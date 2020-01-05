Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Something is ‘off‘ with Senator Graham’s demeanor in this interview segment; there’s a visible lack of confidence. Perhaps, and this is only a guess, Graham is wondering if President Trump has out-maneuvered the neocon position toward ultimate mid-east failure by applying the: “be careful what you wish for” approach. Ultimately if the Iraqi government asks the U.S. to leave, I doubt President Trump would be adverse to that request.
In the first half of the video Senator Graham discusses his perspective on the current issues in/around Iraq and Iran vis-a-vis the U.S. killing Iranian terrorist Soleimani.
In the second half of the interview Senator Graham discusses the status of the impeachment agenda and his plans, or lack thereof, as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
There are a lot of politicians out there coughing on PT’S dust and wondering what happened
If Iranian try anything on US soil, 52 sites will becomes 5,200!
Unlike Desert Storm protocols, these missiles will be directed at the “Iranian supreme council” so each will deliver even more firepower!!
Linda McCain may have some inside knowledge of things that are coming this week that will not be complementary regarding his dear departed song bird… and, as Sundance points out, if the military contractors are expecting huge new orders out of the Deep State’s latest attempt to reignite a hot war in the Middle East, they may be sorely disappointed! Let’s hope so!
Pull out U.S. troops and let our military contractors sell to both sides.
Same Deal as Syria…we’ll leave and keep the oil til the bill is paid!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found you in the bin…. 😦
I always put Maria on on Sunday mornings while I clean my kitchen, however, the all-Lindsey-all-the-time thing is making me reconsider my routine. Surely she can find someone other than that gasbag to have on, or limit his appearances to once a month?
All I know is that Donald John Trump has been given all of the wisdom from God that we pray for on a daily basis. The strategy and cunning is amazing. Divine favor is so evident….impossible to deny. 👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼🙌🏻 Lindsey Graham may think he (Lindsey) cannot be out-maneuvered, but God has other plans, it seems.
AMEN,The lord s hand is on him big time.We now more than ever need to pray for our nation and our POTUS big time.
Senator Graham has a big mouth, his lawyer words come flying out in daily bursts of television appearances. What does he bring to the table? Where are the scalps he has won over the years of being in the Senate? His grand accomplishments?
All talk, no action. Put him in his military uniform, change his MOS and send his butt to a real hot spot, out in the air, marching down into the valley of death–then when he comes back (if he does and is lucky), let’s hear what he has to say.
My bet it would be far different than the platitudes he presently spouts.
Like we say in Texas, Lindsay is all hat and no cattle.
Bring them all home. The sooner the better.
I have a hard time listening to him! Just who’s side is he on??😳
Miss Lindsey is forever team McCain Deep State…
Somebody tipped off Steve Simon, someone was bragging that they had been briefed days prior.
I noticed he seemed a bit off too. He did not seem as confident as usual and appeared to be distracted.
It’s interesting, Sundance is right again, Lindsey seems off. Maybe Pompeo isn’t a liability after all? Did he play a double agent for PT to do a head fake on the neocons? It’s hard to tell what’s going on behind those doors, but there are obviously many nervous Swamp rats scurrying through those Congressional/Senate halls right now…
Whatever else Lyndsey says or does, his inaction with his powerful committee clearly indicates his position. Iraq to clearly support Trump or ask us to get out. The DeepState wasn’t expecting a decapitation strike – with an entire flights of prospective strikes lined and ready to go. Under these circumstances Trump can destroy a lot of shady assets out there. They might actually be happy when Trump pulls out of Iraq.
My husband said Graham seems off kilter or out of sorts. Said something about his appearance on Hannity?? I tend to avoid listening to any of them, so I’m not a good judge.
It’s interesting to read that others picked up on what my husband was noticing.
Pelosi rebuked our President in a tweet warning about “disproportionate” use of force.
Our beloved President was grinding her and the media in his tweets above.
Fox is getting worse by the month.
Trump for Rushmore 🇺🇸
As posted yesterday by a CTH poster:
Lindsey looks like he had a bad hang over
Keep in mind, Graham said he was changing hats later this month, giving up his Judicial Committee role. Just a thought.
Maybe he was working with McConnell to assume leadership of the Senate INTEL committee, with Burr moving to some other post and having his campaign fund fattened by a few millions dollars. Lindsey prbably felt he can “control” the President from that position and be out of the line fire related to the impeachment because he would actually have to do some real work. His sullen look probably comes from realization he is not going to have an easy time there either.
