Defense Secretary Mark Esper Holds a Press Briefing….

Earlier today U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper held a press briefing. Video below. When the transcript is available it will be posted HERE.
Earlier today U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper held a press briefing. Video below. When the transcript is available it will be posted HERE.
Sooo, we have to abide by the law, but the Iranians don’t ? You think a regime that has been funding jihad will follow the infidels’ laws?
Dang, sounds like the DOJ and selective prosecution…or the avg leftist argument.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only muslims are allowed to destroy cultural sites.
LikeLike
Ayatollah Khomeini was filmed going nuts. This guy is not sane, a shame for Iranians.
LikeLike