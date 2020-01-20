Media Predicted Carnage Fail – Virginia Lobby Day Second Amendment Rally Peaceful…

Approximately 22,000 second amendment supporters rallied at the Richmond, Virginia capitol today to petition state government not to infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
Appearing to cheer for some confrontation or violent outcome, the national media had hyped the event as a massive assembly of “right wing militia groups”; further attempting to inject a racial element around the MLK holiday by proclaiming “white separatists” would be squaring-off against Virginia law enforcement. It was all fake news.
Curtis Houck from the Media Research Center assembled a montage of CNN and MSNBC media reports from this morning to highlight how the national media attempted to set the narrative.
An incredible contrast of media nonsense against the reality, purpose and intent of a peaceful rally to petition state government for a constitutional right.
President Trump was correct on October 29th, 2018, when he shared:
The only people breaking the law were the Governor and the Legislature.
God gives us rights. Man gives us laws.
Make it a recall year due to electorate harassment by all elected officials joining this provoking behavior. Get-r-done.
Yesterday on here they reported that people should not go it was a setup.
I said then you all are crazy. If you back down now they when and they would do this and every state. That is exactly what I said and people argued it was a setup.
Guess you were wrong.
I didn’t voice an opinion one way or the other. However, it’s possible that all the alarm and warnings caused the “setup” to be pulled back, since the element of surprise was gone.
I agree. The socialist/communist/globalist faction has no creativity. They cannot veer outside the approved box. Wash, rinse, repeat. IMO, two things happened today: 1) Their plans were exposed and there was no fallback. 2) Prayer.
Sundance and others who issued warnings weren’t wrong. In fact, their warnings may be what stood between the setup and its failure. To quote Nanny Pelosi, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.” It also works as a deterrent.
It’s just a little thing, but it makes me cringe to see Madame Speaker given credit for something that’s not hers. In fact it was Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis who originally said that.
Just wanted to clear that up. Keep calm and MAGA on!
I didn’t know Brandeis coined the phrase, but so many have used it, I singled out Pelosi because she’s such a good example of hypocrisy. Thanks for the appropriate accreditation.
It’s like having a neatly stacked pile of papers, with one page in the middle askew. I just couldn’t walk past and let it be. As Bob Newhart once said, “No, I’m not any kind of retentive. I just like things neat. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go alphabetize my freezer.”
Cheers.
Jeff – thanks for clearing that up. I knew it wasn’t Nasty. The last thing she wants is sunlight on all her shady dealings….
7Delta and RevSue – I agree. This is exactly what happened….
I didn’t like the Antifa angle
You bet they were wrong! And I am enjoying a good gloat right now. I was there
Today reminded me of the first Tea Party rally in D.C. (2010?). The crowd was friendly, upbeat, courteous. There was a lot of good humor, some funny posters and people taking lots of photos of them. Strangers conversed and laughed together. Some people brought their dogs — I saw the most amazing dog I’ve ever seen, a red chinese mastiff, looked like a 200 pound red chow. I heard bagpipes in the distance, and alongside the long line to the General Assembly building there were people carrying big Gadsden and US flags, marching to a drum and a flute. I also heard some chords from a horn or trumpet in the distance. People were open and generous, some had clipboards soliciting signatures for conservative or libertarian causes. The only thing negative was the bitter cold weather and the winds. Due to the barricades up everywhere, the crowds got into logjams, and standing for long periods in the cold wasn’t fun.
As soon as our bus got into the Capitol area, two police boarded asking us to flag down any disrupters. The two were spontaneously cheered by everyone on the bus — some thanked them. They were also good-humored: While one of them at a checkpoint was ransacking my purse, I leaned over and said, “I know what you’re looking for… my stuffed eggs.” He replied: “No, I’m looking for your almonds.” (I had a bag of almonds.)
Most irritating was that (Republican, supposedly pro-gun) Amanda Chase, whose video warning people not to attend was broadcast all over the media, was one of the first speakers at the rally. So she got her publicity at this great event even after putting a damper on it.
I was warned, and begged, not to attend by some of my friends. A number of people canceled on the two buses that left from Charlottesville. I am wondering, how big the crowd would have been had Amanda Chase kept her mouth shut.
Sounds like a Raider tailgate party at the Coliseum, but for patriots and with firearms instead of BBQ.
Lots of fun, good humor, comradre, and unity.
Amanda Chase, whose video warning people not to attend was broadcast all over the media, was one of the first speakers at the rally
—–
She never warned people to “not attend”. Not at all. She cautioned people to not be stupid. She reminded them of S.1867 in the NDAA which allows the US military to indefinitely detain US citizens on US soil. She reminded them that the Southern Poverty Law Center has for years classified gun owners as a threat. She reminded gun owners of a lot of other things also. All for their safety.
