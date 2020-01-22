Second Session – Day Two – Senate Impeachment Trial – 3:50pm Livestream…

To assist in page-load-time we’re breaking up the Senate Impeachment discussion threads.
There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today with the second session at 3:50pm EST, continuing with with opening arguments by House Impeachment Managers.
PBS Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business – CSPAN Link
The point is, this is what it looks like when out of control, power hungry self-important bureaucrats and autocrats feel the need to flex their perceived muscles.
We voted wrong in 2016 and they’re going to make damned sure we don’t get the chance to do so again in 2020.
I’m beyond sick of the nonsense. I wish term limits were a possibility but they will never allow us to stop the gravy train.
I wish we had the power to do unto them and they are doing unto us and our amazing President Trump.
The closest we may get to term limits is to repeal the 17th Amendment and put the selection of Senators back into the hands of the individual State legislators.
AG’s standing up for President TRUMP. Watch. Get your tissues ready!
This one is an absolute Must Watch, and thank you so much for putting it up.
These are MAGA AGs who’ve some cold truth for the Fed gubmint, and they mean business.
Standing right behind them is former Freedom Caucus leader Rep Mark Meadows.
THIS is why Pres Trump singled out specific House guys for his defense team.
Bookmark TwoLaine’s vid and be certain to listen later.
I agree! It is excellent! And it is good to see the white hats arrive in force! Warms my heart on a cold day.
Alan Wilson did a bad job.
They should have had Curtis T. Hill as the spokesman.
I tho’t they all did a fine job. <3ed the SC and LA drawls.
The problem as I see it is they had a weak start. Wilson stumbled a lot and was difficult to follow at times. Putting Hill up first would have given a stronger first impression.
I understand Wilson initiated the letter, but he ended up getting in his own way by being a bad front man.
Also the chosen location lent to the bad optics. They should have been on the steps of the Senate, not in front of a patch of dirt by a parking lot.
Stealing the words of Leonard Cohen (1992): Ring the bells that still can ring, forget your perfect offering, there is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in….
Here is the 14-page letter signed by the Attorneys General of the following 21 states:
South Carolina, Louisiana, Utah, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio,Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.
https://republicanags.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/impeachment-letter-FINAL.pdf
Thanks to both you and TwoLaine, Og.
Tonight’s reading material.
Sadly,. the Commies running my State, Calimexistan, didn’t send the pendego, Becerra, up there.
These are the states who care about our Constitution and our Presidency! BRAVO to all of these Patriots.
THANK YOU!
Jesse Waters just told the truth. The networks dumped coverage for the soaps.
Fox has dumped coverage.
CN&N and MSDNC are now on their own. Keep an eye on their ratings.
I am watching RSBN
Good. Dumped coverage by nets means low, low viewer numbers.
Which means they’ll tune in to the mainstream media for summaries of what happened…….and the mainstream media can lie and misdirect without their audiences ever knowing any different. Sadly.
The irony is the media got what they’ve always wanted……..but now they recognize it will cost them $ to show it all, and they ain’t about to give up $.
And amid all this – the circus. THE ORIGINS of this circus of executive clowns – this… truth
What I don’t understand is why President Trump didn’t say “YOU’RE FIRED!” to every single 0bama holdover and Swamp creature, and bring real Americans from outside DC to staff his administration.
Can’t do that now. Something about the Civil Service, because of “corruption” in the Grant administration and ‘victor gets the spoils’, where a winner did get to completely remove the previous administration’s people. From an old man’s memory of US history, as taught way back in the ’60s. Ah, here it is, passed during Chester Arthur’s presidency, ca 1883: https://www.ourdocuments.gov/doc.php?flash=false&doc=48&page=transcript .
The corruption under US Grant did not lead to the reform of the federal bureaucracy. It took Garfield’s murder in 1881 by disappointed office seeker Guiteau to do that. Passed under his successor Chester Arthur in 1883.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pendleton_Civil_Service_Reform_Act
You can certainly dump all political appointments. Many positions are identified as such.
