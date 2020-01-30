Day Nine – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning Continues – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues today on day nine at 1:00pm ET. Today is the second of two days of alternating questions from Senators 8 hours each party, totaling 16 hours.

  1. 1stgoblyn says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    I cannot stand to watch a man speak with his tie knotted crooked or the tie hanging crooked. Nodler’s sloppy appearance only makes his speech worse; if that’s possible.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcsurvivor2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    I try to imagine these sorry senators as kids….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Reserved55 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Beyond a reasonable doubt, moar witnesses!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Admin says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Nadler keeps calling POTUS a dictator. Mr. Penguin, if POTUS were a dictator, you can bet your bottom dollar you and your fellow House Managers would not have the freedom to impugn his character, make up facts, lie at will, and hide your side’s corrupt behavior and you would cease to exist. Somehow I believe Nadler has never been a country that has had a dictator.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. dottygal says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    The penguin is ranting about the subpoenas again. Again, they were not court ordered you dumb a5s!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. bcsurvivor2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    we talking about Comey’s “INTENT” BS for Hillary?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Zorro says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    We are going on for 8 hours with what Nonafs is throwing out there? Frantic!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. cow wow says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Fruit of the poisonous tree…
    YES!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • cow wow says:
      January 30, 2020 at 3:15 pm

      This!!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • cow wow says:
        January 30, 2020 at 3:21 pm

        SD, a thread on his answer for this ?-
        ‘How was the President denied due process during the House investigation and is that the fruit of the poisonous tree…’-Senators sending the question was Sen. Ernest and Braun, etc.
        Wonderful answer by Mr. Philbin
        Could someone post the clip if it becomes available?

        Like

        Reply
  9. fred5678 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    WOW!!! “fruit of the poisonous tree’ question.

    THANK YOU FOR THE QUESTION!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Ackman419 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Dictatorial and monarchical.
    That’s what Nadler is selling, again.
    As if using the legal apparatus of separation of powers is tyrannical.
    Unreal.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. JG3 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    SD, In opening the TreeHouse, today, the pics with the POTUS White House Coronavirus Response Task Force meeting and Opioid Crisis Response, then above, “Day Nine – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning Continues” is such a profound revelation to where we find ourselves!

    Has anyone heard the dem’s concerns?

    Has anyone seen one action they’ve taken to help?

    Is anyone aware of the dems putting country/people first…ending this farce? putting all focus on ending these threats/saving lives!

    They have taken politics to a place where “Everyone loses!”

    “If we can’t have our way, destroy it!” (the spirit of Cain)

    A point of no return!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. bcsurvivor2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Uh OH! Mr. Philbin buttoned his jacket…BOOM!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. hoosiertruthfan says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Awesome question and Philbin in nailing it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    The Conspiracy is finally addressed. Schitt and friends are the fruit of a very poisonous tree.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. DJ says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Ok, don’t know if this has been posted previously, but here is another picture of the whistle-blower. I haven’t seen any verification of this one, but if it is true…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. bcsurvivor2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I love this guy….take ’em to the woodshed Mr. Philbin

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. mauiis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Keep squeezing that pimple.

    Great job.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    There is a lot of repetition today.

    Also, most of the questions today aren’t really questions. They are designed to give opening for political statements. This is, of course, the natural outcome of a sham political impeachment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • DJ says:
      January 30, 2020 at 3:33 pm

      “There is a lot of repetition today.”
      ——————————————————
      It’s called, “beating a dead horse”.

      Like

      Reply
  19. NJF says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    HOLY SHIT!!!!

    Here’s the 11th hour BS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. thedoc00 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    Can a point of order be raised by either legal team or a senator, to Justice Roberts as arbitrator of the Senate Rules and Process?

