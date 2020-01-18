Peter Navarro Discusses the Enforcement Mechanisms Behind U.S-China Trade Deal…

White House manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro has an interview today to discuss the enforcement mechanisms behind the U.S-China trade agreement.
One of the interesting points Navarro raises is how the intellectual property provisions align with the newly initiated Customs and Border Protection “operation megaflex” where thousands of packages from China are opened looking for counterfeit goods.
According to Navarro the operation has identified a counterfeit rate of ten percent; fake goods and contraband narcotics. China prosecuting these identified companies becomes part of the compliance system to see if China is adhering to the agreement.
China will fail miserable! The reason is that these counterfit goods are produced by companies owned by members of the Chinese communist party!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miserable = miserably!
LikeLike
“Well over 10%” counterfeit goods. Jaw-dropping amount of counterfeits, and that is only the ones inspected once a month.
There have been some voices recently singing a diff tune. Sources say (lol) China’s economy is in so much trouble right now, economically, that the ChiCom hard-liners will allow adherence to this deal to pull themselves out of this economic morass, and maintain their standing in the world.
Pres Trump’s truth-telling about Communist China has enabled other countries to join in with more truth.
One nagging question remains – who receives the Nobel Prize in Economics – Pres Trump, Dr Navarro, or a combination of both, with perhaps Larry Kudlow, Stephen Moore, Art Laffer, or another name or two thrown in?
LikeLike
Couple of tips. TM holders with registered trademarks should also record their trademarks with CBP. Yes, both places. Also, you (whose product is being counterfeited) are entitled to certain information from CBP about who is ripping you off (when violative merchandise is seized). This means a civil lawsuit is possible against people who are robbing you. Also, for companies who rely on outside legal offices to handle trademark/copyright enforcement, be aware that a certain number of enforcement actions do not go forward because some attorneys representing IPR holders refuse to cooperate with CBP, or just hang up. If CBP is called your attorney about your trademark it is being done to protect your intellectual property rights. Choose a firm experienced with IPR.
LikeLike
The expression on Trump’s face in the posted photo, captures it all, as well as the Chinese representative. Norman Rockwell couldn’t have posed it better.
LikeLike
Never-Trumper Cavuto abruptly cut Navarro off when he was about to tell a positive story about Trump’s foresight. Figures.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China’s entire economy is built on forced technology transfers and currency manipulation.
China giving this up is the equivalent to surrendering unconditionally to America in World War III.
I am suspicious about China actually giving these up while it still has a pulse.
LikeLike