Because they are NOT appointees, whom he can fire at the drop of hat and then battle McConnell and GOPe for at least an appointee who will follow some of his orders.
The creatures are “professional” employees protected by Federal Labor Laws. That is the reason for the well publicized move by outgoing Obama in December 2016 for moving nearly 10,000 of his appointees into the “professional” ranks.
There are nearly 2 million “employees” in the Executive Branch who were hired by Obama-Clinton-Carter. The rest were hired by Bush II.
Uh, many, like me though now retired, were hired by Reagan and many others were hired by Bush I.
See below. Keep Vindman where he could be watched may have been a good thing.
But PDJT could have assigned all the spies and liars (eg, obama SES plants) to their new rented headquarters in Gary Indiana (which very much needs the tax revenue and salary influx !!), where they are assigned to write up their expertise (like disney forced its existing US Citizen employees to train their foreign replacements).
Transfer the entire “fabled in infamy” 7th FBI floor to Gary, to cover the government financial crime in Chicago, and the murders, which need their full attention.
“Take 4 years, make sure you get all your expertise is recorded…)”
Meanwhile, get some Tzars (like obama did) to do the necessary work. Anything obama did couldn’t possibly be wrong…
Potus not being a swamp politician, didn’t know any better and the r n c didn’t trust him.
“Drain the Swamp” was a Trump campaign slogan. Trump released the most powerful political ad of all time in the days before the election exposing the corruption of Washington DC. The ad came directly from a campaign speech he gave.
So you can’t say he didn’t know. Perhaps he didn’t really believe his own rhetoric. Perhaps he was the kid who told his parents there was a monster under his bed, only to discover later there really was one.
Perhaps PDJT didn’t realize that his own party would work so strongly against him.
I trust him to do his best under the circumstances. They have thrown EVERYTHING at him and yet there hope he is, still fighting for us. What more can we ask?
“His own party” worked strongly against him from the moment he announced his candidacy. There was intrigue around every corner:
“How is the RNC going to try to stack the debates against Trump?”
“How are the Republicans going to try to keep Trump off the primary ballots?”
“How are the Republicans going to try to strip the nomination from Trump at the Convention?”
“How are the Republicans going to try to force Trump off the ticket and replace his name on the ballot?”
“How are the Republicans going to try to stop electors from voting for Trump?”
And on and on…
I don’t think he had any idea of the magnitude of the swamp. I have heard about it my whole adult life, and believed that there was indeed corruption.
But I didn’t realize that entire bureaucracies were staffed with seditious deep staters. I had no idea.
I think he naively thought regular civil servants would honorably serve their President.
As for the appointees, I don’t think he trusted them, nor does to this day. However, there are thousands of appointees and he lacked the rolodex to fill them all. Many he wanted the senate nixed, he’s still fighting for some but they’re slow walking them. The ones they approved quickly and overwhelmingly were all establishment hacks that have stabbed him in the back. I don’t see much difference between the latter category and the Obama holdovers
He could have fired them and left their positions unfilled.
That is a legit question.
Drilling down a little further and the question is (assuming the idea that 250 years of the peaceful transfer of power in this country was still operative) why didn’t the loathsome, immature, ill-mannered, empty suit obama put out the word, to the effect, we’re all disappointed HRC didn’t win … yada yada, but for the good of the country I WILL EXTEND THE SAME COURTESY AFFORDED ME IN 2008 by ensuring the transition between my outgoing an PT’s incoming admin is smooth, and urge all Americans to do their part in support of this president?
We know the answer to that question. The rotten obama cares more about his foolish ideology than he does about this country. He ACTIVELY conspired against the incoming president of the other party, his political opposition.
He is the first (half) black American prezzy. He is also the smallest and most morally useless person to occupy the office.
I believe the origins of the cheap Ukrainian sequel to Russia! Russia! Russia! needs a lot more scrutiny.
