Day Nine – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning Continues – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today on day nine at 1:00pm ET. Today is the second of two days of alternating questions from Senators 8 hours each party, totaling 16 hours.
Fox News Livestream Link – CSPAN Liveestream Link –
.
I cannot stand to watch a man speak with his tie knotted crooked or the tie hanging crooked. Nodler’s sloppy appearance only makes his speech worse; if that’s possible.
He is sloppy period.
I try to imagine these sorry senators as kids….
Huh. I can’t help seeing them as corpses.
one could hope that’s not too far away, metaphorically speaking of course..may they R.I.P.
You don’t have to try very hard, I bet.
lol, true
Schiff probably was one of those kids that would hide behind mommy’s apron strings; take his toys and go home if he didn’t get his way; he isn’t a man, he’s a weeny.
Beyond a reasonable doubt, moar witnesses!!!!!
Nadler keeps calling POTUS a dictator. Mr. Penguin, if POTUS were a dictator, you can bet your bottom dollar you and your fellow House Managers would not have the freedom to impugn his character, make up facts, lie at will, and hide your side’s corrupt behavior and you would cease to exist. Somehow I believe Nadler has never been a country that has had a dictator.
Nadler would be about 120 lbs if Trump was a dictator.
And he would be well ripped, from sledge-hammering big rocks into little rocks!
I’m not sure you could tell ’cause he’d still be wearing his old clothes….which would obviously fit like a boat sail…….
It’s progs that wish to dictate our behavior, you fat dunce.
The penguin is ranting about the subpoenas again. Again, they were not court ordered you dumb a5s!
we talking about Comey’s “INTENT” BS for Hillary?
We are going on for 8 hours with what Nonafs is throwing out there? Frantic!!!!
Fruit of the poisonous tree…
YES!!
This!!
SD, a thread on his answer for this ?-
‘How was the President denied due process during the House investigation and is that the fruit of the poisonous tree…’-Senators sending the question was Sen. Ernest and Braun, etc.
Wonderful answer by Mr. Philbin
Could someone post the clip if it becomes available?
WOW!!! “fruit of the poisonous tree’ question.
THANK YOU FOR THE QUESTION!!!
And a great summary answer by Philbin.
Dictatorial and monarchical.
That’s what Nadler is selling, again.
As if using the legal apparatus of separation of powers is tyrannical.
Unreal.
Nadler and the Left want to rule us without any opposition. They are tyrants are tyrants at heart.
SD, In opening the TreeHouse, today, the pics with the POTUS White House Coronavirus Response Task Force meeting and Opioid Crisis Response, then above, “Day Nine – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning Continues” is such a profound revelation to where we find ourselves!
Has anyone heard the dem’s concerns?
Has anyone seen one action they’ve taken to help?
Is anyone aware of the dems putting country/people first…ending this farce? putting all focus on ending these threats/saving lives!
They have taken politics to a place where “Everyone loses!”
“If we can’t have our way, destroy it!” (the spirit of Cain)
A point of no return!
Check it Out:
… https://theconservativetreehouse.com/category/cold-anger/ …
Uh OH! Mr. Philbin buttoned his jacket…BOOM!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Awesome question and Philbin in nailing it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Conspiracy is finally addressed. Schitt and friends are the fruit of a very poisonous tree.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Literally and figuratively!
Ok, don’t know if this has been posted previously, but here is another picture of the whistle-blower. I haven’t seen any verification of this one, but if it is true…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Boom.
That was posted earlier and it is not the whistleblower.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good lord, that is not Ciaramella. They look nothing alike. Posts like that make our side look dumb and conspiratorial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this guy….take ’em to the woodshed Mr. Philbin
LikeLiked by 4 people
Keep squeezing that pimple.
Great job.
There is a lot of repetition today.
Also, most of the questions today aren’t really questions. They are designed to give opening for political statements. This is, of course, the natural outcome of a sham political impeachment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“There is a lot of repetition today.”
——————————————————
It’s called, “beating a dead horse”.
HOLY SHIT!!!!
Here’s the 11th hour BS.
Schitt indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL! There is ZERO chain of custody of the dress and coat. And they can not do the test privately. Trump’s DNA could be all over her coat. So what? How does that relate to the day, date, time, and how the DNA got there. Maybe she got a glass with his saliva and rubbed it all over the coat. This is it?
The democrats are replaying the 2016 election campaign in real time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
is the dress blue???
FFS
Drip, drip, drip….
Schiffty dropped their strategy yesterday. He stated more and more allegations are going to come forward.
Polly Sigh
@dcpoll
Loudmouth writer
Eww! A 30 year old unwashed, uncleaned dress?
yeah – so where is the chain of custody?
Why would she have kept it?
It’s entirely possible that POTUS’s DNA could have been planted on the dress. I’m sure he has blood drawn every year, all sorts of ways to get his DNA. How many rats surrounding him daily?
This sounds like a planned set up to me. I don’t for one minute believe she saved a dress for decades nor do I believe her story about the dressing room. She’s not his type and he’s always had plenty of women.
