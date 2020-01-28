We might not align on all issues, but whooo doggies…. Rep. Elise Stefanik swings big timber and fights when needed during this impeachment fiasco. If I had a $10 budget for lunch, I’d send it to her reelection campaign and wait to eat til dinner…. she’s worth it.
Most of the interview with Trump’s legislative defense team is in this video, but don’t miss the moments at 20:05 when Stefanik takes the mic.
Who was that arrogant narrative engineer?
Heidi Przybyla from NBC…..
My, but she is a dense one, isn’t she? Thanks!
Check her twitter feed for some fun…….yep she is a piece of work.
She’s not dense. She’s intentionally pretending not to understand. That’s what former Liberal David Mamet revealed about his lifelong party, after he became a conservative. They know. They get it. It is pretense.
Maybe if PrzyBYLa! stopped chewing gum, her brain would work more smoothly.
(Yes, use melody from Bohemian Rhapsody)
She’s ignoring answers and badgering. I would have had the Capitol Police throw her out.
I wish there were more people like her here with us that have to live in New York. Obviously not a political whore like Sen. Gillibrand (D-NY), whose rating from the NRA went from A+ to F in the space of about 6 months.
That happened when she went from representing a rural upstate NY community in the NYS Legislature to being junior Senator to Charles Schumer in the United States Senate.
That comment got me banned from posting over at TownHall a couple of years ago, even though I included the specific proof in my carefully worded comment that took me a considerable amount of time to construct.
Liberals cannot stand reasoned factual answers. Even otherwise rational people. It’s mind numbing. Tonight all my liberal friends are ACTIVELY ROOTING FOR THE MIDEAST PEACE PLAN TO FAIL. Yup. They would rather the hatred and killing continue forever to Armageddon than have Trump actually succeed in an historic negotiation and accord.
It’s mind-boggling.
I think I am in Love!!
Rep. Stefanik has been quite stellar during the Mueller and Impeachment Hearings!
You could see Stefanik wanted to ask her, “Are you really that stupid?”
They had a long-running segment on 60 Minutes called Point/Counter-Point. Liberal Shana Alexander debated conservative James J. Kilpatrick each week. It was a big deal then (70’s?) to see a woman arguing aggressively with a man.
Saturday Night Live did a recurring parody version, with Jane Curtin and Dan Aykroyd. At some point in each debate Aykroyd would get frustrated and yell out “Jane, you ignorant slut!”.
I suspect provocateurs/reporters like NBC Heidi are always trying to create their own story by being belligerent or obtuse: either works. She hoped Elise would start screaming abuse and give her a distracting new story. It works better, of course, if it’s a man yelling at a woman, but the leftist reporters are particularly targeting our Elise these days.
I’ll do the $10 for lunch AND dinner, and just have a MAGA bar to hold me over. Nice Elise!
I love true American patriots!
I sent a contribution to her when I saw her putting questions to the dem House called Ukraine witnesses. She was concise, pointed and she took a load of guff from dems because she was effective.
I would love to see her as Speaker of the House, she would be great.
Q: What corruption investigations was Biden tracking in December 2015?
A: Didn’t really get one, other than Bidens/Burisma.
🙂
It’s pretty clear Ms. Whatever Her Name Is from NBC hasn’t tracked any corruption investigations in Ukraine, unlike some of her colleagues who were looking at Hunter Biden’s doings there.
PrzyBYLa has done absolutely no first source research at all.
We think Stefanik was great (and she was.)The left thinks Heidi was great(she wasn’t). This is why there will never be a meeting of the minds between right and left. That reporter knew exactly what she was doing. She was not interested in listening to the truth. It never will change imo.
Przybyla desperately wants to confirm her bias: that the only reason aid was released was because Congress began investigating, there is no other explanation possible. Her mind is completely impervious to other reasons, such as the answer she was given repeatedly.
That’s not tough minded questioning, it’s close minded zealotry.
I betcha Heidii i s great fun on a date
Wanna bet Heidi has never had one? Unless it was Ciarmella…
“A: Didn’t really get one, other than Bidens/Burisma.”
Funny. She ignored her OWN answer to her OWN question. She clearly cited: a.) Burisma, and b.) Crowdstrike. But her Tweet ignores “b” and focuses strictly on “a”.
These people aren’t asking questions, they’re framing a narrative. That is: the narrative is already written; the questions are manufactured and subsequent answers massaged to buttress the narrative.
It’s all bullsh*t designed to be fed to the pliant masses, hoping that they’re not really paying attention to the detail.
Also: I wonder if @NBCPolitics has considered unleashing @HeidiNBC’s “tough questioning style” on Joe Biden himself. Thinking they’re not interested.
And remember, this was a person the Democrats were hoping to win over.
All right, Elise! Perfect blend of intellect, intensity and a total grasp of facts. Reminds me a bit of our brilliant, scrappy President when he holds pressers outside, without any notes… by his chopper… in the cold. 😎
ahaha no match for smart as a whip Elise – standing there with her little notebook and glasses that I suppose are a prop to give the illusion of intelligence. Idiot.
100%, jat. Heidi P has that obstinate-blockhead thing down-pat. Unfortunately for ABC, Elise has that obstinate-buzzsaw thing well in hand.
That’s NBC. But whatever. It’s all the same thing at this point in history. At least the household alphabet networks.
Stefanik faces a tough election against a virtue signaling Democommunist in the mold of reporter. Big out of state money is coming in for Stefanik’s opponent. Help Elise if possible.
They say over and over what this about, destroying our constitution. McConnell never should have entertained this circus now they own the presidency from here out. You want to see the death of a nation? This is it.
I thought it showed the disadvantage of being female in politics. Stefanik has lots of brains and is articulate, but her voice wasn’t loud enough (without shouting) to plough through the cr*p of the “reporter”‘s yapping. A guy with a big deep voice would have been able to just keep on going and drown it out.
I remember from long ago a British politico called Douglas Hurd, who was a sort of upper class RINO type who was excellent at dealing with reporters clustering round and yapping inane questions at him. He’d just power up the lungs and then you couldn’t hear the yapping at all. Obviously what came out of his own mouth was pretty much cr*p itself – undiluted establishment platitudes – but it came out – with no effort at shouting, just talking, at such an impressive volume, and in such deep echoing tones, that it sounded authoritative. But that was incidental, mostly it drowned out the yapping. And the yappers knew it, so after a while they didn’t even bother flapping their own lips.
I can’t help wondering what “new” story I’ll be met with when I wake up tomorrow. I suspect reporters are camped outside John Kelly’s house–and there’s another asshole who should have kept his damn mouth shut.
It’s easy to pick on an outsider when you know he’s not in town forever and YOU ARE and the MEDIA ARE.
All reporters wear an ear bud. Their team crews sit in a remote monitor room and they feed to the reporter rehearsed talking points, lies, questions, responses, tell the reporter when to interrupt, when to be obnoxious, when to shut it off. Its all pre planned and choreographed to accumulate out of context sound bites.
https://www.pilotstuff.com/averysound/as.telecommunications_earpiece.html