Note that the Dims dived in boots and all, before Trump released the transcripts. I don’t believe this was “Yes! We’ve finally got him for something”, I think this was “Yes! He took the bait! We’ve got him!”
Look at all the black hats infesting the NSC. I believe they tried to push Trump to make a “Quid pro quo” when giving foreign policy advice. The higher security classification on the transcript may have led them to believe they had succeeded.
After the failure of Russia! Russia! Russia!, going again would have been a huge gamble unless they “knew” what was in the transcripts and could count on Trump refusing to release them.
I suspect they thought Bannon’s early warning to Trump about Vindman, would be forgotten after Bannon left the Whitehouse. I suspect Vindman was under watch since January 2017.
Just tuned in, is this live, or is this a replay of last night’s sessions…. Hard to tell.
Memorex
The epitome of same Schiff, different day
Ken M,
You can identify a new day’s video by the color of donut icing on Nadler’s face. ‘Course, you gotta’ remember what he was chowing down the day before but…
I watched some TV this AM too.
Wally was trying to join a gang of boys, June was very concerned, Ward was leaning towards letting Wally make the right choice himself. Of course Eddie Haskell was right in the middle causing trouble as usual.
For those who are completely bored, with Shifty and the boys, good news as Sundance should have a lot of fun with this upcoming thread.
I want to see Van Grack in Orange. And Jessie Liu. And Rosenstein. And McCabe. And . .
Have they no shame? No. Have they no decency? No. Have the no morals? Yes. Just another day at the office, Oh, good morning! Who’s on tap to be screwed over today? Oh, just the President. Doesn’t like our foreign policy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I sure hope Sidney comments once Sundance comes out with his thread on this.
Why jessoe liu still there, didnt barr move her to treasury?
“Undercover Huber.”
Yeah, John Huber is so deep undercover he’s still in bed.
Just like Sleepy Jeff Sessions.
It is a bad name considering where we are now.
Any idea what exactly is written in these documents?
What makes the whole thing so confounding is dems candidate HRC contracted foreigner Chris Steele to use Russia for political gain and 2016 election leverage. dems are now projecting guilt as well as their crimes
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vindman prepare memorandum for president and he did not use it. Sure sounds Vindman is bitter to me. Obviously Vindman runs Foreign Policy at least in his mind.. thats the State Dept fo you.
Ukraine learned about the hold thru an article in th NYT. Once again the State Dept runs policy thru leaks to the NYT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think Vindman’s bitterness is more than “He didn’t follow our policy advice”. I suspect “He didn’t fall for our trap!” is a good part if it.
If you mean policy + ideology I agree with you.
Vindman was/is an errand boy on the NSC. He is a chubby little 05 surrounded by SES types. He shuffles paper, makes phone calls etc etc.
I don’t believe his nose is out of joint because of policy disagreements with the NEW admin. Based on reports from his former commander, prior to NSC, he was an obama worshiper and as such, anti-American.
He is part of the resistance prancing around in an Army officer costume.
‘Thats Lt Colonel Errand Boy, to you, Sir.’
Vindman’s bitterness is irrelevant, what is unconscionable is his clear violation of the long standing requirement for ALL members of our Armed Forces to remain strictly apolitical! The Hatch Act, tradition and each of the services policy requirements mandates that the Soldiers never takes side, I would expect the same for Soldiers serving in a Clinton/Obama Administration as well a Regan/ Trump Administration. Regardless of his personal politics, Vindman disgraced the uniform, the Army and his oath. His actions destroyed trust between the Army and the people and the leaders our people elect.
Meanwhile:
CNN Poll: Sanders Takes Over Top Spot From Biden
https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/01/cnn-poll-sanders-takes-over-top-spot-from-biden/#more-307038
“The latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows registered Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents prefer Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over former Vice President Joe Biden.
“This is the first time Biden did not come out on top of a CNN national poll.