Grassley would go back to Judicial Committee because McConnell is likely more comfortable with Grassley.
Not this month. Hat changing is scheduled for after the election, maybe even the next term of Congress.
Some sites twisted the details to give a false impression.
Thanks for the clarification because the impression the change was to occur was even echoed here on CTH a number of times.
It seems Senator Graham is feeling some heat from several directions.
So gutless graham puts all of the burden on Trumps back to do something and his suggestion is to “ask” Iran to change their ways. IMO this is why Trump was quiet for several days because he was working the phones and making a deal. Now he has a legitimate reason to get out.
Where has Sen Graham been? POTUS has been saying exactly what he ( graham) said he should be saying since 2016.
I think it will be a short war.
A2 says:
January 5, 2020 at 5:34 pm
This is an explanation of the Iraqi vote
👇👇
Hassan Hassan
@hxhassan
Iraq’s PM is fuming……….
https://threader.app/thread/1213830321478737921
There is more on his twitter feed.
Thanks A2
“Graham is wondering if President Trump has out-maneuvered the neocon position toward ultimate mid-east failure by applying the: “be careful what you wish for” approach. Ultimately if the Iraqi government asks the U.S. to leave, I doubt President Trump would be adverse to that request.”
If that’s the 4D chess plan I’m in awe.
PDJT says “they want us gone, we were only there after the War by invitation, sorry neocons, hate to disappoint, but we don’t stay where we aren’t wanted…..like say, in Tibet.”
That’s BS Senator Graham. President Trump has stated repeatedly what Iran must do for sanctions to be lifted. Have you not been listening? You make it sound like there is some failure on the part of President Trump instead of laying all, all of the blame at the feet of the islamofascist regime in Teheran. Here is what I a in favor of: 1. Get our brave men and women out of the hellhole Iraq and stop expecting America to be the world’s policeman, 2. take out the ayatollah, 3. arm the Iranian people and let them fight for their freedom.
Thomas Wictor is on it…(thread on quodverum)
https://social.quodverum.com/@ThomasWic/103426640875921141
He’s saying Soleimani was killed in 2015?
so miss Graham seems off huh??……must be the gas he has…yep swamp gas.
They continue to underestimate our VSGPT. I really think he is giving them more than they bargained for. Sorry, no take backs. Lol
(I am thinking neocon Lindsey is getting some pushback from his and johnnys ME buddies? )
Soliemani’s last journey
👇👇
Tracked, targeted, killed: Qassem Soleimani’s final hours
The inside story of how Iran’s top general was followed by his enemies from Damascus to Beirut, before meeting his demise in Baghdad
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/tracked-targeted-killed-qassem-soleimanis-final-hours
A2 Thanks, for the link
“Ultimately if the Iraqi government asks the U.S. to leave’
We should be that lucky, but it looks like no such luck.
Iraq did not vote for removal of our troops. Second scum sucking “lawyer” Miss Lindsey, does not know the law on impeachment. The Senate simply tells the unconstitutional Communists this and any further “impeachment articles” are null and void.
One Communist pig cannot impeach a president.
Sundance, I think Graham was fine. He was a bit glassy-eyed, so maybe he’s fighting a cold or sinus issues (I suffer, I know.)
Latest statement by Iranian government says Iran is ready to return to its JPCOA commitments if US lifts the sanctions.
The important thing for Iran is not to attack US citizens or US assets.
Return to Iran not following JCPOA, the JCPOA that Trump left one and a half years ago?
Every time Lindsey goes on with Maria you would think he’s President. I this. I that. He always talks acts as if he’s the one giving the orders and pulling the strings.
No, what had Ms Lindsey’s knickers in a twist is in the NY TIMES here:
As Tensions With Iran Escalated, Trump Opted for Most Extreme Measure
WASHINGTON — In the chaotic days leading to the death of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, top American military officials put the option of killing him — which they viewed as the most extreme response to recent Iranian-led violence in Iraq — on the menu they presented to President Trump.
They didn’t think he would take it.
There are no words that can describe the belly laugh’s I’m having with this.
OH MY G-D!
HE TOOK OUR ADVICE!
I have this vision of an Obama Administration DoD Deep State embed doing “death by power point” trying to bore Pres. Trump to death.
Then Pres. Trump getting the “Kill Soleiman” slide in the presentation and stopping the briefing right there saying.
“That’s it! We’re going to kill Soleiman.
