Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses U.S-China Trade, Enforcement Mechanisms and Iran Sanctions…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on Fox News with Brett Baier for a more detailed discussion of the U.S-China ‘phase-one’ trade agreement. Additionally, Secretary Mnuchin discussed the status of sanctions with Iran and his view on impeachment.
.
…and Brett Baier is a human cabbage patch doll.
The hostility is over the top …. as always ….
LikeLike
🙂 you think that’s “hostile”?…..The BBC or Australia’s ABC or Canadian’s CBC broadcast hatred of PDJT that would melt your ears.
LikeLike
The Sammon, Wallass, Bare, Me-again playbook replay.
LikeLike
Nancy’s nephew.
LikeLike
The debt is a threat and must be addressed, that’s the only thing we disagreed on. PT has our great military building up, now tackle the debt after re-election, it’s Medicare/Medicaid the most.
LikeLike