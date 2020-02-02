Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Impeachment ‘Next Steps’ With Maria Bartiromo…

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the impeachment proceedings, the likely continuance of resistance investigative efforts, and Graham’s role in any Senate proceedings.

Despite never having a single investigative hearing since he starting promising hearings at the conclusion of the Mueller probe in April 2019, Senator Graham promises hearings to get to the bottom of the Biden-Burisma issue. Not likely. Bartiromo pushes the Senator on whether he will investigate the origin of the Whistleblower complaint, Graham avoids.

Graham promises hearings on FISA abuse. You decide if they will ever happen. The FISA bulk metadata collection re-authorization vote is next month around March 15th.