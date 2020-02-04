President Trump State of The Union Address – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on February 4, 2020 by

President Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address tonight to a joint session of Congress.  The anticipated start time is 9:00pm Eastern.  Livestream links below:

Fox News LivestreamFox Business LivestreamAlternate Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

366 Responses to President Trump State of The Union Address – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. FPCHmom says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    How bad do they look not applauding lowest African American unemployment, poverty, etc?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Sammy Hains says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    But they can applaud for themselves.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bsdetector4u says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    If you put two screens up on your computer, one with President Trump’s State of the Union Address and the other with CTH comments, you can move the comment screen over the video and cover up Nancy’s sourpuss face. Why look at her tonight. And yes, I’m glad President Trump didn’t shake her hand when he came up on the platform.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Nuance looks drugged out

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. Teaforall says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Our President’s list of accomplishments is long . Promises Made Promises Kept
    MAGA

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Tiffthis says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Nancy was so upset about the lower half wages growing faster than the one percent earners. She shook her head like “that stat sux for me” 🤣

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. FPCHmom says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    The dems want people on welfare obviously, or they would applaud. Such losers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. Reserved55 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Nervous Nanzi continues to mlm pretend she can read.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. jx says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    As Trump lists off great – historic – economic stats, one after another, the Democrats scowl.

    Good news for America makes Democrats sad.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. FPCHmom says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Democrats are living in an alternate reality.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Issy says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Is Justice Ruth Ginsburg there?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Maquis says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Twelve-Thousand New Factories! Suck it Zero!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. coveyouthband says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Looking for the power of the gavel
    Can’t see it?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Maquis says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    USMCA!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Sherri Young says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Nanzi is shaking her head shen Trump says he is keeping his promises.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Sammy Hains says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Nancy’s clown mask is slipping down her face.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Tiffthis says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Ivanka looks gorgeous 👌🏼

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. bulwarker says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Man, I forgot Pence existed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. MAGADJT says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Nancy looks like a complete buffoon sitting there shaking her head and having weird facial tics. I think she got a fake copy of the speech because she seems like she can’t find the words he is saying LOL.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    POTUS looks great. Completely confident, strong, relaxed and resoute.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Reserved55 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Nasty Nanzi disrespects the American people by continually shaking her skull.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Greg1 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Half the room is gonna be wore out from getting up and down to applaud so much.

    I’m waiting for Trump to announce that they’ve broken the record for standing ovations!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Ono says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Wow …wow …wow

    For the average American $$$

    Great speech on money for people

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. antiqueiron says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    I see she is wearing her gold nazi power pin again tonight.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. thesavvyinvester says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    I am watching Pelosi & she is there ruining our mellow, she is the turd in the punchbowl…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Deplorable Canuck says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Well he’s killing the Demtards tonight! That’s quite the President you guys have there! We’re stuck with the twinkle toed eyebrow waxer!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. simplewins says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    I think Nancy is constantly looking at the speech papers to see when this will end. LMAO

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Reserved55 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Breadline Bernie missed the Cuba diss.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. gsonFIT says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Nancy
    “Did he say hemisphere? I better make sure he spelled that right”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Lorac says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    What did Nancy Pelosi mouth? She is so rude fiddling through those papers. Maybe if she listened she would learn something.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. antiqueiron says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    I guess her Valium kicked in, she clapped.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Maquis says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Kill Comunism! Domestically too!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. Mist'ears Mom says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Nansy looks like she sucked on a lemon

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Zy says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    I think Pelosi was just peeing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. booger71 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Wow…even Nancy jumped up

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. Maquis says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Guaido! Si!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Mary Van Deusen says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    There’s so much energy and enthusiasm in his voice. He’s loving this and the whole idea of impeachment just becomes theater of the absurd. I’ve never heard a SOTU speech filled with so much success.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. Bill says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    This is so great. The MSM has hidden all these stats from average Americans who listen to them for their news for some reason. Now the facts are out of the bag smacking everyone in the face. And Nancy looks like she’s a middle schooler that got in trouble and has to sit in front of the class while being lectured.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Genie says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Vulcan Juan, live long and prosper.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Glad the Republicans aren’t sitting with the trash. Now we see their treachery.

    Like

    Reply
  43. booger71 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Here is the socialist dig to the Dem candidates.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Reserved55 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    A few of the Cs actually recognized Guaido

    Like

    Reply
  45. Publius2016 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    $2.2 Trillion in three years…HUGE!

    Like

    Reply
  46. antiqueiron says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    She just said “freedom unifies the soul, wow.” Mocking Trump’s line.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Greg1 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Nancy can’t even applaud the military spending!

    Like

    Reply
  48. sundance says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Like

    Reply
  49. gsonFIT says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Burden sharing Schiff

    Like

    Reply
  50. sundance says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s