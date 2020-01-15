NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Implications of U.S-China Trade Deal…

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on FOX Business for his first interview since the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal. Mr. Kudlow is optimistic but also shares notes of caution for the compliance and enforcement aspects.
In the background of the delegation it should be noted Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping sent a hard-line handler, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, to accompany the more moderate Vice-Premier Liu He. Zhong Shan was noted at the center of the signing ceremony and directly opposite Robert Lighthizer at the luncheon.
The two Beijing representatives highlight the ongoing Dragon -vs- Panda dynamic within China.
Internal to Chinese politics…. If the reformers are successful (Liu He) the compliance and enforcement mechanisms will succeed and ‘phase-one’ will lead to future negotiations. However, if the hardliners block reform (Zhong Shan), then the compliance and enforcement mechanisms will fail and ‘phase-one’ becomes a dead end.
I feel that President Trump will WIN with China.He’s too smart for them and also, can’t be bought, which is apparently how China has gotten as far as they have since the first two terms of HillIARy. JMHO
China is faced with a simple choice: reform or die. the Chinese economy would implode almost overnight without access to the US market. Chinese products? We made ALL of them at one time, and we can make them again very quickly if we need to, or source them from somewhere else until we can make them ourselves. Personally, I would be happy to just let China sink back into the mud.
I imagine most folks in the know expect Phase I to be a dead end, in the mean time farmers are happy, Trump gets reelected, and strategic decoupling continues. Win – Win.
