Video Walkthrough of Richmond, Virginia, Showing Sketchy Caged Protest Area…

Previous discussion HERE.

Virginia government officials have made extensive preparations ahead of tomorrow’s planned Second Amendment “Lobby Day” protests. Earlier today a videographer named Stephen B walked through the capitol grounds to highlight the extensive fencing assembled by authorities. Some slightly salty language:

.

Additionally, the Virginia State Police are taking the planned protest quite seriously. In a Twitter video below law enforcement show up at a man’s home, 100 miles from the venue, to question him based on a “tip”, and suspecting some thought crimes may be committed.

VA State Police drive over 100 miles to intimidate law abiding citizens ahead of Lobby Day, a planned rally in support of the 2nd amendment in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/kokx3w9isB — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 19, 2020

.

The whole thing seems rather sketchy:

More Here