    It seems of a point of order can be raised, somebody needs to ask Justice Roberts to stop the Democrats presenting anything not associated with the Articles of Impeachment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. mtg50 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    It is not John Roberts’ decision not to ask Paul’s question (although he may agree with not asking it). He was told that it could not be asked. Who told him? I don’t know, but it could not happen unless McConnell approved.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Wethal says:
      January 30, 2020 at 3:29 pm

      True, but McConnell wants this over without any more fireworks than Schiff’s hysterics. He doesn’t want any distractions about the Ciarmella being the subject of death threats because of the Senate GOP.

      Finish this tomorrow, and Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar can get back to Iowa to run against Biden, Trump can go to the State of the Union Address acquitted, and the Senate GOP caucus can go celebrate the Super Bowl and the fact that they no longer are trapped in a room with Adam Schiff.

      Life is full of trade-offs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      January 30, 2020 at 3:30 pm

      Roberts has some discretionary power in his role according to Jonathan Turley –

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • IGiveUp says:
      January 30, 2020 at 3:36 pm

      Robert’s authority comes from the Senate rules–that means McConnell. Why didn’t Paul challenge it and force a floor vote? Isn’t that in the rules too? I think the answer must be that Paul doesn’t trust McConnelll and the rest of the Repubs in the Senate.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Reserved55 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Senator Ron Johnson publicly explained the process.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Admin says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Here we go again with the “how long since you have beaten your wife” argument again. I don’t know about you, but when I am doing nothing wrong, I don’t take extra steps to collect evidence to later prove my innocence. Someone who is guilty is more likely to do this in order to explain away their behavior.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Reserved55 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Kernel Krow,

    Trump has consult the Interagency on foreign policy decisions.

    Like

    Reply
  25. mauiis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Hey Schiff!

    Ask your imam Obama if that’s “appropriate” and what is a “legitimate way” to ask foreign governments to spy and investigate.

    Lying drama queen.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Sapper-in-chief accuses Trump of tearing down Constitutional walls.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Admin says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Ask the House Managers: Who sets foreign policy? Who is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer? Was it okay for Obama to order an investigation into Ferguson? Or that Cambridge professor incident? How about an investigation into Candidate Trump?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Don McAro says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Bad time for China to come down with the Wuhan, those shipments of pussyhats aren’t gonna make it in time for Saturday.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. All Hype says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Where is Nancy Pelosi? She allowed this stupidity to take place. Her hiding is all you need to know how things are going for the Democrats.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. donaldthegreat20 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    Collins’ question implies that there is some constitutional authority( there isn’t!) that prevents the President from seeking a criminal investigation of one of its citizens in a foreign country!
    Schiff again talks of ‘mixed motives’ as if the President’s ‘intent’ has been proven. It hasn’t.
    Removal of the President by a mere preponderance of the evidence? 50.1% proof?????

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. FPCHmom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Rand Paul exposing the farce, while McConnell moves to shut it down with tomorrow’s vote.
    Win/win – I think

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  32. LW says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Wow! My local news just reported a lawsuit from the fired prosecutor against Biden and then showed the Biden tape bragging about getting him fired. Not good for Joe.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Ackman419 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Schiff needs a 6 pack of Corona.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Skippy says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Schiff stating “conclusions” as facts against POTUS council where none exist! Very evil, Schiff and you’re getting more and more emotional.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. 1oldGator says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Simply by attaching the term “whistleblower” they have now done away with 200 years of jurisprudence, you are no longer allowed to face an accuser, can’t even ask questions about him or say his name, or anyone else who may or may not be a “whistleblower” next thing you know there will be secret courts and Stasi spying on american citizens, oh wait.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  36. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Presidential Privileges have not been discredited and not so by any court, yet Schitt, son of Satan, continues to so assert.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. FPCHmom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Projection much, Adam?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. mauiis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    BUT WE CAN’T ASK THE ‘WHISTLE BLOWER.”

    Lying worm.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. DesertRain says:
    January 30, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Is Schiff ex CIA? Anybody know for sure?

    Like

    Reply
