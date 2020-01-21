Day One – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

Posted on January 21, 2020 by

The U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump begins today at 1:00pm Eastern.  The first series of anticipated events includes the framework for Senate rules for impeachment which will come in the form of a final resolution for Senate vote.

The formation of the impeachment rules, and any amendments therein, will likely take up the majority of the afternoon in the Senate.  Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST.

Fox News LivestreamFox Business LivestreamRSBN Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, History, Impeachment, Lawfare, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, RSBN, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

146 Responses to Day One – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. Adios Traidora says:
    January 21, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    What about witnesses ? When you need a witness, who you gonna call ?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Reserved55 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Igor Pasternak hacked Schiffty’s brain.

    Like

    Reply
  3. littleanniefannie says:
    January 21, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    OMG, Schiffty didn’t just call the Trump administration corrupt. I guess he was stuck in some hole in the California desert for the 8 years of Obama corruption. Now there’s an investigation worth having!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Reserved55 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    Excessive partisanship impeached the President, Pencilneck.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Zorro says:
    January 21, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    There’s a chilling overtone that the Democommunists or their surrogates are going to go after Trump even after he leaves office. They are drumming up violence.

    Like

    Reply
  6. booger71 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Shifty….the Impeachment inquiry was a bipartisan vote not to impeach…
    NoNads is already asleep

    Like

    Reply
  7. Reserved55 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    I think Schiffty spent the night at Ed Buck’s apartment. He’s obviously on drugs.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s