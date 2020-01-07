Senate Finance Committee Passes USMCA Trade Agreement – Submits For Full Senate Vote…

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley held a mark-up hearing today to review the USMCA and vote the agreement out of committee. After debate the agreement passed with a 25-3 vote. Pat Toomey (R-PA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) voted against the agreement (full hearing video below)
The USMCA is now sent to the full Senate for a vote this month; however, it is interesting to hear the reasons why Toomey, Cassidy and Whitehouse oppose it.
Senator Whitehouse (D) opposes USMCA because it doesn’t address climate change and have the provisions within it to support the Paris Climate Treaty. Senators Toomey (R) and Cassidy oppose USMCA because it is not friendly to the Wall Street multinationals.
Senator Toomey doesn’t like that the Senate cannot change the USMCA to make it more favorable to the Wall Street multinationals who are invested heavily in China. Toomey, speaking on behalf of several, noted the Trans-Pacific-Partnership (TPP) is a better trade construct. Quite a remarkable mask-dropping was visible during the hearing.
Obviously, the Senate is the epicenter of the Decepticon coalition. The Decepticons are U.S. Senators who focus exclusively toward the construction of legislation, policy and economic issues that benefit large U.S. Wall Street multinational corporations. The USMCA is adverse to those interests as it focuses maximum value to those business entities who are invested in a North American manufacturing and production economy.
(VIA CNBC) […] The agreement has also split up the 2020 Democratic presidential field. Former Vice President Joe Biden backs it. While Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has indicated she will support the deal revised to include Democratic changes, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has opposed the pact.
Mexico has ratified the trade agreement. Canada may not approve it until later this month. The agreement does not take effect until all three nations ratify it.
The U.S. exports more goods to Canada and Mexico than any other countries.
Trump’s impeachment could complicate the Senate’s efforts to pass the deal. After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate, the chamber will start a trial on whether to remove him from office.
The speaker has not pushed impeachment to the other side of the Capitol as Democrats pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call witnesses. Without a trial, the Senate has more flexibility to quickly pass USMCA.
“If it can be brought up before the impeachment vote, it’d be very important to get this — the sooner it gets done, for the good of the economy, the better,” Grassley told reporters after the committee voted for USMCA. He noted that impeachment would have to take priority over other matters if it comes before the Senate. (read more)
The Senate deceptacons were even against the 2017 Tax Cut due to the unfavorable treatment of Hedge Fund Profits. Charles Payne gave a pretty good run of the issue at the time and supported the tax treatment. Ultimately the tax treatment was removed to get the votes needed for the Tax Cut.
So….
USMCA could be pushed through and signed into law while the world waits for Nancy the Constipated to shit or get off the pot. I’m liking it.
no she will wait til the day before the usmca vote then submit the articles so the senate has to take that up,further delaying the usmca,again..
Sad but true
The Senate could deal with impeachment in 5 minutes and send a powerful message regarding any future articles. But they won’t. Because corrupt. Uniparty pickleweasels lining their own pockets with foreign gold.
“foreign gold”???
They virtue signal (think of Paul Ryan) to con us and are send huge amounts of our money to countries as Foreign Aid and siphon God only knows how much off the top. Enough to make them all rich and compromised into silence.
Ehh. Make the impeachment hearings the next order of business and finish it, just to remind Nancy she doesn’t run the Senate and never will.
Democrats made some changes, allegedly significant. What exactly was inserted/removed?
The trilateral trade panel dispute mechanism.
Thank you. Can you provide details please? This is a very bad news. Can Mexico and Canada block the US objections now?
That sounds like the TPP again.
Here is a very readable, relatively brief summary of the revised USMCA after the DemonRATs approved it in early December.
https://moneyandmarkets.com/usmca-deal-details/
Bigly disappointed in Kennedy! Lousyana just can’t catch a break!
Cassidy, not Kennedy.
Not Kennedy from LA–Cassidy. Still a disappointment.
And what shenanigans will the Canadian PM and Parliament pull before they will ratify this even if Senate votes Yea?
