Superdome Crowd Goes Wild Cheering President Trump and First Lady Melania…

The crowd erupts into cheers and chants of “USA, USA” as President Trump and First Lady Melania are introduced during the College Football Championship game between Clemson and LSU in the New Orleans Superdome. WATCH:
Awesome!
https://www.dailywire.com/news/this-is-america-deafening-cheers-break-out-for-trump-at-national-championship-game/
JANUARY 13TH, 2020
‘THIS IS AMERICA’: Deafening Cheers Break Out For Trump At National Championship Game
Super Amazing!!
Welp. Call me a sap but there is definitely something in my eyes, both of them. “Good old fasioned American patriotism” in spades. Wowsa!
God Bless and protect Melania and President Trump..
Please pray every day for their safety. They are surrounded by evil people.
Both teams can agree on this one thing. Now…Geaux Tigers!!!
I loved it too, especially USA USA USA.
However, it seemed to me that First Lady Melania was not herself. She seemed awkward Also, stood a distance away from PT, perhaps for security reasons. Awkward or not, she is one beautiful and classy lady.
Huh? A woman might look awkward when walking on thick turf in high heeled boots. Yes, she’s always beautiful and classy!
Maybe she doesn’t like football.
She certainly didn’t seem awkward to me.
Melania looks fabulous, as always. Much is said about how fortunate POTUS is to be married to her and I couldn’t agree more. FLOTUS is beautiful, gracious, classy and SMART, among many other things. I would add that when it comes to good fortune in the spousal department, Melania also hit the jackpot. They represent our country splendidly.
Yeah, the last time Nancy Pelosi was in that situation she was a bit uncomfortable too… oh, wait.
Good grief
ROLCON much
What a smile Melania has! And stilettos on a football field, she amazes me.
I’m not sure I would use the word awkward—she looked serious, as did President Trump, and perhaps keenly aware of the blackwatch-plaid threat level against herself and her husband by the batchit crazy unhinged scumsuckin’ commie freaks on the lunatic left.
I’ve taken up joining in Father Pavone’s daily prayer for the President and his family.
it’s the boots…
Amazing reception!
Now, we’re swearing out the game…go, LSU, Burrow and our State.
Watched it live. It was great!
A moment that can only happen in America.
The President is a jock, he’s always loved sports.
2 of his buddies were 1 and 2 in College championship history, announced at the half.
Hershel Walker and Jim Brown, strange friends for a racist.
We have a President ‘of’ the people, all of us.
POTUS was a very good baseball player at his military academy…
Buckeyes say: “Go Joe, Go!!”
Made it happen it a few years too soon for the nuts . . .
Yeah, I guess Bernie’s going to clean up in New Orleans come Nov……
Wonderful to see!
the Dan Scavino tweet/ video:
”We love you Donald!”❤️
I love the video clip of POTUS chatting with Vince Vaughn. I love Vince Vaughn and I am glad he is Pro President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was so exciting!! I think the stadium holds about 78,000 people. How wonderful for our President to hear the roar of the crowd and the chanting of USA!! I believe there are more of us for you than against you, Mr. President. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Go Clemson!!!
Go cat foot university.
Beautiful. Can someone tell me if this was expected or a surprise? Thanks in advance.
Ok. I see it was announced. Blessings on President Trump.
Democrats, you think you want to impeach that? The American people have had enough of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, the FBI and the DOJ. Trump is my President. Real Americans love President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump. We are right and Democrats are wrong!
Nice overhead.
So nice to see them holding hands and waving to the cheering crowd.
Twitter is whining about “Trump ruining the game.”
I wish I still had my account and I’d post this to them:
«Published on Nov 17, 2013
President Barack Obama and the First Family attended Sunday’s game between Oregon State and Maryland at the Comcast Center. Oregon State head coach Craig Robinson is Michelle Obama’s brother.
Watch here to see the highlights of the President’s visit to College Park!»
My husband and I are at the game. President Trump received a fantastic welcome. All we heard were cheers and chants of USA! It was very emotional. Both schools have great fans and it is deafening in the Superdome. Awesome night.
What a thrill for y’all!! You will never forget this day!
My husband was able to get tickets at the last minute so we flew to New Orleans from Denver. It has been a great weekend. Seeing President Trump was an unexpected bonus! A day we will never forget.
COOL!
GREAT INTERVIEW ON THE EPOCH TIMES.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-communist-ideology-infiltrated-americas-security-agencies-fueled-spygate-diana-west_3203116.html
Diana West’s new book is called “How Communist Ideology Infiltrated America’s Security Agencies & Fueled Spygate”.
Her final comments in the interview expose how the “swamp” is overrun with marxists,
and America’s future is in the balance.
Was their not even one person in that huge crowd holding up a sign saying, ‘I Support Nancy Pelosi and the Mullahs”?
WOW! That sounds like a landslide to me.
A snapshot of America 9.5 months before Election Day.
The Dems must be in epic meltdown mode.
And this, folks, is why they must impeach him 😁
As I have said for years… as goes college football so goes the country.
we are HUGE TIGERS FANS. We LOVE THIS PRESIDENT.
Geaux Tigers!
word is that President Trump will be inviting Joe Burrow and Coach O to the whitehouse after this victory….to celebrate a PERFECT SEASON AND A ALL TIME COLLEGE FOOTBALL RECORD(S)…plural..yes, RECORDS! Look it up..
this is football at its finest highest level.
Even President Trump has to acknowledge it.
Congrats to LSU from another Tiger
AU Class of1975
That was a great national anthem.
