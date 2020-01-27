Evening Session, Day Six – Senate Impeachment Trial, Defense Continues – 6:45pm ET Livestream

In an effort to improve page load-time we are breaking up the trial discussion threads.
There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today on day six at 6:45pm ET with the evening session of the second day for the President Trump defense.
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – Alternate GST Livestream Link
Recap of closing highlights:
Trump Team’s Eric Hershmann KILLED it.
OBAMA is now center-stage with EVIDENCE of ABUSE of POWER.
OBAMA is moving to the TOP of the Trump Team’s Witness List.
As for Witnesses, NO, it’s NOT “1-for-1 or 2-for-2”.
… It’s Trump gets SEVENTEEN Witnesses FIRST to even the SCORE.
… Then we can play Tit-for-Tat!
Eric the Hearse Man.
👍🏼
18.
We’re still waiting for #18 … the WHISTLEBLOWER … to appear.
Witness #18 is ICIG Michael Atkinson – the 18th transcript Schiff is refusing to release.
It’s 179-pages long and proves both the whistleblower and Schiff did not tell the truth about their contact with each other.
I stand corrected … the Whistleblower is NOT a WITNESS.
Good on you WSB – cannot forget General Michael Atkinson 👍
Bondi and Hershmann were superb!
Loved the righteous anger emanating from them both as they pierced the heart of Washington’s corrupt ruling class – one arrow after another of shining, blazing torches of truth. Go team Trump!!!!!
counter battery fire!!
Volley fire!!!
I’m calling “BROKEN ARROW”.
[Just rewatched “We Were Soldiers”]
And many here thought Bondi was a waste on the team. Tsk, tsk. 😉
Why, their fearlessness was almost Trumpian!!!
I quite enjoyed the clip showing Romney and Obama and the reminder of him mailing it in after that. Romney should be pissed about the world being reminded what a wimp he was……then they came to him with the goods and started blackmailing him. WHich they’re still doing.
Bonus:
Trump Team just showed America how Obama SCREWED Romney.
… Will Romney return the favor by SCREWING Trump?
Absolutely BRILLIANT.
PERFECTLY PUT.
So glad that the President’s team put the Biden CFR tape out there, and then repeated it and went further still. Can’t wait for the next helping.
Senate and House R’s have done a great job with these rapid fire pressers!
The bloodbath continues, I wouldn’t be surprised if Shifty caps himself tonight to avoid the onslaught.
Like a mass Arkancide, I’m in.
Shoots himself in the back of the head?
Twice?
Damn it all, Joe Biden political ad still showing up on this site. Oh well.
DELENDA EST BIDEN!
That’s a good thing.
They’re wasting his money.
Good point. I didn’t think of that.
Gotta love how CNN proclaims it was just red meat for the base. Pretty sure the house managers spent 24 hrs throwing crap to their base. Proves it is all a political clown show.
Facts verse fiction but doesn’t matter to them.
Shifty Schiff still yapping.
And he will continue, and the masses will listen and cowtow….all the blathering isn’t changing anything in favor of the Repub side….It may sound grand and fiery, but it is still blah, blah, blah. NO I am not a troll, I am just a realist and skeptical as h..l and I refuse to apologize for my rant.
Hunter Biden just agreed today to pay an undisclosed amount of child support retroactive to his son’s birth.
Joe was probably breathing a sigh of belief that Hunter’s problems were over (or swept under the rug), and then this afternoon’s proceedings began…
Re: Joe Biden and son, Hunter Biden. I just listened to the entire recording of the transcript of the famous phone call between the two,presidents. I am surprised in that beginning to end there was only a mention of ‘Crowd Strike’ (sp). President Donald Trump’s lips never once uttered the word “Joe”, “Hunter Biden”, “Joe Biden” or any reference to the two or “Ex Vice President”. Not one breath or word from President Trump about THE BIDENS! The Ukrainian President briefly brought them up voluntarily only once. Not our President. Nothing mentioned. Not one word. Amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tuned off when ShiftyShamShowSchiffy came on … my tv is on it’s last legs and I do not plan to have to replace the screen
Noticed on Cspan some nitwit called in on the Indy line….obvious liberal over the edge with TDS
Took a spin around the TV stations… Some sort of in shock, but most mostly talking about Bolton
Broadcast news hiding the facts from the people tonight. No clips from the President’s defense nor summary. Just stories on Bolton “bombshell” and clips of Mitt and Collins saying they are going to vote for witnesses. Would be a gas if the defense calls Rudy and he spills all the beans on all of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost like its was planned.
