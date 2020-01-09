Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Discusses the Ridiculous Non-binding House “War Powers Resolution”…

Speaker Pelosi is once again attempting to create the image of something that doesn’t actually exist; and her DNC media scribes are more than willing to sell it. We are living in Orwellian times.
The House war power’s resolution is ridiculous. It is a non-binding resolution, equivalent to a strongly worded letter, that holds no legal or congressional authority. However, to fool her sheeple base Pelosi pretends the “resolution” has some substantive value and the water-carrying media engineers sell the same intellectually dishonest narrative.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses the nonsense with Lou Dobbs.
Republicans should have all just not bothered to showed up to vote on Pelosi’s fake bill.
That’s an excellent point. They should just quit playing along with any of this at all. I thought when ole Pencil Neck was doing his tricks in his basement vomitorium that the republicans just should have not bothered to show up.
Still liked when the Republicans marched down the steps, and stormed the SCIF.
Agree. boycott the votes. That would make the Dem votes in a far worse light and also make any Reps voting with them obvious RINOS.
Agree. This was about as legit as a New Years resolution. Why even vote?
Release the flying monkeys. I chuckled. Excellent.
Who were the three Republicans who voted yea?? Traitorous morons!
There were 8 DemonRATS who voted Nay! I’m pinching myself!
From a breitbart.com –
The three Republicans who voted for it were Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Francis Rooney (R-FL), and Thomas Massie (R-KY):
with the usual:
While the handful of Republicans who voted for it said their votes for the measure were based on principle…
Also –
The eight Democrats who voted against it were: Reps. Max Rose (D-NY), Ben McAdams (D-UT), Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Kendra Horn (D-OK), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), and Stephanie Murphy (D-FL):</i?
Matt Gaetz???
Yeah…not sure what that was about.
There’s this….FWIW
He also says he spoke with Pres. Trump ahead of his vote.
Massieis not a Republican he’s a Libertarian, which is Communist lite.
These Democrats are so far up the exit chute they can’t see facts in front of their face. Congress has not voted Declarations of War since 1942. For anyone thinking about it, they are just silly and any of them voting “yea” is a good candidate for removal from office.
Korea “police action”, the Lebanon crisis of 1958, the Vietnam action, The Lebanese/Syria conflict, the Persian Gulf Resolution and the Iraq invasions were all carried out without the effin’ Declaration of War.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth was on Fox this PM spouting nonsense, and believing it. And what is with Mike Lee (R-UT) saying any military action requires a Declaration of War? Dumb as a rock. I couldn’t stand watching the House floor today because it was awash in bilge. Vote them all out.
They’re all grandstanding frauds that are likely at least a little dumb.
I can’t believe Matt Gaetz voted into favor of this bs resolution!!
Can anyone explain his reasoning?
Gaetz said it was because he doesn’t want anymore long wars like Vietnam. He also said Congress needs to approve. That was his reasoning.
Who the hell would trust Nutty Nancy with anything secret or covert?
That sounds really lame. Doesn’t everyone know that’s what Trump is trying to avoid? My admiration for Gaetz has expired.
Some of Gaetz’s politics is very wacky.
Yes. He tweeted a couple of months ago that Marco Rubio would be a great Secretary of State!😳🤢
🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Apparently.
Gaetz’s thinking is very wacky. IMO Immature at least.
LikeLiked by 4 people
For sure
It’s almost like all of the brainwashing from college has not completely worn off!
It’s tattooed on their brains.
Apparently.
Yep
He’s big on Global Warming which most of us know is bs.
Very few – I’d even say NONE – of President Trump’s voters “want long wars.”
Gaetz is being a fool, IMHO. I’m completely surprised and totally disappointed in his attempt at trying to appear as a “maverick.” I though we got rid of that counterproductive and politically damaging behavior with McStain.
Was are not fought symmetrically anymore Matt. Radical islamic terrorists’ host nations don’t declare official State war against the US – they just attack us asymmetrically. It requires very rapid and forceful response.
Agreed 100%!
Just when you think you really like a young guy and see potential…. Jeez.
well he is from Florida…
Maybe Matt has someone pushing him.
Gaetz really said that about Vietnam, just amazing.
Vietnam was one long “military police type action”.
War was never declared and this silly Congressional resolution that was just voted on does nothing to stop the President from using his power to call for military actions.
Enacting this type resolution would not have stopped nor limited our presence in Vietnam back when our country was up to its neck in the Vietnam jungle.
So either Gaetz is stupid or lying or something.
I think Gaetz bsed Tucker. I was watching the rally on my phone and Tucker on TV. But that is basically what Gaetz said. It was kind of shocking. He claimed he went to a military funeral this morning for a hero in Afghanistan. He said he has the most constituents who are military and he felt duty bound. Sounded like bs to me.
Wouldn’t he then prefer to have a Commander in Chief who cares about the troops, rather than Nanzi & Comany who do not?
Unbelievable aye?
Gaetz has many military constituents with Pensacola and Eglin in his district, but I really doubt that he has more constituents than some districts in Texas, North Carolina, Virginia and possibly other states have that have really big bases like Norfolk, Bragg, Lejeune and Hood. He does have many military retirees in his district, but active duty, no.
You would think his retired and active military constituents would be very upset by this stupid vote.
No. But his next town hall is going to be interesting.
You bet it will. He’s not my rep; I’m farther East, on the Florida Panhandle. Mexico Beach. Neal Dunn is mine, but he’s pretty quiet. I am so disappointed in Matt Gaetz.
My Rep. Posey, here in Melbourne, didn’t vote for this crap. Gaetz, who I liked, made a major mistake.
Total agreement.
