Senator Paul Compares Strzok and Page FBI Plot to Misko and Ciaramella NSC Plot – Video of Press Conference…

Posted on January 30, 2020 by

After having his question denied by Chief Justice John Roberts, Senator Rand Paul held a brief press conference to discuss the reason and intent behind his question.  Senator Paul wants to know if Eric Ciaramella and Sean Misko coordinated a plot to construct an impeachment issue from within the National Security Council.

CIA operative Ciaramella and current HPSCI staff member Sean Misko were on the National Security Council (NSC) together.  Currently back in the CIA, Mr. Eric Ciaramella has been identified as the “whistleblower.”

Due to a severe level of media and internet censorship on this issue the Rand Paul presser is being scrubbed.  You can watch below:

Additionally, former DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord is also a member of the HPSCI impeachment team and has a long-term working relationship with the Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael Atkinson.

There’s a very strong likelihood this impeachment was manufactured out of nothing.

National Security Council resistance member Alexander Vindman starts a rumor about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, which he shares with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate).   Mr. Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance allies Sean Misko and Mary McCord in their role within the HPSCI.

Mary McCord then helps Eric Ciaramella create a fraudulent intelligence community whistle-blower complaint via her former colleague, now ICIG, Michael Atkinson.

…And that’s how this entire Impeachment operation gets started.

The “whistle-blower” had prior contact with the staff of the committee.  This is admitted.  So essentially the “whistle-blower” almost certainly had contact with Sean Misko and/or Mary McCord; and then ICIG Michael Atkinson modified the whistle-blower rules to facilitate the outcome.

There is the origination.   That’s where the fraud starts.

The coordination between Misko-McCord, the Whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.

It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint.  This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.

ICIG Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint.   That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.

In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement.  [See Here]  I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:

.

Michael Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018. What we end up with is a brutally obvious, convoluted, network of corrupt officials; each carrying an independent reason to cover their institutional asses… each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of government.

Michael Atkinson and Mary McCord worked together in 2016/2017 on the stop-Trump surveillance operation (FISA application via DOJ-NSD).  Then, following the 2018 mid-term election, in 2019 Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson team up again on another stop-Trump operation, each in a different position, and -working with others- coordinate the House impeachment plan via the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, Impeachment, Lawfare, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to Senator Paul Compares Strzok and Page FBI Plot to Misko and Ciaramella NSC Plot – Video of Press Conference…

  1. Cathy M. says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    “I’ve Been Taken Hostage – And Subjected to Cruel and Unusual Punishment of Listening to the Rantings of Adam Schiff” – Sen. Rick Scott GOES OFF on Democrats’ Sham Impeachment (VIDEO)
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/ive-been-taken-hostage-and-subjected-to-cruel-and-unusual-punishment-of-listening-to-the-rantings-of-adam-schiff-sen-rick-scott-goes-off-on-democrats-sham-impeachment-video/

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Somebody's Gramma says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    May God bless Rand Paul.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Cathy M. says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Did Robert,s say in what grounds he was disallowing Paul’s question?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Elric VIII says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Conspiracy? No. Multiple conspiracies. Embedded conspirators in the DOJ, FBI, CIA, DOD, State Dept., Etc., Etc., Etc. And with all of the leaking it’s like playing Whack-A-Mole. Cleaning this mess up will not be quick and it will not be easy.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Jederman says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    He is NOT a whistleblower.

    No matter how the ICIG abuses his position to change the long held meaning of whistleblower and the role of the whistleblower in our fed gvt and no matter how many times the corrupt American “press” tell the unhappy fanatics on the Left that he is, he is still not a whistleblower.

    He’s an effete, unethical, disloyal beeyoch. There is no way around it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. The Demon Slick says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Atkinson was moved to the icig position…by whom? Who made the decision?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Senator Paul did not say anything about a Whistle blower and was denied by Chief Justice Roberts.

