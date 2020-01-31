Devin Nunes: “The Schiff Staff Won’t Quit” – An Impeachment Acquittal “Won’t End This” – “This Really is a Hoax”…..

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes brings an uncomfortable dose of reality to a media discussion and he’s exactly correct. Appearing on Tucker Carlson Mr. Nunes highlights that a vote to acquit on the impeachment articles will not be the end of this fiasco.

The Crossfire Hurricane hoax was constructed with an insurance policy to initiate the Mueller investigation, another hoax. This same network of political operatives, all of which know each-other and work together in various government factions, then morphed the Mueller hoax into the Ukraine hoax; it’s one long continuum and it will not stop with a Senate impeachment acquittal. WATCH:

.

Additionally, on the Democrat presidential contest Nunes now predicts the movement for Bernie Sanders is going to succeed and gain the nomination. I agree.