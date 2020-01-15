Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses U.S-China Trade, Enforcement Mechanisms and Iran Sanctions…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on Fox News with Brett Baier for a more detailed discussion of the U.S-China ‘phase-one’ trade agreement.  Additionally, Secretary Mnuchin discussed the status of sanctions with Iran and his view on impeachment.

…and Brett Baier is a human cabbage patch doll.

5 Responses to Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses U.S-China Trade, Enforcement Mechanisms and Iran Sanctions…

  1. flyboy51v says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    The hostility is over the top …. as always ….

    • MNBV says:
      January 15, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      🙂 you think that’s “hostile”?…..The BBC or Australia’s ABC or Canadian’s CBC broadcast hatred of PDJT that would melt your ears.

  2. Reserved55 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    The Sammon, Wallass, Bare, Me-again playbook replay.

  3. Reserved55 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Nancy’s nephew.

  4. tdaly14 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    The debt is a threat and must be addressed, that’s the only thing we disagreed on. PT has our great military building up, now tackle the debt after re-election, it’s Medicare/Medicaid the most.

