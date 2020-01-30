Susan Collins and Mitt Romney Will Vote “Yes” on Witnesses, Lamar Alexander “No”, Lisa Murkowski Wants to Sleep on It…

There were four key republican quisling senators who were possibilities on voting to continue the Senate impeachment trial and ask for witnesses:  Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander.

At the conclusion of the Senate questioning phase the results are:

♦ Susan Collins “Yes”, she wants witnesses (link).

♦ Mitt Romney “Yes”, he wants witnesses. (link).

♦ Lisa Murkowski “Undecided” wants to sleep on it (link).

♦ Lamar Alexander “No”, he does not want witnesses (link).

This tentatively puts the current whip vote for possible witnesses at 49 yea and 5o nea – with one undecided.   A 50/50 split should fail in the Senate (but there will be massive narrative manipulation of the rules by MSM).   We won’t know until actual votes on a motion to hear from witnesses are cast.

However, that said, Collins decision has almost guaranteed a loss for her Senate seat.  In response to this vote the MAGA base will likely not support her. Therefore it’s a gift to her opponent.  An unfortunate 2020 Senate seat loss for the GOP.

…”I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed.”…   ~Susan Collins Statement

…“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.”… ~Lamar Alexander Statement

233 Responses to Susan Collins and Mitt Romney Will Vote “Yes” on Witnesses, Lamar Alexander “No”, Lisa Murkowski Wants to Sleep on It…

  1. Colorado Rich says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:12 am

    Trillions at stake. They are trying to steal the votes of 63 million Americans.

  2. MouseTheLuckyDog says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:12 am

    I think we need to give a little slack to Collins. She needs heavy moderate support to win, so not to vote might cost her her seat.

    I think she really doesn’t want this to go on, because Trump won’t be impeached. They just can’t get 67. So why drag it out.

    Mitch want’s it to end. If RGB dies and this impeachment is not over, it could be very hard to confirm someone before the election. After the election the Senate might turn Democrat. So good bye SCOTUS.

    I think he has the vote count, and has told Collins that it is OK for her to vote for witnesses, to increase her chances of holding onto the seat.

    As for witnesses, I don’t care. I would like it to be over so I can get back to watching some of my regular TV shows, but if it isn’t, it isn’t. I don’t think they can find anything that looks bad for Trump.

    Bolton has admitted that he is willing to lie and break the law for “national security” interests.

    Just ask him about it.

    The other witnesses mean nothing much.

    It will keep four Senators in Washington. So Biden will get a leg up in the primaries, then he will lose to Trump.

    Romney OTOH has got to go.

  3. CTH Fan says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:16 am

    I blame Hannity and others at Fox bragging that there will be no witnesses. Susan Collins does not like to be taken for granted so she is rebelling because she is a contrary person.

    Mitt is Mitt and everyone already knew what he would do, especially since he likes to stand out from the rest..unfortunately for him it will have serious negative implications.

    I recommend that those of us who pray be in constant prayer for no witnesses as we go about our daily routine. Prayer can be very powerful.

  4. Adios Traidora says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:32 am

    Call “the resistance” against Trump what it is, an EVIL satanic and seditious conspiracy.

    The “players” involved are bad actors who are domestic enemies of the republic
    and who are playing for keeps. Their agenda is CORRUPT and their schemes
    are deceptive and EVIL.

    A coup, and a MUTINY is what is being attempted to be done under “color of law”
    that is a FRAUD.

    There must be a decisive reckoning with the criminals involved who ARE vermin.

    They are an EVIL crew of tyrannical gangsters who should be sent to hell from where
    they came. Minions of hell are not “leaders” who know a path anyone should follow.
    They are EVIL in their ambitions and agenda, deceivers who would mislead others
    to a place of darkness where no one should go. They are not found in the Lamb’s
    Book of Life. They are damned, and they want others to share in their damnation.

    Be AWARE and see those minions and agents of HELL for what they are.

    Do not be afraid. And do not be deceived.

  5. puzzled says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:34 am

    No Senator running for President should be allowed to vote on anything during this impeachment farce. A presidential hopeful voting in the impeachment of a sitting President up for re-election is the definition of election interference. How can their votes not be considered compromised by self-interest? You can’t say investigating Biden’s crimes is interference AND that impeaching an incumbent President’s legal actions isn’t interference.

  6. OmegaManBlue says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:36 am

    Then Eric Ciaramella better get ready and Justice Roberts can choke on it.

    • DebbieSemms says:
      January 31, 2020 at 1:41 am

      I hope your right ….its hard to trust RINOS
      I want the transcript of Atkinsons testimony also as well as the witness to Ciaremella’s coup plotting in 2016 as described by Real Clear Investigations.

