Video Walkthrough of Richmond, Virginia, Showing Sketchy Caged Protest Area…

Previous discussion HERE.

Virginia government officials have made extensive preparations ahead of tomorrow’s planned Second Amendment “Lobby Day” protests.  Earlier today a videographer named Stephen B walked through the capitol grounds to highlight the extensive fencing assembled by authorities.  Some slightly salty language:

.

Additionally, the Virginia State Police are taking the planned protest quite seriously. In a Twitter video below law enforcement show up at a man’s home, 100 miles from the venue, to question him based on a “tip”, and suspecting some thought crimes may be committed.

.

The whole thing seems rather sketchy:

More Here

  1. hoghead says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    There is no flipping way I’m going to walk into that pen, and especially when communists are in charge.

    They might be planning to “make an omelet”.

  2. T2020 says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Wow, shame on VA law enforcement for harassing an innocent man for hearsay. A “tip”. They are a disgrace.

  3. theoldzombie says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Okay. So bring your bolt cutters to make short work of the fences.

    Don’t forget your guns. Let the state government see them so they get the message.

    Be safe. Have a good time and represent all gun owners in a good light.

