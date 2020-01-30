Senator Rand Paul Discusses Importance Impeachment Origination – Was This Planned Months/Years in Advance?…

Posted on January 30, 2020 by

Senator Rand Paul appears on Fox News with Martha MacCallum to discuss how the impeachment process originated.   One of Senator Paul’s concerns centers around staff of Adam Schiff and the HPSCI plotting the impeachment process.

Former NSC member Sean Misko (currently on Schiff’s staff), and former DOJ-NSD head, Mary McCord, may have participated in constructing a whistle-blower complaint eventually presented by CIA operative Eric Ciaramella; using false evidence provided by current NSC member Alexander Vindman.

  1. Donald Young says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    Scrubbed for your safety.

  2. Linda K. says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Why the hell does Martha MacCallum tell him not to mention any names? Why did Roberts censor his question?

    Liked by 7 people

    • Sammy Hains says:
      January 30, 2020 at 8:51 pm

      Because they’re both tools.

      Liked by 7 people

    • Julia Adams says:
      January 30, 2020 at 8:59 pm

      Martha is a lightweight. She has no credibility and is controlled by the Fox News higher ups.

      Liked by 7 people

    • johnnybiface says:
      January 30, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      McCallum, and this other post adolescent fool, Roberts, like the Dem impeachment team, are tragic cartoon figures. We are living in a cartoon. These are adults and these fools are acting like saying the names of Chiarwhatever and Misco names are akin to speaking the “Candy Man” name 3 times and that they will be murdered if they say these seditionists names!

      This government is run by a farcical Deep State with the eastern media. It makes the Hunger Games capitolists say – Hold My Beer.

    • luke says:
      January 30, 2020 at 10:18 pm

      I think Fox has some rule about mentioning Cirarella’s (forgive misspell) name for some reason. I wish to hell everyone on our side would just start using it will. We’re trying to play nice though; even PDT isn’t really using his name. I don’t need to remind you that only a few items like that are off limits to the Trumpster so there’s a reason I guess. I’m not worried tho the Republicans with the exception of Pierre Dilecto and couple others are doing us proud. I’m going to trust them and that includes McConnel to get my President’s 6. I look for this to be wrapped up in the next day or so hopefully with some carryover. That is what is needed a bi partisan dismissal will make the leftists think twice about opening this door again. Either way our mission if clear; to stay impassioned and energized throughout this election season. We must WIN and BIGLY.

      Liked by 1 person

    • William Warburg says:
      January 30, 2020 at 11:01 pm

      I call him C I A – ramella. And if Misko is part of this treason – it’s no wonder why bug eyes railed on about “protecting his staff “. Hopefully most of the senators are just as sick of listening to bug eyes ad naseum as the rest of us. Time to impeach Schiff, Nader and Nancy if they can’t be tried for treason.

      Liked by 1 person

  3. Sammy Hains says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Was Rand able to get his question asked on the floor of the Senate some other way?
    I saw some discussion to that effect.
    Anyone have more info on that, or a video clip?

  5. Linda K. says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Why should Misko and Ciaramello be beyond scrutiny. Two pajama boys , giggling together. making plans with Mama McCord. Right now, Schiff is angling to get our pathetic Chief Justice to be arbitrator for witnesses! I am beyond disgusted and furious.

    Liked by 13 people

    • Somebody says:
      January 30, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      The dems have been angling for Roberts to be the final arbiter since the trial opened. Schumer had amendments to that effect that were voted down. Just about every D senator that’s given a press conference has said something to the effect the CJ can decide these things. The CJ can rule on executive privilege. The CJ can decide which witnesses are relevant, blah, blah.

      This seems to have been the lawfare plan to do an end run around the courts. How any R could vote for such a process is beyond me. Especially after they already voted such a proposition by Schumer down.

      Liked by 4 people

    • WhiteBoard says:
      January 30, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      Mary mccords has a connection family wise to Roberts

      Find it

    • Heika says:
      January 30, 2020 at 10:55 pm

      That two pathetic little beta males have almost brought the nation to halt through their sly games is mind-blowing. That this was even possible should be cause for great pause.

      Liked by 1 person

  6. Brenda Johnson says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Rand Paul submitted another question today worded differently with no names and Chief Justice Roberts would not read the question as written. Paul posted his question on Twitter today and it was removed by Twitter.

    Liked by 6 people

  7. TreeperInTraining says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    He Who Must Not Be Named.

    This is all superbly hilarious.

    It’s like Mister Rogers Neighborhood’s Land of Make Believe.

    Let’s pretend that the whistleblower was never named. Let’s pretend that nobody knows who he is. Alright boys and girls…block your ears every time you hear the name Eric.

    Hop on the trolley and pass me my Keds.

    (As always, I Stand with Rand)

    Liked by 2 people

  8. jus wundrin says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Whatever you think of Rand Paul, he asks the right questions, at the right time.

    Meanwhile, most of the other repub senators hide behind ol’ mcconnells skirt.

    Liked by 1 person

    • felipe says:
      January 30, 2020 at 9:34 pm

      jus… Yes, not a big Rand fan here, but MAN he is focused on this issue and he is absolutely over the target. Big kudos to son-of-Paul ! IMO he also has some battle-earned gravitas and I think is very influential with the ‘Independent’ crowd that comprises a fairly significant %age of the registered voters. If Rand is on fire over this, he pulls in a lot of different eyeballs. Brad Parscale must be smiling a lot these days.

