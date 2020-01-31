Devin Nunes: “The Schiff Staff Won’t Quit” – An Impeachment Acquittal “Won’t End This” – “This Really is a Hoax”…..

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes brings an uncomfortable dose of reality to a media discussion and he’s exactly correct. Appearing on Tucker Carlson Mr. Nunes highlights that a vote to acquit on the impeachment articles will not be the end of this fiasco.
The Crossfire Hurricane hoax was constructed with an insurance policy to initiate the Mueller investigation, another hoax. This same network of political operatives, all of which know each-other and work together in various government factions, then morphed the Mueller hoax into the Ukraine hoax; it’s one long continuum and it will not stop with a Senate impeachment acquittal. WATCH:
Additionally, on the Democrat presidential contest Nunes now predicts the movement for Bernie Sanders is going to succeed and gain the nomination. I agree.
He’s right, of course. The only way to stop this is to vote the stupid communists into the minority and keep them there.
Like I’ve said, it’s going to be a violent election!
The Democrats are going to split.
I would take great pleasure in a violent split. None of my business. I’m a deplorable.
you very wrong…they only stop if they end up in jail…
Or dead.
Like creatures of the night, the undead… stakes through the heart, silver bullets. When votes just aren’t enough.
If… and I say IF… the R’s can retake The House, what I’d like to see is an AVALANCHE of referrals for ethics investigations. Make a list of like 10-20 major violations… line ’em up… and keep feeding the Ethics Committee.
That is: ethics investigations of Schiff specifically.
sOME OF THESE COUP PERPETRATORS NEED TO GO TO JAIL OR FACE WORSE THAN THAT.. THEN THIS WILL STOP.
It will stop if Barr and Durham are for real. Of course, I’m not holding my breath.
You still need to vote the Democrats out.
Barr/Durham will be spun as Partisan, Conspiracy-Chasing, Power-Abusing, Trump-Bag-Carrying, Political Retribution. There will be calls for Barr’s impeachment. There will be demands for IG Investigations. There will be demands for Congressional Testimony.
And that effort will be led by the MSM. You can count on it. Just look at who the big contributors are for CNN, MSNBC, et al. All the major players, and that doesn’t even count the Media Co-Conspirators.
I don’t care how the msm spins it at this point. I want indictments and if Barr thinks housekeeping will suffice, he is wrong.
The Nunes comment that “this isn’t going to stop” probably includes impeachments of Barr and Durham.
We’ll see, the DNC, Obama, Hillary are working to get Joe.
The question is if the Senators and the public will get sick and tired of the never-ending impeachment drama from the House? If enough people get fed up will there be a revolt or will the MSM drag this out until November hoping that the voters will elect “anyone but Trump” just to make it all go away? And will the DNC really allow Bernie to get the nomination?! I can’t see that happening unless they know it’s a lost cause and they are willing to sacrifice him since they’re going to lose anyway…
We already have fatigue.
They wont quit until President Donald John Trump puts an end to this . Until he makes his AG do his job. That is why he has employed RG to go out and stir things up. PT has got to release the evidence.
LikeLiked by 7 people
okay, totally not trying to be difficult here, but how can Trump make Barr do his job??
It seems like Trump is kind of “trapped” right now–if he calls out Barr, he’s basically alienating himself from his party, since most to the GOP still supports Barr (at least publicly) and most of the talking heads on Fox seem to support Barr (though I have noted that Judge Jeanine has seemed a bit suspicious/impatient, and Dobb seemed skeptical, and at one point noted the only reason he continued to have any kind of “faith” in Barr was because DiGenova and Toensing continued to vouch for him.
Right now, it seems like Sundance is the only one calling out Barr. If I recall correctly, last time, it was a bit easier for Trump to call out Sessions b/c everyone else was (e.g. Hannity, Ingraham, DiGenova, Toensing, Dobbs). Perhaps, if others start following Sundance’s take on things (instead of continuing to support Barr, when all he does it talk–who cares what he says in speeches, what really matters is ACTION), then maybe that would make it easier for Trump to call out Barr or for things to change. I just remember last time with Sessions, the voices calling him out for doing nothing were coming from all over the place. We need more voices to join with Sundance, and I honestly don’t get why they haven’t already.
You are correct. It will not end until the democrats lose control of the house (probable now). But it is clear the American people are tired of it.
Scifschiff and Pelousi will do it again They have nothing to lose since they have already lost. This is like playing game 5 in a 7 game series where one team has already won the first 4 games.
“it’s one long continuum and it will not stop with a Senate impeachment acquittal.”
That is because there are only two cures for Trump Derangement Syndrome.
1) Death
2) Salvation in the Lord Jesus Christ (*), so one is no longer one of the “children of disobedience” controlled by Satan.
