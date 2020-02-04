White House Announces Special Guests for State of The Union Address…

Earlier today the White House announced special attendees for tonight’s State of the Union address as guests of the President. The annual SoU address will take place at 9:10pm ET tonight and will be carried live on all networks.
From brave military families to hardworking local leaders, this year’s guests come from many walks of life. Each one represents the very best of America and people the world over.
♦ Stephanie and Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Janiyah is a 4th grade student from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She loves art and math, but for too long she has been assigned to low-performing schools. Her mom, Stephanie, is a hardworking single mother who tried to apply for a tax credit scholarship. But due to Pennsylvania’s governor recently vetoing school choice legislation, Janiyah remained among the estimated 50,000 students on a waitlist.
♦ Kelli and Gage Hake from Stillwater, Oklahoma: Kelli Hake was at home with her 1-year-old son, Gage, when she learned that her husband, Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake, had been killed while serving his second tour of duty in Iraq. While on patrol, Staff Sergeant Hake’s fighting vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb supplied by Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani. Kelli and Gage directly suffered from Soleimani’s campaign to kill and maim U.S. service members. Last month, President Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani while he was once again trying to initiate attacks on American service members.
♦ Jody Jones from Farmersville, California: On December 17, 2018, Jody’s brother, Rocky Jones, was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in Tulare County, California. The criminal alien who committed this brutal murder had previously been arrested for violent crimes and had twice been deported. The criminal alien was arrested in December 2018 for the sixth time, but because of California’s sanctuary state policy, he was released from jail. A few days later, he went on a 24-hour “reign of terror,” injuring several people, robbing a gas station, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, and killing 51-year old Rocky, who was known as a kind and gentle soul. Rocky leaves behind a precious daughter and 4 brothers.
♦ Paul Morrow from Montgomery, Alabama: Paul is a United States Army veteran. After leaving the military, Morrow started a successful contracting business and today is building a new concrete plant in an Opportunity Zone in Montgomery, Alabama.
This new plant will help support several brand new F-35 jets that are stationed in the region.
♦ Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz from Del Rio, Texas: Deputy Chief Ortiz has helped protect America’s homeland for nearly three decades. Prior to joining U.S. Border Patrol in 1991, Ortiz served in the United States Army. In 2019, he became Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector, which made him responsible for all Border Patrol operations in 41 Texas counties—including 210 miles of border between the United States and Mexico. Recently, Ortiz was promoted to Deputy Chief of U.S. Border Patrol, the second in command for more than 20,000 agents and professional staff. His awards include the Superior Civilian Service Medal, among the Department of Defense’s highest civilian honors.
♦ Tony Rankins from Cincinnati, Ohio: After serving in the United States Army in Afghanistan, Tony Rankins suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and became addicted to drugs. He lost his job and his family, served several prison sentences, and ended up living out of his car. A company called “R Investments” helped train Tony in carpentry, painting, brick work, and other construction trades. Today, he works in an Opportunity Zone in Cincinnati, Ohio, and his new job has helped him overcome drug addiction and reunite with his family.
♦ Robin and Ellie Schneider from Kansas City, Missouri: Ellie was born at just 21 weeks and six days. She is one of the youngest babies to survive in the United States. With the help of an incredible medical team—and the prayers of her parents and their community—Ellie kept beating the odds, exceeding milestones, and fighting for life. Today, Ellie is a happy, healthy 2-year-old girl who brings endless joy to her mother, Robin, and her entire family.
♦ Ivan Simonovis from Caracas, Venezuela: Ivan was the Chief of Police in Venezuela’s capital city and esteemed as the nation’s top cop. He was imprisoned in 2004 for protecting protesters and was held in captivity for nearly 15 years by the Chavez and Maduro regimes. He escaped from Venezuela in 2019 and was brought to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where immigration agents welcomed him to the United States. (link)
SD, quite a cross-section of America. Everyone has a story that fits PDJT’s Make America Great policies by helping every day citizens.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Wish Rush would have gotten in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rush is probably in direct contact with the President and vice versa.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump is going to give Rush the Medal of Freedom (just announced) Couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy.