      • OmegaManBlue says:
        January 31, 2020 at 1:53 am

        I don’t know what is going to happen. Don’t trust the GOP to do right thing here. But what we have gotten so far has been unfair to Trump from the beginning and what looks to be to the end. Will there be more than one witness (Bolton). I don’t know. I doubt it. What I think the democrats want is for executive privilege to be asserted preventing Bolton from testifying. Then they got their campaign issue. The could also be hoping that Roberts circumvents the executive privilege issue somehow. On his own I don’t see how that could happen. I guess he could pull some ____ and grant hearing on privilege with full court and he and the liberal judges could screw Trump over.

  7. TANGO268 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:39 am

    The Democrats seem to be falling into the same trap they did with Mueller. Building up Bolton as their star witness will only lead to more heartache for them when he falls flat and looks foolish under Republican cross-examination.

  8. California Joe says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:40 am

    There is no satisfying Schiff and Nadler! Whatever promises they make will be quickly forgotten with the next new demand. They will not stop and at this point all Schiff wants to do is keep the impeachment alive! Each day he keeps the circus alive gives them another chance to dig up yet another surprise witness. Mitch should know this and reel in Romney who has no Democrat challenge neither does Murkowski. Alaska will die without oil and gas revenue.

  9. tominellay says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:40 am

    Romney is the current proof of Woods’ Law #3: “No matter whom you vote for, you always wind up getting John McCain.”

  10. Payday says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:43 am

    Smuckey has been squealing too much for it not to be over…

  11. joebkonobi says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:45 am

    I think this is McConnell’s plan. Why are they publicly announcing the day before the vote, to signal to the dems to hold together, they’ve got the vote?

  12. Sun Yat Sen says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:46 am

    Romney, Murkowski, and Collins are wearing suicide vests. “All for witnesses” …. Kaboom!

  13. rcogburn says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:50 am

    my prediction:

    Friday, Trump is acquitted;
    Saturday, Trump faces “increasing pressure” on the Corona virus;
    Sunday, bombshell revelation that Trump caused the Corona virus outbreak;
    Monday, House Dems demand hearings and witnesses

    1/2 /s (only half kidding)

  14. Sherri Young says:
    January 31, 2020 at 2:06 am

    Doug Jones will be totally in the opposition.

  15. Sentient says:
    January 31, 2020 at 2:07 am

    F*** Romney. Sanctimonious piece of s***.

    • dallasdan says:
      January 31, 2020 at 2:19 am

      I laughed at the pic of Romney wearing his Mormon white shirt, black tie, black backpack, name tag, and riding a bicycle! Hilarious.

  16. hawkins6 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 2:12 am

    If Senator Murkowski goes by her twitter followers’ replies after her last tweet on Alaska’s unrelated “public safety concerns and the sense of urgency the situation requires,” she will vote Yes for witnesses.

    Not surprisingly, the paid lefty Twitter mob and/or bots are out in full force demanding Lisa “do the right thing; save the country; save the Constitution and the law, ensure a fair trial; discover the truth, …” etc. Everything of course that she will actually NOT do if she unwisely votes Yes to call witnesses and give Schiff’s Dems a big political witch hunt win. It will be a first scalp with others to come.

    According to her own Twitter entries, her electorate seems more interested in the “public safety concerns and other challenges in Alaska.” So, if she votes for witnesses she can help them by continuing to concentrate in D.C. on Schiff’s priorities of impeaching Trump instead while also setting a precedent that will further subordinate her own Senate to the Schiff House.

    Her recent tweets about Trump’s successes on USMCA, and “@POTUS’s signing of an executive order to develop a task force to help address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women..” will mean nothing to her.

    video of Sen. Murkowski’s trial rundown made on Jan 23rd.

  17. looseends660722553 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 2:28 am

    If the current vote holds, no witnesses do you think Cocaine Mitch is going to promise Murkowski anything.

  18. Sherri Young says:
    January 31, 2020 at 2:28 am

  19. hillbillysage says:
    January 31, 2020 at 2:34 am

    Mitch can twist the devils tail by how he sets up and then poses the question. The Constitution defines the role of each body on impeachment. Many in this chamber want to call witnesses and I would like to see Adam Schiff, John Bolton and Hunter Biden under oath, but that authority is given to the House. For the Senate to usurp that authority would be an abuse of power.

    Question: Those in favor of the Senate meeting its Constitutional mandate and not call witnesses please vote yea, those who wish to usurp that authority from the House please vote nay.

