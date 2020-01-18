Peter Navarro Discusses the Enforcement Mechanisms Behind U.S-China Trade Deal…

White House manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro has an interview today to discuss the enforcement mechanisms behind the U.S-China trade agreement.

One of the interesting points Navarro raises is how the intellectual property provisions align with the newly initiated Customs and Border Protection “operation megaflex” where thousands of packages from China are opened looking for counterfeit goods.

According to Navarro the operation has identified a counterfeit rate of ten percent; fake goods and contraband narcotics. China prosecuting these identified companies becomes part of the compliance system to see if China is adhering to the agreement.