Won’t they also want to include Climate Change, human rights issues, LBGTQRSTZ…and etc?
How long can they delay it? What can they demand or they won’t sign?
If Canada stalls, Pres. Trump would likely make the deal w/Mexico. As I recall, the trade team largely ignored Canada and Twinkle Socks had to agree w/the trade team’s outline in order to be allowed back to the adult table.
Interesting interview of Mr Wonderful in which he gives opinion of Trudeau and POTUS.
I had read that the USMCA as originally written was very supportive of the Tech Giants which is a reason why I would vote against it, since the alternative is No NAFTA, which I’m fine with. Is the Tech-friendly language still in it?
Why can’t the Senate vote for it in the coming days. They have the votes know it will pass why wait.Schedule the vote.. I mean what else are they doing. Graham hasn’t done a damn thing so far. McConnell he just talks a lot take the vote.
It all depends on when Nasty turns over the Articles to the Senate. If she doesn’t do it this week, maybe the Senate votes on the USMCA.
Keep in mind neither Pelosi nor McConnell want the USMCA passed. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says no way, as does probably Soros. It undermines their efforts to make the U.S. a third world economy.
But Trump is too powerful for them to ignore, which is why it’s slowly moving forward.
From the article: “Senator Whitehouse (D) opposes USMCA because it doesn’t address climate change and have the provisions within it to support the Paris Climate Treaty.”
Perhaps sun spots are blinding the thinking of Senator Whitehouse and others that believe in the cult of Climate Change.
Sun spots? More likely lobbyist cash.
Sun spots are ‘dark’ (cooler than the surrounding surface of the sun). However we’re having a dearth of them right now, which may be a sign of future global cooling.
Whitehouse is a reflection of the DA voters that elected such a idiot.
This type of corruption is exactly the reason that U.S. Senators where originally elected by the state legislatures (Article I, §3, Clauses 1 and 2 of the Constitution) prior to 1913.
Repeal the Seventeenth Amendment!!! Install term limits on all U.S. Congress members!!!
If it’s good enough for the presidency, it’s good enough for congress!!!
State legislatures are no walk in the purity park either, which is why we (mistakenly, I agree) got the 17th amendment in the first place. The American people keep trying to fight entrenched corruption but it pops up again like whack-a-mole.
Gasp! Term limits? You can’t be serious!!
It takes time to build a web of corruption. New Senators can’t immediately be appointed to committees controlled foreign aid. They can’t be allowed to climb up the ladder until others have enough incriminating information on them to ensure they can be trusted to behave!
(I’d add the “/sarc” tag, but …)
IMO imposition of term limits would entrench the bureaucracy even more than it already is. Plus it would encourage more frenetic looting by the term limited.
Toomey seems determined to make Trump supporters hate him, and there’s little chance the D’s in PA will vote for him. Wonder which organization he plans to lobby for in 2022. What a disappointment to those who voted him in.
Toomey is a Rhino and GOPe.
The only reason he got elected 4 years ago is he rode Trump’s coattails… and he hates Trump’s guts.
I know plenty of people who voted for him… because the Democrat was much worse. PA should be able to do better.
Need a good Repub to run against this garbage! He originally ran on the TEA Party. He acts like he’s paid off now!
Toomey is a US Chamber of Commerce guy. GOPe all the way.
And a Global Free Trade Uber Alles ideologue.
Can’t find his way past Ricardo’s simplistic comparative advantage model.
Do these SOBs have custom tailored suit jackets with barcodes on the back?
They will try anything to screw our President Trump.
AGW sceptics have serious scientific concerns about the AGW conjecture.
Senator Whitehouse is infamous for demanding that any organization that raises any scientific concerns that cast doubt on the AGW conjecture to be prosecuted using anti-mafia RICO legislation.
He is on record demanding lawfare be used against the scientific method. He is little better than those that have demanded sceptics be imprisoned or executed to silence their voices.
Looks like the good voters of PA have someone to primary…
