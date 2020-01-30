Susan Collins and Mitt Romney Will Vote “Yes” on Witnesses, Lamar Alexander “No”, Lisa Murkowski Wants to Sleep on It…

There were four key republican quisling senators who were possibilities on voting to continue the Senate impeachment trial and ask for witnesses: Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander.
At the conclusion of the Senate questioning phase the results are:
♦ Susan Collins “Yes”, she wants witnesses (link).
♦ Mitt Romney “Yes”, he wants witnesses. (link).
♦ Lisa Murkowski “Undecided” wants to sleep on it (link).
♦ Lamar Alexander “No”, he does not want witnesses (link).
This tentatively puts the current whip vote for possible witnesses at 49 yea and 5o nea – with one undecided. A 50/50 split should fail in the Senate (but there will be massive narrative manipulation of the rules by MSM). We won’t know until actual votes on a motion to hear from witnesses are cast.
However, that said, Collins decision has almost guaranteed a loss for her Senate seat. In response to this vote the MAGA base will likely not support her. Therefore it’s a gift to her opponent. An unfortunate 2020 Senate seat loss for the GOP.
…”I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed.”… ~Susan Collins Statement
…“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.”… ~Lamar Alexander Statement
Trillions at stake. They are trying to steal the votes of 63 million Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe that’s the angle to get this into a REAL COURT OF LAW. I’ve been thinking about a way for President Trump to file a lawsuit against this shit so he can declassify in his defense and cross examine all of the witnesses. Thanks Nimrodman!
Hey what’s a nimrod?
LikeLike
I think we need to give a little slack to Collins. She needs heavy moderate support to win, so not to vote might cost her her seat.
I think she really doesn’t want this to go on, because Trump won’t be impeached. They just can’t get 67. So why drag it out.
Mitch want’s it to end. If RGB dies and this impeachment is not over, it could be very hard to confirm someone before the election. After the election the Senate might turn Democrat. So good bye SCOTUS.
I think he has the vote count, and has told Collins that it is OK for her to vote for witnesses, to increase her chances of holding onto the seat.
As for witnesses, I don’t care. I would like it to be over so I can get back to watching some of my regular TV shows, but if it isn’t, it isn’t. I don’t think they can find anything that looks bad for Trump.
Bolton has admitted that he is willing to lie and break the law for “national security” interests.
Just ask him about it.
The other witnesses mean nothing much.
It will keep four Senators in Washington. So Biden will get a leg up in the primaries, then he will lose to Trump.
Romney OTOH has got to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Repeal the 17th!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moderates support President Trump and are sick of the impeachment bullshit…… Collins is not getting the support of moderates with her actions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Romney does need to go!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately he is not up until 2024.
LikeLike
Then RECALL his behind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American Patriot, unfortunately SLC has lots of Californians these days that love Romney cause he is more Democrat than Republican. Romney has benefited from a perfect storm. But there are lots of sleepers in SLC that would vote this guy out of office in a heart beat because they maybe have liked him before, but not now. I count on these thousands of folks to eventually oust Romney the turncoat.
LikeLike
AFAIC, Romney’s past his Use By date. Just a stale, moldy, globalist turd who screwed Americans out of jobs for money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
tucker7518, Correctomundo. Romney needs to go. Easier said than done. But I am sure that there are folks ready to run against him just based on the witness vote alone. He is not a Republican but a Democrat. Hope Utah wakes up to this guy. What a fraud.
LikeLike
“I think she really doesn’t want this to go on…”
Yet, she is voting for it to go on.
LikeLike
I blame Hannity and others at Fox bragging that there will be no witnesses. Susan Collins does not like to be taken for granted so she is rebelling because she is a contrary person.
Mitt is Mitt and everyone already knew what he would do, especially since he likes to stand out from the rest..unfortunately for him it will have serious negative implications.
I recommend that those of us who pray be in constant prayer for no witnesses as we go about our daily routine. Prayer can be very powerful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree on all points, especially your last.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s absurd to blame a tv pundit for Collins decision. She is a grown woman responsible for her own vote, and is supposed to be representing the people that elected her..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call “the resistance” against Trump what it is, an EVIL satanic and seditious conspiracy.
The “players” involved are bad actors who are domestic enemies of the republic
and who are playing for keeps. Their agenda is CORRUPT and their schemes
are deceptive and EVIL.
A coup, and a MUTINY is what is being attempted to be done under “color of law”
that is a FRAUD.
There must be a decisive reckoning with the criminals involved who ARE vermin.
They are an EVIL crew of tyrannical gangsters who should be sent to hell from where
they came. Minions of hell are not “leaders” who know a path anyone should follow.
They are EVIL in their ambitions and agenda, deceivers who would mislead others
to a place of darkness where no one should go. They are not found in the Lamb’s
Book of Life. They are damned, and they want others to share in their damnation.