“The poll also showed it as a two-person race between the old white males. Sanders has 27% of the respondents while Biden grabbed 24%.”
Now that is funny. The network that set up the whole “woman can’t be president” scandal in cahoots with Warren succeeded in making Bernie the new leader in the race.
You can’t make this stuff up, lol.
Women are sexist against women? Or thank you Hillary?
Asked whether a woman can win the US presidency, a whopping 84% of voters say yes, but there is a notable gender divide here. While only 9% of men say a women could not win the U.S. presidency, that figure about doubles among women, 20% of whom say no, a woman cannot win the presidency. That figure stands at roughly 20% among women regardless of age, party, education level or race.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/22/politics/cnn-poll-sanders-biden-january-national/index.html
Guyski,
They’re just confused by the question! They need clarification.
1. Is that a woman that identifies as a woman?
2. Is that a man that identifies as a woman?
3. Is that a man ‘transitioning’ to a woman but still acts like a man acting like a woman?
4. Is that a ze that identifies as a woman?
5. ad infinitum… It’s vewy vewy confoozing to be liberal.
There was a time when women were women….and men were damn glad of it. I think we should make the democrats come out in public and define exactly what is a woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bloomberg may now have to spend “all his money to beat President Trump” to the communist Bernie Sanders to buy him out. That is another bonus and nearly as funny the thought of having a capitalist Billionaire transferring wealth to the Billionaire hating communist.
One must always read the fine print in these polls.
“58% admitted they might change their mind.”
“57% of those questioned said it is more important the Democratic Party chooses a candidate who has a “strong chance” of beating President Donald Trump”
“Almost half of them believe Biden has the best chance to beat Trump even though only 24% of them chose him.”
Bottom line – no one has yet told them for whom to vote. These are Socialist democrats, after all.
Believe them at your peril
In our semi-totalian society, real people are afraid to say their real preferences. They might be fired. They might be “doxxed”. They might have crazy pussy-hat antifa thugs attack them at restaurants. They might get a bad grade from a hetefully biased teacher/professor. This is known as “preference falsification, which is common in totalitarian countries. In addition to intentionally false polling by the pollsters trying to propagandize about what “most people” think, true response to polls is prevented because of “preference falsification” from fear of totalitarian/bias attack.
In addition, when a “pollster” calls, or a poll is presented on the web, many people know it is likely a scam to get names for aggressive funding solicitation, or for dem voting suppression attack. The info is combined with TV watching and web browsing info.
When there is significant, or massive, propaganda to isolate, suppress and malignantly dictate peoples’ real views (which we have from the new media monopolies, corporate monopolies, schools/universities and entrenched government) there is a social potential energy potential built up, which can be triggered by realization that others share views and have the courage to act on them. This is known as a “preference cascade”. A textbook example is the built-up antipathy to the romanian totalitarian government, which was suddenly triggered by public realization by propagandized individuals that they were not alone. The pent-up social pressure was so great that Ceausescu was toppled and executed within days.
The election of PDJT was a “preference cascade” of citizens secretly voting against the propaganda that crooked hillary was assured of election, and was to be feared for retribution against her “enemies” after her election to power. Similarly, bernie supporters are evidence of a potential “preference cascade” of voters who know they are poorly served by the dem corruption and propaganda machine. “Its a big crooked club that steals from them to give to their millionaire buddies, and they know they ain’t in it”.
PDJT has significant opportunity for another secret “preference cascade” in the november voting booths, which includes potential latent support from triggered bernie supporters.
It’s just a matter of time until Bernie ‘It’s MY Turn” Sanders moves out ahead of the pack and is acknowledged as the clear front runner. Then the DNC bigwigs will have a choice to make. Allow him to secure the nomination or come up with some covert way to take him out of the race? Either way the Democrats lose control of the House come November and fail to take the Senate or the White House. Watch and see, and be sure to get all your friends and family to vote for Donald J. Trump.