What she did not do was tell people to “not attend”.
I am really glad I was wrong about this! Turned out to be a fantastic event. Thanks to all the patriots who showed up.
THANK YOU, VIRGINIA PATRIOTS!!!
Yall did our country’s armed citizens proud…
Tons of guns, ZERO crime.
LikeLiked by 10 people
👍👍
Dared to peruse the fake news outlets..0 coverage of Richmond..only impeachment. They gots a bad case of the sads. I think they were relying heavily on something usable from today. They got nothing.
Their narrative about the “white nationalists” backfired on them big time.
The local media affiliates here in Dallas are reporting a, “peaceful demonstration after authorities arrest 7 “white nationalists”, 3 of whom were headed for the demonstration”. That was spin across all 3 networks (ABC, CBS and NBC), local and following national news show segments.
Tucker Carlson’s show opening –
“Breaking News on the Virginia Gun Rights Rally
Nothing Happened…”
genius !
It appears I, like many, have given the left too much credit and overestimated their capabilities. Perhaps what it really emphasizes is that they will not, and likely CAN NOT ever pursue their goals symmetrically or kinetically. Theirs is purely a war of subversion, which is by far the most common way warfare has been waged by throughout history. It’s way past time we start thinking of it in those terms. A century of world class military superiority has spoiled us into thinking of warfare only in kinetic terms. But for everyone else, especially the left, subversion IS warfare. And all that need be done to win that kind of war is for enough people to collectively care about not being subverted. They can’t win by force. Their victories only come from what we surrender to them through indifference. So let’s not be indifferent. I think we saw that demonstrated today.
It is in fact a propaganda war. An information war for the minds of the electorate. Its about time we fight that war.
God Bless all, for making this setup event a defining moment into how far President Trump has brought this country from the divide created from 2000 through 2016. Whether of a different color of skin or your position on the income scale from 2016 forward we are all becoming a growing group of Deplorables, real Americans, working for the American Dream and more individual freedoms.
Now would be a great moment to start the Recall process for all recently elected representatives in this state working against its electorate.
MAGA/KAG2020 we have come to far to turn back or submit to control even through corrupt elections
Thanks for a pretty great post. Great take on reality. MAGA.
Government Notice to Our Democrat and Leftist Citizens…
Please be aware of the potential for violence and chaos which can break out at any time when these Constitution loving, gainfully employed, responsible law abiding American citizens gather together to peacefully show their displeasure and concern
The following incidents can and have happened at these gatherings…
You may be tricked into a discussion and have to debate the issues
You may be offered a bottle of water
You may be offered to hang out with them
They may be interested in how your views were formed
They may teach you about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights
You may be asked in a stern tone to please leave them alone
Please do not engage with them. If you find yourself in one of these situations, simply put your hands over your ears and loudly say “Na Na Na Na Na, I Can’t Hear You” over and over again
Check out this story and video from the Citizen Free Press.
This visits the Rally area a couple of days before todays rally and the capital police are insinuating he is a terrorist.
This is How They will use Red Flag Laws Against Us.
I hope the video shows up. Please go read the article.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, these cops picked on the wrong citizen. He took them to school big time! It was a pleasure to listen to.
I “liked” because of Cardillo’s succinct reply.
Yes, me too. Northam can take a flying leap….I loved Cardillo’s reply.
Northam, you P.O.S. – your teams didn’t de-escalate jack squat and you know it. Time for you to resign as you are now entering crazy territory of your own delusions.
No one messes with people who are armed, do they? So proud of my brother and sister Virginians!
Media predicted carnage fail?
Now wait…where did I read
Something is going to take place.
What that ‘something’ might be is yet unknown.
However, whatever it is, President Trump is unfortunately now attached to it.
So…….POTUS is unfortunately now attached to a peaceful 2nd Amendment rally?
Thats what I read from Sundance last night right here on this site, as you are probably referring. Regardless of what was said here, Pres. Trump was going to be blamed irregardless.
I did have reservations about that fenced in area, just as many attendees had today that were there. Lots of very smart and articulate men and women there. It was a good day. Very proud of Virginians.
Now we wait for what comes of the event. In other words, will todays protest fall on deaf democrat ears? Probably so. They try to take away Our Constitutional Rights, yet make up fake rights we need to have (fill in the blank).
Lots of other votes going down in Va. bundled into this gun ploy like: Changing the electoral vote, felons/incompetents voting, majority wins in districts (not majority of state vote) pick the Governor , etc.
Stay tuned!
What If They Gave A Second Amendment Rally and the Only Ones Breaking the Law Were the Governor and the Legislature?
I predict that there would be zero coverage of that by the MSM.
Wait, what?
