Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Discusses the Ridiculous Non-binding House “War Powers Resolution”…

January 9, 2020

Speaker Pelosi is once again attempting to create the image of something that doesn’t actually exist; and her DNC media scribes are more than willing to sell it. We are living in Orwellian times.

The House war power’s resolution is ridiculous. It is a non-binding resolution, equivalent to a strongly worded letter, that holds no legal or congressional authority. However, to fool her sheeple base Pelosi pretends the “resolution” has some substantive value and the water-carrying media engineers sell the same intellectually dishonest narrative.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses the nonsense with Lou Dobbs.

“Release the Flying Monkeys”…

80 Responses to Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Discusses the Ridiculous Non-binding House “War Powers Resolution”…

  1. Sammy Hains says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Republicans should have all just not bothered to showed up to vote on Pelosi’s fake bill.

  2. GuyMontag451 (@GuyMontag4516) says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Release the flying monkeys. I chuckled. Excellent.

  3. GB Bari says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Who were the three Republicans who voted yea?? Traitorous morons!

    There were 8 DemonRATS who voted Nay! I’m pinching myself!

    • dd_sc says:
      January 9, 2020 at 8:51 pm

      From a breitbart.com –

      The three Republicans who voted for it were Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Francis Rooney (R-FL), and Thomas Massie (R-KY):

      with the usual:

      While the handful of Republicans who voted for it said their votes for the measure were based on principle…

      Also –

      The eight Democrats who voted against it were: Reps. Max Rose (D-NY), Ben McAdams (D-UT), Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Kendra Horn (D-OK), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), and Stephanie Murphy (D-FL):</i?

  4. Phil Bacon says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    These Democrats are so far up the exit chute they can’t see facts in front of their face. Congress has not voted Declarations of War since 1942. For anyone thinking about it, they are just silly and any of them voting “yea” is a good candidate for removal from office.

    Korea “police action”, the Lebanon crisis of 1958, the Vietnam action, The Lebanese/Syria conflict, the Persian Gulf Resolution and the Iraq invasions were all carried out without the effin’ Declaration of War.

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth was on Fox this PM spouting nonsense, and believing it. And what is with Mike Lee (R-UT) saying any military action requires a Declaration of War? Dumb as a rock. I couldn’t stand watching the House floor today because it was awash in bilge. Vote them all out.

  5. freepetta says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    I can’t believe Matt Gaetz voted into favor of this bs resolution!!

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    • Lion2017 says:
      January 9, 2020 at 9:01 pm

      It’s embarrassing that three Republicans voted for this.

      • Yy4u says:
        January 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

        This is how we get Democrat rule even when we dont vote for them…feckless Republicans like Gaetz, Lee et al cave to what the Democrats want. What has happened to Utah that they would send losers like Lee and Romney to DC?

        What we are seeing is the next stage of paperless coup by Deep State Uniparty. OK ap spying on him didnt work, insurance policy didnt work, Mueller didnt get him and it .looks like impeachment is a bust…what to do to return to Dem rule via bureaucracy and courts?
        I know. Let the judges keep him from governing domestucally and pass a war powers act so he cant conduct defense.

        I will vote Republican so long as Trump is in office but once he no longer needs what little protection they give him, I will NEVER vote Establishment Repub again. With any luck the partg will be gone by 2030 replaced by a Trumpian Constitutional Party

    • Bert Darrell says:
      January 9, 2020 at 9:23 pm

      If that House non-binding resolution were written on anything but toilet paper it would take just a few more seconds to be flushed out. What else could anybody expect from a congress run by do-nothing d-Rats directed by a deranged Speaker who pretends to believe her own lies.

  7. TonyE says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Meanwhile, while these House Einsteins and Mother Theresas were thumping their chests with all of that virtue signaling, we found out, for real now, that the Iranians shut down the Ukanian 737.

    So, will the House Dems tomorrow pass a resolution condemning the Iranians? I’m not holding my breath, because according to Major Pete it was Trump’s Fault.

    See, the traffic on the freeways is heavy.. this is Trump’s Fault because people are working and they get on the road to go to work. If they were home collecting welfare and not enough money to buy our $4 per gallon Calimexistan gas, then I could get on the road and not see much traffic on my way.

    Assuming, of course, I had a job.

    • vfm#7634 says:
      January 9, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      And the Iranians killed over 100 of their own people by doing so, if you count those with Canadian passports.

    • Linda K. says:
      January 9, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      I still have hope that the earthquakes were caused by a “rod of God” attack on nuclear facilities. Trump is very sure they will not have a nuclear weapon while he is President…

  8. Fred says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    The House of Reprehensibles is a clown show which is obvious by the fact that the bill has to gum the victims into submission.

  9. Pale rider says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    “democrats empowering Iran” now see why we send money to Iran?

  10. Bogeyfree says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    I can just hear PT………..

    My fellow Americans,

    We have 50 inbound hypersonic missiles heading directly for the 50 largest cities in American.
    They will strike within minutes.

    But before I can retaliate I am now required to contact Pelosi so she and her members can gather, discuss and approve my use of any counter military actions.

    As soon as I get her permission I’ll act but hopefully she will respond to my call soon.

    Just wanted to let you all know.

  11. Summer says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:43 pm

  12. TwoLaine says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Gaetz will soon find his invites to be on the tubes disappearing.

    • lotbusyexec says:
      January 9, 2020 at 10:10 pm

      Gaetz is more concerned lately with his diet (he’s lost a lot of weight), his apperance on TV and putting his finger in the air to see which way wind is blowing then to really take a stand of HIS OWN. They all need to be like PDJT and be TRUE to their convictions. Gaetz will ride the tide of what’s in, just saying.

  13. bessie2003 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    The President “liked” a tweet from John Bolton who’s tweet said that the War Powers Act was unconstitutional.

    Knowing that the President has that special magical power of turning opponents plans on their head – with this vote in the House, and one coming up in the Senate, is it possible that the President is planning on submitting whatever the House/Senate passes, after he vetoes it, to the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of their little amendment and the original War Powers Act law itself, and have that ruled unconstitutional?

    A back-door plan of the President’s to get rid of that original act?

    That would be nice.

  14. Seneca the Elder says:
    January 9, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    This is why the Dirty DEMs run rings around the dopey Repubicans. Gaetz was a fool to make this move and it’s beyond me why he betrayed our President Trump.

    The Dems would NEVER allow one of their own to go off the reservation like this. Disgraceful.

