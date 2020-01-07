Defense Secretary Mark Esper Holds a Press Briefing….

Posted on January 7, 2020 by

Earlier today U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper held a press briefing. Video below. When the transcript is available it will be posted HERE.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Iran, Iraq, ISIS, Islam, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Defense Secretary Mark Esper Holds a Press Briefing….

  1. Han Solo says:
    January 7, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Sooo, we have to abide by the law, but the Iranians don’t ? You think a regime that has been funding jihad will follow the infidels’ laws?

    Dang, sounds like the DOJ and selective prosecution…or the avg leftist argument.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. MVW says:
    January 7, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Ayatollah Khomeini was filmed going nuts. This guy is not sane, a shame for Iranians.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s