Evening Session, Day Six – Senate Impeachment Trial, Defense Continues – 6:45pm ET Livestream

In an effort to improve page load-time we are breaking up the trial discussion threads.

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues today on day six at 6:45pm ET with the evening session of the second day for the President Trump defense.

Fox News LivestreamFox Business LivestreamAlternate GST Livestream Link

74 Responses to Evening Session, Day Six – Senate Impeachment Trial, Defense Continues – 6:45pm ET Livestream

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Recap of closing highlights:

    Trump Team’s Eric Hershmann KILLED it.

    OBAMA is now center-stage with EVIDENCE of ABUSE of POWER.

    OBAMA is moving to the TOP of the Trump Team’s Witness List.

    As for Witnesses, NO, it’s NOT “1-for-1 or 2-for-2”.
    … It’s Trump gets SEVENTEEN Witnesses FIRST to even the SCORE.
    … Then we can play Tit-for-Tat!

  2. severance23 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    So glad that the President’s team put the Biden CFR tape out there, and then repeated it and went further still. Can’t wait for the next helping.

  3. WSB says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Senate and House R’s have done a great job with these rapid fire pressers!

  4. Ed says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    The bloodbath continues, I wouldn’t be surprised if Shifty caps himself tonight to avoid the onslaught.

  5. TarsTarkas says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Damn it all, Joe Biden political ad still showing up on this site. Oh well.

    DELENDA EST BIDEN!

  6. bullnuke says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Gotta love how CNN proclaims it was just red meat for the base. Pretty sure the house managers spent 24 hrs throwing crap to their base. Proves it is all a political clown show.

  7. Lion2017 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Shifty Schiff still yapping.

    • swissik says:
      January 27, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      And he will continue, and the masses will listen and cowtow….all the blathering isn’t changing anything in favor of the Repub side….It may sound grand and fiery, but it is still blah, blah, blah. NO I am not a troll, I am just a realist and skeptical as h..l and I refuse to apologize for my rant.

  8. Wethal says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Hunter Biden just agreed today to pay an undisclosed amount of child support retroactive to his son’s birth.

    Joe was probably breathing a sigh of belief that Hunter’s problems were over (or swept under the rug), and then this afternoon’s proceedings began…

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      January 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      Re: Joe Biden and son, Hunter Biden. I just listened to the entire recording of the transcript of the famous phone call between the two,presidents. I am surprised in that beginning to end there was only a mention of ‘Crowd Strike’ (sp). President Donald Trump’s lips never once uttered the word “Joe”, “Hunter Biden”, “Joe Biden” or any reference to the two or “Ex Vice President”. Not one breath or word from President Trump about THE BIDENS! The Ukrainian President briefly brought them up voluntarily only once. Not our President. Nothing mentioned. Not one word. Amazing.

      Liked by 1 person

  9. realeyecandy1 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Tuned off when ShiftyShamShowSchiffy came on … my tv is on it’s last legs and I do not plan to have to replace the screen

    Noticed on Cspan some nitwit called in on the Indy line….obvious liberal over the edge with TDS

  10. Nigella says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Took a spin around the TV stations… Some sort of in shock, but most mostly talking about Bolton

  11. bacillus says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Broadcast news hiding the facts from the people tonight. No clips from the President’s defense nor summary. Just stories on Bolton “bombshell” and clips of Mitt and Collins saying they are going to vote for witnesses. Would be a gas if the defense calls Rudy and he spills all the beans on all of them.

  12. Garavaglia says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Keep this in mind: If/when a 1 for 1 witness deal is truck..Democrat witness(es) will plead the 5th. Bolton will not.

    • Wethal says:
      January 27, 2020 at 6:53 pm

      Bolton can be cross-examined on bias (he was fired), credibility and financial motivation.Some of the lawyers we’ve seen today would shred his credibility into coleslaw.

      Michael Atkinson, Mary McCord, Sean Misko (not to mention Schiff himself) could never take the Fifth on national television. The Dems would throw them under the bus. Atkinson could possibly be fired (not a bad outcome).

    • FPCHmom says:
      January 27, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      One of the arguments earlier today was that the executive does not give up privilege just because the impeachment moves to the senate.

      All of the issues regarding the President’s advisors still remain, which would mean the President’s team being able to litigate any appearances, and being able to assert privilege in order to protect the institution.

      • Wethal says:
        January 27, 2020 at 7:05 pm

        True. If Trump asserts executive privilege, he wouldn’t testify. The Dems would still cry “Cover up” – at least until Bolton’s book came out and was a nothingburger of assumptions, speculations and opinions, and no evidence of a direct conversation with Trump on Ukraine.

  13. DoubleTrouble says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Hard to believe Joes Campaign is not over effective Tuesday morning.

    • FPCHmom says:
      January 27, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      MAGA people need to follow him around and shout questions as well as disrupt any town hall Q&A’s in their communities.

      That is, if his handlers allow him any contact with the voters after this.

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      January 27, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      With respect I don’t believe you actually understand just how stupid the dem voters are these days. Without the black vote they would never win any elections but blacks are going to continue to support the free sh*t crowd. Trump may move the needle on the black vote but not enough.

      Thanks LBJ for your great slacking society. That was the start of the slow death of this country.

  14. NJF says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Lol

  15. Reserved55 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Checked Biden’s Twitter no mention of today so far, but found this

    🤢🤢🤮🤮

    WTH is EGOT?

  16. Hans says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    The American people get it… MSM will not.. do not expect any narrative tomorrow saying PDT won.. SINCE THEY LOST THIS ROUND.. ONLY WAY FOR DEMOCRATS TO TRY TO SALVAGE THIS IS TO GO 1000% Bolton must Testify..
    just not going to happen.. Romney is not that dumb.. perhaps he is that dumb .. Collins and Murkowski are not..

  17. sundance says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:54 pm

  18. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Who would have leaked the transcript?

    Vindman’s Twin Brother Is in Charge of NSC’s Process Reviewing Book Approvals — Would Include John Bolton’s Book
    by Cristina Laila January 27, 2020

    Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s identical twin brother Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, a senior ethics lawyer for the NatSec Council is in charge of reviewing book approvals, according to sources who spoke to Breitbart News.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/vindmans-twin-brother-in-charge-of-nscs-process-reviewing-book-approvals/

  19. All Too Much says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    While waiting, Chief Justice Roberts voted in the majority uphold POTUS immigration policy of no Green cards for those on or likely to become on public assistance. I think I got that right.

    OK, back to the trial.

  20. Hans says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Ok my guess.. with what has been presented up to now what is left….
    1. Chalupa…Ukraine embassy
    2. Steel dossier
    3. DNC Nellie Ohr
    4. FISA abuse spying on PDT campaign.
    5. Hillary paying Foreing country to interfere in 2016 election…
    So much to broadcast out there.. so little time..

  21. Reserved55 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:57 pm

  22. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Glad we have Sundance.

    Fake News Networks Cover For Dems and Bidens! ABC, CBS, NBC BLACK OUT Pam Bondi’s Damning Presentation Exposing Biden, Burisma Corruption
    January 27, 2020, 5:10 pm by Cristina Lail

  23. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Game over Dems. No more witnesses needed.
    No crime ……. no punishment.
    ~TRUMP~2020~

  24. beach lover says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Good grief. Fox not gonna carry it? Had to switch again …Robert Ray”s turn

  25. James W Crawford says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Pam Bondi just redeemed herself tfor the persecution of George Zimmerman.

    The only thing that could have made Pam Bondi’s presentation would have been a dress with a plunging neckline.