This really sounds like a set up or maybe a way to get his DNA for another set up. The statute of limitations has to have expired on any claims.
All these years later, huh? It was rape, not consensual, huh? Go eff yourself.
Can a point of order be raised by either legal team or a senator, to Justice Roberts as arbitrator of the Senate Rules and Process?
It seems of a point of order can be raised, somebody needs to ask Justice Roberts to stop the Democrats presenting anything not associated with the Articles of Impeachment.
Doubt it. It’s the world’s greatest deliberative free-for-all.
It is not John Roberts’ decision not to ask Paul’s question (although he may agree with not asking it). He was told that it could not be asked. Who told him? I don’t know, but it could not happen unless McConnell approved.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True, but McConnell wants this over without any more fireworks than Schiff’s hysterics. He doesn’t want any distractions about the Ciarmella being the subject of death threats because of the Senate GOP.
Finish this tomorrow, and Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar can get back to Iowa to run against Biden, Trump can go to the State of the Union Address acquitted, and the Senate GOP caucus can go celebrate the Super Bowl and the fact that they no longer are trapped in a room with Adam Schiff.
Life is full of trade-offs.
Roberts has some discretionary power in his role according to Jonathan Turley –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert’s authority comes from the Senate rules–that means McConnell. Why didn’t Paul challenge it and force a floor vote? Isn’t that in the rules too? I think the answer must be that Paul doesn’t trust McConnelll and the rest of the Repubs in the Senate.
There’s a video posted of Paul answering that question. You’ll have to look back.
Too many squishes in the GOP caucus. Paul would not get 51 votes on this.
Senator Ron Johnson publicly explained the process.
Here we go again with the “how long since you have beaten your wife” argument again. I don’t know about you, but when I am doing nothing wrong, I don’t take extra steps to collect evidence to later prove my innocence. Someone who is guilty is more likely to do this in order to explain away their behavior.
Kernel Krow,
Trump has consult the Interagency on foreign policy decisions.
Hey Schiff!
Ask your imam Obama if that’s “appropriate” and what is a “legitimate way” to ask foreign governments to spy and investigate.
Lying drama queen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sapper-in-chief accuses Trump of tearing down Constitutional walls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask the House Managers: Who sets foreign policy? Who is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer? Was it okay for Obama to order an investigation into Ferguson? Or that Cambridge professor incident? How about an investigation into Candidate Trump?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean those aren’t produced by industrious American Church Ladies???
Where is Nancy Pelosi? She allowed this stupidity to take place. Her hiding is all you need to know how things are going for the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nanny is appearing in press conferences howlin bout not getting credit for Presidential actions of the USMCA 😛
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was a brilliant move on the President’s part as the dems had held up passing it for ages. They wanted to come in at the last moment and take credit and he had a great ceremony sans dem participation.
A thing of beauty.
I expect President Trump’s ads to to show how little legislation the dem controlled House worked on while how many subpoenas, committees and documents they’ve been working on for shampeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whilst highlighting all the refused MAGA initiatives.
Getting a Botox injection or two
1. She’s out demanding that the President’s attorney leading the defense all be disbarred.
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/480709-pelosi-says-trump-lawyers-have-disgraced-themselves-suggests-disbarment
2. Trying to figure out how to blame AOC, Tlaib, Sanders, et. al.
3. ?
Thought about that just this morning
There is an ancient political tactical for eliminating rivals or those who question authority or decisions. Nancy was on record as not wanting to engage the impeachment process and like a “good leader” she was “reluctantly forced” to support her subordinates as they started this battle. She allow them start a fight and then allow them to charge into the battle, while she watches from the sidelines. If they win, she gets credit and if they loose those who did not head her advice are destroyed. She will even say, “I told you” and move on.
Collins’ question implies that there is some constitutional authority( there isn’t!) that prevents the President from seeking a criminal investigation of one of its citizens in a foreign country!
Schiff again talks of ‘mixed motives’ as if the President’s ‘intent’ has been proven. It hasn’t.
Removal of the President by a mere preponderance of the evidence? 50.1% proof?????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Win/win – I think
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow! My local news just reported a lawsuit from the fired prosecutor against Biden and then showed the Biden tape bragging about getting him fired. Not good for Joe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schiff needs a 6 pack of Corona.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schiff stating “conclusions” as facts against POTUS council where none exist! Very evil, Schiff and you’re getting more and more emotional.
People get emotional when their lives come apart…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simply by attaching the term “whistleblower” they have now done away with 200 years of jurisprudence, you are no longer allowed to face an accuser, can’t even ask questions about him or say his name, or anyone else who may or may not be a “whistleblower” next thing you know there will be secret courts and Stasi spying on american citizens, oh wait.
Presidential Privileges have not been discredited and not so by any court, yet Schitt, son of Satan, continues to so assert.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Projection much, Adam?
BUT WE CAN’T ASK THE ‘WHISTLE BLOWER.”
Lying worm.
Is Schiff ex CIA? Anybody know for sure?
