Day Eight – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning Begins – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on January 29, 2020 by

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues today on day eight at 1:00pm ET. Today is the beginning of two days of alternating questions from Senators 8 hours each party, totaling 16 hours.

Fox News Livestream – Fox Business LivestreamPBS Livestream Link

.

374 Responses to Day Eight – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senator Questioning Begins – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Don’t fall for the “must have witnesses” trick.

    Even if Repubs give them Bolton now….

    There will still be witnesses down the road that they want that Repubs will deny (immaterial or had enough)….

    And make no mistake …

    Whether you allow Bolton or not they will still scream at the end of the day that you denied witnesses …and use it as a political message.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. stenwin77 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    I wish Mark Levin were giving our response. I’m sorry but Philbin drips with apologetic no -confidence. I want someone to get mad.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Waymore says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    I hope Philbin answers all the questions directed to Team Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  4. CTH Fan says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Hearing what I am hearing so far is side show. Bolton, Bolton, Bolton. I predict that every penny he makes on his book will have to be spent on his legal fees after this Schiff show is over.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      January 29, 2020 at 1:48 pm

      By the time his book get cleared to publish, he will have had to remove everything the left is interested in reading, and it will be too late. It was his testimony they wanted, not his book anyway.

      It will be a dud.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • patti says:
        January 29, 2020 at 2:05 pm

        FPCHmom

        Bolton says it was in the National Interest that the Ukraine economy is kept free of corruption. So, absolutely POTUS has an obligation to investigate US government connected corruption, and if it hits directly at his opposition’s heart.. perfect shot

        Like

        Reply
    • Nigella says:
      January 29, 2020 at 1:50 pm

      The NSC has said it is reviewing his manuscript and it seems to have classified material in it.. What could he testify to if that is the case

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. fanbeav says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    I can;t watch this travesty! Please tell me the GOPe senators are asking good questions and not carrying water for the democrats!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Admin says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Ask Schiff to the statute of the criminal offenses POTUS is accused of violating and why were these statutes not included in the Articles of Impeachment?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. booger71 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Interesting question by Frankenstein.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Sherri Young says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Here comes DiFi.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Reserved55 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Kernel Krow

    Like

    Reply
  10. booger71 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    House is backdooring testimony by witnesses they want to testifying

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. RAC says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Has anyone tried to verify if the leak is actually contained in the Bolton manuscript and not some made up nonesense ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Wethal says:
      January 29, 2020 at 1:54 pm

      No way to do it until the security review is done, and I just saw a news item that it contains national security information that has to be removed before it can be published. The NYTimes got its reports from someone who claimed to have seen a hard copy (even though such manuscripts are submitted electronically).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • joebkonobi says:
        January 29, 2020 at 2:06 pm

        I would speculate they are saying it has national security information in it to make the dems want it more. Deep State. Testimony by Bolton will have to go through courts which will take time and give dems more time to gin up more lies and false accusations. Senate Republicans need to end this miscarriage of justice NOW!

        Like

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 29, 2020 at 1:55 pm

      No. Nothing has been verified.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      January 29, 2020 at 1:56 pm

      Yes…Obama did all those things

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. gsonFIT says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    All their evidence is second hand. Pence nodding? WTF!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Eaglemom says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE how PHILBIN just destroyed all of Schiff’s arguments right after he speaks!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. jeans2nd says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Oh, the irony.
    Feinstein, who had to correct her statement to L.A. Times last night, is being asked by Crow to ignore Mulvaney’s correction to his statement.

    Be careful what you wish for …

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Wethal says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    The best thing right now might be for the GOP to ask questions of people other then Schiff – Val might be a good choice.

    Like

    Reply
  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    Yep.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. FPCHmom says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    I want Adam schiff to be asked questions about the IG and whistleblower –

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Reserved55 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    No, Vinny testified it’s the interagency that sets foreign policy.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. WRB says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    I like that the questions are read by the Chief Justice, that (so far) they are succinct, and the answers are less than five minutes.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Even, if the President said investigate Biden, this is within his authority to do so.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. donaldthegreat20 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Schiff states the it is bad precedent to conduct a trial without witnesses. He is right!
    This is why if Schiff’s sham articles are validated, and if the Senate cuts the baby in half by validating their constitutional basis, they are trapped into witnesses, only because Senate refuses to adjudicate in accordance with obvious, constitutional principles.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. bleep21k says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Philbin – the inter agencies DEFY the PRESIDENT, NOT the other way around!!

    Bravo – whistle blower, STFU!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. booger71 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    She wore the same suit in 1997

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. wtd says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Lev Parnas, indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, waits in Chuck Schumer’s office for tickets to Trump’s impeachment trial. He may not be able to enter the Senate gallery, which bans electronics, because he wears a court-ordered ankle-monitoring device: https://reut.rs/2O8aSMg

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. paintbrushsage says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Philbin: Interagency defiant of the executive — > Lacks democratic legitimacy

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. DesertRain says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    Well that’s a fun warning shot! The WB will be questioned if decision is made to allow witnesses…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. 1stgoblyn says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    Shaheen’s question would apply to pResident Soetoro. Why was no one interested in impeaching that imposter?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. booger71 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    Jaywalking…really?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Guyski says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Garcia can’t just answer, she has to read the answer. Pathetic? 🤨

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. rvsueandcrew says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Oh, here we go with the “Are you still beating your wife?” questions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. coltlending says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Absolutely the POTUS has the right to set a foreign policy even if career State Department sloths disagree.

    That’s exactly what the late great Ronald Reagan did when he said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

    It is said, the State Department sloths at that time (probably many are still at the SD) til President Reagan to not make such a statement.

    He IGNORED them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      January 29, 2020 at 2:07 pm

      DiploMad
      W. Lewis Amselem, long time US Foreign Service Officer; now retired; served all over the world and under all sorts of conditions. Convinced the State Department needs to be drastically slashed and reformed so that it will no longer pose a threat to the national interests of the United States.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Summer says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    What a Schiff show. Really hard to watch.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. @ChicagoBri says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    These clowns in the House & Senate think of themselves as our nation’s best and brightest. Oh brother! 😒

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  35. litenmaus says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    I lose brain cells every time I hear these House idiots perpetrate fraud in front of the Senate…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. wtd says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    JUST IN: White House issues formal letter to John Bolton seeking to block publication of former national security adviser’s book – media reports

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Dogsrule says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    At least it’s nice we don’t have to listen to the actual senators asking the questions. Can the republican senators ask questions of the house managers? I think that would be most interesting. Right now it’s all republicans ask DJT lawyers and democrats ask the managers. Is this the way this will continue?

    Like

    Reply
  38. booger71 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Finally Judge Roberts intervened.

    Like

    Reply
  39. booger71 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Seems like just few of the same Senators are asking questions.

    Like

    Reply
  40. booger71 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Case Law is not Constitutional Law you nitwit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Issy says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Why house didn’t challenge Executive Privilege? GOOD QUESTION

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Maquis says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    “Notion of blanket defiance,” another novel theory. Strawman.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Jeffries is still, wrong. They did not want to take it t court.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