Antifa may have thought about going to Richmond, but this time, they were encouraged to chicken out. Amazing. Deplorables, Rednecks, Reedneckettes, Crackers and just Dregs peaceably assembled to redress their grievance concerning the protection of their right to keep and bear arms and not one of them misbehaved. And the Progressives believe they “dodged” a hail of bullets. If any pants got peed, it wasn’t among those peaceably assembled.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“successfully de-escalated”
—–
HUH? WTF? Please specify the incident(s) that were “escalated”, which “the teams successfully de-escalated”.
What a bunch of lying BullSchiff! Lies! In Democrat’s DNA!
Boots – Exactly! See my previous post. What lunacy is this???
LikeLike
I was verbally sparring with some paid trolls over on the FOX news comments section earlier (I know, I’m a glutton for punishment) when a thought occurred to me:
“What percentage of homicides in America do mass shootings constitue”
So I did a brief search and quickly found the following article from the Mises Institute:
https://mises.org/wire/media-focus-mass-shootings-shows-disconnect-actual-crime-trends-0
For the record, the Mother Jones magazine is known as a progressive/liberal publication.
FTA:
“According to Mother Jones magazine — a publication that’s hardly a right-wing stooge for the NRA — there were 117 deaths resulting from mass shootings in 2017. Given that there were 17,284 homicides reported during 2017, mass shootings made up 0.7 percent off all homicides.
In 2018, there were 80 deaths from mass shootings. We don’t have full-year 2018 data yet, but since the first half of the year already shows a 6.7 percent decrease, let’s assume a slight decrease for the year, down to 17,000 homicides. If this turns out to be the case, that means mass shooting deaths will make up about 0.5 percent of all homicides.
Those wounded in mass shootings are an even smaller percentage of those who survive serious assaults nationwide. Indeed, because aggravated assaults are so numerous, the non-homicide victims of mass shootings barely register as a percentage of total assaults. For example, in 2017, there were more than 810,000 aggravated assaults in the US. Even if we count the shockingly large number of wounded (i.e., 546 people) from the Las Vegas shooting that year, the total comes to 0.07 percent of all aggravated assaults.
Meanwhile, USAToday reports, 41% of Americans fear random mass shootings.”
41% sheesh people get a grip. But of course It’s exactly the randomness folks are afraid of—having your church targeted, or getting mowed down at a shopping center or school. Blessedly few of us have a reasonable fear of being caught in a crossfire in a certain part of Chicago.
I doubt the leftist grabbers will ever even pretend to care that it’s about the people, not the guns/knives/hammers/sawzalls/pointy sticks.
Sawzalls… LOL!!! Great mental picture!
The left propaganda machine in full force.
There was one white nationalist present at the capital today – governor coonman northam.
Many thanks to all the great and courageous patriots who showed up to Richmond today. It is already making a difference with some dem legislators. Although still against the odds, there is now a chance of a no vote on the extreme semi-auto, ammo, and shooting range ban bills.
I have read, and seen photos, that there were several sheriffs in attendance. You have to wonder if their presence may have helped keep something bad from happening. After all, it would have been more difficult to spin a false flag event with so many law enforcement officers in attendance testifying otherwise.
It’s no surprise that the NeoProgs and media predicted carnage. They believe their own hype.
They believe evil planes fly into buildings, that bombs make themselves explode and that guns kill people. Crazy pilots, terrorists or gang bangers aren’t ever, in the minds of a LeftThinker, responsible.
Guns kill people. A rally where thousands of guns were expected surely would turn into a sh!t$how. How it did not will be a chin scratcher to all of those who have convinced themselves that inanimate objects act of their own accord. The chin scratchers will never consider that evil people are behind those objects behaving badly.
It’s quite mpossible to change the minds of those who base tenets are so utterly insane….
Imho
Fantastic show of peaceful force, thank you God and Virginians and out-of-state supporters. A truly positive example of what may happen someday in DC if needed. (Hope all the rabid anti legislation ends up axed and VA goes solid red via monster vote next time around. And please recall that stupid racist governor and his rapey lt.)
Love it. How the MSM managers so predicted the red meat they were wishing for. Sent out the talking points in advance. Played these endlessly. But no fruit born from their ill-planted seeds. Wold like to hear the backroom discussions right now. Nah, we know what they are saying. Let’s see what they trot out tomorrow do distract from their erroneous rally predictions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
….and the Only White Nationalist was sitting in the Governor’s chair while banning guns for the day.
The irony.
https://mobile.twitter.com/StephenGutowski/status/1219282398648598530
I truly hope this is a turning point. The msm indicatiions that patriots would be outnumbered by antifa or equally bad people didn’t happen. The peaceful gun advocates overruled the mean and hateful. The American people won. I hope the Virginia legislators got the message. God must have been in control. JustMyVeryHumbleOpinion.
And just like that Coonman’s dream went POOF!
