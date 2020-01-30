Senator Paul Compares Strzok and Page FBI Plot to Misko and Ciaramella NSC Plot – Video of Press Conference…

After having his question denied by Chief Justice John Roberts, Senator Rand Paul held a brief press conference to discuss the reason and intent behind his question. Senator Paul wants to know if Eric Ciaramella and Sean Misko coordinated a plot to construct an impeachment issue from within the National Security Council.
CIA operative Ciaramella and current HPSCI staff member Sean Misko were on the National Security Council (NSC) together. Currently back in the CIA, Mr. Eric Ciaramella has been identified as the “whistleblower.”
Due to a severe level of media and internet censorship on this issue the Rand Paul presser is being scrubbed. You can watch below:
Additionally, former DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord is also a member of the HPSCI impeachment team and has a long-term working relationship with the Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael Atkinson.
There’s a very strong likelihood this impeachment was manufactured out of nothing.
National Security Council resistance member Alexander Vindman starts a rumor about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, which he shares with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate). Mr. Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance allies Sean Misko and Mary McCord in their role within the HPSCI.
Mary McCord then helps Eric Ciaramella create a fraudulent intelligence community whistle-blower complaint via her former colleague, now ICIG, Michael Atkinson.
…And that’s how this entire Impeachment operation gets started.
The “whistle-blower” had prior contact with the staff of the committee. This is admitted. So essentially the “whistle-blower” almost certainly had contact with Sean Misko and/or Mary McCord; and then ICIG Michael Atkinson modified the whistle-blower rules to facilitate the outcome.
There is the origination. That’s where the fraud starts.
The coordination between Misko-McCord, the Whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
ICIG Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
.
Michael Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018. What we end up with is a brutally obvious, convoluted, network of corrupt officials; each carrying an independent reason to cover their institutional asses… each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of government.
Michael Atkinson and Mary McCord worked together in 2016/2017 on the stop-Trump surveillance operation (FISA application via DOJ-NSD). Then, following the 2018 mid-term election, in 2019 Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson team up again on another stop-Trump operation, each in a different position, and -working with others- coordinate the House impeachment plan via the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint.
No!
May God bless Rand Paul.
Some times I dislike Rand Paul's positions. This is not one of those times. He rocks right now.
He just might be the one senator we need to act rather than just talk.
Did Robert,s say in what grounds he was disallowing Paul's question?
Shifty told him so IMO.
Apparently Paul's question named the whistleblower, even though NOBODY purportedly knows the WB's identity. (yeah right, and I'm Brad Pitt)
Hi Brad! Hehehe.
Schiff impeached Donald Trump for invoking his Constitutional rights.
CJ Roberts is eligible for impeachment.
Enough said.
No.
Conspiracy? No. Multiple conspiracies. Embedded conspirators in the DOJ, FBI, CIA, DOD, State Dept., Etc., Etc., Etc. And with all of the leaking it's like playing Whack-A-Mole. Cleaning this mess up will not be quick and it will not be easy.
I think Roberts suffers from epilepsy.
he suffers from being a closeted gay,who is vulnerable to blackmail by TPTB
Just like Miss Lindsay.
He is NOT a whistleblower.
No matter how the ICIG abuses his position to change the long held meaning of whistleblower and the role of the whistleblower in our fed gvt and no matter how many times the corrupt American “press” tell the unhappy fanatics on the Left that he is, he is still not a whistleblower.
He’s an effete, unethical, disloyal beeyoch. There is no way around it.
In other words…a stereotypical 0-bama styled Pajama Boy.
Roger that.
Roger that.
Atkinson was moved to the icig position…by whom? Who made the decision?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even more interesting, in light of this story, is when.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/laura-ingraham-congressional-investigators-seek-alleged-whistleblower-email-cited-in-mueller-report
Atkinson assumed office on May 17th, 2018. At exactly the right time to put the events in that story into motion. He was put into place to frame the President during the height of the Mueller “Investigation”. I wouldnt be surprised if Mueller was appointed a year early, specifically to create the environment for this type of operation.
