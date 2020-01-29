Day Eight – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning Begins – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today on day eight at 1:00pm ET. Today is the beginning of two days of alternating questions from Senators 8 hours each party, totaling 16 hours.
Don’t fall for the “must have witnesses” trick.
Even if Repubs give them Bolton now….
There will still be witnesses down the road that they want that Repubs will deny (immaterial or had enough)….
And make no mistake …
Whether you allow Bolton or not they will still scream at the end of the day that you denied witnesses …and use it as a political message.
I wish Mark Levin were giving our response. I’m sorry but Philbin drips with apologetic no -confidence. I want someone to get mad.
I think Philbin is fantastic. The best on the bench. Legal, clear, to the point. I hear no apologetic tone at all.
I hope Philbin answers all the questions directed to Team Trump.
Hearing what I am hearing so far is side show. Bolton, Bolton, Bolton. I predict that every penny he makes on his book will have to be spent on his legal fees after this Schiff show is over.
By the time his book get cleared to publish, he will have had to remove everything the left is interested in reading, and it will be too late. It was his testimony they wanted, not his book anyway.
It will be a dud.
FPCHmom
Bolton says it was in the National Interest that the Ukraine economy is kept free of corruption. So, absolutely POTUS has an obligation to investigate US government connected corruption, and if it hits directly at his opposition’s heart.. perfect shot
The NSC has said it is reviewing his manuscript and it seems to have classified material in it.. What could he testify to if that is the case
The same NSC that leaked the alleged quote to the NYT that nobody, including Bolton, can corroborate?
I can;t watch this travesty! Please tell me the GOPe senators are asking good questions and not carrying water for the democrats!
Seems like it so far
Ask Schiff to the statute of the criminal offenses POTUS is accused of violating and why were these statutes not included in the Articles of Impeachment?
Interesting question by Frankenstein.
Here comes DiFi.
Kernel Krow
House is backdooring testimony by witnesses they want to testifying
Has anyone tried to verify if the leak is actually contained in the Bolton manuscript and not some made up nonesense ?
No way to do it until the security review is done, and I just saw a news item that it contains national security information that has to be removed before it can be published. The NYTimes got its reports from someone who claimed to have seen a hard copy (even though such manuscripts are submitted electronically).
I would speculate they are saying it has national security information in it to make the dems want it more. Deep State. Testimony by Bolton will have to go through courts which will take time and give dems more time to gin up more lies and false accusations. Senate Republicans need to end this miscarriage of justice NOW!
No. Nothing has been verified.
Yes…Obama did all those things
All their evidence is second hand. Pence nodding? WTF!
Crow never mentioned PDJT’s name or any actions when he was giving his second hand and speculative “evidence” of withholding.
Transcripts released LAST NIGHT PROVE ADAM SCHIFF LIED!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/transcripts-released-last-night-prove-adam-schiff-lied/
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE how PHILBIN just destroyed all of Schiff’s arguments right after he speaks!!
I want someone to ask if Mulvaney was under oath when he spoke at the White House presser.
I can literally imagine Adam Schiff interrogating President Trumps cabinet members with electrodes, phone books, and pliers
I think Dershowitz basically covered that, without the term “quid pro quo” it’s done by every president. That’s what international relations are all about anyway.
Oh, the irony.
Feinstein, who had to correct her statement to L.A. Times last night, is being asked by Crow to ignore Mulvaney’s correction to his statement.
Be careful what you wish for …
The best thing right now might be for the GOP to ask questions of people other then Schiff – Val might be a good choice.
The questioner only addresses their question to either the House Managers or the Defense Team. They are not asking questions of individual House Managers or Defense Lawyer.
Dayum!
Yep.
…and omitting exculpatory evidence and lying through their teeth
I want Adam schiff to be asked questions about the IG and whistleblower –
No, Vinny testified it’s the interagency that sets foreign policy.
LTC Vinnyto you. 🙂
I like that the questions are read by the Chief Justice, that (so far) they are succinct, and the answers are less than five minutes.
Why don’t the republicans ask Schiff a question he doesn’t have a planned answer for, or they not allowed to question the other side?
Well, he wrote all the ones submitted by HIS side.
Even, if the President said investigate Biden, this is within his authority to do so.
Schiff states the it is bad precedent to conduct a trial without witnesses. He is right!
This is why if Schiff’s sham articles are validated, and if the Senate cuts the baby in half by validating their constitutional basis, they are trapped into witnesses, only because Senate refuses to adjudicate in accordance with obvious, constitutional principles.
Wrong, it’s the job of the House. These people (Senate) are members of the jury, now.
Schiff HAD witnesses. That horse left the barn.
It would be the same thing, ONE more witness with an accusation, no evidence, and lots of presumptions; then another one, then another one… Even us dweebs see it.
Philbin – the inter agencies DEFY the PRESIDENT, NOT the other way around!!
Bravo – whistle blower, STFU!
She wore the same suit in 1997
Lev Parnas, indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, waits in Chuck Schumer’s office for tickets to Trump’s impeachment trial. He may not be able to enter the Senate gallery, which bans electronics, because he wears a court-ordered ankle-monitoring device: https://reut.rs/2O8aSMg
Big Whoop!
Is this dude suppose to imply some sort of ‘threat’ from 6-ways-to-Sunday-street-fighter-sleazebag-Schumer?
Yes, and Parvan was escorted out of the visitor’s gallery.
Philbin: Interagency defiant of the executive — > Lacks democratic legitimacy
The interagency should set up a task force to look at themselves. 🙂
Well that’s a fun warning shot! The WB will be questioned if decision is made to allow witnesses…
Shaheen’s question would apply to pResident Soetoro. Why was no one interested in impeaching that imposter?
Correct..he did all of the above many times
The IRS part made me think of just that
Jaywalking…really?
Garcia can’t just answer, she has to read the answer. Pathetic? 🤨
I know, and this means all questions were given to House managers ahead of time
They gave the questions they wanted asked out to their senators. This is totally scripted on their side.
An answer that was written in advance for her?
Lawfare probably wrote the questions and answers out for the senators and managers.
Oh, here we go with the “Are you still beating your wife?” questions.
Absolutely the POTUS has the right to set a foreign policy even if career State Department sloths disagree.
That’s exactly what the late great Ronald Reagan did when he said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
It is said, the State Department sloths at that time (probably many are still at the SD) til President Reagan to not make such a statement.
He IGNORED them.
DiploMad
W. Lewis Amselem, long time US Foreign Service Officer; now retired; served all over the world and under all sorts of conditions. Convinced the State Department needs to be drastically slashed and reformed so that it will no longer pose a threat to the national interests of the United States.
What a Schiff show. Really hard to watch.
These clowns in the House & Senate think of themselves as our nation’s best and brightest. Oh brother! 😒
I lose brain cells every time I hear these House idiots perpetrate fraud in front of the Senate…
JUST IN: White House issues formal letter to John Bolton seeking to block publication of former national security adviser’s book – media reports
Not sure the timing is great on this.
At least it’s nice we don’t have to listen to the actual senators asking the questions. Can the republican senators ask questions of the house managers? I think that would be most interesting. Right now it’s all republicans ask DJT lawyers and democrats ask the managers. Is this the way this will continue?
Finally Judge Roberts intervened.
…for…?
Shut down House manager for exceeding her time limit
Seems like just few of the same Senators are asking questions.
Case Law is not Constitutional Law you nitwit.
Why house didn’t challenge Executive Privilege? GOOD QUESTION
Main reason is that Adam might lose in court
“Notion of blanket defiance,” another novel theory. Strawman.
Jeffries is still, wrong. They did not want to take it t court.