LikeLike
Does anyone have a valid mailing address to send cards to Rush?
Thanx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush Limbaugh
The Rush Limbaugh Show
125 West 55th Street, 10th Floor
New York, New York 10019
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush likely does not have the time since he is meeting with doctors and medical teams to discuss potential treatments. He also would have taken the attention from the other special guests.
LikeLike
It is quite an insult to American citizens, and people like Jody Jones, whose brother was killed by an illegal alien invader, and Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, who has spent a lifetime trying to protect American citizens that the leftists are bringing an illegal alien public charge invader to the State of the Union address.
Makes me see red!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will be quite the contrast and one that is nicely done by the President.
So what’s the illegal with 12 kids from Honduras’s story? Is it that she’s the biggest SNAP recipient in the country…..or has she started a business…served the country etc.
LikeLike
Oh, probably to announce her (our) thirteenth is in the oven! These people and their deranged minds make me sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes me vote red!
LikeLike
Am I alone in wishing that the President’s speech would be brief, funny and informative instead of long drawn out with guests and bloviating……We are all tired of politics and all pols would do well to notice this and start cuttting back on the blab.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speak for yourself. I love SOTU with Trump.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I do, too, Carolyn. I’ve never heard any “bloviating” from President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Never! And it is traditional protocol to invite American citizens to speak as to the state of our union.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going to go out on a limb, at least the limbs here, and say you are indeed alone.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep. I hope he talks all night. He is the President and he has accomplished much. I want to hear about every single one of them.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Lost, too, it seems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must be a lonely life indeed.
Trump’s speeches are never boring.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
Not sure how or why my comment got deleted, but his profile description is there for all to see. He wrote it, not me.
I would maintain that this is a Last Refuge for conservatives (The Conservative Treehouse). There are far too many places for those who have another political bent. Anybody can come here and post, but don’t expect the regulars seeking refuge to like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His personal history is his and his alone to share with others. I don’t think his short comment invited this level of ridicule.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, I missed the deleted comments, but you don’t have to remind me to behave myself at the Treehouse. Ad rem don’t play! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s speech was great last year.
LikeLiked by 4 people
oops..I accidentally liked your post.
LikeLike
If you click on the “Like” Star it will unlike it.
LikeLike
oops, typing while you posted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Click the star “like” button again and your like will be removed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These speeches by Pres Trump are among his best. Only a troll would call it bloviating.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I can’t wait for tonight’s SOTU. If it was cut short, I would be disappointed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Novel thought, but don’t listen and just catch the highlights tomorrow. There’s nothing wrong with taking a break from it all. I know I will totally ignore the dem rebuttal.
LikeLike
Yep, you are likely alone.
Up here in our corner of B.C. Canada, we are having a small house party with fellow “ “Canadians for Trump” supporters to mark the occasion.
In our opinion it is much watch T.V.
LikeLike
I’m only seeing two genders here…
and nobody with a hijab.
Oh, the humanity!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They invited a Muslim tranny but it accidentally slipped and fell off the roof of its mosque.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And hopefully Nigel is there as well!
LikeLike
I’m thinking that this SOTU is just going to be epic!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Been looking forward to the SOTU for some time now. Can’t wait.
LikeLike
Greatest POTUS ever
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a lovely group of people. They really do match the progress President Trump has made or items he wants to accomplish (opportunity zones in public education). He highlights successes and challenges in a very easy to understand way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another point is that most of this is never reported, and so many people do not even realize the extent of his accomplishments. SOTU is listened to by many that do not pay attention to social media throughout the year. Great way to spread the message. KAG
LikeLike
Trump should definitely do this tonight
LikeLiked by 7 people
Make them Sharpies! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/products/official-donald-trump-fine-point-mark
He actually has them! 🙂
LikeLike
Julian Assange? General Flynn ? Sidney Powell ?Edward Snowdan? George Papadopoulos ?
I guess I’m marching to a different drummer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe you’re beating your own drum?
LikeLike
The beat goes on…and on…and on. 😦
LikeLike
It’s the State Of The Union — That’s the title and also the topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The best part? Nutty Nancy has to sit there next to the 2nd guy from the Presidents office that stands in the way of her coronation. Chewing her dentures.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I chuckled because Bloomberg is such an arrogant a$$.
