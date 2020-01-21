Day One – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

The U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump begins today at 1:00pm Eastern. The first series of anticipated events includes the framework for Senate rules for impeachment which will come in the form of a final resolution for Senate vote.
The formation of the impeachment rules, and any amendments therein, will likely take up the majority of the afternoon in the Senate. Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST.
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link
What about witnesses ? When you need a witness, who you gonna call ?
Igor Pasternak hacked Schiffty’s brain.
OMG, Schiffty didn’t just call the Trump administration corrupt. I guess he was stuck in some hole in the California desert for the 8 years of Obama corruption. Now there’s an investigation worth having!!
Excessive partisanship impeached the President, Pencilneck.
There’s a chilling overtone that the Democommunists or their surrogates are going to go after Trump even after he leaves office. They are drumming up violence.
Shifty….the Impeachment inquiry was a bipartisan vote not to impeach…
NoNads is already asleep
I think Schiffty spent the night at Ed Buck’s apartment. He’s obviously on drugs.