Be AWARE and see those minions and agents of HELL for what they are.
Do not be afraid. And do not be deceived.
LikeLike
No Senator running for President should be allowed to vote on anything during this impeachment farce. A presidential hopeful voting in the impeachment of a sitting President up for re-election is the definition of election interference. How can their votes not be considered compromised by self-interest? You can’t say investigating Biden’s crimes is interference AND that impeaching an incumbent President’s legal actions isn’t interference.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This Congress respects no rules of propriety.
LikeLike
Then Eric Ciaramella better get ready and Justice Roberts can choke on it.
LikeLike
I hope your right ….its hard to trust RINOS
I want the transcript of Atkinsons testimony also as well as the witness to Ciaremella’s coup plotting in 2016 as described by Real Clear Investigations.
LikeLike
I don’t know what is going to happen. Don’t trust the GOP to do right thing here. But what we have gotten so far has been unfair to Trump from the beginning and what looks to be to the end. Will there be more than one witness (Bolton). I don’t know. I doubt it. What I think the democrats want is for executive privilege to be asserted preventing Bolton from testifying. Then they got their campaign issue. The could also be hoping that Roberts circumvents the executive privilege issue somehow. On his own I don’t see how that could happen. I guess he could pull some ____ and grant hearing on privilege with full court and he and the liberal judges could screw Trump over.
LikeLike
The Democrats seem to be falling into the same trap they did with Mueller. Building up Bolton as their star witness will only lead to more heartache for them when he falls flat and looks foolish under Republican cross-examination.
LikeLike
There is no satisfying Schiff and Nadler! Whatever promises they make will be quickly forgotten with the next new demand. They will not stop and at this point all Schiff wants to do is keep the impeachment alive! Each day he keeps the circus alive gives them another chance to dig up yet another surprise witness. Mitch should know this and reel in Romney who has no Democrat challenge neither does Murkowski. Alaska will die without oil and gas revenue.
LikeLike
Romney is the current proof of Woods’ Law #3: “No matter whom you vote for, you always wind up getting John McCain.”
LikeLike
Smuckey has been squealing too much for it not to be over…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which Smuck are you talking about? They have a lot of them!
LikeLike
A lot of schmucks. Only one smucky. As in Schumer.
LikeLike
I think this is McConnell’s plan. Why are they publicly announcing the day before the vote, to signal to the dems to hold together, they’ve got the vote?
LikeLike
Romney, Murkowski, and Collins are wearing suicide vests. “All for witnesses” …. Kaboom!
LikeLike
my prediction:
Friday, Trump is acquitted;
Saturday, Trump faces “increasing pressure” on the Corona virus;
Sunday, bombshell revelation that Trump caused the Corona virus outbreak;
Monday, House Dems demand hearings and witnesses
1/2 /s (only half kidding)
LikeLike
No. Wrong scandal. They already started queuing up a bogus clintonesque rape allegation…complete with semen stained dress.
LikeLike
Doug Jones will be totally in the opposition.
LikeLike
F*** Romney. Sanctimonious piece of s***.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I laughed at the pic of Romney wearing his Mormon white shirt, black tie, black backpack, name tag, and riding a bicycle! Hilarious.
LikeLike
If Senator Murkowski goes by her twitter followers’ replies after her last tweet on Alaska’s unrelated “public safety concerns and the sense of urgency the situation requires,” she will vote Yes for witnesses.
Not surprisingly, the paid lefty Twitter mob and/or bots are out in full force demanding Lisa “do the right thing; save the country; save the Constitution and the law, ensure a fair trial; discover the truth, …” etc. Everything of course that she will actually NOT do if she unwisely votes Yes to call witnesses and give Schiff’s Dems a big political witch hunt win. It will be a first scalp with others to come.
According to her own Twitter entries, her electorate seems more interested in the “public safety concerns and other challenges in Alaska.” So, if she votes for witnesses she can help them by continuing to concentrate in D.C. on Schiff’s priorities of impeaching Trump instead while also setting a precedent that will further subordinate her own Senate to the Schiff House.
Her recent tweets about Trump’s successes on USMCA, and “@POTUS’s signing of an executive order to develop a task force to help address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women..” will mean nothing to her.
video of Sen. Murkowski’s trial rundown made on Jan 23rd.
LikeLike
If the current vote holds, no witnesses do you think Cocaine Mitch is going to promise Murkowski anything.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Mitch can twist the devils tail by how he sets up and then poses the question. The Constitution defines the role of each body on impeachment. Many in this chamber want to call witnesses and I would like to see Adam Schiff, John Bolton and Hunter Biden under oath, but that authority is given to the House. For the Senate to usurp that authority would be an abuse of power.
Question: Those in favor of the Senate meeting its Constitutional mandate and not call witnesses please vote yea, those who wish to usurp that authority from the House please vote nay.
LikeLike