Trump.
good question, key question IMO
Senator Paul did not say anything about a Whistle blower and was denied by Chief Justice Roberts.
Senator Paul points out that the COUP is out in the open and now, the Chief Justice controls what can be said on the Senate Floor!
Vindman testified in his deposition that he did not know the whistle-blower. Later, in the public hearing under questioning by Nunes, Vindman was protected by Schiff from naming the person he spoke to in the intelligence community. Logic suggests that Vindman told the whistle-blower who then communicated/conspired with Schiff and/or his staff. However, there may well be one or more straw men who insulated the whistle-blower from Schiff and his committee, thus allowing Schiff's lies to dance on the head of a pin.
It is truly amazing how far too few picked up on that. It was obvious to at least some of us how transparently Schiff nearly had a cow over Vindman (sorry, no Lt. Col. who engages in sedition will get that title from me) being questioned.
They really do take us for fools and morons.
They really do take us for fools and morons.
Calling AG Barr. Calling AG Barr. The continuation of the coup, as evidenced by Sundance in this article, is solely because the coup plotters have NOT been held accountable. Signed, the common sense, non-elite, aka deplorables.
The key to successfully prosecuting those who ran the "Russian Collusion" operation against the future and current President Trump lies in exposing the false predicates for initiating that "investigation" in the first place.
Same thing here because they basically used the same MO.
Same thing here because they basically used the same MO.
One would think with the seriousness of a possible collusion to fabricate a charge against a sitting President that has now led to his impeachment branding that PT or at least AG Barr who has total declassification authority would at least LOOK at the texts, chats, emails and phone calls between these people.
I guess the other option is PT rides impeachment out and then says my turn and orders all of these communications declassified and exposed to the American public.
I so want PT to go declass nuclear once he is acquitted.
We’ve had enough. It’s been almost 2 years of talk about declassification, it is time Mr. President.
Too many people have suffered for example, Gen. Flynn, Manafort, PapaD, Stone, Assange, friends of Seth Rich along with you and your family, to hold off any longer.
And I would ask that you include in your declassification orders all of the correspondence that Judicial Watch and Ty Clevenger have requested on the Seth Rich murder.
It’s time Americans know the truth on this as well.
You raise a point about LOOKING at all of the information you mentioned.
Is Barr like Comey with Weiner’s laptop? Knows all the evidence is there, but just doesn’t bother to look at it because it might involve a LOT of work and some embarrassment?
What "seriousness of possible collusion" is that.. Like the authors of "Trump-Russia," the "Insurance policy," and the initial coup plotters, all of whom are still running around?
Holy moly,
“The email appears as a footnote in Mueller’s report, where it discusses Trump’s May 10 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, one day after he fired FBI Director James Comey. It was at this meeting, according to a New York Times report on May 19, that Trump called Comey “crazy, a real nut job” and acknowledged he felt “great pressure” because of the investigation into Russia’s attempted interference in the campaign. Two days earlier, Mueller was appointed as special counsel to take up the investigation into whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. His team ultimately found no criminal conspiracy.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/laura-ingraham-congressional-investigators-seek-alleged-whistleblower-email-cited-in-mueller-report
Guess when Atkinson assumed office as ICIG?
May 17th, 2018.
He was installed in 2018 to facilitate the first attempt at the whistleblower scam that failed. This guy needs to be put through the wringer.
The truth is so blatantly obvious it is literally screaming at us.
Sundance, is there any means of getting CJ Roberts to explain why he prohibited Senator Paul's question?
Also, Libertarians rock!
Also, Libertarians rock!
I'm not Sundance, but the answer to your question is no.
Could Paul call for a floor vote to overide Roberts and have his question asked?
I think Senator Paul should next ask about the change in whistle blower rules that allowed this to get started in the first.
Sedition is the other side of the coin called Treason.
The stench of the “Banquet of Sedition” carries far and wide, corrupting all who inhale the dream of power usurped. The cure to the body politic, while painful, is necessary to prevent a recurrence that could mortally wound the Republic.
“Finally out in the open, all can see their seditious moves.”
Please Mr. President, the second you are acquitted make Sidney Powell a WH Presidential Appointment that does not require Senate approval and put her in a new role…..
