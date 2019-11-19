Bad News/Good News – Bulk Metadata (FISA) Reauthorization Hidden in Short Term CR / Extended to March 15th, 2020…

All Your Data Are Belong To Us…
The House and Senate are doing what the deep state does so well. Buried in the final pages of a short term Continuing Resolution (CR) to fund government, the controversial bulk metadata (Call Detail Records) within the FISA program, due to expire on December 15th, is being extended to March 15th, 2020.
As we suspected the intelligence community -and most of congress- wants the reauthorization, even if temporary, prior to the release of a critical IG report on FISA abuse. That said, a short term extension is the best case scenario when we consider the goal of the intelligence apparatus -writ large- was a permanent reauthorization.
The “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], parts of the Patriot Act, are going to be revisited *AFTER* the report by IG Horowitz. The new deadline for terminal expiration will be March 15th, 2020.
FISA Court judges Rosemary Collyer (declassified 2017) and James Boasberg (declassified 2019) both identified issues with the NSA database being exploited for unauthorized reasons. The sketchy programs, and abuse therein, needs more public attention.
Seems like common sense. This needs to be further investigated before Congress gives it the “Okey-Dokey.”
IMO
BAD, BAD, BAD.
I doubt PDJT has open FISA warrants out for perps, cause they’re all working against him.
(And leaks would’ve happened to media)
This is an opportunity for Deep Staters to continue unlawful searches nonstop through the Senate Impeachment Hearing.
DC assault on Bill of Rights
Hmmm…1st nope. 2nd trying for nope. 3rd YES(they don’t like guns). 4th nope(especially here). 5th nope(must be guilty). 6th nope. 7th nope. 8th YES(agree with us) nope(disagree with us). 9th YES(we don’t follow ANY of these silly rights). 10th nope(ALL laws come from us).
They’ve gotten away with it already after 2 very damaging reports on abuse.
Stop it until PROPER controls in place.
I see this as a good thing.
Not a great thing…but a good thing.
You think losing your Fourth Amendment rights is a good thing?
How ’bout your First Amendment rights? Or your Second?
What other rights do you consider it “good” to give up?
No way that FISA would have been voted down at this juncture. At least now we’ll have the IG results to hammer Congress with when it comes up for a vote in March.
Exactly
“At least now we’ll have the IG results to hammer Congress with when it comes up for a vote in March.”
It took 15 or so years for Expanded FISA Powers to become a totally corrupt process and tool of Law Enforcement.
What makes anybody think that cycle won’t repeat over the next 15 years? And 15 years after that? And so on.. and so on.. and so on…
Those people were granted the power to SUSPEND essentially AT WILL core rights and privileges afforded U.S. citizens by the U.S. Constitution… all facilitated by the “promise” that “strict rules and regulations” would be adhered to. I’m going to go out on a limb and say: I don’t think this deal worked out too well for Us.
When it comes to “FISA Abuse”, the proverbial toothpaste is out of the proverbial tube, as they say. And there’s no amount of “tweaking” that can put it back in.
Think about it… Bulk Data Collection (i.e. Big Data) + Google AI Machine = ???
At the rate things are going, we might as real just bury the Constitution.
What constitution?
dude…you don’t really think I like any of this Patriot Act bullshit do you? Come on, now! I should not have to state ceteris paribus.
I only wish it were a glass half full or a glass half empty. Once Snowden exposed what was going on and denied.by Clapper.The Intel community and The Congress simply made things legal and easier and certainly things intel-wise have not gotten better.This is moving this stealthily as they did all the other authorization before it. I believe this comes up in December? the forever delayed IG report comes to light.
With the so called woods procedure by the FBI shown to be a sham, just like the FISA courts 99 percent approval rate, and the gullibility of FISA judges like Contreras , dubious politically weaponized contractors with perpetual access until randomly caught the it its imperative they be shut down and rebuilt, w/o even a thought of extending it further another day. That’s just my thought..but the multiple abuses are the very reason we are waging this struggle to save Trump and the country now.
I agree. It means they know they can’t renew it permanently before the FISA report comes out. That was not a foregone conclusion, which makes this development a good thing. It at least implies that what the report says actually matters. Maybe not — maybe they just have to go through the motions — but waiting at least maintains the possibility.
Now, the fact that they’re aiming for PERMANENT ….. that is still a problem.
Great follow up research and report, Sundance. TY!
No surprises here but the timing is almost laughably obvious if it weren’t so otherwise serious of an issue.