Ephesians 2:2 KJV
Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
Ephesians 6:12 KJV
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
(*) 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 KJV
Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; [2] By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. [3] For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; [4] And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV
For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: [9] Not of works, lest any man should boast.
“controlled by Satan”
Should be “influenced by Satan”.
Dear President Trump,
It is time!
You, your family and the country have suffered far too long from the the left’s fraudulent attempt at multiple coups to take down your Presidency.
We ask that, the second you are acquitted, next week, you come out with guns blazing so to speak.
And let’s be honest, those who have been put in charge over the past 4 years to bring transparency, truth and justice for all are not cutting it. In fact many believe they may be actually hindering you from draining of the swamp.
We realize your challenges.
1. Senator McConnell’s refusal to recess the Senate in almost 4 years. Did you know that out of the past 5 President or past 33 years you are the only President with ZERO recess appointments? The others ranged from 32 – 179 recess appointments, So here is road block #1.
2. We all know that the Senate must approve your nominations at the secretary level and the Senate has used that authority against you. Case in point is Mark Meadows, refused by the Senate. My guess is you’d like to also replace Wray but the Senate would most likely control who you might want to put in his place. So here is road block #2
3. After almost a year you like the vast majority of Americans are wondering why there has been zero indictments considering all the evidence uncovered plus with AG Barr having full declassification authority? So is this possibly road block #3?
4. Finally with all the evidence of FBI misconduct, including those texts, emails, leaks and allegations of document modification, Director Wray can only suggest the problem as needing training enhancements? Could this be possibly your road block #4?
If any of these are ringing true to you, then I have a suggestion of a nice work around for you to consider.
First, make Sidney Powell a WH Presidential Appointment whereby no Senate confirmation is required. In her role as special liaison between the WH and DOJ, she sits in on all meetings AG Barr holds with Durham and his DA’s.
Also, provide her with full declassification authority with zero redactions so she can read and review all documents related to Russia Collusion, the Dossier, FISA Abuse, FBI Contractor Abuse, Uranium One, the Hammer Program, HRC unsecured server, the DNC hack, Seth Rich murder, impeachment fraud and Ukraine corruption and alleged money laundering of US taxpayer monies.
Her authority is to read, review and brief you directly. (Because this is a huge job you may want to expand the team to include Joe Digenova and Victoria Toesing to help read and review these documents)
Sidney reports back on what she sees as the progress and where the lack of progress is occurring. For example:
1. Has your DOJ deposed the two U1 WB yet?
2. Has your DOJ deposed Assange yet?
3. What happened to the Wiener Laptop and the evidence on it?
4. What happened to all 33k HRC emails that the NSA has?
5. What happened to Mifsud’s phone and the information on it?
6. What happened to the 47 Hammer Hard Drives that Montgomery turned into the FBI in 2015?
7. Was all the evidence gathered by the FBI on the Seth Rich murder turned over to Judicial Watch and Ty Clevenger’s FOIA request?
8. What happened to the Rudy’s Ukraine evidence he turned over to Pompeo?
9. What happened to the Lindsey request to Pompeo on turning over all Biden communications with Ukraine back in 2016?
10. Did they ever trace the serial numbers on the PapaD money he was given?
11. Why hasn’t a joint investigation between the DOJ and Ukrainian Government not begun considering we have a treaty with them to jointly investigate corruption?
As you can see Mr. President, there are many things that could use an extra set of eyes on to ensure you are getting the full and complete story.
Think of this as America’s insurance policy.
Because there is a mountain of material to review you could consider making Rudy a PA and special Liaison between the WH and FBI where he sits closely with Wray and his subordinates at all meetings.
Yes, in the end AG Barr and Wray may chose to quit and if they do so be it.
You follow the agency hierarchy policy of next person up so there is no issue with Senate confirmation or crying from the left, as you are by the book!
But Sidney and Rudy stay in place.
The benefits are:
1. You get a second set of eyes and opinion on things.
2. You and the American people get peace of mind as they TRUST Sidney and Rudy and with them on the job truth and justice can’t be far behind.
3. The investigations continue and the odds of evidence getting lost, misplaced or overlooked is reduced greatly IMO.
4. It gives Sidney and Rudy a running start into 2021 and your second term.
5. It gets the Ukraine investigation moving sooner than later.
Now the last part of the plan is use your rallies as a huge sounding board asking the American people to not only give you back the House but you need 8 new Republican Senatorial wins in Nov.
Because if the American people can give you that, you can ensure them that come Nov, Sidney Powell will be their new AG, Rudy could be their new FBI Director and Gen. Flynn could be their new NSC or CIA Director.
Your MAGA supporters will go wild to add these patriots to your 2nd term team.
And the Senate won’t be able to block these people with a 60 Senate Super Majority.