Liaison between the DOJ and WH
Her responsibility is to sit in ALL Barr and Durham meetings reporting back to you. Allow her knowledge and neutrality as a former DA to ensure all bases of evidence are being properly investigated.
For example…
If no one has spoken to Assange you need to know and possibly order Barr and Durham to depose him ASAP.
What happened to the Wiener Laptop Evidence, the Hammer Evidence the U1 WB? It’s called ensuring accountability for you and the American people.
We the People TRUST Sidney 100%!
Do the same thing with Rudy.
Liaison between the WH and the FIB
He sits in on all Barr and Wray meeting and all Wray and subordinate meetings reporting back to you.
For example if there are issues with FOIA requests coming from the Ty Clevenger lawsuit on Seth Rich she lets you know and maybe you decide to declassify or force their hand over to Ty.
And if either Barr or Wray don’t like they can quit.
If the Senate is going to tie your hands via no recess appointments allowed in 4 years or by deciding who will be allowed as your secretaries then PA is a great work around.
And who cares if they quit, you allow the Constitution to move the next person up in place from that agency but keep Rudy and Sidney in place.
The good news is you don’t have to wait until Nov to get the straight poop and can begin to ensure all the evidence in hand is being properly managed for all Americans and you will be help drain some of the swamp now
Then come Nov you make a huge pitch at your rallies asking for a huge Republican senatorial flood at the voting booth whereby we need 7-8 R Senators and if so you will be able to give the American people Sidney, Rudy AND Gen. Flynn as McConnell and the Senate won’t be able to undermine you if you have a Super Majority in the Senate.
To drain the swamp you need TEAM TRUMP – PT, Sidney, Rudy and Flynn as an absolute kick ass, Patriotic, American First, God loving, Strong Constitutionalists who are 100% loyal to you and US?
Who changed the rules to give ‘whistle-blower’ status to second-hand gossipers purely to allow this complaint to proceed?
The whole set up needs to be exposed after this sham is put to bed tomorrow.
Go get ’em Rand.
Atkinson.
God bless Senator Paul!
I'd like to adress 2 very important issues. 1) ICIG only have authority over intelligence agencies, not the executive branch. Just like the FISA warrants, this "whistleblower" complaint is illegitimate and fraudulent. 2) There are no identity protections for whistleblowers apart from the IG itself. Anyone can ID Ciaramella as the schiffblower all day long, and there's nothing illegal about it.
The faux outrage from the left is just part of the schiff show…
The faux outrage from the left is just part of the schiff show…
So we have two separate coup attempts – the Mueller special counsel & the phony impeachment orchestrated by the FBI/CIA/DOJ-NSD/MSM.
How many more coup attempts are we, the people, going to allow the deep state/MSM/uniparty execute against PDJT?
Vindman is military so they're involved, too.
The Paul Sperry RCI report…
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/01/22/whistleblower_was_overheard_in_17_discussing_with_ally_how_to_remove_trump_121701.html
Some interesting info from the Sperry report:
Military staff that overheard the conversation, reported it to superiors at the time.
Bolton’s COS provides interesting commentary regarding the quality of the WB complaint.
David Kaufman may be the mutual friend that referred the WB to his lawyer.
David Laufman
you need to go back to jan 3 of 2019 sundance posted on pelosi's new house rules for the new session of congress.in there it lays it out all the underhanded crap she did. SD if you see this please repost it.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/01/02/speaker-nancy-pelosi-outlines-new-rules-for-116th-congressional-session-includes-schedule-for-process-of-trump-impeachment/
Just enter "Pelosi" into search box and scroll back to the date
Just enter “Pelosi” into search box and scroll back to the date
Excellent job by Sen Rand Paul in asking the question and then in handling the media.
Paul could easily rephrase his question on whether anyone is aware of 2 former NSC staffers plotting to impeach the President without naming anyone.
We now all know who he is talking about, as do they Mamet’s in DC, so he wouldn’t have to name them at this point.
If nothing else, it would be interesting to see KNOBerts response.
I hear #arrestpaul is trending.
thanks deplorable!