I’ll take this as a good thing, even if only for the possibility that the people who write these things FOR Congress know they’re being watched.
I take this as a good thing , if the FISA report is as devastating as it’s said to be this needs careful consideration in its renewal.
I wonder if this will impact when the IG report is released. If they were holding on to it until after the FISA vote then that excuse not to release earlier is gone. No way that they could excuse holding off until after March.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whistleblower has been identified
This doesn’t seem bad at all. If the report reveals tons of abuse that needs to be rectified, a December 15 deadline isn’t enough time to do a massive overhaul. A March date seems like the minimum timeframe needed to debate what needs to be done and write up new legislation. This appears to be good thing because it strongly suggests congresscritters recognize that changes are needed.
Will the IG please come to Jesus before filing his next report ???? The other one bombed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Inquiring patriotic minds want to know ….Will the next IG report disclose YUGE nuggets of truth that are solid gold along with many needed criminal prosecution referrals….
referrals that actually get done, or will it blow chunks just like the last time?
And some say the Chinese and Iranians spy on their people. Or I suppose I should say serfs.
It’s tough trying to get back to serenity …when a person is being herded back …to the global plantation.
Without an MSM that cares one iota about the Constitution, we have lived without our privacy 12 or 15 years. Can we get it back? Only if a Willam Pitt shows up with some oratory to inspire the nation and our lawmakers, as Pitt did in Parliament in 1839: “The poorest man may in his cottage bid defiance to all the forces of the Crown. It may be frail—its roof may shake—the wind may blow through it—the storm may enter—the rain may enter—but the King of England cannot enter!—all his force dares not cross the threshold of the ruined tenement!”
Who will step forward? Which one of our elected officials, all of whom, with all of our appointed officials, have sworn an oath to uphold the constitution, will rise with passion and eloquence when it needs defending.
A 3-month extension.
Who proposed an extension of that length? How was that length of extension agreed to? What was the process and who were the individuals involved?
3-months should land us smack dab in the middle of the Durham revelations and perp walks. It’s going to take a lot longer to agree to new rules and to fix things (if that is intended) .
So who gains the greatest advantage when Congress is rocked by the FISA Report + +; and suddenly this thing comes up for renewal? And who dares to vote for renewal at that point?
Four months should be about right for this administration to use an Executive Order to have every bit of communications by All dems in positions of power communications gleaned for conspiracy and criminal activity. Start with the Clintons, Obozos, and every Senator and Congressperson and follow the Money.
Except they’re the ones spying on PDJT!
Another 3 months of non stop assault ON the Executive Branch.
Hope you’re right, and I’m wrong.
Sounds like good news to me… This extension will allow time to fully digest the ramifications of the IG”s FISA Report, and delay its reauthorization vote into the midst of a major election year.
The only bad news being the people will likely go along then for promises of some imagined security in return fod some imagined reforms.
Good news in that there was no permanent re-authorization. Now we see what the IG says. If damning there is the chance to actually fix or remove authorization.
They will not stop collecting information. All we can hope for is some means of oversight that minimizes the chance of abuse. Clearly the FISC procedures never worked at all, and no outside contractors should be doing data searches. Somehow, there should be court review not just of the requests for searches, but also of the search words and the results after they have been conducted. Basically, the whole methodology must be rethought and redone. And there should be severe prison penalties specified for abuse that also applies to the judges if they permit abuse.
“the ‘lone wolf’ provision”
Does that cover the part where Tamerlan Tsarnaev murders three people, was the subject of a MS State Police investigation, was known to the FBI, was on terrorist watch lists, was specifically warned about by Russian Intelligence… and blew up 270 people anyway?
https://www.bostonmagazine.com/news/2017/04/09/tamerlan-tsarnaev-fbi-informant/
“The FBI denies that Tamerlan was their informant, but to this day those questions have not been answered. What is the bureau trying to hide?”
Indeed. What is the bureau trying to hide, Michele McPhee?
“Tamerlan did not become a citizen on that October day, though the DHS will not say whether he attended. What is clear, however, is that in the weeks after that scheduled appearance, the FBI continued to email immigration officials, prodding them to approve Tamerlan’s citizenship application, according to the Office of the Inspector General’s report. Janet Napolitano, though, would not stick around to answer questions. She quit her job at the DHS months after the Boston Marathon bombings, right around the same time FBI Director Robert Mueller retired, as did the Boston FBI special agent in charge, Richard DesLauriers.”
Hmph. There’s that name again. *shrug emoji*
On the bright side: who’s up for some good ol’ fashioned Surveillance State?
