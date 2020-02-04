President Trump State of The Union Address – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address tonight to a joint session of Congress. The anticipated start time is 9:00pm Eastern. Livestream links below:
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – Alternate Livestream
How bad do they look not applauding lowest African American unemployment, poverty, etc?
It’s a campaign photo. I can practically hear the campaign ad featuring this scene.
terrible optics, they look dissapointed.
the only time ALL stood was for the Venezuelen President. wonder what game the dems are playing with that…
But they can applaud for themselves.
And for Adam Schiff and Nadler! How brave, how very, very brave /sarc
If you put two screens up on your computer, one with President Trump’s State of the Union Address and the other with CTH comments, you can move the comment screen over the video and cover up Nancy’s sourpuss face. Why look at her tonight. And yes, I’m glad President Trump didn’t shake her hand when he came up on the platform.
Wish I knew how to post a pic. We improvised and taped a bag on the tv – on her face
😂😂😂😂love it. Dont forget to take the garbage out. 😉
Nuance looks drugged out
She’s trying to make me like her.
She’s gonna get sown 100 times, only showcasing what losers Kamala Harris and Kristen Gillibrand are for not applauding.
Our President’s list of accomplishments is long . Promises Made Promises Kept
MAGA
Nancy was so upset about the lower half wages growing faster than the one percent earners. She shook her head like “that stat sux for me” 🤣
The dems want people on welfare obviously, or they would applaud. Such losers.
Nervous Nanzi continues to mlm pretend she can read.
As Trump lists off great – historic – economic stats, one after another, the Democrats scowl.
Good news for America makes Democrats sad.
Democrats are living in an alternate reality.
Is Justice Ruth Ginsburg there?
I think she’s getting her oil changed, and battery re-charged.
Didn’t see her…she might be at the gym working out
or……..in dry dock getting her bottom scraped and repainted ?
Doing her daily 100 push ups no doubt.
No
Twelve-Thousand New Factories! Suck it Zero!
Looking for the power of the gavel
Can’t see it?
USMCA!
Nanzi is shaking her head shen Trump says he is keeping his promises.
Even mouthed the word “No”. At least she eased up on sucking the left side of her dentures for that.
Nancy’s clown mask is slipping down her face.
Ivanka looks gorgeous 👌🏼
Man, I forgot Pence existed.
Nancy looks like a complete buffoon sitting there shaking her head and having weird facial tics. I think she got a fake copy of the speech because she seems like she can’t find the words he is saying LOL.
I’d love to know what’s in that binder POTUS gave her. Oooooohhhhh the possibilities!
I think he handed her an autographed copy of the Russian “Dossier”
Didn’t she get a fake copy of the speech last year? She was shuffling papers like mad last year
Probably says, “All lies and Shampeachment makes Nancy the devil,” over and over again — like the Shining…
POTUS looks great. Completely confident, strong, relaxed and resoute.
Nasty Nanzi disrespects the American people by continually shaking her skull.
Half the room is gonna be wore out from getting up and down to applaud so much.
I’m waiting for Trump to announce that they’ve broken the record for standing ovations!
Wow …wow …wow
For the average American $$$
Great speech on money for people
I see she is wearing her gold nazi power pin again tonight.
I am watching Pelosi & she is there ruining our mellow, she is the turd in the punchbowl…
I am pretending, I think, that she’s drunk and trying to stay upright.
Makes it easier.
Well he’s killing the Demtards tonight! That’s quite the President you guys have there! We’re stuck with the twinkle toed eyebrow waxer!
I think Nancy is constantly looking at the speech papers to see when this will end. LMAO
Breadline Bernie missed the Cuba diss.
Nancy
“Did he say hemisphere? I better make sure he spelled that right”
What did Nancy Pelosi mouth? She is so rude fiddling through those papers. Maybe if she listened she would learn something.
She did that last year, as well. Needs a prop.
I guess her Valium kicked in, she clapped.
Kill Comunism! Domestically too!
Nansy looks like she sucked on a lemon
I think Pelosi was just peeing.
Wow…even Nancy jumped up
Guaido! Si!
There’s so much energy and enthusiasm in his voice. He’s loving this and the whole idea of impeachment just becomes theater of the absurd. I’ve never heard a SOTU speech filled with so much success.
This is so great. The MSM has hidden all these stats from average Americans who listen to them for their news for some reason. Now the facts are out of the bag smacking everyone in the face. And Nancy looks like she’s a middle schooler that got in trouble and has to sit in front of the class while being lectured.
Vulcan Juan, live long and prosper.
Glad the Republicans aren’t sitting with the trash. Now we see their treachery.
Here is the socialist dig to the Dem candidates.
A few of the Cs actually recognized Guaido
$2.2 Trillion in three years…HUGE!
She just said “freedom unifies the soul, wow.” Mocking Trump’s line.
Nancy can’t even applaud the military spending!
Burden sharing Schiff