    Senator Paul points out that the COUP is out in the open and now, the Chief Justice controls what can be said on the Senate Floor!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Genie says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Vindman testified in his deposition that he did not know the whistle-blower. Later, in the public hearing under questioning by Nunes, Vindman was protected by Schiff from naming the person he spoke to in the intelligence community. Logic suggests that Vindman told the whistle-blower who then communicated/conspired with Schiff and/or his staff. However, there may well be one or more straw men who insulated the whistle-blower from Schiff and his committee, thus allowing Schiff’s lies to dance on the head of a pin.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • theoldgoat says:
      January 30, 2020 at 9:55 pm

      It is truly amazing how far too few picked up on that. It was obvious to at least some of us how transparently Schiff nearly had a cow over Vindman (sorry, no Lt. Col. who engages in sedition will get that title from me) being questioned.
      They really do take us for fools and morons.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  9. hardworkingsob says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Calling AG Barr. Calling AG Barr. The continuation of the coup, as evidenced by Sundance in this article, is solely because the coup plotters have NOT been held accountable. Signed, the common sense, non-elite, aka deplorables.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    The key to successfully prosecuting those who ran the “Russian Collusion” operation against the future and current President Trump lies in exposing the false predicates for initiating that “investigation” in the first place.

    Same thing here because they basically used the same MO.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Bogeyfree says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    One would think with the seriousness of a possible collusion to fabricate a charge against a sitting President that has now led to his impeachment branding that PT or at least AG Barr who has total declassification authority would at least LOOK at the texts, chats, emails and phone calls between these people.

    I guess the other option is PT rides impeachment out and then says my turn and orders all of these communications declassified and exposed to the American public.

    I so want PT to go declass nuclear once he is acquitted.

    We’ve had enough. It’s been almost 2 years of talk about declassification, it is time Mr. President.

    Too many people have suffered for example, Gen. Flynn, Manafort, PapaD, Stone, Assange, friends of Seth Rich along with you and your family, to hold off any longer.

    And I would ask that you include in your declassification orders all of the correspondence that Judicial Watch and Ty Clevenger have requested on the Seth Rich murder.

    It’s time Americans know the truth on this as well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Republicanvet91 says:
      January 30, 2020 at 10:46 pm

      You raise a point about LOOKING at all of the information you mentioned.

      Is Barr like Comey with Weiner’s laptop? Knows all the evidence is there, but just doesn’t bother to look at it because it might involve a LOT of work and some embarrassment?

      Like

      Reply
    • BigTalkers says:
      January 30, 2020 at 10:59 pm

      What “seriousness of possible collusion” is that.. Like the authors of “Trump-Russia,” the “Insurance policy,” and the initial coup plotters, all of whom are still running around?

      Like

      Reply
  12. JL says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Holy moly,

    “The email appears as a footnote in Mueller’s report, where it discusses Trump’s May 10 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, one day after he fired FBI Director James Comey. It was at this meeting, according to a New York Times report on May 19, that Trump called Comey “crazy, a real nut job” and acknowledged he felt “great pressure” because of the investigation into Russia’s attempted interference in the campaign. Two days earlier, Mueller was appointed as special counsel to take up the investigation into whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. His team ultimately found no criminal conspiracy.”

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/laura-ingraham-congressional-investigators-seek-alleged-whistleblower-email-cited-in-mueller-report

    Guess when Atkinson assumed office as ICIG?

    May 17th, 2018.

    He was installed in 2018 to facilitate the first attempt at the whistleblower scam that failed. This guy needs to be put through the wringer.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. @ChicagoBri says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Sundance, is there any means of getting CJ Roberts to explain why he prohibited Senator Paul’s question?

    Also, Libertarians rock!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      January 30, 2020 at 10:15 pm

      I’m not Sundance, but the answer to your question is no.

      Like

      Reply
    • another face in the crowd says:
      January 30, 2020 at 10:59 pm

      Could Paul call for a floor vote to overide Roberts and have his question asked?

      I think Senator Paul should next ask about the change in whistle blower rules that allowed this to get started in the first.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Beigun says:
    January 30, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Sedition is the other side of the coin called Treason.

    The stench of the “Banquet of Sedition” carries far and wide, corrupting all who inhale the dream of power usurped. The cure to the body politic, while painful, is necessary to prevent a recurrence that could mortally wound the Republic.

