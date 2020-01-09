Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Discusses the Ridiculous Non-binding House “War Powers Resolution”…

Speaker Pelosi is once again attempting to create the image of something that doesn’t actually exist; and her DNC media scribes are more than willing to sell it. We are living in Orwellian times.

The House war power’s resolution is ridiculous. It is a non-binding resolution, equivalent to a strongly worded letter, that holds no legal or congressional authority. However, to fool her sheeple base Pelosi pretends the “resolution” has some substantive value and the water-carrying media engineers sell the same intellectually dishonest narrative.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses the nonsense with Lou Dobbs.

“Release the Flying Monkeys”…