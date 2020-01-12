Sunday Talks: Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Sanctions Against Iran and Upcoming U.S-China Trade Signing…

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest round of sanctions against Iran. Secretary Mnuchin notes the economic engagement by China with Iran may open up Beijing to countermeasures for violating sanctions.

Additionally, Secretary Mnuchin outlines some aspects of the U.S-China ‘phase-one’ trade agreement and affirms the key point of enforcement mechanisms built into the agreement by U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer. The official signing is this coming Wednesday.