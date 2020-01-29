Evening Session, Day Eight – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning – 7:20pm ET Livestream…

Posted on January 29, 2020 by

In an effort to assist page load-time we are breaking up the discussion threads. This is the evening presentation following the dinner recess.

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues tonight on day eight at 7:20pm ET. This is the evening session during the first of two days of alternating questions from Senators.

Fox News LivestreamFox Business LivestreamPBS Livestream Link

.

.

280 Responses to Evening Session, Day Eight – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning – 7:20pm ET Livestream…

  islandpalmtrees says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    If the trial is extended by allot more witnesses – will the Supreme Court be tied up too? Since, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is involved

    Like

    Reply
  paintbrushsage says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Chiefco says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    The Penguin woke up to speak…Telling us how the President feels again. SMH

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  sundance says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  sundance says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  islandpalmtrees says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    If the trial is extended to the point that the election volt is taking place for 2020. How will this effect the election?

    Like

    Reply
  sundance says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  milktrader says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Penguin is quacking

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  DJ says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    I love it every time Nadless gets up there. Pretty soon he is going to sputter his way to insanity. He is the most uncouth person in the House – and that's a pretty high bar to get over.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Raised on Reagan says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Schiff is s a cross between Barney Fife and Frank Burns.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Boots says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    This Nadler is a bug that needs to be squished. Lying his ass off. Twisting everything to meet his own fantasy web of lies.

    Like

    Reply
  maggiemoowho says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    If Nadler's belt gets any higher, he just might strangle himself😄, one can hope anyway.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Reserved55 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Do these mental retards hear themselves. Jerrold we proved our case beyond all doubt, but we need more witnesses.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  sunnyflower5 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Threat? Is that in the articles, Mr. Nads?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  CM-TX says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Oh no!

    “WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congress has been having problems getting anyone to watch the impeachment trial, since everyone wants to do more productive things like argue on the internet or play video games.

    But the trial’s ratings quickly rebounded after producers released an angry horde of honey badgers into the Senate chambers.” …

    [Spoiler Alert]: “— The honey badgers left no survivors, causing Congress’s approval ratings to increase sharply.” (😁 Oh Yes!)

    https://babylonbee.com/news/congress-tries-to-drum-up-interest-in-impeachment-trial-by-releasing-horde-of-angry-honey-badgers

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Randolph Scott says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    When are they going to as the demoshitts , 'Why the Republicans could not call any witnesses in the House proceedings'?

Nadler, someone please eliminate him.

    Nadler, someone please eliminate him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  cboldt says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Nadler’s last rant was over the top. He is angling for Schiff’s top liar spot.
    Trump must be removed to save the repoublic. Man, that is going to wind up the moonbats!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  WSB says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    I hold true to this…

    Since the Senate is now a formal jury…for those of us who have been seated on juries, when was the last time your jury

    DEMANDED MORE WITNESSES?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  Boots says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Pardon me if this has been asked before.

    Whose utterly stupid, assinine idea was it to hand written questions to Roberts of Turning Coat, instead of letting Senators ask their own damn questions? And who TF agreed to that BS?

    Thank you…

    Like

    Reply
  teeheeman says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Nadler The Hutt pinch hits and whiffs! "Whatever Hunter Biden did in Ukraine, I don't care."

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  California Joe says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    On August 27, 2019, Bolton described Trump's July 25 phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) as "very warm and cordial calls" and acknowledged that corruption poses a significant problem for Ukraine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  TwoLaine says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    I've been wondering today if the DIMs think Justice Roberts might give them the real docs they want in this trial. The Mueller docs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Lion2017 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    The viciousness of the Democrats is coming out. So much for decorum in the Senate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  rcogburn says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Meanwhile in America, impeachment is failing. This number is incredible.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  teeheeman says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Nadler The Hutt pinch hits for Pencil Neck and whiffs! "Whatever Hunter Biden did in Ukraine, I don't care." You showed 'em but good Jer – you win another ice cream sundae.

    Like

    Reply
  sunnyflower5 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Yes, Val the president is the victim of being falsely accused of “crimes”.
    Suddenly, the House managers are claiming crimes that DO NOT exist in the articles.

    Like

    Reply
  Admin says:
    January 29, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Dockament Val is entirely stupid. I am speechless.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Maquis says:
    January 29, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Ironic the one Manager with fake hair makes the most bald faced lie about PDJT having been accorded all his due process rights. She was extra angry too.

    Like

    Reply
  fred5678 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Lisa just boarded the Trump Train!

    And Hosue mgr called her a fish.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Troublemaker10 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Good gosh. The Dems are repetative even during Q&A. They must think you win cases based on Pete and Repete instead of evidence.

    Like

    Reply
  Maquis says:
    January 29, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    The House is Absolute! Fear us!

    Like

    Reply
  Admin says:
    January 29, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    So according to Democrats, the Constitution claims the House can set its own rules including not affording POTUS the right to due process and cross-examine witnesses. Unbelievable.

    Like

    Reply
  Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    January 29, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Sorry, but this is the stupidest thing I've ever seen. The House Mgrs. continuing to spout blather unsupported by any evidence, the defense doing quite well rebuking their idiocy by application of the law and Roberts sitting here with his thumb up his ass.

Why is Roberts even there?

    Why is Roberts even there?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

