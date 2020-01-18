Beware Virginia – A Remarkable Confluence of Events…

There is a remarkable confluence of data-points surrounding a second amendment rally in Virginia this holiday weekend that bear a strong note of caution. Something akin to an astroturf event appears in the background. ♦ Data-points:

♦ Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is running for President. Bloomberg has funded the majority of Virginia anti-gun legislators who are now proposing considerable restrictions on lawful gun ownership in the commonwealth.

♦ It is also worth noting in the wake of the astro-turfed Charlottesville narrative, the professional political messaging of the Democrat apparatus, via Joe Biden, proclaimed in April 2019 that Charlottesville represented “the battle for the soul of this nation.”

If there is one consistent aspect to DNC activists (Occupy Wall Street, Antifa etc.), it’s that they use the same playbook.

♦ Provoking civil unrest to achieve political objectives is a well known strategy of the Alinsky wing of the apparatus. ie. “never let a crisis go to waste”; and they are very good at creating the appearance of an organic crisis. It’s usually in hindsight when the astroturf originating the crisis is identified.

The reason the Antifa mob was able to attack the peaceful marchers was ONLY because the Charlottesville Police were ordered to stand down by the far-left Democratic Mayor and Governor (link)

As it was noted in the Charlottesville example, the authorities in Virginia purposefully funneled two activist groups together to create the conflict and crisis (‘Unite the Right’ and Antifa). Consider the possibility of the same play-book being deployed this weekend for the second amendment rally at the Virginia capitol.

Situational Awarness – Take a look at how the authorities in Virginia have literally used chain link fences to fenced-in the current demonstration venue. One entrance, few exits:

The Virginia state Capitol building is surrounded by fencing, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Richmond, Va., in preparation for Monday’s rally by gun rights advocates. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday, Jan. 15, announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally at the Capitol. (Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

♦ Also, keep in mind how the national media are framing this: “Virginia has become Ground Zero in the nation’s raging debate over gun control.”

Just as the national media did with the “far-right” -vs- “Antifa” for the Charlottesville example, there is a much larger national narrative overlay being deployed.

♦ Also as noted in 2017, getting President Trump involved in the controversy is a way to keep the story on a national scale and politicize the crisis. This is a presidential election year, and Democrats are attempting to converge a multitude of social issues for maximum electoral benefit.

♦ VA is an easy and convenient state for political narrative engineering. The geography of Northern Virginia to DC planning headquarters; in combination with a massive media apparatus in close proximity; has made many Virginia events become national stories.

♦ Establish the narrative to be engineered by the Astroturf:

[…] Virginia’s solicitor general, Toby Heytens, told Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor on Thursday that law enforcement had identified “credible evidence” that armed out-of-state groups planned to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a “violent insurrection.” (link)

♦ Identify who in the Trump orbit is telling POTUS to keep tweeting about the Virginia event, (yesterday and today) and there’s a strong possibility that person is a Judas Goat.

♦ President Trump is being drawn into the engineering.

♦ Former Robert Mueller special counsel lead FBI investigative supervisory special agent David Archey; a man who had to know -by design of the investigation itself- that the FBI was being used for a corrupt political operation; is now the head of the FBI field office in Richmond, Virginia.

A remarkable confluence of events.

Something is going to take place.

What that ‘something’ might be is yet unknown.

However, whatever it is, President Trump is unfortunately now attached to it.

[…] Because of the threat of possible violence, organizers of an annual vigil for victims of gun violence — usually held on the King holiday each year — said Friday that they have canceled their event this year. “Given the serious concerns about possible violence on Monday, we recognize that we can not guarantee the safety of the brave gun violence prevention activists and survivors who have fought so hard for this day,” said Lori Haas, state director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. (link)

