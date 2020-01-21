Day One – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

The U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump begins today at 1:00pm Eastern. The first series of anticipated events includes the framework for Senate rules for impeachment which will come in the form of a final resolution for Senate vote.

The formation of the impeachment rules, and any amendments therein, will likely take up the majority of the afternoon in the Senate. Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST.

Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link

.

.