      Liked by 4 people

  9. JL says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    You bet.

    ICIG Atkinson was installed in May 2018, for yet another operation involving the same people. This one failed.

    “The [Ciaramella] email appears as a footnote in Mueller’s report, where it discusses Trump’s May 10 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, one day after he fired FBI Director James Comey. It was at this meeting, according to a New York Times report on May 19, that Trump called Comey “crazy, a real nut job” and acknowledged he felt “great pressure” because of the investigation into Russia’s attempted interference in the campaign. Two days earlier, Mueller was appointed as special counsel to take up the investigation into whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. His team ultimately found no criminal conspiracy.”

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/laura-ingraham-congressional-investigators-seek-alleged-whistleblower-email-cited-in-mueller-report

    Guess when Atkinson assumed office as ICIG?

    May 17th, 2018.

    This impeachment is going to be the political blunder to end all political blunders. It must be exposed or this Nation will not survive.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Heika says:
      January 30, 2020 at 10:54 pm

      yes, I agree wholeheartedly, but unfortunately, I think that what ‘they’ (the deep state and its heads) are thinking is that ‘if it is exposed this nation will not survive’!

      Like

  10. Elizabeth Raynor Short says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    See Greg Rubini’s twitter thread(s) this date re Ukraine, ciaramella, brennan, victoria nuland and re CJ John Roberts.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. rorschach says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    The death of the first amendment. It’s clearly now behind us.

    Like

  12. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Smartha seems to have her own agenda when Paul mentioned Misko being in the Senate chamber. She said…’that’s no secret.’

    I stopped watching Fox in early November 2012. Cut the cord……

    Liked by 2 people

    • Linda K. says:
      January 30, 2020 at 11:31 pm

      Martha should want to get the story out, not “keep” the name secret. Very off putting to hear a reporter say that to s guy like Rand Paul. Get lost Martha!

      Like

  14. paintbrushsage says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Team traveling with Biden: Amos Hochstein, Michael Carpenter, Victoria Nuland with Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt at Biden’s speech in that critical time of facing questions about Hunter Biden. The Amos Hochstein that talked with Joe about Hunter. Biden was talking to press on Air Force Two that trip too, explaining it all away, being allowed to explain it all away. Pablum.

    U.S. Embassy Kyiv UkraineFollow
    Vice President Biden delivers remarks at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, December 8, 2015

    Vice President Biden delivers remarks at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, December 8, 2015

    (I love this analysis of everything that was going on in Ukraine from a European reporter including Hunter/Joe….Joe had nothing to offer these people that were trying to deal with oligarchy. Completely conflicted).
    Biden issues warning to oligarchs as corruption accusations fly in Ukraine
    By Oleg Varfolomeyev / Eurasia Daily Monitor
    December 2015
    http://www.ukrweekly.com/uwwp/biden-issues-warning-to-oligarchs-as-corruption-accusations-fly-in-ukraine/

    Bloomberg: Biden says son’s ties to Ukraine firm don’t diminish anti-corruption efforts 17:57, 10 December 2015
    https://www.unian.info/politics/1208915-bloomberg-biden-says-sons-ties-to-ukraine-firm-dont-diminish-anti-corruption-efforts.html

  15. Bogeyfree says:
    January 30, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    So if a WB came forward for example and accused Shifty of abusing him and Republicans bring up House ethic charges on Shifty and want to oust him, is this WB person protected as well to the extent there WB has been?

    I just don’t understand why this WB can’t be named, can’t have questions asked about him but the world MUST accept his accusations on a sitting President as Gospel?

    What am I missing?

    Liked by 2 people

    • Ninja7 says:
      January 30, 2020 at 10:35 pm

      A Lack of Brains, And the Lack of Common sense. Which the left has in abundance.
      JSMH. Thank you fellow Treepers for keeping me sane with you comments. 😊🤗

      Like

    January 30, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Glad to see the Senator bring up there is a law requiring the President to ask about corruption by US officials overseas and that if President Trump had not asked the Ukrainian President about the corruption re: Crowdstrike or Biden, then President Trump would have been in trouble for not following that law!

    Liked by 3 people

  17. Interested Bystander says:
    January 30, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    The so-called whistleblower’s official statement says he had been gathering information for months before he filed his report, so yes, this op had been in the works for months. Further, there was talk in the mainstream media of impeaching Trump in the spring of 2016, so yes, this general plot has been going on for almost four years. This is not a matter open for discussion.

    Like

  18. Heika says:
    January 30, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    OH MY MY… if this does not tell you that Cheif Justice is compromised I do not know what will! https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1222927871183900673

    Like

  19. T2020 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    #ReleaseAtkinsonTranscript

    Liked by 2 people

  20. YeahYouRight says:
    January 30, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    This question is certainly more relevant than those from the leftists, making Roberts slap his own face (Warren and Harris questions, for example).

    Thank you Senator Paul. Let’s deep dive into this, shall we?

    Like

  21. youme says:
    January 30, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Ok, so now we had 2 coups…let’s call them rolling coups ( and where is Barr, Durham, anyone? )

    Like

