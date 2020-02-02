Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Impeachment ‘Next Steps’ With Maria Bartiromo…

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the impeachment proceedings, the likely continuance of resistance investigative efforts, and Graham’s role in any Senate proceedings.
Despite never having a single investigative hearing since he starting promising hearings at the conclusion of the Mueller probe in April 2019, Senator Graham promises hearings to get to the bottom of the Biden-Burisma issue. Not likely. Bartiromo pushes the Senator on whether he will investigate the origin of the Whistleblower complaint, Graham avoids.
Graham promises hearings on FISA abuse. You decide if they will ever happen. The FISA bulk metadata collection re-authorization vote is next month around March 15th.
With all this stuff at this point: will only believe it when it happens. Other than that, it’s just more soundbite fluff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maria better hold Graham’s feet to the fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey totally dodged her last question about Schiff. “Will you put him under oath?”
I had to play that part twice, and Graham started rattling off about something else.
LikeLike
The day a senate committee calls a house member to testify about his lies will be the day hell freezes over.
LikeLike
I was typing the same as you were posting!
And the body language of the senator-my goodness what does this mean when he keep licking his lips?
LikeLike
“ Maria better hold Graham’s feet to the fire.”
Nope, the voters of South Carolina had better hold Lindsay’s feet to the fire. Until they burn or he begins real hearings. With results!!
LikeLike
If you’re waiting on Lindsey Graham to do anything except yap like a little poodle, stock up on Cheetos and beer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Talk No Action
Graham hasn’t done anything since he’s been in the Senate other than defend John McCain!
LikeLiked by 5 people
What the hell is wrong with these politicians from South Carolina. Methinks they have been on the front porch too long drinking their sweet tea. GET OFF YOUR BUTT AND DO SOMETHING BOY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When B.J. Clinton said he “Did not have sex with that woman” he exhibited the same demeanor Flimsy Graham exhibited at the end of that clip.
Thank you Maria for putting Graham on record, again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Graham doesn’t deserve air time on television. He can’t be trusted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, I don’t believe a word she says.
LikeLike
He’s like”The Rooster”All hat and no cattle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham could have already had hearings on FISA abuse.
If he wants to have them now well better late than never.
If only the AG wasn’t AWOL…
LikeLike
“Despite never having a single investigative hearing since he starting promising hearings at the conclusion of the Mueller probe in April 2019, Senator Graham promises hearings to get to the bottom of the Biden-Burisma issue.
These people aren’t stupid. This delicate balancing act of putting up a robust defense of the President while doing very little is hard to pull off. I’ve felt for awhile now that Hannity and Bartiroma particularly ought not to give him any more airtime. Paradoxically, they’re his enablers.
LikeLike
He nearly choked when Maria asked when he would put Schiff under oath! He deflected!
Shame on you Senator!
LikeLike
Someone should come up with a long list of all of Graham’s unfulfilled promises and go down the list while he’s a guest. Even Fox wouldn’t do that because they’d want him back as a guest and that should tell you something about even so-called “conservative” MSM outlets. The only places where you get the whole truth are places like this… and relatively few spend the time to be this informed… which is why pols like Graham can forever get away with it…
LikeLike