we need more immigration”?

    That’s not strictly an economic question. We need time to assimilate the immigrants we already have. We already have millions of people running around with little or no loyalty to America. Besides Democrats, I mean.

    • GB Bari says:
      February 7, 2020 at 6:15 pm

      OANN reported to day that they get frequently challenged on the accuracy of their illegal immigration cost and count clock. So they did a deep dive and researched all available government sources and statistics, and estimate there are at least 26+ million illegals in this country.
      I think they’re way low, simply because they used government sources (the Administrative State).

  14. cow wow says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    I have heard Varney many times over the years pushing apprenticeships.
    And I grew up in an age where employers trained a lot of their own workers and kept them, unlike huge global corporatist.
    Would love to see us, as a nation, going back that way.

  15. deepdivemaga says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    “Do we need more immigration?”

    Is he serious??

    NO!