The DNC Convention this year has the potential to be as interesting as the 1968 Convention!
Be even more fun if Panty-Fa shows up as well.
LikeLike
The funny part is Bernie is NOT a Democrat. He is an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats. Even Bernie doesn’t like the Democrat Party.
Here’s my $.02 on the Dims charge that VSPGPDJT asked Zelensky for help with his 2020 election bid. In April, 2019 Biden threw his hat in the ring and BERNIE was in the lead. NO ONE KNEW who the 2020 Dim nominee would be, so why would POTUS need any help with his one opponent, Sleepy Joe, who he had no fear of as an opponent.
previous poll from this outfit was dec 15, so we cannot finely judge the impact of Bernie staffers being exposed as the Revolutionary Communists they are.
I have no idea why Bernie might be ascending and Warren descending a bit. I find it hard to believe we have hit Peak Warren (not my term – i saw that “Peak [Candidate]” thing somewhere else). I expect that she may perform well in a couple early primaries and will look like a winner and pick up some momentum. I believe Warren and Bernie share sympathetic potential supporters.
It looks like “dont know” and “none” % have been dropping, and momentum is moving toward saying someone versus no one – and Bernie is the guy getting the shift from those who are making a decision, or are moving from the recent drop-outs.
We may have hit Peak Biden.
Klobuchar and Buttykeg have gained a bit; I believe they appear the most rational / least Communist. I really believe that both will gain ground as Go-Time hits.
Sorry – should have added link to pdf of polling . here it is…
http://cdn.cnn.com/cnn/2020/images/01/22/rel1b.-.2020.pdf
Andy liked girls.
and had ACTUAL TALENT
I get it, BUT
Andy Kauffman was an amazing artist. Not only that, outside of his performance mode, by all accounts he was an angel. So well mannered, and so polite. Everyone he knew thought he was a wonderful man. I just feel it is very unbecoming to compare Kauffman to Schiff like that. Kauffman only acted like a clown. Schiff is a clown. Kauffman is a legend and will be remembered fondly forever. Schiff is an infamous demon.
That stupid dumb broad can’t take eyes off script. Pathetic. Affirmative action in all its glory
agree
I wonder if they vote to dismiss this case before Trump’s team gives their formal rebuttal. Also I wouldn’t be surprised if a couple of Dems vote to dismiss just to express their disgust with Pelosi & Co. for wasting everyone’s time and making them look like fools.
If they let the proceedings agreed to run their course, that’s 32 hours of the Schiff and Nadler show. That’s a huge incentive to dismiss early. Even Democrats will be moaning in pain before this day is out.
Not hard to figure. They didn’t just develop integrity and a conscience.
When the biggest cash cow fundraiser probably in RNC history is the man on trial, you better get on board, or get left behind.
Lindsey Graham Press Conference earlier today.
Senators Lindsey Graham, Daines and Braun hold a news conference on impeachment.
Graham should be voted out for supporting the witch hunt and trying to pass legislation preventing Trump from firing Mueller. He should never be trusted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, but his state has to get it together and git-r-done!
Jesse Watters goes off on Adam Shiff.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow, Chris almost brought himself to say “Adam Schiff lied”. I bet that was hard for Chris.
Shep and Brett are likely near tears …
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have nothing substantive so they infer a (self serving) meaning, without proof, for every word or deed from the admin.
