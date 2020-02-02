Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Impeachment ‘Next Steps’ With Maria Bartiromo…

Posted on February 2, 2020 by

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the impeachment proceedings, the likely continuance of resistance investigative efforts, and Graham’s role in any Senate proceedings.

Despite never having a single investigative hearing since he starting promising hearings at the conclusion of the Mueller probe in April 2019, Senator Graham promises hearings to get to the bottom of the Biden-Burisma issue.  Not likely.  Bartiromo pushes the Senator on whether he will investigate the origin of the Whistleblower complaint, Graham avoids.

Graham promises hearings on FISA abuse. You decide if they will ever happen.  The FISA bulk metadata collection re-authorization vote is next month around March 15th.

17 Responses to Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Impeachment ‘Next Steps’ With Maria Bartiromo…

  1. Baron Ash says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    With all this stuff at this point: will only believe it when it happens. Other than that, it’s just more soundbite fluff.

    

    
  2. gunrunner03 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Maria better hold Graham’s feet to the fire.

    

    
    • mopar2016 says:
      February 2, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      Lindsey totally dodged her last question about Schiff. “Will you put him under oath?”
      I had to play that part twice, and Graham started rattling off about something else.

      

      
    • littleanniefannie says:
      February 2, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      “ Maria better hold Graham’s feet to the fire.”
      Nope, the voters of South Carolina had better hold Lindsay’s feet to the fire. Until they burn or he begins real hearings. With results!!

      

      
  3. Whitehouse Clown says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    If you’re waiting on Lindsey Graham to do anything except yap like a little poodle, stock up on Cheetos and beer.

    

    
  4. not2worryluv says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    All Talk No Action
    Graham hasn’t done anything since he’s been in the Senate other than defend John McCain!

    

    
  5. TheWanderingStar says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    What the hell is wrong with these politicians from South Carolina. Methinks they have been on the front porch too long drinking their sweet tea. GET OFF YOUR BUTT AND DO SOMETHING BOY!

    

    
  6. coltlending says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    When B.J. Clinton said he “Did not have sex with that woman” he exhibited the same demeanor Flimsy Graham exhibited at the end of that clip.

    Thank you Maria for putting Graham on record, again.

    

    
  7. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Graham doesn’t deserve air time on television. He can’t be trusted.

    

    
  8. clive hoskin says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    He’s like”The Rooster”All hat and no cattle.

    

    
  9. jx says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Graham could have already had hearings on FISA abuse.

    If he wants to have them now well better late than never.

    If only the AG wasn’t AWOL…

    

    
  10. IGiveUp says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    “Despite never having a single investigative hearing since he starting promising hearings at the conclusion of the Mueller probe in April 2019, Senator Graham promises hearings to get to the bottom of the Biden-Burisma issue.

    These people aren’t stupid. This delicate balancing act of putting up a robust defense of the President while doing very little is hard to pull off. I’ve felt for awhile now that Hannity and Bartiroma particularly ought not to give him any more airtime. Paradoxically, they’re his enablers.

    

    
  11. cow wow says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    He nearly choked when Maria asked when he would put Schiff under oath! He deflected!
    Shame on you Senator!

    

    
  12. Zippy says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Someone should come up with a long list of all of Graham’s unfulfilled promises and go down the list while he’s a guest. Even Fox wouldn’t do that because they’d want him back as a guest and that should tell you something about even so-called “conservative” MSM outlets. The only places where you get the whole truth are places like this… and relatively few spend the time to be this informed… which is why pols like Graham can forever get away with it…

    

    