Oh yeah! 😁
Keep this in mind: If/when a 1 for 1 witness deal is truck..Democrat witness(es) will plead the 5th. Bolton will not.
Bolton can be cross-examined on bias (he was fired), credibility and financial motivation.Some of the lawyers we’ve seen today would shred his credibility into coleslaw.
Michael Atkinson, Mary McCord, Sean Misko (not to mention Schiff himself) could never take the Fifth on national television. The Dems would throw them under the bus. Atkinson could possibly be fired (not a bad outcome).
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the arguments earlier today was that the executive does not give up privilege just because the impeachment moves to the senate.
All of the issues regarding the President’s advisors still remain, which would mean the President’s team being able to litigate any appearances, and being able to assert privilege in order to protect the institution.
True. If Trump asserts executive privilege, he wouldn’t testify. The Dems would still cry “Cover up” – at least until Bolton’s book came out and was a nothingburger of assumptions, speculations and opinions, and no evidence of a direct conversation with Trump on Ukraine.
Hard to believe Joes Campaign is not over effective Tuesday morning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is, if his handlers allow him any contact with the voters after this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“MAGA people need to follow him (Biden) around and shout questions……..”. Why why why why why WHYWHYWHYWHY ?
With respect I don’t believe you actually understand just how stupid the dem voters are these days. Without the black vote they would never win any elections but blacks are going to continue to support the free sh*t crowd. Trump may move the needle on the black vote but not enough.
Thanks LBJ for your great slacking society. That was the start of the slow death of this country.
Lol
Zing.
Checked Biden’s Twitter no mention of today so far, but found this
🤢🤢🤮🤮
WTH is EGOT?
Egregious Grifting Of Taxpayers?
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂
EGOT: the achievement of having won all four of the major American entertainment awards (i.e. an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony).
Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony:
The quadruple crown of media self-congratulations.
Emmy,Grammy,Oscar, Tony… awards
Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony
E G O T
When you win all four.
Aka EGO Time.
Moouch could eat corn thru a picket fence
The American people get it… MSM will not.. do not expect any narrative tomorrow saying PDT won.. SINCE THEY LOST THIS ROUND.. ONLY WAY FOR DEMOCRATS TO TRY TO SALVAGE THIS IS TO GO 1000% Bolton must Testify..
just not going to happen.. Romney is not that dumb.. perhaps he is that dumb .. Collins and Murkowski are not..
or a new bomb shell release, I have to think the Left have them warming up in the batting cage.
They’re not dumb, they’re leftists. Bolton will testify, take it to the bank.
Who would have leaked the transcript?
Vindman’s Twin Brother Is in Charge of NSC’s Process Reviewing Book Approvals — Would Include John Bolton’s Book
by Cristina Laila January 27, 2020
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s identical twin brother Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, a senior ethics lawyer for the NatSec Council is in charge of reviewing book approvals, according to sources who spoke to Breitbart News.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/vindmans-twin-brother-in-charge-of-nscs-process-reviewing-book-approvals/
Senior ethics lawyer!
lol
{{{shudder}}} one of those is too much
While waiting, Chief Justice Roberts voted in the majority uphold POTUS immigration policy of no Green cards for those on or likely to become on public assistance. I think I got that right.
OK, back to the trial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Ok my guess.. with what has been presented up to now what is left….
1. Chalupa…Ukraine embassy
2. Steel dossier
3. DNC Nellie Ohr
4. FISA abuse spying on PDT campaign.
5. Hillary paying Foreing country to interfere in 2016 election…
So much to broadcast out there.. so little time..
Ray may be going there now…
Glad we have Sundance.
Fake News Networks Cover For Dems and Bidens! ABC, CBS, NBC BLACK OUT Pam Bondi’s Damning Presentation Exposing Biden, Burisma Corruption
January 27, 2020, 5:10 pm by Cristina Lail
LikeLiked by 1 person
Game over Dems. No more witnesses needed.
No crime ……. no punishment.
~TRUMP~2020~
Good grief. Fox not gonna carry it? Had to switch again …Robert Ray”s turn
Pam Bondi just redeemed herself tfor the persecution of George Zimmerman.
The only thing that could have made Pam Bondi’s presentation would have been a dress with a plunging neckline.