They would not have tried and would not have gotten this far without the eager assistance and encouragement of the unethical and anti-American U.S. “press.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
This should go well. Ask John Dean and Anderson Vanderbilt anything on shampeachment at 6:30 p.m. EST Anyone with a twitter…you know what to do…
Haha haha Joe Biden is above the law you bloviating fraud
But Chris never has a problem when Schiff lies about POTUS. In fact, he helps Schiff perpetrate the lie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Go to the main page and scroll down. You’ll find them all.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com
Good grief, Linda. It has not been all day, SD put up an alert about the break-up at around 4p. That’s just over 2 1/2 hours ago. And maybe you need to refresh and look again at the number of comments. Way more than just 173. JM$.02
Notice how these Democrat accusers are doing exactly the same thing as the Democrat senators did in the shameful and outrageous hearing of justice Brett Kavanaugh: they keep repeating, over and over and over, prefabricated claims and hearsay, false reports and malicious witness. This is a miscarriage of justice when someone has his reputation impugned “legally” by politicians, lawyers and the media with no consequences for the slanderers. There seems to be no justice in the USA and among so many of the legal fraternity regarding this issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the damndest thing I’ve ever seen–but fear not!
LikeLike
Marxist Akinsky techniques…lie and repeat, accuse others of doing what you’re doing.
This is stupid. Twice I tuned in today and twice they are making claims that Ukraine is in a hot war and Russia bla bla bla. Obama sent them blankets and MRE’s. Trump reinvigorated NATO funding and sent lethal aid. NATO increase was 100 billion. The claim that withholding Ukraine aid threatening national security does not pan out..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Main Page. Scroll down below the Bartiromo post.
Ok, this looks like I am talking to myself. I do that occasionally, but here I was answering a question someone asked. Now gone. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
WP does some wanky things even when you hit the ‘reply’ button connected to the comment you are replying too. Not to worry, it happens to all of us at one time or another.
As much as I would love to blame WP, I think this was all on me. I can be a bonehead at times.
This current dude is a damned embarrassment
Uh oh! Hiding in plain sight again.
Why do they start SO LATE every day? So the nutjobs in Adam Schiff’s home district don’t have to get out of bed early to watch?
I could be wrong but believe they start later in the day because the Chief Justice has to sit in session over at the Supreme Court to hear arguments in cases previously scheduled. This morning there was one case that had to be heard, I believe there are two scheduled to be argued tomorrow.
One reason is that it allows John Roberts to put in half a day at his real job.
I heard it was to accommodate the Chief Justice, who hears cases at the Supreme Court in the morning.
Should have asked how much they were paid.
I saw it the other day…lol Owen was great!
Made me think of Andrew.
Ten – hut. The pussy hat army stands at attention. I suspect they would stand down if they realized what will happen if he is “removed”. Careful what you wish for puddin. Either way..it’s all good by me.
It’s not fair. Adam has an advantage–he’s used to being up at 3 am at Buck’s Party Palace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Drones–why didn’t I think of that?
He is house sitting for ed buck while ed is “away” on vacation…or something. Allegedly .
The defense team better destroy these coup plotters!
Are we back to Quid Pro Quo again? Why is it not in the impeachment articles?
Just had outbursts in Impeachment trial in senate. NYONE HEARD WHAT WAS YELLED OUT
Who was the disruptor in the peanut gallery
For the record –
Ten of 11 amendments introduced by Democrats were shot down by Republicans in a party-line vote. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was the only lawmaker to break with her party during one of the amendment votes.
https://nypost.com/2020/01/22/senate-passes-mcconnells-impeachment-rules-after-more-than-12-hours-of-debate/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newslink&utm_term=members&utm_content=20200122212728
I’d just like to thank the Treepers who’ve had the fortitude and the stomach to watch this utterly boring and utterly repulsive attempt to usurp the peoples power
Yesterday I watched this ridiculous attempt to portray serious governmental concern for five minutes before the TV went off, and it hasn’t been on again since
Your words here have kept me abreast on what I need to know, so again, thank you for taking one for the team
Imagine if the GOP had lost the senate…Trump would be gone
These are the most corrupt people ever to hold a gov office and must be voted out….I am thoroughly disgusted. I just donated to Trump again. It makes me feel better.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What kind of issues?
MR Holmes if I remember correctly was asked by Rep. Ratcliffe …what was said by the President before and after his overheard “testimony”. He was stumped …an awkward silence….a question his handlers had not prepped him for..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found replacements for Romney, Collins and Murkowski