The last step of this plan is on us, the American people. We want to send a message to all RINOS who work non stop behind the scenes to undermine your MAGA agenda and that is we sacrifice McConnell in the Nov election.
It’s too late to put up another MAGA candidate so it is time to jettison the man who would never allow a recessed Senate and let’s be honest you don’t need his shenanigans for 4 more years.
And we won’t forget the vote from tonight and will do everything we can to oust Romney in the primaries come 2024.
It is time, We the People stand tall, help ensure you don’t have any road blocks in your second term. We want to help clear the decks so you can finally DRAIN THE SWAMP and put anyone who violated the law via these multiple coup attempts in jail for a long time.
I hope you will consider this plan as IMO it is pure Trump Genius!
Thank you for all you have endured and done for this country.
MAGA
Those are some unbelievably great ideas. May I suggest you send them to President Trump. I know he reads his emails. 💁🏻♀️
#2 Do you mean Ratcliffe?
As many have said, it will only stop when Barr/Durham demonstrate that there are severe consequences for perpetrating hoaxes designed to enable a coup.
Only serious charges with heavy penalties will give them pause.
Yep … unless and until the US Senate “puts the hammer down” to officially declare these (for the very first time …) unconstitutional Articles of Impeachment to be precisely what they are, “Lawfare, Inc. will not quit.” They are vicious, and they stick together.
We at CTH have been saying exactly the same thing for quite a while. I figure after our dear President Trump wins 2020, impeachment will be a constant non-stop conspiracy if we don’t win the house and senate.
If we do have all branches of government there will be atleast one independent counsel (a RAT 🐀 hack) chasing PDJT his entire next term.
I pray I’m wrong, but it’s the RATS 🐀 MO.
“The Schiff staff will never quit ! ”
Neither will Devin, P Trump and this muscular chap. If only A/G Barr would show some results that demonstrate he hasn’t given up….
They won’t stop as long as there is no penalty for failure. Seeing a few dozen people in handcuffs on the news would put a stop to this.
Apparently Rep Nunes is bringing us astounding news: We are witnessing the implosion of Democrats. Their party is marginalizing itself — as a response to unparalleled prosperity brought on by a thoroughly successful Trump. This constant winning has resulted in hari kari, pure and simple. …who would have thought?
When you feel like all hope is lost, look to the Heavens. He allowed Trump to win in 2016. He can bless us again in 2020. Let’s continue to pray the Lord crushes the plans of our enemies. 🙏 Watch closely…🍿
IN 2019 IMO, AMERICANS COMPLETELY LOST FAITH IN WRAY AND THE FIB WHEN WRAY SAID THE FIB JUST NEEDED MORE TRAINING.
NOW IN 2020 IMO, AMERICANS ARE LOSING COMPLETE FAITH IN AG BARR!
ITS TIME MR. PRESIDENT
@Vikingmom I heard this same overview, but with a twist of a different angle, to wit:
The DNC is going to allow Bernie to become the nominee but only because he will drag AOC ett al squad into this ticket as well… The DNC knows this will breed/cause a monumental loss…..but, they are now sure that the 2020 cycle is a total loss “anyway” so they are looking at this as a way to wring a positive out of a given negative….ie: IF you are going to take gas anyway….take it BIG to clean out your own trash (AOC/squad/Commie’s/Muzzie’s et al)… Then come back “clean” for the next cycle…
This only works IF the general pop of the USA “forgets” all about events of “this cycle”…. besides, wait until the current investigations into this sub-group for ethics and finance violations…
I hope that happens. They will get destroyed everywhere, as many dimms will stay home and not vote, causing massive losses up and down the ballot nationwide.
The problem the left faces with letting Bernie take the hit is that he might cause many to stay home rather than get out and vote. With many staying home, they lose badly down ballot as well.
Couldn’t happen to a nice bunch of commies.
Just said the same thing. lol
From July 13-16, 2020, avoid Milwaukee, WI, because if after all this hype and Bernie fails to receive the DNC nomination, his people will literally burn the city to the ground.
The Democrats have already said they won’t quit. They are trying to gather as much as they can and will hound him and his family even when he leaves office.
Voting them out won’t stop them. Who votes for leftist media?
They need to be hammered with prosecution until they beg for mercy, then hammered some more.
The hoax won’t stop, but like those car alarms that we all used to stop and look around when they went off but now only annoy the hell out of us, so to will the continuation of the hoax annoy the hell out of most of the voters.
It’s a Shiftt show and its ratings are in the tank and ready for cancellation.
“Devin Nunes: “The Schiff Staff Won’t Quit” – An Impeachment Acquittal “Won’t End This” – “
I guess there’s still no cure for rabies. Well, some people would say there is one, I guess.
Check this out, Rudy’s got the goods on them. First in a series.