And then watching all the DoD/NSA/CIA/FBI Counter-intelligence Deep State Courtiers putting on their best game faces as they collectively suck every seat cushion in the room into their as…sets.
Every single one of them thinking in their cold heart of hearts that while Pres. Trump has life time secret service protection. They and their families didn’t, and faced a lifetime of looking over their shoulders for the Quds Force like the Captain of the CG-49 USS Vincennes who shot down Iran Air Flight 655 over the Persian Gulf.
It was President George H. W. Bush’s refusal to retaliate for the failed Mar 11, 1989 car bomb attack on Captain Will Rogers III’s wife that created the Quds Force immunity in the four presidencies between Reagan and Trump.
Every President since George H. W. Bush to Obama has owed the D.C. “courtier class” getting there. Observing the Quds Force immunity was a small price for them to pay as President.
Donald Trump didn’t owe the “Courtier class” jack s— getting into the Presidency. And the “Courtier class” has been doing it’s best to sabotage his policies while in office. What Pres. Trump did with his decapitation drone strike on the Quds Force is give the entire DC “Courtier class” a life sentence of living in that same van that Captain Rogers wife was driving in 1989.
Now their lives, their fortunes their sacred as…sets are now all in for the institutional threat elimination solution to the Iranian Islamic Republic in exactly the same was the D.C. “Courtier class” was all in for invading Iraq after the Senate Hart Office building Anthrax attacks.
Plus, until that Iranian Regime Change happens, establishing extremely tight border controls, destroying the Mexican drug cartels and deporting Muslim illegal aliens IS IN THE SURVIVAL INTERESTS of the DC “Courtier class”
In the last year Trump has gotten the Democrats to publicly:
Support terrorists.
Support pedophiles.
Support mass murderers.
Support rapists.
And hate on dogs.
WITH an election coming up.
Now he may have given the Courtier Class — including the corrupt in the Ukraine and Mid-East Ms. Lindsey — a reason to finally get serious about stopping the Mullahs.
As a gut feeling, epiphany moment, Xanatos Gambit play goes, this was Pres. Trump at his most brilliant.
It’s Fricking genius.
Read please👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
Hussain Abdul-Hussain 🇺🇸
@hahussain
For non-Arabic speakers, reporting in the main news outlets NYT and Wash Post is so misinformed (either on purpose or because of incompetence) that you might think that the Iraqi State has officially voted for ejecting US forces from Iraq (because of Trump’s miscalculated move
to kill Soleimani). What happened is different.
1- Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi sent a letter to Parliament in which he argued US troops exist in Iraq, not based on a treaty ratified by Parliament, but on 2 letters from past cabinets to the UN. Hence, Parliament has no role in ejection.
2- Iraqi PM’s trying to trade disarming Shia militias for limiting scope of US troops. He wrote: “Whoever wants to become a political power, has to surrender arms, join armed forces, and forgo any political allegiance (i.e. to Iran) other than to military and commander-in-chief.”
3- #Iraq parliament barely had a quorum for session on ejecting US troops. Sunni and Kurdish blocs boycotted the session (thus taking America’s side over Iran), and thus quorum was 170 of 328 (half + 4, just like Hezbollah designated a PM in Lebanese parliament with half + 4)
4- The text Iraqi Parliament voted on was not a legislation, but a non-binding resolution.
5- To deflect Iranian anger, Abdul-Mahdi said US troops will leave, according to timetable. Troops of Assad dynasty occupied Lebanon for 29 years, with Assad and Lebanese saying withdrawal on its way, but tied to timetable. In Mid Eastern countries, timetables mean indefinitely
6- In his letter to Parliament, Abdul-Mahdi clearly states that Iraqi interest is to maintain neutrality between America and Iran, and that if Iraq antagonizes America, it risks losing its international status (and implicitly oil revenue, just like Iran).
7- NYT is, by far, much more pro-Iran than Wash Post. The post reported that “tens of thousands” mourned Soleimani in Ahwaz. NYT made the number of mourners “hundreds of thousands.”
‘Bottom line is, Iraqi parliament vote was an Iranian face-saving measure. Iran is in a bind: If it retaliates without claiming its attack, it does not count as revenge for Soleimani. If Iran claims the attack, regime risks further wrath, in a country whose economy is in free fall
The most probable outcome of #Soleimani’s killing is more of the same: Low-intensity Iranian warfare against America, Iran never engaging in direct war, but maintaining her proxy war, fighting America to the last Arab. But with Soleimani out, Iranian proxy war will be much weaker‘
