Michael Flynn Withdraws Guilty Plea – Cites DOJ “bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of plea agreement”…

Posted on January 14, 2020 by

Moments ago, citing prosecutorial vindictiveness and the DOJ changing their position on sentencing, lawyers for Lt. General Michael Flynn filed a motion to withdraw the guilty plea. (pdf linkPDF embed link below)

This is good news.  Withdrawing the plea will now force the government to prove its case.

(link to cloud pdf)

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack knowingly sought to induce false statements from Flynn relating to his FARA registration.  When Michael Flynn refused to lie about the FARA registration and other material matters related to his business partner Bijan Rafiekian (Flynn Intel Group), the government retaliated against Mr. Flynn.

“Only after new counsel appeared, did the government for the first time demand an admission and testimony from Mr. Flynn that he knew and intended when he signed the FARA registration form that it contained several material false statements.  Not only was that demanded testimony a lie, but also, the prosecutors knew it was false, and would induce a breach.”

[…] “The government’s stunning and vindictive reversal of its earlier representations to this Court are incredible, vindictive, in bad faith, and breach the plea agreement.”

It is worth noting federal Judge Anthony J Trenga previously threw out the conviction of Mike Flynn’s partner Bijan Rafiekian (Flynn Intel Group) and granted the defendants’ motion to acquit. (link)  As noted in both cases the DOJ-NSD framed their special counsel case on sketchy FARA violations and dubious legal theories.

Here’s the full filing today from Flynn:

.

Here’s the supplemental appendix contrasting the claims of false statements against the governments’ own previous statements, filings and declarations:

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Abusive Cops, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Michael Flynn Withdraws Guilty Plea – Cites DOJ “bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of plea agreement”…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Praying still for Michael Flynn and family, as well as his superb counsel, Sidney Powell.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Sidney on Hannity right now.

    Like

    Reply
  3. lansdalechip says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Go get ’em, General!
    Try as I might, I can’t think of a punishment fitting enough for van Gaack and his horde of jackals. I’ve tried, but nothing here is appropriate for the hell this honorable man has been put through. Even if I could conjure something up. it probably couldn’t be posted here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Phil says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    What are the chances the judge grants the motion? He twice gave Flynn a chance to withdraw his plea, so it seems that this is coming a little late.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Gort says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    It was the logical next step.

    Like

    Reply
  6. jc says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    I’ll wager a few quatloos that the judge will be very hostile to the defendent.

    Hang in there, Mr. Flynn. Everybody’s right to a fair trial is on the line here.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Kerry Gimbel says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    I had a feeling Flynn and Sidney were not done yet. Give them hell

    Like

    Reply
  8. CNN_sucks says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Praying. Time to punch back.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Newhere says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Judge Sullivan has proven to be afflicted with TDS and apparent MSNBC addiction.

    Is his ruling on this appealable? Assuming yes? (Ristvan?)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s