In reality two of the biggest studs I know are a little over 5’8″. The first was an Airborne Ranger with the 75th, then SF, and then CAG. You would be making a serious mistake underestimating him. The second competed nationally as a gymnast both USAG and Div 1, is currently serving and hard as woodpecker lips.
I love our President but sometimes he picks the wrong things to troll the oppo with.
LikeLike
In the middle of the speech, if the Dems announce the results of their Iowa Caucus, someone should signal to the POTUS and give him the results.
Trump would then announce the results, in the middle of his speech, as a Public Service Announcement… hence doubling down on the Progressive Commies and offering him a clear opportunity to _really_ dunk on them:
“These are the results….. blah, blah… How can you trust these people running the country? They can’t even run a caucus in a small state! I had to help them out, and I’m not even in their party, and they want to run your healthcare!”…
Kaching!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Reading the list makes make heart swell. God’s speed to our President tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AOC is not going tonight, so that’s even more #WINNING!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Neither is Bernie. I wonder if they have a thing going?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Doubtful. AOC just landed a new fool, who just divorced his wife so that the adultery can come to an end.
LikeLike
How very gracious of her…./sarc!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has John Lewis spouted off? He never goes.
LikeLike
It will be interesting to see who shows and who doesn’t…and how those that are there behave, especially Nancy!!
LikeLike
I don’t think this is going to be a good night for the Democrats. And that’s a very good thing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
New Twitter rules just before the SOTU. They are scared of which meme Trump will tweet as a followup.
LikeLike
Why conservatives and conservatarians use that medium is beyond me.
I am sure there are good reasons, but they really hate us.
LikeLike
That new Twitter is going to hit NBC hard! /sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless our president and our nation.I believe very strongly that despite the doom sayers ,God Almighty ,Creator of the heavens and earth is just getting started.I prayed and asked the Lord what about all this corruption and other foul deeds by these people.?He spoke His word back to me,for your ways are not my ways and your thoughts are not my thoughts says the Lord.God does things His way and in His perfect timing.We are to pray and intercede for our nation and our president everyday.Father ,we lift up President Donald John Trump to you right now in the name above all names,Jesus Christ.We cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and ask for your continued great anointing be upon him Father.We decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no curse ,no hex,no vex,no plot,no plan,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or his family shall prosper.Father,let the fire of your glory surround him and his family at all times.Father we call upon you to dispatch your warring angelic hosts to destroy any thing that the enemy may try to do.Father we thank you that you arise and your enemies are scattered.,and the eyes of the people are opened fully to see those who are being used by the enemy and they are humbled before you.Father we praise you,we worship you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ of Nazareth,King of Kings and Lord of Lords,soon to return MESSIAH,Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how many Dems will boycott the SOTU address, but don’t forget….
Flash from the past:
Almost 70 democrats boycotted Trump’s Inauguration in 2017
Source:
https://www.rollcall.com/news/politics/here-are-the-democrats-skipping-trumps-inauguration
And many blocking the 2020 Trump SOTU previously boycotted his Inauguration first.
LikeLike
I would have liked to see Nick Sandmann there.
LikeLike
Sundance, Am I mistaken believing I’d read Nigel Farage will also be a guest?
LikeLike
I like the fact that President Trump isn’t afraid to bring the wood against the democrats. This has been a long time coming.
LikeLike
8 High Profile(?) Dems who will boycott tonight’s SOTU:
AOC
Ayanna Pressley
Maxine Waters
Fredricka Wilson
Al Green
Hank Johnson
Steve Cohen
Earl Blumenauer
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/04/high-profile-dems-to-boycott-trumps-state-of-the-union-address.html
GOOD!
LikeLike
Can’t wait for the SOTU to start! I’m going with EPIC! 🙂
LikeLike
Every SOTU speech I keep hoping the White House releases a fake transcript to the media to totally throw them and the Democrat response off.
I’m hoping this will be the year. It would be great if the fake transcript just ripped into Democrats and the fake news, but then the speech was all about how President Trump has MAGA.
LikeLike