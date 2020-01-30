Susan Collins and Mitt Romney Will Vote “Yes” on Witnesses, Lamar Alexander “No”, Lisa Murkowski Wants to Sleep on It…

There were four key republican quisling senators who were possibilities on voting to continue the Senate impeachment trial and ask for witnesses: Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander.

At the conclusion of the Senate questioning phase the results are:

♦ Susan Collins “Yes”, she wants witnesses (link).

♦ Mitt Romney “Yes”, he wants witnesses. (link).

♦ Lisa Murkowski “Undecided” wants to sleep on it (link).

♦ Lamar Alexander “No”, he does not want witnesses (link).

This tentatively puts the current whip vote for possible witnesses at 49 yea and 5o nea – with one undecided. A 50/50 split should fail in the Senate (but there will be massive narrative manipulation of the rules by MSM). We won’t know until actual votes on a motion to hear from witnesses are cast.

However, that said, Collins decision has almost guaranteed a loss for her Senate seat. In response to this vote the MAGA base will likely not support her. Therefore it’s a gift to her opponent. An unfortunate 2020 Senate seat loss for the GOP.

…”I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed.”… ~Susan Collins Statement …“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.”… ~Lamar Alexander Statement