    “Finally out in the open, all can see their seditious moves.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Bogeyfree says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Please Mr. President, the second you are acquitted make Sidney Powell a WH Presidential Appointment that does not require Senate approval and put her in a new role…..

    Liaison between the DOJ and WH

    Her responsibility is to sit in ALL Barr and Durham meetings reporting back to you. Allow her knowledge and neutrality as a former DA to ensure all bases of evidence are being properly investigated.

    For example…

    If no one has spoken to Assange you need to know and possibly order Barr and Durham to depose him ASAP.

    What happened to the Wiener Laptop Evidence, the Hammer Evidence the U1 WB? It’s called ensuring accountability for you and the American people.

    We the People TRUST Sidney 100%!

    Do the same thing with Rudy.

    Liaison between the WH and the FIB

    He sits in on all Barr and Wray meeting and all Wray and subordinate meetings reporting back to you.

    For example if there are issues with FOIA requests coming from the Ty Clevenger lawsuit on Seth Rich she lets you know and maybe you decide to declassify or force their hand over to Ty.

    And if either Barr or Wray don’t like they can quit.

    If the Senate is going to tie your hands via no recess appointments allowed in 4 years or by deciding who will be allowed as your secretaries then PA is a great work around.

    And who cares if they quit, you allow the Constitution to move the next person up in place from that agency but keep Rudy and Sidney in place.

    The good news is you don’t have to wait until Nov to get the straight poop and can begin to ensure all the evidence in hand is being properly managed for all Americans and you will be help drain some of the swamp now

    Then come Nov you make a huge pitch at your rallies asking for a huge Republican senatorial flood at the voting booth whereby we need 7-8 R Senators and if so you will be able to give the American people Sidney, Rudy AND Gen. Flynn as McConnell and the Senate won’t be able to undermine you if you have a Super Majority in the Senate.

    To drain the swamp you need TEAM TRUMP – PT, Sidney, Rudy and Flynn as an absolute kick ass, Patriotic, American First, God loving, Strong Constitutionalists who are 100% loyal to you and US?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. jambo says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Who changed the rules to give ‘whistle-blower’ status to second-hand gossipers purely to allow this complaint to proceed?

    The whole set up needs to be exposed after this sham is put to bed tomorrow.

    Go get ’em Rand.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. paintbrushsage says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    God bless Senator Paul!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. coldanger says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    I’d like to adress 2 very important issues. 1) ICIG only have authority over intelligence agencies, not the executive branch. Just like the FISA warrants, this “whistleblower” complaint is illegitimate and fraudulent. 2) There are no identity protections for whistleblowers apart from the IG itself. Anyone can ID Ciaramella as the schiffblower all day long, and there’s nothing illegal about it.
    The faux outrage from the left is just part of the schiff show…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Joemama says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    So we have two separate coup attempts – the Mueller special counsel & the phony impeachment orchestrated by the FBI/CIA/DOJ-NSD/MSM.

    How many more coup attempts are we, the people, going to allow the deep state/MSM/uniparty execute against PDJT?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Mary Morse says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Question asked about former NSC staff Sean Misko saying to the alleged Whistleblower “We need to do everything we can to take out the President” at an NSC meeting.“Why did your committee hire Sean Misko the day after the phone call between President Trump and Zelensky?” pic.twitter.com/46F3N6FcwH— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 30, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. cherokeepeople says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    you need to go back to jan 3 of 2019 sundance posted on pelosi’s new house rules for the new session of congress.in there it lays it out all the underhanded crap she did. SD if you see this please repost it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. CharterOakie says:
    January 30, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Excellent job by Sen Rand Paul in asking the question and then in handling the media.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. woohoowee says:
    January 30, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Like

    Reply
  24. Republicanvet91 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Paul could easily rephrase his question on whether anyone is aware of 2 former NSC staffers plotting to impeach the President without naming anyone.

    We now all know who he is talking about, as do they Mamet’s in DC, so he wouldn’t have to name them at this point.

    If nothing else, it would be interesting to see KNOBerts response.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 30, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    I hear #arrestpaul is trending.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s