Sorry Brad Wesley, er um, Mike Bloomberg-
There would have been cross burnings and lynchings in the streets if Guv Blackface hadn’t decreed his emergency order..lol.
https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/richmond.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/9/06/906a4a19-996c-5d25-83be-e18f36641077/5e260b2265387.image.jpg?resize=1200%2C1414
On right, Leonard Harrison of Mebane, N.C. does a Facebook live interview with Aubrey “Japharii” Jones, who is with Black Lives Matter 757, during a gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
I believe that problems were averted because so many eyes were on the potetial FF propaganda. Thank you Sundance for the excellent intelligence article about how things were stacking up. Was able to pass that along. Caught several agent provocateurs hanging out on The_Donald trying to goad people into taking action.
Things definitely could have happened if so many weren’t calling out the trap.
Something many people fail to understand about black Americans- if anything, they are overrepresented in the military.
Once a man or woman has been taught by their government how to use a weapon, and proudly masters their training, they don’t exactly appreciate hearing, after they leave their service, that they cannot be trusted with their God-given right to possess those weapons.
You don’t see as many blacks at rallies like this, because there aren’t as many black Americans as white ones.
In 2018 data says blacks were 14.6% of total population. About 1 in 7 Americans.
God Bless America!
Let Freeedom Ring!
22,000 Pro second amendment folks….. Most of those outside the fence legally armed, some heavily. What could possibly go wrong???
Absolutely NOTHING! Speaks volumes against them Demahrrea control freaks. All the panic crapola was on their dime. They lost BIG today!
This seems like a good example of the real American spirit. The sleeping giant Japan regretted awakening…
Like the patient family dog. Puts up with toddlers pulling its hair, or serving as a pillow.
Little girls dressing it up with ribbons and bows, little boys trying to ride it like a horse…
Slightly older children thankful for its presence during a thunderstorm, or playing with it outside.
The parents who have two or three places for it to retreat to when the attention gets a bit to long. A heavy sigh the only complaint.
Sometimes it slobbers a bit too much. An overexcited tail knocks something off a shelf.
But in the late-night quiet, or the pre-dawn stillness, something awakens the primal, canine sense of danger.
The ears perk up. The eyes are wide open with a steely glint. A low growl, more rumble and vibration than sound. The side lips raise just enough to show the whites of a few teeth. The human knows the dog is on guard against a danger it doesn’t yet know.
Beware of the dog.
This human is very thankful for the peaceable assembly shown to the watching eyes of the world. A lot of prayers were answered as I had hoped.
Beautifully written. Bravo.
I think Governor Northam played a major role in gaslighting people into thinking there was a threat as well. The media obviously played a role, along with some pretty obvious shills, but it was Northam who declared an emergency and started ranting about “white supremacists”. I do think he was setting up the event so if something did happen it would have resulted in massive casualties, but it was mostly gaslighting. It was so effective that even I was concerned that violence was going to happen, and I wasn’t anywhere near the only one. It reminded me of the lead up to the movie “Joker” where everyone in the media was saying that it would inspire a new wave of “incels” shooting up movie theaters. In the end both events were peaceful. Plus it would have been pretty stupid to attack an event with 22,000 gun owners, many of whom were armed, any attacker would have been ventilated very quickly.
Not gonna lie: I lost sleep over the potential for shenanigans today.
I thank God that ended peacefully.
Not gonna lie: I lost sleep over the potential for shenanigans today.
I thank God that ended peacefully.
Looking at the crowd today walking around with thousands of AR15 in plain view. All,peacefull
Democrats have got to be crazy to believe they can impeach PDT and win a civil war. Congress/deep state take note of your vote
Reading a couple libtard blogs, I found that there is a ton of insulting language regarding the bearing of arms, and the”compensation” for a certain male member which it supposedly represents.
I’m not sure what to think of that, aside from the typical revulsion.
Is that supposed to be like the “big truck” small penis claim?
Cuz to me, it’s no where near that. We bear arms because it’s our God given right to, not to make up for a small Datsun truck in my garage.
I myself have been accused of this in the past when talking about how fun a visit to the gun range is.
Any opines on this really lame accusation?
Forget them its our country. The people in Virgina have has enough of the leftist bull shit.
Panyfa chickened out. The Nazi, too. They were all were afraid of patriots with guns and never showed up. Ha!
Today.. everybody saw why civil war 2.0 will be very short..
why they are all just a bunch of dumb rednecks out there..
..let the enemy keep on thinking that..
very happy all went well…SiCK BAD false flags are Globalists Deep State Think Tanks only weapon…all their policies have discredited…Crazy Bernie wins Dimm Nomination if it isn’t rigged…there is no issue for BLOOMBERG to run on except his gun ban…
Any ideas on how this year’s event compares to previous years..in relation to attendance?
