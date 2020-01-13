Superdome Crowd Goes Wild Cheering President Trump and First Lady Melania…

Posted on January 13, 2020 by

The crowd erupts into cheers and chants of “USA, USA” as President Trump and First Lady Melania are introduced during the College Football Championship game between Clemson and LSU in the New Orleans Superdome.  WATCH:

  2. freepetta says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Super Amazing!!

  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Welp. Call me a sap but there is definitely something in my eyes, both of them. “Good old fasioned American patriotism” in spades. Wowsa!

  4. MFM says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    God Bless and protect Melania and President Trump..

  5. YeahYouRight says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Both teams can agree on this one thing. Now…Geaux Tigers!!!

  6. Chip Doctor says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    I loved it too, especially USA USA USA.

    However, it seemed to me that First Lady Melania was not herself. She seemed awkward Also, stood a distance away from PT, perhaps for security reasons. Awkward or not, she is one beautiful and classy lady.

  7. Keystonekon says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    Amazing reception!
    Now, we’re swearing out the game…go, LSU, Burrow and our State.

  8. CharterOakie says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    Watched it live. It was great!

  9. dbobway says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    A moment that can only happen in America.
    The President is a jock, he’s always loved sports.
    2 of his buddies were 1 and 2 in College championship history, announced at the half.
    Hershel Walker and Jim Brown, strange friends for a racist.
    We have a President ‘of’ the people, all of us.

  10. Keystonekon says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Amazing reception!
    Now, we’re sweating out the game…go, LSU, Burrow and our State.

  11. MNBV says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Yeah, I guess Bernie’s going to clean up in New Orleans come Nov……

  12. NJF says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Wonderful to see!

  13. dreamboat annie says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    the Dan Scavino tweet/ video:
    ”We love you Donald!”❤️

  14. simplewins says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    I love the video clip of POTUS chatting with Vince Vaughn. I love Vince Vaughn and I am glad he is Pro President Trump.

  15. Landslide says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    It was so exciting!! I think the stadium holds about 78,000 people. How wonderful for our President to hear the roar of the crowd and the chanting of USA!! I believe there are more of us for you than against you, Mr. President. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  16. Patriot1783 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Go Clemson!!!

  17. Paul B. says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Beautiful. Can someone tell me if this was expected or a surprise? Thanks in advance.

  18. Julia Adams says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Democrats, you think you want to impeach that? The American people have had enough of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, the FBI and the DOJ. Trump is my President. Real Americans love President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump. We are right and Democrats are wrong!

  19. WSB says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Nice overhead.

  20. Val says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    Twitter is whining about “Trump ruining the game.”
    I wish I still had my account and I’d post this to them:

    «Published on Nov 17, 2013
    President Barack Obama and the First Family attended Sunday’s game between Oregon State and Maryland at the Comcast Center. Oregon State head coach Craig Robinson is Michelle Obama’s brother.

    Watch here to see the highlights of the President’s visit to College Park!»

  21. TeeitorTradeit says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    My husband and I are at the game. President Trump received a fantastic welcome. All we heard were cheers and chants of USA! It was very emotional. Both schools have great fans and it is deafening in the Superdome. Awesome night.

  22. 335blues says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    GREAT INTERVIEW ON THE EPOCH TIMES.
    https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-communist-ideology-infiltrated-americas-security-agencies-fueled-spygate-diana-west_3203116.html
    Diana West’s new book is called “How Communist Ideology Infiltrated America’s Security Agencies & Fueled Spygate”.
    Her final comments in the interview expose how the “swamp” is overrun with marxists,
    and America’s future is in the balance.

  23. JohnCasper says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    Was their not even one person in that huge crowd holding up a sign saying, ‘I Support Nancy Pelosi and the Mullahs”?

  24. margarite1 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    WOW! That sounds like a landslide to me.

  25. ZurichMike says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    A snapshot of America 9.5 months before Election Day.
    The Dems must be in epic meltdown mode.

  26. bluenova1971 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    And this, folks, is why they must impeach him 😁

  27. doofusdawg says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    As I have said for years… as goes college football so goes the country.

  28. zekness says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    we are HUGE TIGERS FANS. We LOVE THIS PRESIDENT.

    Geaux Tigers!

  29. zekness says:
    January 14, 2020 at 12:01 am

    word is that President Trump will be inviting Joe Burrow and Coach O to the whitehouse after this victory….to celebrate a PERFECT SEASON AND A ALL TIME COLLEGE FOOTBALL RECORD(S)…plural..yes, RECORDS! Look it up..

    this is football at its finest highest level.

    Even President Trump has to acknowledge it.

  30. Robert Smith says:
    January 14, 2020 at 12:14 am

    That was a great national anthem.

