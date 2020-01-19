NSC Russia Expert Escorted From White House Under Intelligence Investigation…

CTH held off reporting on this explosive story until we could see if a tell-tale consequence surfaced; it has. On Friday the National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs, Andrew Peek, was escorted from the White House grounds and is currently under a security investigation.
There are few details about why Peek was physically removed and is under a very serious investigation; however, some of Andrew Peek’s professional background details tell a story. The connection to Gen. John Allen is a MASSIVE warning flare.
Andrew Peek, the senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, has been placed on administrative leave pending a security-related investigation, people familiar with the situation tell Axios.
First the Daily Mail:
[…] Peek had been in the NSC role for just two months, after most recently working as a deputy assistant secretary of state with responsibility for Iran and Iraq.
[…] Peek had been expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week with Trump and other top aides. However, he is currently on leave pending a security-related investigation, people familiar with the situation told Axios.
[…] Peek served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer who worked under General John Allen in Afghanistan.
[…] He was also a national security adviser to Senator Gordon Smith, an Oregon Republican, and Senator Mike Johanns, a Nebraska Republican. (link)
From a Bloomberg article:
[…] Peek previously served as a deputy assistant secretary of State for Iraq and Iran, and he was seen as an ally of Robert O’Brien.
Andrew Peek came from the State Department. Because the appointment happened in the past two months, it would appear Andrew Peek was recommended by the Dept. of State and accepted for the NSC post by National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.
Here’s how it looks: Andrew Peek was a mole. A resistance spy sent into the Trump administration as part of the allied deep state resistance effort. Someone caught him attempting to access something, and here’s how CTH can tell.
The biggest flare that identifies Andrew Peek’s ideology is the connection to former U.S. General John Allen. CTH has tracked Allen for several years; he was used as part of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. He spoke at the DNC convention for Hillary Clinton.
John Allen was also used, politically, as part of President Obama’s 2014 false narrative around ISIS; giving the illusion of an effort to confront the radical Islamists. Obama had been holding leverage over John Allen since 2012 [HERE]
Allen, a four-star Marine general, succeeded Petraeus as the top American commander in Afghanistan in July 2011; but General John Allen had a serious zipper problem. Allen retired in 2012 when his sexual proclivities surfaced.
However, Obama brought him back when he needed a General he could control in 2014. Allen’s 2012 zipper problem became Obama’s 2014 political leverage to use General Allen as a tool to present the image of Obama’s faux fight against ISIS.
Andrew Peek coming from the stable of John Allen tells us everything we need to know about the ideology of Mr. Peek. There’s no doubt in my mind that Andrew Peek is therefore an ideological member of the resistance similar to another NSC appointment, Alexander Vindman.
Keep in mind, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien also comes from inside the Dept of State. So whether Mike Pompeo and Robert O’Brien set-up Peek as a mole, or whether Peek’s activities were discovered without their foreknowledge is an open question. However, I find it impossible to believe that NSA Robert O’Brien didn’t know the ideology of Peek prior to the appointment.
Additionally, in the periphery of downstream consequence, and seemingly out of nowhere today, impeachment Lead Manager and HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff said:
“The Intelligence Community is beginning to withhold documents from Congress on the issue of Ukraine. They appear to be succumbing to pressure from the administration. The NSA in particular is withholding what are potentially relevant documents to our oversight.”
Considering the timeline; and considering the topic(s); and considering the ideology; there’s a strong possibility the person on the other end of Peeks’ communication effort was someone in the network of Adam Schiff, perhaps Mary McCord or similar…
JUMPIN’ JU-JU BONES on steroids, Sundance. Brilliant reporting.
Since when is not allowing somebody to steal withholding documents?
Long past the time for the Trump Administration to only interview job applicants from who are from outside Washington DC.
Let me be the first to say Peek-a-boo.
Same Andrew?
Our son Andrew Peek got a piece out in The Observer early on Friday about the Paris attacks. He’s been on Fox talking about the background and so on. As always, thoughtful and informative.
http://observer.com/2015/11/frances-terrorism-curse/
This is FB post from Liz Peek. Conservatives will recognize that byline…
@lizpeekcolumnist
Is there anyone in D.C. that isn’t out to undermine this president and by extension this country?
Yeah, visitors.
I saw these two stories and thought they likely were connected.
‘The Intelligence Community is beginning to withhold documents from Congress on the issue of Ukraine.’
How were they getting hold of the documents to start with? Were they being legally subpoenaed or were they being illegally subpoened and provided or were they just being passed to Schiff & Co?
Another string to pull on the woolen sweater . . .
Does it ever end! Pompeo is now a liability. He failed to out CIA ops against Trump and the State Department is the reason we have this impeachment mess. He has to be a deep state plant.
How does Adam Schiff have knowledge of the existence of “relevant documents” unless their very existence has been leaked to him? Remember, one of the most common ways the government “Stonewalls” is by saying “We can’t provide something unless you tell us what it is” BUT, YOU can’t tell them what you WANT until they tell you what it is.
Shades of Sharyl Attkisson…
The corruption is so pervasive that’s it’s hard to keep up with all the players but that’s what you have managed to do Sundance! Thanks for all the work you do that the media does not ! That’s informing the people!
We the people really don’t have a clue as to the depth of the resistance Trump is facing and has faced over these past 3 years. It’s frankly stunning all that he’s accomplished despite it and it’s maddening to think of what he could have accomplished without that resistance!
I hope at some point we get some justice. Where’s Durham?
biggest catch -leaker/spy for madame pe lousy ??? very liokely….
Maybe he will talk.
Bastards…
I saw both stories in different places and at different times. Couldn’t help but wonder if there was a connection. Thanks, Sundance, for putting it together. Further investigation will be interesting.
Wikipedia gave me this information about General John R. Allen
…”John R. Allen is the president of the 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣, a retired United States Marine Corps four-star general, and former commander of the NATO International Security Assistance Force and U.S. Forces – Afghanistan.Wikipedia”…
IMO that alone speaks volumes!
In other words, all of Shifty Schiff’s inside informants are being shut down on an increasingly frequent basis. Lines of communication go both ways. If information is being leaked and Schiff is picking it up, it must be fairly obvious. Schiff seems to have dug his own grave. At any rate, the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate ensures that something is about to hit the fan.
“The NSA in particular is withholding what are potentially relevant documents to our oversight.”
Well, just have Nellie query the database again, Adam. She will contact you on shortwave, using your handle “K. Diddler”.
Will it ever stop? Resistance coup plotters everywhere!! Now we have to question if Pompeo and O’Brian are playing for the other team too? Damn!
On a brighter note, it seems Schitt’s intelligence moles have dried up…CIA too! Looks like the Deep State may have hit the firewall! Sounds like Pencil Neck was sending out an SOS to the IC resistance traitors!!!