Gaetz can rationalize his vote any way he wants.
He voted with Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and the leftists against our president.
He’s on my $hitlist. One strike and you’re out.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6121237838001#sp=show-clips
In a week of surprising events, Gaetz’ vote today is the most surprising to me. I hope he steps up to explain himself. Makes no sense at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what he said on Tucker. He said he totally supports the assassinations of Terrorists.
But Gaetz also believes in Global Warming 🤦🏻♀️
Sounds like Parseltongue to me. Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.
Yes agreed!
Seriously? Global warming? *Sigh*
Yes Carol. A total RAT 🐀 sham. Global warming bs has cost us billions in bs “scientific” funding.
Yep. I get it.
Knew you would.
Oh Brother!! Did anyone see this? What bull 💩!!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/john-hubers-hillary-clinton-related-investigation-ends-with-no-criminal-charges-and-no-interviews/
“Gaetz’ vote today….” His voting constituency is Panama City, Pensacola ..all Navy and military air training bases. Huge military base area population . Huge Trump support area that may be tired of wars at the same time. He needs to explain. This ‘voting’ was specious.
No one around here promotes war. We do love to have the F-16s from Tyndall AFB next door doing their exercises. They were way busy last month, but have gone quiet. Had a screamer come over today. F-35? I know nothing. Just extremely grateful for our military. So glad that Trump insisted on keeping Tyndall AFB open.
After reading the resolution and reading Matt Gaetz’s explanation of voting “aye”, in my opinion, he missed the point completely.
All he had to do for this thing was vote “no”. Explanation: “I support the President and Commander-in-Chief on matters of urgent military response.”
Wordsmith some other resolution at a later time if you feel you must. This was nothing more than slapping Donald Trump in the face. Mr. Gaetz made a mistake.
Really!! I think Gaetz might be a little off the wall.
Yeah, this is just stunning. Terrible timing, too. Sounds like there’s no reasonable (sane) justification. Massive mistake.
It’s embarrassing that three Republicans voted for this.
This is how we get Democrat rule even when we dont vote for them…feckless Republicans like Gaetz, Lee et al cave to what the Democrats want. What has happened to Utah that they would send losers like Lee and Romney to DC?
What we are seeing is the next stage of paperless coup by Deep State Uniparty. OK ap spying on him didnt work, insurance policy didnt work, Mueller didnt get him and it .looks like impeachment is a bust…what to do to return to Dem rule via bureaucracy and courts?
I know. Let the judges keep him from governing domestucally and pass a war powers act so he cant conduct defense.
I will vote Republican so long as Trump is in office but once he no longer needs what little protection they give him, I will NEVER vote Establishment Repub again. With any luck the partg will be gone by 2030 replaced by a Trumpian Constitutional Party
Yep
Yes! Except by 2024 I hope the Trumpian Constitutional Party is ready to go.
If that House non-binding resolution were written on anything but toilet paper it would take just a few more seconds to be flushed out. What else could anybody expect from a congress run by do-nothing d-Rats directed by a deranged Speaker who pretends to believe her own lies.
Meanwhile, while these House Einsteins and Mother Theresas were thumping their chests with all of that virtue signaling, we found out, for real now, that the Iranians shut down the Ukanian 737.
So, will the House Dems tomorrow pass a resolution condemning the Iranians? I’m not holding my breath, because according to Major Pete it was Trump’s Fault.
See, the traffic on the freeways is heavy.. this is Trump’s Fault because people are working and they get on the road to go to work. If they were home collecting welfare and not enough money to buy our $4 per gallon Calimexistan gas, then I could get on the road and not see much traffic on my way.
Assuming, of course, I had a job.
And the Iranians killed over 100 of their own people by doing so, if you count those with Canadian passports.
I still have hope that the earthquakes were caused by a “rod of God” attack on nuclear facilities. Trump is very sure they will not have a nuclear weapon while he is President…
The House of Reprehensibles is a clown show which is obvious by the fact that the bill has to gum the victims into submission.
“democrats empowering Iran” now see why we send money to Iran?
I can just hear PT………..
My fellow Americans,
We have 50 inbound hypersonic missiles heading directly for the 50 largest cities in American.
They will strike within minutes.
But before I can retaliate I am now required to contact Pelosi so she and her members can gather, discuss and approve my use of any counter military actions.
As soon as I get her permission I’ll act but hopefully she will respond to my call soon.
Just wanted to let you all know.
Spinning like a top.
IOW, the resolution was to stop the deep state.
Gaetz’s excuse should make sense for the people who believe that the President is being manipulated.
Matt, thank you for letting us know who you are.
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Maya Angelou
Gaetz will soon find his invites to be on the tubes disappearing.
Gaetz is more concerned lately with his diet (he’s lost a lot of weight), his apperance on TV and putting his finger in the air to see which way wind is blowing then to really take a stand of HIS OWN. They all need to be like PDJT and be TRUE to their convictions. Gaetz will ride the tide of what’s in, just saying.
The President “liked” a tweet from John Bolton who’s tweet said that the War Powers Act was unconstitutional.
Knowing that the President has that special magical power of turning opponents plans on their head – with this vote in the House, and one coming up in the Senate, is it possible that the President is planning on submitting whatever the House/Senate passes, after he vetoes it, to the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of their little amendment and the original War Powers Act law itself, and have that ruled unconstitutional?
A back-door plan of the President’s to get rid of that original act?
That would be nice.
This is why the Dirty DEMs run rings around the dopey Repubicans. Gaetz was a fool to make this move and it’s beyond me why he betrayed our President Trump.
The Dems would NEVER allow one of their own to go off the reservation like this. Disgraceful.
